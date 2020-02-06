Football
Iowa area 2020 assignments
Class 4A
Group 5 -- Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dubuque Senior, Davenport Central, Dubuque Hempstead, Davenport West
Group 7 -- Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Pleasant Valley, Muscatine, Davenport North, Ottumwa
Class 3A
District 4 -- Assumption, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Wahlert, Clinton, Marion, North Scott
Class 2A
District 5 -- Anamosa, Camanche, Maquoketa, Monticello, Tipton, West Liberty
Class 1A
District 5 -- Cascade, Durant, Dyersville Beckman, Northeast, West Branch, Wilton
District 6 -- Cardinal, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Pekin, Sigourney-Keota, Van Buren
Class A
District 5 -- Alburnett, Bellevue, East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley, North Linn
District 6 -- Columbus Community, Highland, Iowa City Regina, Lisbon, North Cedar, Wapello
Eight-player
District 3 -- Central City, Central Elkader, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Easton Valley, Kee High, Midland, Springville, West Central
Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;11;0;15;1
Assumption;9;2;14;2
Davenport North;8;2;11;4
Davenport Central;9;3;11;5
Bettendorf;5;6;5;11
Pleasant Valley;4;8;8;8
Muscatine;3;9;3;13
Clinton;1;10;1;14
Davenport West;0;10;2;12
Today's games
Assumption at North Scott
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley
Davenport North at Clinton
Davenport West at Bettendorf
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;8;2;22;3
Geneseo;7;2;16;5
Quincy;7;3;15;8
Rock Island;5;4;15;7
Moline;4;5;14;7
UTHS;4;5;10;14
Sterling;3;6;14;10
Alleman;0;10;3;22
Today's games
Moline at Rock Island
Geneseo at Alleman
United Township at Galesburg
Quincy at Sterling
Lincoln Trail Conference tournament
(all games at Wethersfield)
Today's games
at High school gym
#1 Wethersfield vs. #4 Ridgewood, 6 p.m.
#2 Annawan vs. #3 Princeville, 7:30 p.m.
at Moss Gym
#10 Mercer County vs. #6 ROWVA-Williamsfield, 6 p.m.
#9 Galva vs. #5 United, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
(at high school gym)
9th-place game, noon
7th-place game, 1:30 p.m.
5th-place game, 3 p.m.
3rd-place game 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Mon-Rose 60, West Hancock 45
WEST HANCOCK – Sinele 1 0-0 3 3, Martens 3 0-0 3 9, LeMaire 1 0-0 0 2, A.Siegfried 1 0-0 0 2, Hammel 8 2-2 3 19, Boyer 1 0-2 2 2, Dorethy 2 3-4 1 8. Totals 17 5-8 12 45.
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE – Olson 5 0-0 1 13, Thompson 2 0-1 2 4, Kane 1 0-0 0 3, King 11 4-8 1 26, Talivaa 3 1-1 2 7, Fletcher 1 0-0 0 3, Anderson 2 0-0 3 4. Totals 25 5-10 9 60.
West Hancock;11;11;9;14;—;45
Mon-Rose;18;11;11;20;—;60
3-point goals – WH 6 (Martens 3, Sinele 1, Hammel 1, Dorethy 1), M-R 5 (Olson 3, Kane 1, Fletcher 1).
Wapello 52, Mediapolis 51
WAPELLO – Mears 2 0-0 1 5, Griffin 9 2-3 3 23, Holmes 0 0-0 2 0, Homsman 1 0-0 4 2, Zepada 0 0-0 1 0, Thomas 6 0-2 3 14, Smith 3 2-5 4 8. Totals 21 7-7 18 52.
MEDIAPOLIS – Wilkerson 2 0-0 2 6, Schroeder 5 3-3 0 13, Sales 0 0-0 1 0, Darbeshire 1 1-3 2 5, Carter 1 1-1 1 2, Wirt 2 0-0 2 5, Thanlaus 3 1-1 3 9, Lipper 5 1-3 4 11, Boders 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 19 8-10 16 51.
Halftime – Mediapolis 30-28. 3-point goals – W 3 (Griffin 2, Mears 1), M 5 (Wilkerson 2 Thanlaus 2, Wirt 1).
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;13;0;17;0
Davenport North;11;1;13;3
Bettendorf;9;4;12;6
Assumption;8;5;12;5
Muscatine;7;7;10;9
Pleasant Valley;5;8;8;10
Davenport Central;4;9;7;10
Davenport West;1;12;1;15
Clinton;1;13;2;16
Thursday's result
Clinton 44, Davenport West 41
Today's games
Davenport North at Clinton, 6 p.m.
North Scott at Assumption
Bettendorf at Davenport West
Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;10;2;22;5
Rock Island;9;3;21;8
Moline;8;4;20;8
Quincy;8;4;14;8
Sterling;6;7;13;14
Galesburg;5;7;17;12
UTHS;3;9;9;19
Alleman;0;13;3;24
Thursday's results
Galesburg 43, Alleman 33
United Township 78, Geneseo 73
Quincy 54, Moline 37
Rock Island 82, Sterling 62
Galesburg 43, Alleman 33
GALESBURG (17-12, 5-7 WB6) -- Riley Jenkins 5-11 0-0 13, Chelsea Stevenson 2-6 0-0 5, Arleta Brown 0-3 3-4 3, Lauren Livingston 5-15 2-2 14, Audree Peck 2-4 0-2 4, Kadynce Lydic 1-3 2-2 4, Grace Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Lingfelter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 7-10 43.
ALLEMAN (3-24, 0-13 WB6) -- Tyla Thomas 03- 1-4 1, Avrie Schmidt 4-8 4-4 15, Annabelle Nienhaus 0-3 0-0 0, Samantha Coleman 3-11 5-6 11, Caroline Adam 2-6 0-0 4, Sofia Fernandez 0-1 2-2 2, Sophie Terronez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-32 12-16 33.
Galesburg;13;10;14;6;—;43
Alleman;5;12;7;9;—;33
3-point goals -- GHS 6-16 (Jenkins 3-4, Stevenson 1-2, Livingston 2-10), AHS 3-9 (Schmidt 3-3, Nienhaus 0-1, Coleman 0-5). Fouls -- GHS 12, AHS 9. Fouled out -- none. Rebounds -- GHS 19 (Jenkins 7, Livingston 5), AHS 16 (Coleman 5). Assists -- GHS 9 (Livingston 4, Jenkins 3, Brown 2), AHS 5 (Nienhaus 2). Turnovers -- GHS 14, AHS 21.
Sophomores -- Galesburg 52, Alleman 22.
United Township 78, Geneseo 73 (OT)
GENESEO (22-5, 10-2) -- Ali Rapps 1-7 3-4 5, Keeli Frerichs 5-9 1-1 11, Maddi Barickman 4-14 5-9 13, Abbi Barickman 2-7 0-4 6, Kammie Ludwig 11-24 7-10 30, Danielle Beach 1-2 6-8 8, Faith Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 22-36 73.
UNITED TOWNSHIP (9-19, 3-9) -- Aria Fix 1-1 2-2 4, Jade Hunter 9-13 0-2 18, Davi Morgan 4-9 2-9 12, Julie Mohr 2-6 0-1 4, Jasmine Bell 9-24 7-10 25, Janeah Bell 3-6 0-0 6, Karina Castaneda-Villapando 3-5 0-0 6, RayJonna Williams 1-1 1-2 3, Abidatou Diasso-Adamou 0-0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 12-26 78.
Geneseo;6;10;16;32;9--;73
UT;15;10;25;14;14--;78
3-point goals -- Geneseo 3-21 (A. Barickman 2-4, Ludwig 1-5, Beach 0-1, Rapps 0-3, M. Barickman 0-8), UT 2-8 (Morgan 2-5, Mohr 0-1, Jasmine Bell 0-2). Rebounds -- Geneseo 29 (M. Barickman 7, A. Barickman 6, Ludwig 6, Beach 6), UT 41 (Hunter 12, Jasmine Bell 8). Turnovers -- Geneseo 25, UT 28. Steals -- Geneseo 10 (M. Barickman 4, A. Barickman 2, Rapps 2), UT 15 (Morgan 6, Castaneda-Villapando 4). Total fouls -- Geneseo 19, UT 29. Fouled out -- Fix, Hunter, Castaneda-Villapando. Sophomore final: Geneseo 47, United Township 36.
Riverdale 54, Ridgewood 34
RIVERDALE (23-3) -- Ella Garrett 0 0-0 0 0, Molly Sharp 1 1-2 1 4, Shae Hanrahan 5 0-1 1 10, Sydney Haas 1 0-1 3 2, Brooke Smeltzly 2 0-0 1 4, Sidney Garrett 5 0-0 3 10, Erin Caves 0 0-0 0 0, Katelyn Oleson 4 1-1 0 11, Addison Brock 0 0-0 2 0, Lauren Lodico 4 0-0 1 9, Nathalie Zabrambea 0 0-0 0 0, Hope Jackson 2 0-2 0 4. Totals 24 2-8 12 54.
RIDGEWOOD (6-22) -- Kendall Lewis 3 0-0 3 6, Brooke Jackson 2 0-0 2 5, Lauren Anderson 0 2-3 2 2, Brecken Adamson 5 2-3 1 15, Bella Tucker 0 0-0 0 0, Jacklyn Bowles 0 0-0 2 0, Tatum Miller 3 0-0 2 6. Totals 13 4-6 12 34.
Riverdale;19;13;11;11;—;54
Ridgewood;11;7;7;9;—;34
3-point goals -- Riverdale 4 (Oleson 2, Sharp, Lodico 1); Ridgewood 4 (Adamson 3, Jackson).
Louisa-Muscatine 56, Winfield-Mt. Union 51
LOUISA-MUSCATINE – Hohenadel 2 1-1 1 5, McConnaha 0 0-0 2 0, Werner 0 0-0 3 0, H.Sanders 3 4-7 3 13, K.Sanders 7 6-9 3 27, Downing 2 0-0 0 6, Miller 2 1-1 3 5. Totals 16 12-18 15 56.
WINFIELD MT. UNION – Wilkerson 2 0-0 2 6, Townsley 4 1-1 3 10, Nelson 3 0-0 4 6, Townsla 0 1-2 5 1, K.Marone 0 0-0 5 0, J.Marone 2 4-4 1 8, M.Anderson 4 2-4 0 12, Oepping 4 0-0 3 8. Totals 19 9-10 23 51.
Halftime – Winfield Mt. Union 26-24. 3-point goals – L-M 6 (K.Sanders 4, Downing 2), WMU 3 (Wilkerson 2, Townsley 1).
Farmington 53, Rockridge 48
Rockridge 48 – Leaich 0 0-0 1 0, Lower 0 0-0 4 0, Heisch 3 1-4 4 8, Frere 1 0-0 0 2, Kendall 1 1-2 3 3, Peterson 2 0-0 3 4, Rursch 0 0-2 1 1, McDonald 9 1-1 3 21, Danner 3 1-2 2 7, Simon 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 20 5-11 21 48.
FARMINGTON – Putrich 2 8-10 4 12, Jansen 1 2-3 3 4, Barton 0 2-2 2 2, Jennings 1 0-2 1 2, Foster 5 1-2 1 13, Vallas 5 4-7 0 14, Evans 3 0-2 4 6. Totals 17 17-28 15 53.
Rockridge;14;13;13;11;—;48
Farmington;15;5;17;16;—;53
3-point goals – RR 3 (McDonald 2, Heisch 1), F 2 (Foster 2).
Amboy 54, Orion 28
ORION – Pruet 0 1-2 0 1, Lillibridge 0 0-2 0 0, Bolling 2 0-0 3 4, R.Filler1 0-0 0 2, Sunobealy 0 0-0 1 0, James 2 0-0 1 4, O.Farwell 5 0-0 0 10, C.Farwell 3 1-2 1 7. Totals 13 2-6 6 28.
AMBOY – Payne 4 0-0 1 9, Donna 2 0-0 0 4, Althaus 2 0-0 0 4, Powers 7 0-0 0 18, Jones 3 2-2 0 8, Dinges 2 0-0 2 5, Blaine 2 0-0 0 4, Lindenmeyer 0 0-0 1 0, Daniels 1 0-0 1 2, Miller 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 23 2-2 6 54.
Orion;8;6;7;7;—;28
Amboy;24;13;15;2;—;54
3-point goals – A 6 (Powers 4, Payne 1, Dinges 1).
Mediapolis 43, Wapello 37
WAPELLO – Shafer 0 3-4 1 4, Ewart 2 0-0 2 6, H.Massner 2 1-1 4 6, Dickney 5 1-1 5 12, L.Massner 2 0-2 5 6, Reid 1 1-1 2 3. Totals 12 6-9 19 37.
MEDIAPOLIS – Bush 1 0-2 3 3, Jahn 1 1-1 1 2, Springsden 2 3-4 5 7, Moenle 1 0-2 3 5, Hillyard 3 10-12 2 17, Mohr 1 7-10 3 9. Totals 9 9-22 17 43.
Halftime – Mediapolis 23-15. 3-point goals – W 4 (Ewart 2, H.Masner 1, Dickney 1), M 3 (Bush 1, Moenle 1, Hillyard 1).
Mercer County 39, Sherrard 24
SHERRARD – Minch 0-2 2-2 0 0 2, Hofmann 2-3 0-1 4 1 4, Constaninesco 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Barber 1-12 0-0 2 6 3, Adamson 2-9 1-2 0 2 6, McMillin 2-4 0-3 3 5 4, Whitsell 2-8 0-2 1 10 4, Nees 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Pickens 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Meskan 0-0 1-4 1 0 1. Totals 9-41 4-14 13 29 24.
MERCER COUNTY – Fisher 0-1 0-2 0 0 0, Hucke 1-5 0-0 2 3 3, Harrison 6-10 0-0 1 7 12, Cuellar 2-8 0-0 4 2 4, Finch 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Sabel 0-0 1-2 0 0 1, Stineman 3-7 2-3 2 9 8, Cox 0-2 0-0 1 1 0, Lucas 1-2 2-2 1 3 5, Sedam 2-3 2-2 3 3 6. Totals 15-40 7-11 14 35 39.
Sherrard;7;6;5;6;—;24
Mercer County;11;11;10;7;—;39
3-point goals – S 2 (Adamson 1, Barber 1), MC 2 (Hucke 1, Lucas 1).
Wrestling
Iowa sectional assignments
Saturday's meets
Class 2A
At Manchester -- Anamosa, Dubuque Wahlert, Jesup, Maquoketa, Monticello, West Delaware
At Assumption -- Camanche, Central DeWitt, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union, Davenport Assumption, Tipton, West Liberty
Class 1A
At Lisbon -- Alburnett, Bellevue, Cascade, Central City, Lisbon, Midland, North Cedar, Northeast
At West Branch -- Durant, Iowa City Regina, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello, West Branch, Wilton
Illinois regional assignments
Saturday's meets
Class 3A
At Moline -- Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Moline, Normal Community, Pekin, Yorkville
Class 2A
At Rock Island -- Freeport, Galesburg, Geneseo, LaSalle-Peru, Rock Island, Sterling, United Township
Class 1A
At Princeton -- Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee, Morrison, Orion, Princeton, Riverdale, Rock Falls, Rockridge, Sherrard, Sterling Newman
At Polo -- Amboy, Byron, Dakota, Dixon, Durand, Fulton, Lena-Winslow, Oregon, Polo, Stillman Valley, West Carroll
At Farmington -- Canton, Farmington, Illini Bluffs, Illinois Valley Central, Knoxville, Mercer County, Monmouth-Roseville, Monmouth United, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Heights, Williamsfield
Muscatine 49, Marion 28
160 – Cedric Castillo (Musc) dec. Ben Gibson, 8-3. 170 – Tim Nimley (Musc) pinned Isaac Cechota, 4:33. 182 – Anthony Mathias (Musc) pinned Abraham Duval, 5:10. 195 – Aaron Rose (Mar) pinned Nathan Beatty, 1:34. 220 – Tyler Graybill (Mar) pinned Kaden Fisher, 1:28. 285 – Togeh Deseh (Musc) pinned Ayden Baker, 3:23. 106 – Niyo Gady (Mar) by fft. 113 – Wesley Logan (Mar) pinned Collin Zellmer, 1:16. 120 – Garrett Head (Musc) by fft. 126 – Mason Crabtree (Musc) by fft. 132 – Gaven Hiler (Mar) maj. dec. Jett Fridley, 9-0. 138 – Carson Harder (Musc) maj. dec. Austin Fritz, 12-4. 145 – Kuinton Middugh (Musc) pinned Lance Wood, 1:30. 152 – Connor Beck (Musc) pinned Thomas McAllister, 3:23.
Muscatine 54, Burlington Notre Dame 24
170 – Nimley (Musc) by fft.182 – Mathias (Musc.) by fft. 195 – Beatty (Musc) by fft. 220 – Fisher (Musc) by fft. 285 – Deseh (Musc) by fft. 106 – Elijah Vance (BND) by fft. 113 – Blaine Frazier (BND) pinned Zellmer, :22. 120 – Head (Musc) pinned Taylor Sankus, 5:02. 126 – Samuel West (BND) dec. Crabtree, 5-3. 132 – Fridley (Musc) by fft. 138 – Grifen Molle (BND) pinned Harder, 1:06. 145 – Middugh (Musc) by fft. 152 – Bryce Sankus (BND) dec. Beck, 10-6. 160 – Castillo (Musc) by fft.
North Scott 69, Marion 9
170 – Zachary Campbell (NS) pinned Cechota, 3:35. 182 – Thade Gottschalk (NS) pinned Duval, :43. 195 – Joey Petersen (NS) pinned Rose, :41. 220 – David Borchers 9NS) pinned Graybill, :48. 285 – Will Burklow (NS) pinned Baker, 5:47. 106 – Gady (Mar) pinned Drew Metcalf, 1:11. 113 – Logan (Mar) dec. Eli Pence, 4-0. 120 – Peyton Westlin (NS) by fft. 126 – Cael Bredar (NS) by fft. 132 – Josh Connor (NS) by fft. 138 – Trenten Doty (NS) pinned Fritz, 1:15. 145 – Deven Strief (NS) pinned Wood, :40. 152 – Seth Madden (NS) dec. McAllister, 11-9 (SV-1). 160 – Jake Matthaidess (NS) pinned Gibson, 1:20.
North Scott 64, Burlington Notre Dame 15
160 – Jack Fahrenkrug (NS) by fft. 170 – Campbell (NS) by fft. 182 –Gottschalk (NS) by fft. 195 – Petersen (NS) by fft. 220 –Borchers (NS) by fft. 285 – Burklow (NS) by fft. 106 – Vance (BND) pinned Metcalf, 3:23. 113 – Frazier (BND) pinned Pence, :54. 120 – Westlin (NS) pinned T.Sankus, 3:11. 126 – Bredar (NS) maj. dec. West, 12-4. 132 – Connor (NS) by fft. 138 – Molle (BND) dec. Doty, 6-5. 145 – Strief (NS) by fft. 152 – Madden (NS) pinned B.Sankus, 4:28.
Girls bowling
Rock Island 3046, Dixon 3020
High game – Sarah Stevanovic, RI, 217. High three game series – Stevanovic, RI, 544.
Rock Island – Kelsey Freeman 139-175-173—487, Bailey Tripilas 152-157-192—501, Heather Motley 172-184-185—541, Macy O’Mary 124-166-174—464, Stevanovic 136-217-191—544, Carli Gordon 157-148-204—508.
JV score – Rock Island 2383, Dixon 1957. High JV game – Payton Fuller, RI, 211. High three JV series – Fuller, RI, 533.