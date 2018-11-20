Girls basketball
Louisa-Muscatine 68, Columbus Junction 19
L-M -- Kylee Sanders 6 3-8 16, Mariah Pugh 6 0-0 12, McKenna Hohenadel 4 4-7 12, Raegan Downing 5 0-0 10, Hailey Sanders 4 0-0 8, Hanna McConnaha 2 0-0 4, Meagan Miller 1 0-0 3, Sophia Sneddon 1 0-0 2, Laken Werner 0 1-2 1
COLUMBUS -- Anna Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Angelique Byes 0 4-4 4, Taylor Howell 1 0-1 3, Olivia Carrier 1 0-0 2, Jobie Lekwa 1 0-0 2, Ingrid Montero 1 0-0 2, Nayeli Martinez 0 1-2 1
L-M;30;22;6;10;--;68
Columbus;7;5;5;2;--;19
3-point goals -- L-M 2 (K. Sanders, Miller); Columbus 1 (Howell). Fouled out -- none.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 48, Muscatine 22
PRAIRIE (1-0) – Sidney McCrea 19, Mallory McDermott 10, Sarah Schmitt 9, Quinn Deahl 5, Rachel Kilpatrick 2, Natalie Bennett 2. Total: 48
MUSCATINE (0-1) – Zoey Long 9, Macey Rogers 7, Alicia Garcia 4, Kayla Scholz 2. Total: 22
Prairie;9;11;14;14;--;48
Muscatine;5;4;8;5;--22