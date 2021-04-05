 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school
agate

High school

  • Updated

Football

Big 6 standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Rock Island;3;0;3;0

Sterling;3;0;3;0

Galesburg;2;1;2;1

Alleman;1;2;1;2

Geneseo;1;2;1;2

Quincy;1;2;1;2

United Township;1;2;1;2

Moline;0;3;0;3

Monday's result

Geneseo 32, Alleman 21

Friday's games

Rock Island at Sterling, 7 p.m.

Alleman at United Township, 7 p.m.

Moline at Galesburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Quincy at Geneseo, 1 p.m.

Geneseo 32, Alleman 21

Geneseo;3;8;14;7;--;32

Alleman;7;14;0;0;--;21

First quarter

Alleman – Jack Patting 1 run (Jamie Diaz kick), 6:37

Geneseo – Hunter Holke 27 FG, 1:18

Second quarter

Alleman – Chase Stephens 48 pass from Zach Carpita (Diaz kick), 9:48

Geneseo – Mason Jones 29 pass from Nathan Beneke (Beneke run), 7:21

Alleman – Patting 3 run (Diaz kick), 00:23

Third quarter

Geneseo – Bruce Moore 1 run (Holke kick), 1:36

Geneseo – Moore 26 run (Holke kick), 0:02

Fourth quarter

Geneseo – Moore 1 run (Holke kick), 5:16

;GEN;AHS

First downs;19;15

Rushing-yards;52-240;42-179

Passing yards;29;86

Passes (C-A-I);1-4-0-29;4-10-0

Total offense;56-269;52-265

Punts;1-29;0-0

Fumbles lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties;6-49;4-43

Individual statistics

Rushing – Geneseo: Moore 44-214, Beneke 6-14, Mason Jones 1-13, team 1-(-1); Alleman: Patting 21-81, Stephens 4-57, Carpita 8-18, Andrew Torres 5-15, Kaden Boden 4-9, CJ Terronez 3-(-1).

Passing – Geneseo: Beneke 1-4-0-29; Alleman: Carpita 4-10-0-86.

Receiving – Geneseo: Jones 1-27; Alleman: Caleb Sharer 3-37, Stephens 1-49.

Fumble recoveries – Geneseo: Brennen Smith.

Boys tennis 

Camanche 6, Davenport North 3

Singles -- Logan Waltz (CAM) def. Joey Stieger 6-3, 6-1; Lucas Goble (CAM) def. Kyler Earl 6-0, 6-1; Chase Sbertoli (CAM) def. Cael Pairrett 6-2, 6-4; Zach Schutte (CAM) def. Gage Tompkins 6-4, 6-4; Mikey Stieger (North) def. Owen Everson 6-1, 6-2; Cole Miller (North) def. Jacob Liles 6-0, 6-0

Doubles -- Waltz/Sbertoli (CAM) def. Joey Stieger/Pairrett 6-0, 6-2; Goble/Schutte (CAM) def. Tompkins/Mikey Stieger 6-1, 6-0; Earl/Hugo Flores (North) def. Everson/Liles 6-1, 6-0 

Boys soccer

Monday's results

MAC

Bettendorf 4, Davenport Central 0

Pleasant Valley 10, Clinton 0

Assumption 5, Davenport North 4 (SO)

Muscatine 2, Central DeWitt 1

North Scott 10, Davenport West 0

Assumption 3, Davenport North 2 (5-4 on PKs)

North;1;1;0;0;--2

Assumption;2;0;0;0;--;2

Goals

A-Roberto Medrano, 4th minute

DN-Chase Green, free kick, 6th minute

A-Liam Nolan, free kick, 38th minute

DN-George Rucker, penalty kick, 50th minute

Penalty kick successful attempts – North – Rucker, Peter Phan, Chase Green, Kyle Bitterman. Assumption – Nolan, Daniel Jung, Medrano, Ethan Beltran, Sam Burkhart.

Goalkeeper saves – North 7 (Morgan Bequeaith). Assumption – 11 (Matt Tallman).

Records – North 1-1, 0-1, Assumption 1-1, 1-0

Geneseo 3, Sterling 0

Halftime score – Geneseo 2, Sterling 0. Geneseo goals – Ethan Holke (unassisted), 17’; Hayden Curcuru (E. Holke), 33’; Hunter Holke (Nate Holke), 63’.

Shots – Sterling 7, Geneseo 27; On target – Sterling 2, Geneseo 16; Fouls – Sterling 10, Geneseo 6; Offsides – Sterling 1, Geneseo 7; Saves – Sterling 12 (Sergio Garcia), Geneseo 2 (Zach Nelson 1, Mitch Wirth 1). JV score – Geneseo 5, Sterling 0.

North Scott 10, Davenport West 0

Halftime -- North Scott 8, Davenport West 0. Goals -- Ashton Wheeler 3, Luke Crawford 2, Chase Porter, Alex Perez, Jayce Carsten, Max Adkisson, Liam Regan. Assists -- Chase Porter 2, Alex Perez, Jayce Carsten, Grant Moeller, Max Adkisson, Liam Regan, Henry Rose. Saves -- North Scott 0 (Kade Tippet, Adam McKay). Records -- North Scott 2-0, (1-0 MAC)

Girls soccer 

Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City High 0

Halftime -- Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City High 0. Goals -- Morgan Russmann (assisted by Jayne Abraham), 8th minute. Saves -- Pleasant Valley (Caleigh Schlichte 3, Sydney Zabel 0); Iowa City High (Sara Cassady 9). Shots -- Pleasant Valley 15, Iowa City High 5. Shots on goal -- Pleasant Valley 10, Iowa City High 3. Corners -- Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 2. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 10, Iowa City High 5. Offsides -- Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0. Records -- Pleasant Valley 1-0, Iowa City High 0-1. JV -- Pleasant Valley 6, Iowa City High 0 

Girls volleyball

Moline 25-25, Orion 19-18

Kills — Moline, Ella Ramsay 10, Madison Koelker 8, Carly Rouse 7; Orion, Hailey James 7, Rachel Bowers 6. Aces — Moline, Ava Michna 2, Lamphier 1; Orion, Ashley Awbrey 1, Kati Kratzberg 1. Blocks — Moline, Lamphier 5, Brandes 2, Rouse 2; Orion, James 3, R. Filler 2, Smith 2. Digs — Moline, Sophia Potter 11, Sierra Marshall 10, Michna 9, Ramsay 9, Rouse 9. Orion, Awbrey 9, R. Filler 7, Kasey Filler 6. Assists — Moline, Potter 16, Rouse 10; Orion, Awbrey 13.

Records: Moline 7-3, Orion 5-3.

Sophomores: Moline 25-25, Orion 14-13.

Mercer County 25-25, Wethersfield 21-18

Mercer County stats only:

Kills — Kierstin Cox 6, Kayla Lutner 5, Becca Gray 5, Bella Cuellar 5. Blocks — Gray 3. Assists — Ava Ruggles 11, Natalie Finch 9. Digs — Anna Wagner 9, Cuellar 8. Aces — Finch 4, Gray 2.

JVs: Wethersfield 26-25, Mercer County 24-12.

Ridgewood 25-25, ROWVA 16-11

Ridgewood stats: 

Digs -- Kendall Lewis 8. Kills -- Paige Leander 5, Kendall Lewis 5. Aces -- Kendall Lewis 2, Brook Jones 2. Blocks -- Paige Leander 4. Assists -- Brook Jones 7

Rockridge 25-20-25, Alleman 14-25-11 

Kills -- Alleman (Errin Hoffman 12, Isabelle Pinc 4, Colleen Kenney 2, Hollie Rochau, Avrie Schmidt, Regan Bowling); Rockridge (Delaney Peterson 7, Kierney McDonald 7). Digs -- Alleman (Colleen Kenney 13, Errin Hoffman 6, Genesis Reyes Granados 4); Rockridge (Olivia Drish 6). Blocks -- Alleman (Regan Bowling 5); Rockridge (Kierney McDonald 4). Aces -- Alleman (Errin Hoffman 2, Hollie Rochau 2); Rockridge (Nicole Sedam 3, Delaney Peterson 2, Olivia Drish 2)

Girls golf 

Durant 208, Wilton 232

at Wahkonsa Golf Club

Medalist -- Karissa Hoon (Durant) 49

Durant -- Hoon 49, Emily Huston 52, Belle Rockow 52, Kylie Stineman 55

Wilton -- Josie Said 56, Zoe Barrett 58, Ellie Hugunin 59, Lexi Walker 59

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News