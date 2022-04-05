High school

Girls track & field
Davenport Ladies Classic
at Davenport West
Team scores -- 1. North Scott 160, 2. Pleasant Valley 153, 3. Davenport Central 117, 4. Davenport West 63, 5. Central DeWitt 44, 6. Davenport North 42
800 sprint medley -- 1. Pleasant Valley (Withers, Albertson, Ruff, Boleyn) 1:54.51, 2. North Scott 1:57.87, 3. Davenport North 2:02.17, 4. Central DeWitt 2:02.79, 5. Davenport West 2:05.37
3000 run -- 1. Hannah Ford (Central) 11:13.54, 2. Kylie Daily (West) 11:25.18, 3. Bailey Boddicker (NS) 11:41.11, 4. Gabby Leibold (North) 12:11.45, 5. Kate Blodig (NS) 12:48.72
3200 relay -- 1. North Scott (Garrard, Madison, Knoche, Nead) 10:08.84, 2. Davenport Central 10:36.44, 3. Pleasant Valley 11:13.89, 4. Central DeWitt 11:50.25
400 shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. North Scott (Graham, Morrison, Atzen, Skarich) 1:10.58, 2. Davenport West 1:12.38, 3. Davenport Central 1:15.98, 4. Central DeWitt 1:17.43
100 -- 1. Mercie Hansel (NS) 13.33, 2. Savanna Bruck (NS) 13.71, 3. Asia Pegues-Jarret (Central) 14.04, 4. Rhema Saddler (PV) 14.31, 5. Ava Kwak (PV) 14.50
1600 distance medley -- 1. North Scott (Hanenburg, Graham, Nelson, Madison) 4:39.18, 2. Davenport North 4:44.05, 3. Davenport Central 4:45.14, 4. Pleasant Valley 4:47.32, 5. Davenport West 4:55.68
400 -- 1. Brooklyn Johnson (Central) 1:04.06, 2. Hannah McVey (PV) 1:04.24, 3. Harmony Hansel (NS) 1:05.59, 4. Kaitlyn Knoche (NS) 1:06.24, 5. Aerielle Johnson (Central) 1:08.19
800 relay -- 1. Pleasant Valley (Menke, Chamberlin, Patten, Stroup) 1:55.24, 2. Davenport North 1:55.55, 3. Central DeWitt 1:55.67, 4. North Scott 2:04.86, 5. Davenport West 2:11.65
100 hurdles -- 1. Ashley Smith (West) 17.30, 2. Kaitlin Carr (Central) 17.43, 3. Alexandria Peterson (West) 17.65, 4. Alyssa Atzen (NS) 18.08, 5. Isabelle Sinsken (West) 18.47
800 run -- 1. Lydia Sommer (PV) 2:25.86, 2. Faith Nead (NS) 2:28.90, 3. Sophia Foad (PV) 2:33.32, 4. Rachel Wildemuth (West) 2:36.78, 5. Kayla Overton (North) 2:41.92
200 -- 1. Brooklyn Johnson (Central) 28.56, 2. Hannah McVey (PV) 29.28, 3. Journey Houston (North) 29.84, 4. Paige Melody (PV) 30.35, 5. Natalie Naber (NS) 31.11
400 hurdles -- 1. Ashley Smith (West) 1:13.47, 2. Jessie Clemons (PV) 1:14.61, 3. Aniah Smith (Central) 1:14.69, 4. Bailey Boddicker (NS) 1:15.65, 5. Taylor Buhr (PV) 1:19.81
1500 run -- 1. Josie Case (PV) 5:05.86, 2. Hannah Ford (Central) 5:12.18, 3. Peyton Madison (NS) 5:17.13,4. Lily Tackett (Central) 5:19.96, 5. Kylie Daily (West) 5:35.19
400 relay -- 1. North Scott (Hanenburg, Bruck, Hansel, Hansel) 51.75, 2. Pleasant Valley 52.84, 3. Davenport West 55.53, 4. Davenport Central 55.84, 5. Central DeWitt 58.95
High jump -- 1. Sydney Skarich (NS) 5-4, 2. Soren Maricle (DeWitt) 5-2, 3. Grace Graham (NS) 5-0, 4. Nora McAvan (DeWitt) 4-6, 5. Noelle Smith (Central) 4-4
Shot put -- 1. Rachel Vonderhaar (PV) 35-8.50, 2. Marissa Stolfa (North) 34-10.50, 3. Katelyn Kiefer (PV) 33-10, 4. Jenna Boekhoff (PV) 33-9, 5. Renee Clemensen (Central) 28-4
Discus -- 1. Reese Goodlet (PV) 106-9, 2. Ella McLaughlin (NS) 94-7, 3. Katelyn Kiefer (PV) 89-10, 4. Renee Clemensen (Central) 88-4, 5. Rachel Ehlers (West) 80-2
Long jump -- 1. Brooklyn Johnson (Central) 16-8, 2. Athena Nelson (NS) 16-5, 3. Nora McAvan (DeWitt) 15-0, 4. Calla Brunkan (NS) 14-7, 5. Maddie Gill (NS) 14-6
Dixon Open
Team results -- 1. Sherrard 131, 2. Dixon 101, 3. Fulton 60, 4. Rock Falls 47, 5. Kewanee 28
100 -- 1. Emily Spooner (RF) 13.63, 2. Lillian Russell (Sherr) 13.70, 3. Lauren Mahoney (Ful) 13.79
200 -- 1. Lillian Russell (Sherr) 27.82, 2. Hannah Steinmeyer (Dixon) 29.30, 3. Lauren Copeland (Sherr) 29.52
400 -- 1. Lauren Copeland (Sherr) 1:08.00, 2. Cadence Williamson (RF) 1:09.47, 3. Olivia Knott (Ful) 1:09.95
800 -- 1. Hannah Steinmeyer (Dixon) 2:35.44, 2. Jocelyn Skelley (Sherr) 2:37.30, 3. Leah Kuehl (Dixon) 2:40.99
1600 -- 1. Emma Smith (Dixon) 5:38.02, 2. Hailie Shemek (Sherr) 6:10.11, 3. Teyla Wendt (Dixon) 6:13.83
3200 -- 1. Emma Smith (Dixon) 12:40.68, 2. Madison Mathis (Sherr) 12:44.28, 3. Kait Knipple (Dixon) 12:51.32
100 hurdles -- 1. Emery Wherry (Ful) 17.98, 2. Lara Bielema (Ful) 17.99, 3. Alivia Rubright (Dixon) 19.42
300 hurdles -- 1. Lara Bielema (Ful) 51.76, 2. Rachel DeRycke (Kew) 54.28, 3. Kadence McCartney (Sherr) 54.90
400 relay -- 1. Fulton (Pessman, Thyne, Gazo, Mohoney) 52.97, 2. Rock Falls 54.35, 3. Dixon 55.79
800 relay -- 1. Fulton (Thyne, Hackett, Gazo, Mahoney) 1:54.32, 2. Dixon 1:56.66, 3. Rock Falls 1:57.01
1600 relay -- 1. Sherrard (Adamson, Hutchins, Mathis, Skelley) 4:29.81, 2. Dixon 4:39.23, 3. Rock Falls 4:47.49
3200 relay -- 1. Sherrard (Churchill, Knox, Shemek, Skelley) 10:46.03, 2. Rock Falls 11:44.36, 3. Fulton 11:56.20
Shot put -- 1. Olivia Meskan (Sherr) 10.77, 2. Makenzie Welch (Dixon) 9.99, 3. Charlotte Frere (Sherr) 9.85
Discus -- 1. Charlotte Frere (Sherr) 36.18, 2. Olivia Meskan (Sherr) 35.61, 3. Makenzie Welch (Dixon) 32.22
High jump -- 1. Larissa Meyer (Kew) 1.60, 2. Cadence Williamson (RF) 1.50, 3. Kadence McCartney (Sherr) 1.45
Pole vault -- T1. Aubren Dominique (Sherr) 1.98, T1. Payton Zerull (Sherr) 1.98
Long jump -- 1. Shea Lahey (Dixon) 4.47, 2. Kelsey Hutchins (Sherr) 4.30, 3. Emma Crofton (Kew) 4.28
Triple jump -- 1. Kelsey Hutchins (Sherr) 9.61, 2. Emma Cofton (Kew) 9.54, 3. Katie Shafer (Dixon) 9.02
Baseball
Moline 9, Boylan 6
Boylan;103;200;0;--;6;7;1
Moline;103;311;x;--;9;12;4
Chase Tholl, Maddux Dieckman (4), Conner Schimmel (6), Carver Banker (7). Easton, Spera (5). WP -- Dieckman. LP -- Easton. Save -- Banker. Two or more hits -- Boylan (Lombruni, Dennis, Appino); Moline (Hunter Warren 3, Noah Harrison, Seamus Boyle, Davis Hoffstatter). 2B -- Boylan (Appino); Moline (Seamus Boyle 2, Alex Schimmel). 3B -- Moline (Hunter Warren). RBI -- Boylan (Appino 3, Kezno, Martorana); Moline (Hunter Warren 3, Seamus Boyle 2, Dylan Phelps, Carver Banker, Alex Schimmel)
Kewanee 20, Galva 1
Galva;100;0;--;1;1;5
Kewanee;1(13)4;x;--;20;8;0
Devin Hamrick and Andy Osborne. Jaxson Meir, Aiden Moore (2), Tyler Pfiester (3) and Talon Hull. WP -- Hamrick. LP -- Meir. Two or more hits -- Kewanee (Dylan Armstrong 3). 2B -- Galva (Josh Dunn); Kewanee (Colson Welgat, James Conner, Dylan Armstrong, Clark Heeren). RBI -- Galva (Josh Dunn); Kewanee (James Conner 4, Will Bruno 2, Andy Osborne 2, Clark Heeren 2, Colson Welgat 2, Noah Tiska, James Campbell, Brady Zarvell, Dylan Armstrong, Cameron Conley)
Softball
Annawan/Wethersfield 5, Marquette 1
Marquette;100;000;0;--;1;7;3
Annawan/Wethersfield;003;101;x;--;5;8;0
Traidan Hier, Sophie Nimrick (3) and Elaina Manuel. Killelea and McCallum. WP -- Nimrick. LP -- Killelea. Two or more hits -- Marquette (Kaufmann, Killelea); Annawan/Wethersfield (Jaydn Wise, Traidan Hier). 2B -- Marquette (Kaufmann). RBI -- Marquette (Killelea); Annawan/Wethersfield (Paige Huffman 3, Daci Hier)
Rockridge 11, Sherrard 10 (10)
Sherrard;410;200;200;1;--;10;12;2
Rockridge;011;403;000;2;--;11;18;3
Miranda Saylor, Savanah Hauger (3), Carly Anderson (4), Dani Neppl (6) and Abby Dean; Lexi Hines, Mikaylin Hofer (4) and Bailah Bognar. WP: Hofer (1-0). LP: Neppl (0-1). Two or more hits -- S: Teagan Nees 3, Bella Dean 2, Ava Hartman 2, A. Dean 2, Hauger 2; RR: Payton Brown 2, Kendra Lewis 2, Lexi Hines 2, Bognar 2, Kori Needham 5, Taylor Sedam 2. 2B -- S: Hartman, A. Dean, Ashley Russell; RR: Needham, Hofer. 3B -- RR: Needham. HR -- S: B. Dean; RR: Brown, Hines, Bognar, Needham, Sedam. RBIs -- S: B. Dean 3, Nadia Anderson, Hauger, Nees; RR: Brown, Hines, Bognar 2, Needham, Hofer 2, Cierra Bush 2, Sedam 2. Records: Rockridge 5-0 (3-0 Three Rivers West), Sherrard 4-2 (0-2 TRAC West).
Girls soccer
Rock Island 3, Orion-Sherrard 2
Halftime – Rocky 3, O-S 2. RI goals – Olivia Bowman (Juanita Lopez), 9:00; Bowman (Bowman corner), 24:00; Melanie Nebinger (Jade Gasper), 63:00. O-S goals – Jennie Abbott (Alyssa Layer), 48:00; Violet Fiers (Abbott), 56:00. Shots – RI 5, O-S 15. Shots on goal – RI 5, O-S 7. Saves – RI (Addie Bomelyn 5), O-S (Kendal Maynard 2). Fouls – RI 5, O-S 2. Corners - RI 3, O-S 9.
Boys tennis
Assumption 9, Davenport West 0
Singles -- Ryan Thomas (Assumption) def. Leart Damoni 6-3,6-4; Adam Nikulski (Assumption) def. Adam Shipley 6-1, 6-1; Cade Timmons (Assumption) def. Camden Richgruber 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Welch (Assumption) def. Jackson Hughes 6-0, 6-0; Nick Curoe (Assumption) def. Will Travis 6-0, 6-2; Issac Langrehr (Assumption) def. Syed Hamzauddin 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles -- Thomas/Nikulski (Assumption) def. Damoni/Richgruber 6-3,6-4; Timmons/Welch (Assumption) def. Shipley/Hughes 6-1,6-0; Curoe/George Pauwels (Assumption) def. Travis/Hamzauddin 6-0,6-4.