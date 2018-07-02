Baseball
Assumption 3-5, Muscatine 1-0
Game 1
Assumption;001;001;1;--;3;8;1
Muscatine;010;000;0;--;1;4;3
WP – Daniel Powers. LP – Drew Logel. Two or more hits – Muscatine, Vincent Benevente; Assumption, Donaven Jaurez, Jeremy McIntosh. 2B − Assumption, Ryan Wohlers, McIntosh. RBI – Muscatine, Benevente; Assumption, McIntosh 2.
Game 2
Assumption;000;013;1;--;5;9;0
Muscatine;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
WP – Julien Broderson. LP – Brady Swift. Two or more hits – Assumption, Seth Adrian 3, Adam Metivier. 2B – Assumption, Daniel Powers, Ryan Wohlers, Adrian. RBI – Assumption, Adrian, Wohlers, Metivier.
Records – Muscatine 3-20, 3-13; 24-9, 11-5
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (24-4); 2. Urbandale (23-5); 3. Indianola (24-1); 4. Southeast Polk (25-8); 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (22-8); 6. North Scott (21-5); 7. Dowling Catholic (23-7); 8. Davenport Central (20-8); 9. Iowa City West (21-9); 10. Waukee (20-9)
Others: Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Sioux City East; West Des Moines Valley; Western Dubuque
Class 3A
1. Harlan (21-2); 2. Carlisle (25-6); 3. Davenport Assumption (22-9); 4. Sioux City Heelan (23-8); 5. Solon (23-8); 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (21-9); 7. Waverly-Shell Rock (21-7); 8. North Polk (17-6); 9. Boone (18-6); 10. Fairfield (22-5)
Others: Central DeWitt; Decorah; Grinnell; West Delaware
Class 2A
1. Cascade (27-2); 2. West Lyon (24-1); 3. Iowa City Regina (21-7); 4. Dyersville Beckman (25-9); 5. Wilton (17-5); 6. Monticello (23-4); 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central (20-3); 8. New Hampton (23-4); 9. Van Meter (25-6); 10. Alta/Aurelia (15-4)
Others: Centerville; Carroll Kuemper; Mediapolis; Ogden; Pleasantville
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (28-1); 2. Lisbon (27-0); 3. North Linn (32-3); 4. Remsen St. Mary's (20-3); 5. Alburnett (28-4); 6. Martensdale-St. Marys (26-6); 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-8); 8. New London (18-2); 9. Tri-Center (15-2); 10. CAM, Anita (16-5)
Others: Akron-Westfield; Algona Garrigan; Don Bosco; Moravia; St. Ansgar; Stanton; South Winneshiek; Southeast Warren; Woodbury Central
Softball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 2A Region 7
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Mediapolis/Danville winner at Louisa-Muscatine (32-6)
Highland (14-12) at Wapello (22-9)
Class 2A Region 8
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Clayton Ridge/Maquoketa Valley at Durant (31-2)
Cascade (13-19) at Wilton (22-15)
Class 3A Region 7
Today's games (all 7 p.m.)
Columbus Community (5-20) at West Liberty (23-10)
Final Iowa Rankings
Class 1A
1. Lansing Kee 33-5; 2. Collins-Maxwell 24-1; 3. Akron-Westfield 23-4; 4. AGWSR 23-7; 5. Clarksville 19-5; 6. Mason City Newman 27-6; 7. North Union 23-4; 8. Sigourney 20-6; 9. Lisbon 30-8; 10. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 18-8; 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 20-13; 12. Woodbury Central 21-10; 13. West Monona 24-8; 14. Calamus-Wheatland 22-7; 15. Westwood 21-11
Dropped out: Lynnville-Sully (12), Wayne (15)
Class 2A
1. Durant 31-2; 2. IKM-Manning 22-2; 3. Louisa-Muscatine 32-6; 4. Des Moines Christian 19-6; 5. Alta-Aurelia 19-3; 6. Central Springs 24-3; 7. Treynor 22-4; 8. Logan-Magnolia 24-6; 9. North Linn 36-4; 10. Iowa City Regina 20-15; 11. Van Meter 25-6; 12. West Sioux 24-8; 13. East Marshall 24-7; 14. Jesup 26-11; 15. Earlham 24-11
Dropped out: Ogden (15)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption 33-3; 2. Albia 28-4; 3. Columbus Catholic 35-2; 4. Humboldt 27-3; 5. North Polk 22-6; 6. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28-7; 7. Atlantic 27-5; 8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 29-2; 9. Roland-Story 24-4; 10. Solon 25-8; 11. Crestwood 22-9; 12. West Liberty 23-10; 13. Spirit Lake 25-7; 14. Camanche 26-8; 15. Cherokee;20-6
Dropped out: Clarke (15)