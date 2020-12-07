 Skip to main content
High school
agate

High school

  • Updated

Boys basketball

Iowa AP poll

Class 4A
 RecordPt
1. Waukee (6)0-075
2. Cedar Falls0-061
3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1)2-050
4. Johnston0-037
5. Davenport, North0-034
6. Ames0-033
7. Pleasant Valley1-021
8. Dubuque, Hempstead0-020
9. Ankeny Centennial0-019
10. Mason City1-017

Others receiving votes: Ankeny (1) 16. Ottumwa (1) 15. Iowa City, West 15. Dubuque, Senior 14. Lewis Central 12. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Southeast Polk 10. Sioux City, West 8. Sioux City, East 7. Waterloo, East 5. Valley, West Des Moines 4. Waterloo, West 3. Indianola 3. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1.

Class 3A
 RecordPt
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5)3-076
2. Ballard (1)2-068
3. Carroll (1)2-049
4. Assumption, Davenport (1)0-044
5. Le Mars2-036
(tie) Pella2-036
7. Spencer3-030
8. Waverly-Shell Rock2-021
9. Norwalk (1)1-119
(tie) Monticello1-019

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 18. West Delaware, Manchester 17. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16. Clear Creek-Amana 13. Glenwood 8. Storm Lake 6. Center Point-Urbana 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Grinnell 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2. Washington 2. Denison-Schleswig 1. Humboldt 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPt
1. Boyden-Hull (6)2-074
2. Western Christian, Hull(2)2-062
3. Camanche2-053
4. Treynor (1)3-050
5. Aplington-Parkersburg2-037
6. Dike-New Hartford2-030
7. A-H-S-TW, Avoca3-026
8. Denver2-024
9. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville2-022
10. Clarinda2-016
(tie) South Hamilton, Jewell2-016
(tie) Panorama, Panora2-016

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 12. Pella Christian 7. West Sioux, Hawarden 7. Woodward-Granger 6. Spirit Lake 5. Van Meter 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Osage 4. West Branch 4. North Fayette, Valley 3. Okoboji, Milford 3. Rock Valley 2. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. West Burlington 2. South Central Calhoun 1. Albia 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPt
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5)2-065
2. Martensdale-St. Marys3-063
3. Lake Mills (1)3-051
4. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank(3)1-044
5. Springville2-030
6. St. Mary's, Remsen1-028
(tie) West Fork, Sheffield1-028
(tie) Montezuma2-128
9. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars3-024
10. Janesville2-019

Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 16. Keota 12. North Mahaska, New Sharon 12. New London 11. Ogden 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 6. Alburnett 6. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. Lenox 5. Grand View Christian 5. Meskwaki Settlement School 5. Newell-Fonda 3. GMG, Garwin 3. Grundy Center 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Danville 2. Easton Valley 2.

Girls basketball

Wilton 51, Louisa-Muscatine 43

L-M — McKenna Hohenadel 1 2-2 4, Emilee Truitt 0 0-2 0, Hanna McConnaha 3 0-0 6, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-0 0, Kylie Sanders 10 6-11 26, Raegan Downing 1 1-2 3, Destiney Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 9-17 43.

Wilton — Emily Coss 2 1-2 6, Lexi Walker 0 0-0 0, Mallory Lange 0 0-1 0, Payton Ganzer 0 0-0 0, Ella Caffery 2 0-2 4, Ansley Boorn 0 0-0 0, Peyton Souhrada 2 1-5 7, Charlotte Brow 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Drake 11 10-13 32. Totals 18 12-23 51.

L-M;8;14;7;14;--;43

Wilton;11;14;9;17;--;51

3-point goals — L-M 0, Wilton 3 (Souhrada 2, Coss 1). Fouls — L-M 18, Wilton 19.

