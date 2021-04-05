High school

Football
Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Rock Island;3;0;3;0
Sterling;3;0;3;0
Galesburg;2;1;2;1
Alleman;1;2;1;2
Geneseo;1;2;1;2
Quincy;1;2;1;2
United Township;1;2;1;2
Moline;0;3;0;3
Monday's result
Geneseo 32, Alleman 21
Friday's games
Rock Island at Sterling, 7 p.m.
Alleman at United Township, 7 p.m.
Moline at Galesburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Quincy at Geneseo, 1 p.m.
Geneseo;3;8;14;7;--;32
Alleman;7;14;0;0;--;21
First quarter
Alleman – Jack Patting 1 run (Jamie Diaz kick), 6:37
Geneseo – Hunter Holke 27 FG, 1:18
Second quarter
Alleman – Chase Stephens 48 pass from Zach Carpita (Diaz kick), 9:48
Geneseo – Mason Jones 29 pass from Nathan Beneke (Beneke run), 7:21
Alleman – Patting 3 run (Diaz kick), 00:23
Third quarter
Geneseo – Bruce Moore 1 run (Holke kick), 1:36
Geneseo – Moore 26 run (Holke kick), 0:02
Fourth quarter
Geneseo – Moore 1 run (Holke kick), 5:16
;GEN;AHS
First downs;19;15
Rushing-yards;52-240;42-179
Passing yards;29;86
Passes (C-A-I);1-4-0-29;4-10-0
Total offense;56-269;52-265
Punts;1-29;0-0
Fumbles lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties;6-49;4-43
Individual statistics
Rushing – Geneseo: Moore 44-214, Beneke 6-14, Mason Jones 1-13, team 1-(-1); Alleman: Patting 21-81, Stephens 4-57, Carpita 8-18, Andrew Torres 5-15, Kaden Boden 4-9, CJ Terronez 3-(-1).
Passing – Geneseo: Beneke 1-4-0-29; Alleman: Carpita 4-10-0-86.
Receiving – Geneseo: Jones 1-27; Alleman: Caleb Sharer 3-37, Stephens 1-49.
Fumble recoveries – Geneseo: Brennen Smith.
Boys tennis
Camanche 6, Davenport North 3
Singles -- Logan Waltz (CAM) def. Joey Stieger 6-3, 6-1; Lucas Goble (CAM) def. Kyler Earl 6-0, 6-1; Chase Sbertoli (CAM) def. Cael Pairrett 6-2, 6-4; Zach Schutte (CAM) def. Gage Tompkins 6-4, 6-4; Mikey Stieger (North) def. Owen Everson 6-1, 6-2; Cole Miller (North) def. Jacob Liles 6-0, 6-0
Doubles -- Waltz/Sbertoli (CAM) def. Joey Stieger/Pairrett 6-0, 6-2; Goble/Schutte (CAM) def. Tompkins/Mikey Stieger 6-1, 6-0; Earl/Hugo Flores (North) def. Everson/Liles 6-1, 6-0
Boys soccer
Monday's results
MAC
Bettendorf 4, Davenport Central 0
Pleasant Valley 10, Clinton 0
Assumption 5, Davenport North 4 (SO)
Muscatine 2, Central DeWitt 1
North Scott 10, Davenport West 0
North;1;1;0;0;--2
Assumption;2;0;0;0;--;2
Goals
A-Roberto Medrano, 4th minute
DN-Chase Green, free kick, 6th minute
A-Liam Nolan, free kick, 38th minute
DN-George Rucker, penalty kick, 50th minute
Penalty kick successful attempts – North – Rucker, Peter Phan, Chase Green, Kyle Bitterman. Assumption – Nolan, Daniel Jung, Medrano, Ethan Beltran, Sam Burkhart.
Goalkeeper saves – North 7 (Morgan Bequeaith). Assumption – 11 (Matt Tallman).
Records – North 1-1, 0-1, Assumption 1-1, 1-0
Geneseo 3, Sterling 0
Halftime score – Geneseo 2, Sterling 0. Geneseo goals – Ethan Holke (unassisted), 17’; Hayden Curcuru (E. Holke), 33’; Hunter Holke (Nate Holke), 63’.
Shots – Sterling 7, Geneseo 27; On target – Sterling 2, Geneseo 16; Fouls – Sterling 10, Geneseo 6; Offsides – Sterling 1, Geneseo 7; Saves – Sterling 12 (Sergio Garcia), Geneseo 2 (Zach Nelson 1, Mitch Wirth 1). JV score – Geneseo 5, Sterling 0.
North Scott 10, Davenport West 0
Halftime -- North Scott 8, Davenport West 0. Goals -- Ashton Wheeler 3, Luke Crawford 2, Chase Porter, Alex Perez, Jayce Carsten, Max Adkisson, Liam Regan. Assists -- Chase Porter 2, Alex Perez, Jayce Carsten, Grant Moeller, Max Adkisson, Liam Regan, Henry Rose. Saves -- North Scott 0 (Kade Tippet, Adam McKay). Records -- North Scott 2-0, (1-0 MAC)
Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City High 0
Halftime -- Pleasant Valley 1, Iowa City High 0. Goals -- Morgan Russmann (assisted by Jayne Abraham), 8th minute. Saves -- Pleasant Valley (Caleigh Schlichte 3, Sydney Zabel 0); Iowa City High (Sara Cassady 9). Shots -- Pleasant Valley 15, Iowa City High 5. Shots on goal -- Pleasant Valley 10, Iowa City High 3. Corners -- Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 2. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 10, Iowa City High 5. Offsides -- Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0. Records -- Pleasant Valley 1-0, Iowa City High 0-1. JV -- Pleasant Valley 6, Iowa City High 0
Girls volleyball
Moline 25-25, Orion 19-18
Kills — Moline, Ella Ramsay 10, Madison Koelker 8, Carly Rouse 7; Orion, Hailey James 7, Rachel Bowers 6. Aces — Moline, Ava Michna 2, Lamphier 1; Orion, Ashley Awbrey 1, Kati Kratzberg 1. Blocks — Moline, Lamphier 5, Brandes 2, Rouse 2; Orion, James 3, R. Filler 2, Smith 2. Digs — Moline, Sophia Potter 11, Sierra Marshall 10, Michna 9, Ramsay 9, Rouse 9. Orion, Awbrey 9, R. Filler 7, Kasey Filler 6. Assists — Moline, Potter 16, Rouse 10; Orion, Awbrey 13.
Records: Moline 7-3, Orion 5-3.
Sophomores: Moline 25-25, Orion 14-13.
Mercer County 25-25, Wethersfield 21-18
Mercer County stats only:
Kills — Kierstin Cox 6, Kayla Lutner 5, Becca Gray 5, Bella Cuellar 5. Blocks — Gray 3. Assists — Ava Ruggles 11, Natalie Finch 9. Digs — Anna Wagner 9, Cuellar 8. Aces — Finch 4, Gray 2.
JVs: Wethersfield 26-25, Mercer County 24-12.
Ridgewood 25-25, ROWVA 16-11
Ridgewood stats:
Digs -- Kendall Lewis 8. Kills -- Paige Leander 5, Kendall Lewis 5. Aces -- Kendall Lewis 2, Brook Jones 2. Blocks -- Paige Leander 4. Assists -- Brook Jones 7
Rockridge 25-20-25, Alleman 14-25-11
Kills -- Alleman (Errin Hoffman 12, Isabelle Pinc 4, Colleen Kenney 2, Hollie Rochau, Avrie Schmidt, Regan Bowling); Rockridge (Delaney Peterson 7, Kierney McDonald 7). Digs -- Alleman (Colleen Kenney 13, Errin Hoffman 6, Genesis Reyes Granados 4); Rockridge (Olivia Drish 6). Blocks -- Alleman (Regan Bowling 5); Rockridge (Kierney McDonald 4). Aces -- Alleman (Errin Hoffman 2, Hollie Rochau 2); Rockridge (Nicole Sedam 3, Delaney Peterson 2, Olivia Drish 2)
Girls golf
Durant 208, Wilton 232
at Wahkonsa Golf Club
Medalist -- Karissa Hoon (Durant) 49
Durant -- Hoon 49, Emily Huston 52, Belle Rockow 52, Kylie Stineman 55
Wilton -- Josie Said 56, Zoe Barrett 58, Ellie Hugunin 59, Lexi Walker 59