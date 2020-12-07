High school

Boys basketball
Iowa AP poll
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pt
|1. Waukee (6)
|0-0
|75
|2. Cedar Falls
|0-0
|61
|3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1)
|2-0
|50
|4. Johnston
|0-0
|37
|5. Davenport, North
|0-0
|34
|6. Ames
|0-0
|33
|7. Pleasant Valley
|1-0
|21
|8. Dubuque, Hempstead
|0-0
|20
|9. Ankeny Centennial
|0-0
|19
|10. Mason City
|1-0
|17
Others receiving votes: Ankeny (1) 16. Ottumwa (1) 15. Iowa City, West 15. Dubuque, Senior 14. Lewis Central 12. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Southeast Polk 10. Sioux City, West 8. Sioux City, East 7. Waterloo, East 5. Valley, West Des Moines 4. Waterloo, West 3. Indianola 3. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pt
|1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5)
|3-0
|76
|2. Ballard (1)
|2-0
|68
|3. Carroll (1)
|2-0
|49
|4. Assumption, Davenport (1)
|0-0
|44
|5. Le Mars
|2-0
|36
|(tie) Pella
|2-0
|36
|7. Spencer
|3-0
|30
|8. Waverly-Shell Rock
|2-0
|21
|9. Norwalk (1)
|1-1
|19
|(tie) Monticello
|1-0
|19
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 18. West Delaware, Manchester 17. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16. Clear Creek-Amana 13. Glenwood 8. Storm Lake 6. Center Point-Urbana 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Grinnell 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2. Washington 2. Denison-Schleswig 1. Humboldt 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pt
|1. Boyden-Hull (6)
|2-0
|74
|2. Western Christian, Hull
|(2)
|2-0
|62
|3. Camanche
|2-0
|53
|4. Treynor (1)
|3-0
|50
|5. Aplington-Parkersburg
|2-0
|37
|6. Dike-New Hartford
|2-0
|30
|7. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|3-0
|26
|8. Denver
|2-0
|24
|9. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|2-0
|22
|10. Clarinda
|2-0
|16
|(tie) South Hamilton, Jewell
|2-0
|16
|(tie) Panorama, Panora
|2-0
|16
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 12. Pella Christian 7. West Sioux, Hawarden 7. Woodward-Granger 6. Spirit Lake 5. Van Meter 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Osage 4. West Branch 4. North Fayette, Valley 3. Okoboji, Milford 3. Rock Valley 2. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. West Burlington 2. South Central Calhoun 1. Albia 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pt
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5)
|2-0
|65
|2. Martensdale-St. Marys
|3-0
|63
|3. Lake Mills (1)
|3-0
|51
|4. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
|(3)
|1-0
|44
|5. Springville
|2-0
|30
|6. St. Mary's, Remsen
|1-0
|28
|(tie) West Fork, Sheffield
|1-0
|28
|(tie) Montezuma
|2-1
|28
|9. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
|3-0
|24
|10. Janesville
|2-0
|19
Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 16. Keota 12. North Mahaska, New Sharon 12. New London 11. Ogden 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 6. Alburnett 6. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. Lenox 5. Grand View Christian 5. Meskwaki Settlement School 5. Newell-Fonda 3. GMG, Garwin 3. Grundy Center 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Danville 2. Easton Valley 2.
Girls basketball
Wilton 51, Louisa-Muscatine 43
L-M — McKenna Hohenadel 1 2-2 4, Emilee Truitt 0 0-2 0, Hanna McConnaha 3 0-0 6, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0, Kylie Sanders 10 6-11 26, Raegan Downing 1 1-2 3, Destiney Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 9-17 43.
Wilton — Emily Coss 2 1-2 6, Lexi Walker 0 0-0 0, Mallory Lange 0 0-1 0, Payton Ganzer 0 0-0 0, Ella Caffery 2 0-2 4, Ansley Boorn 0 0-0 0, Peyton Souhrada 2 1-5 7, Charlotte Brow 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Drake 11 10-13 32. Totals 18 12-23 51.
L-M;8;14;7;14;--;43
Wilton;11;14;9;17;--;51
3-point goals — L-M 0, Wilton 3 (Souhrada 2, Coss 1). Fouls — L-M 18, Wilton 19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!