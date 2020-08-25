high school

Girls tennis
Alleman 8, Peoria Notre Dame 1
Late Tuesday
Singles
Mary Breitbath, PND, def. Lucy Rector, 6-3, 6-2; Kate Rector, All, def. Sydney Watts, 6-3, 6-0; Lucy Sobaski, All, def. Emily Waters, 6-0, 6-1; Alexis Engels, All, def. Mariel Kotoor, 7-5, 6-1; Abby Miller, All, def. Annie Cziriak, 6-3, 6-2; Sylee Prudent, All, def. Niamh Hiderliter, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Lucy Rector/Kate Rector, All, def. Breitbach/Watts, 6-0, 6-1; Sobaski/Engels, All, def. Cziriak/Kotoor, 6-1, 6-1; Miller/Anne Rouse, All, def. Waters/Hiderliter, 7-5, 6-3.
Volleyball
Muscatine 20-25-26-24-14-15-13,
Central DeWitt 25-18-24-25-13
Kills -- Muscatine (Meadow Freers 10, Madi Petersen 7, Olivia Harmon 7, Kaitlyn McGinnis 5); Central DeWitt (Ava Morris 10, Elaina Schroeder 5, Taylor Veach 4, Hannah Palzkill 2). Aces -- Muscatine (Kaylynn Salyars, Aricka Ramser 2, Kyleia Salyars, Rylie Moss); Central DeWitt (Schroeder 2, Morris). Digs -- Muscatine (Rylie Moss 16, Harmon 11); Central DeWitt (Veach 15, Morgan Machovec 10, Drew Anderson 8). Assists -- Muscatine (Kaylynn Salyars 25); Central DeWitt (23).
Records: Muscatine 2-1; Central DeWitt 0-1
Boys golf
Geneseo 161, Alleman 166
(at Sugar Maple Golf Course, Geneseo)
Medalist: Luke Lofgren, Alleman, 36
Geneseo: Hayden Moore 38, Mason Steinert 40, Zach Henderson 41, Derek Johnson 42.
Alleman: Lofgren 36, Andre Marriott 43, Billy Taylor 43, Noah Brinkman 44.
JV team results: Geneseo 188, Alleman 252. JV medalist: Tayt Hager, G, 42.
Girls golf
Moline 213, Galesburg 237
(at Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley)
Medalist: Kacie Knary, Moline, 43.
Moline: Knary 43, Becca Cramer 50, Sarah Spurgetis 58, Jordan Sanders 62.
Galesburg: Becca Watson 52, Grace Miyler 61, Abby Enthoff 62, Kendra Coon 62.
Sterling 191, Alleman 235
(at Emerald Hills Golf Course, Sterling)
Medalist: Maddie Pink, Sterling, 42.
Alleman: Sofia Fernandez 56, Bella Massa 59, Molly Ahern 60, Campbell Gustafson 60.
Sterling: Pink 42, Olivia Schwingle 45, Libbi Kendrick 49, Caroline Mobarek 55.
Mercer County triangular
At Hawthorn Ridge, Aledo (par 36)
Team results: Mercer County 187, Princeville 239, Sherrard 248
Medalist: Callie Siering, MC, 45
Mercer County: Siering 45, Mia Hillyer 46, Kristina Snowdon 46, Emma Saltzman 50
Princeville: Bridget Gilroy 51, Libby Martin 54, Kaitlyn Thole 58, Grace Dearing 66
Sherrard: Marissa Kunzman 55, Abi Gerdes 60, Taylor Barber 65, Sydney Adamson 68, Charlotte Frere 68
Record: Mercer County 7-0.
Mercer County 188, Knoxville 247
Late Tuesday
At Hawthorn Ridge, Aledo (par 36)
Medalist: Emma Saltzman, MC, 43.
Mercer County: Saltzman 43, Callie Siering 46, Mia Hillyer 49, Kristina Snowdown 50
Knoxville: Kaci Luptak 47, Piper Lewis 60, Ava Hebard 69, Ciara Shreeves 71
Record: Mercer County 5-0.
