Softball
Dyersville Beckman 4, Durant 2
Dyersville Beckman;001;030;0;--;4;5;0
Durant;000;020;0;--;2;7;1
Sydney Steffen and Kamryn Klaus; Kamryn Meyer and Allie Poston. WP -- Steffen (23-12). LP -- Meyer (19-5). Two or more hits -- Beckman, Heather Boeckenstedt; Durant, Poston, Ally Happ. 2B -- Beckman, Boeckenstedt, Jadyn Welling. RBI -- Beckman, Welling 2, Boeckenstedt; Durant, Poston, Happ.
Records -- Dyersville Beckman 29-13, Durant 29-7 (final).
Wapello 4, Pekin 3
Wapello ;000;000;4;—;4;3;3
Pekin ;102;000;0;—;3;6;3
WP — Samantha Smith (5-4). LP — Faith Goudy (4-3). Two or more hits — Pekin, Remi Duwa. 2B — Wapello, Serah Shafer. RBI — Wapello, Shafer 2, Mady Reid 1; Pekin: Ellie Ledger 2.
Records: Wapello 17-12; Pekin 19-14 (final).
West Liberty 7, Anamosa 2
Anamosa;000;101;0;--;2;5;2
West Liberty;322;000;x;--;7;8;1
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Kalli Minger. Two or more hits -- Anamosa, Grace Lubben; West Liberty, Haylee Lehman. 2B -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall, Isabel Morrison. True. 3B -- West Liberty, Austyn Crees. RBI -- Anamosa, Alexa Jess; West Liberty, Lehman, Hall, Crees, Morrison.
Records -- Anamosa 31-5 (final); West Liberty 28-5
Louisa-Muscatine 1, Williamsburg 0
Williamsburg;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Louisa-Muscatine;001;000;x;--;1;3;0
Hailey Sanders and Katie Hearn. Peyton Driscoll and Carly Campbell. Two or more hits – Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders; Williamsburg, Megan Lamparek. 2B – Williamsburg, Lamparek. RBI – Louisa-Muscatine, Kylee Sanders.
Records – Louisa-Muscatine 33-4, Williamsburg 31-12 (final)