Boys soccer
Riverdale 6, Princeton 3
(Tuesday)
Halftime – Riverdale 5, Princeton 0. Goals – Riverdale, Brody Clark (Aiden Sensabaugh), 5th minute. Riverdale, Clark (Sensabaugh), 8th. Riverdale, Jaydon Markle (Jase Ball), 12th. Riverdale, Markle (Clark), 16th. Riverdsale, Sensabaugh, 28th (PK). Riverdale, Markle (Clark), 44th. Princeton, Josh Orwig (Rashan Phillips), 50th. Princeton, Orwig (Phillips), 57th. Princeton, Orwig (Phillips), 57th. Keeper saves: Princeton – 18. Riverdale – Gavin Geest 18. Yellow cards: Princeton – 1. Riverdale 1.
Riverdale 25-13-25, Rockridge 16-25-20
(Tuesday)
Riverdale stats:
Kills – Ali Deporter 8, Carrieanne Hungate 8, Katie Cox 5, Molly Skahill 5. Assists – Makayla Oleson 13, Breckin DeLaRose 11. Aces – Kenadie Willemkens. Blocks – Hungate 2.
Rock Island 3 25-23-25, Moline 22-25-21
(Tuesday)
Rock Island stats:
Digs -- Amanda Mumma 27, Addie Bomelyn 21, Corbyn Ellis 20. Aces -- Mumma 4, Alaina Esposito 2, AJ Stewart 1. Blocks -- Bomelyn 2, Autumn Stone 1, Ellie McCoy 1, Abbie Lieber 1. Kills -- Addie Bomelyn 9, Corbyn Ellis 4, Ellie McCoy 3.