High school

Boys basketball
Wapello 46, Louisa-Muscatine 40
Wapello -- Caden Thomas 7 3-4 17, Maddox Griffin 6 3-5 15, Rhett Smith 3 1-2 7, Hector Zepeda 1 0-0 3, Aiden Housman 1 0-0 2, Dawson Holmes 1 0-0 2, Griffin Mears 0 0-0 0, Briar Holmes 0 0-0 0, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-11 46
L-M -- Emmanuel Walker 6 0-1 16, Brock Jeambey 4 2-2 10, Jared Woerly 3 0-0 9, Dawson Wehrle 1 0-0 2, Dallas Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Xander Bieri 0 1-2 1, Michael Danz 0 0-0 0, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-5 40
Wapello;8;9;14;15;--;46
L-M;13;1;5;21;--;40
3-point goals -- Wapello 1 (Zepeda); LM 7 (Walker 4, Woerly 3). Team fouls -- Wapello 11, LM 15. Fouled out -- Wapello 1 (Rhett Smith).
Girls basketball
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 35
Louisa-Muscatine -- Hailey Sanders 4 5-6 13, Kylee Sanders 5 2-4 12, Raegan Downing 2 0-0 4, McKenna Hohenadel 2 0-3 4, Emilee Truitt 1 0-0 2, Hanna McConnaha 0 0-0 0, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0, Laken Werner 0 0-0 0, Mae Cox 0 0-0 0, Destiney Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-13 35
Wapello -- Eryka Dickey 4 9-10 17, Mady Reid 3 2-3 8, Lindsy Massner 3 2-5 8, Serah Shafer 2 3-5 7, Holly Massner 3 0-0 7, Sammy Ewart 0 4-6 4, Sam Palma 0 0-0 0, Kylie Wilson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 0, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 0, Aysha Little 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 20-29 51
L-M;7;6;8;14;--;35
Wapello;16;10;7;18;--;51
3-point goals -- Wapello 1 (H. Massner ). Team fouls -- LM 21, Wapello 16. Fouled out -- none.