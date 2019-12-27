High school

Boys Basketball
State Farm Classic large schools
Saturday's games
Rock Island 79, Chicago North Lawndale 66
Monday's game
Championship, Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Rock Island, 8:45 p.m.
Small schools
Saturday's games
Fifth place consolation, Annawan 53, Chicago Providence St. Mel 49
Pekin Holiday Tournament
Friday's late games
Winner's bracket
Hersey 40, United Township 33
Saturday's games
Consolation championship: Moline 37, Lake Zurich 29
7th place: Boylan 55, United Township 43
Macomb-Western Tournament
Saturday's games
Lewistown 43, Wethersfield 38
Rockridge 38, Abingdon-Avon 30
Rockridge vs. Farmington, late
Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic
Saturday's games
Consolation bracket
East Dubuque 54, Geneseo 52
Monday's games
Consolation bracket
Belvidere North vs. Geneseo, noon
Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic
Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown, Orion, Beecher, Fulton, Mercer County, Stockton
Pool B: Stark County, Lena-Winslow, Riverdale, Morrison, Alleman, Sterling Newman
Saturday's games
at Erie Annex Gym
Stark County 57, Morrison 52
Riverdale 48, Alleman 35
Newman 49, Lena-Winslow 35
at Erie HS Gym
Stockton 47, Mercer County 33
Fulton 55, Beecher 39
Erie-Prophetstown 53, Orion 51
Monday's games
at Annex Gym
3 p.m.: Fulton vs. Stark County (HS); Mercer County vs. Morrison (Annex)
4:30 p.m.: Stockton vs. Alleman (Annex); Beecher vs. Riverdale (HS)
7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Lena-Winslow (Annex); Championship: Erie-Prophetstown vs. Newman (HS)
Eastland Holiday Tournament
Pool A: Freeport Aquin (3-0), Eastland (2-1), Stillman Valley (1-2), South Beloit (0-3).
Pool B: Pecatonica (3-0), Forreston (2-1), Sherrard (1-2), Amboy (0-3).
Saturday's games
Pecatonica 54, Sherrard 41
Monday's games
4:30 p.m.: Stillman Valley vs. Sherrard
RI 79, N. Lawndale 66
NORTH LAWNDALE (10-3) -- Wilkins 5-15 2-4 3 0 12, Davis 6-11 0-0 0 5 15, Rogers 7-14 3-5 5 1 22, Brackens 0-7 1-2 3 6 1, Johnson 1-3 2-2 3 5 4, Miller 1-7 3-4 2 5 5, Washington 1-3 0-0 0 0 2, Thompson 1-1 0-0 4 0 2, Wyatt 1-4 0-0 0 0 3. Totals 23-65 12-23 20 27 66
ROCK ISLAND (9-3) -- Rice 4-10 7-8 0 18, Sigel 5-8 0-0 2 2 15, Nimmers 1-4 3-4 0 2 5, Holtam 7-12 5-6 11 19, Gustafson 4-6 5-6 2 9 13, Reese 3-5 0-0 1 2 8, Key 0-2 0-0 0 4 0, McDuffy 0-0 1-2 4 2 1. Totals 24-48 21-26 12 34 79
N. Lawndale;18;10;19;19—66
Rock Island;21;18;19;21—79
Three-point goals -- NL 8-29 (Rogers 4-10, Davis 3-8, Wyatt 1-3, Brackens 0-4, Wilkins 0-3, Miller 0-3, Washington 0-1), RO 10-21 (Sigel 5-8, Rice 3-7, Reese 2-4, Nimmers 0-1, Holtam 0-1). Assists -- NL 4 (Wilkins 4), RI 16 (Rice 6, McDuffy 4). Steals -- NL 3 (Wilkins 2), RI 4 (Holtam 2). Blocks: NL 1 (Brackens 1), RI 8 (Gustafson 6). Turnovers -- NL 9, RI 11.
Boylan 55, United Township 43
UNITED TOWNSHIP -- Rose 1-6 1-2 1 0 3, Little 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Geadeyan 2-5 0-0 4 2 6, Wright 4-8 0-0 1 1 10, Bustos 3-7 0-0 1 0 8, Trice 1-3 1-1 0 2 3, Merrick 3-7 0-0 4 1 8, Jansen 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Flemming 1-2 0-0 0 2 2, Vallejo 1-3 0-0 0 3 3. Totals 16-42 2-3 11 16 43.
BOYLAN -- Farson 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, Harkness 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Close 7-16 0-0 0 3 18, Latino 2-6 2-2 1 3 6, Voelker 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Starck 3-6 0-0 1 2 9, Foreman 2-2 4-4 1 8 9, Kerstes 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Brown 6-10 1-2 1 5 13. Totals 20-42 7-8 6 29 55.
United Township;5;11;11;16—43
Boylan;9;12;23;11—55
Three-point goals -- United Township 9-23 (Geadeyan 2-3, Wright 2-5, Bustos 2-5, Merrick 2-5, Vallejo 1-3, Rose 0-1, Jansen 0-1) , Boylan 8-20 (Close 4-10, Starck 3-6, Foreman 1-1, Farson 0-1, Latino 0-1, Brown 0-1). Assists -- United Township 1 (Trice 1) , Boylan 3 (Farson 1, Foreman 1, Brown 1). Turnovers -- UT 15, Boylan 13.
Moline 37, Lake Zurich 29
MOLINE -- Harding 2-6 3-4 1 0 9, Taylor 0-2 0-0 1 2 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 1 3 0, Jackson 0-0 1-2 3 2 1, Schimmel 5-13 0-0 0 3 14, Galvin 2-3 0-0 3 2 4, Stone 2-5 3-4 1 3 9. Totals 11-29 7-10 19 16 37
LAKE ZURICH -- Kurstor 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Galuppo 0-2 0-0 3 0 0, Loccoco 1-5 0-0 1 3 3, Deluga 2-7 0-0 1 2 5, Tucker 2-11 1-2 1 6 7, Orton 1-4 0-0 3 2 2, Pfiefer 1-3 0-0 3 2 2, Bajerski 4-7 2-2 2 10 10, Hagen 0-0 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 11-39 3-4 12 25 29.
Moline;8;9;9;9—37
Lake Zurich;9;5;4;11—29
Three-point goals -- Moline 8-19 (Harding 2-5, Taylor 0-3, Schinmmel 4-8, Stone2-3), Lake Zurich 4-19 (Loccoco 1-5, DeLuga 1-4, Tucker 2-6, Orton 0-3, Pfiefer 0-1). Turnovers -- Moline 7, Lake Zurich 5.
East Dubuque 54, Geneseo 52
EAST DUBUQUE (8-1) -- Schemmel 11-17 2-4 3 9 28, Heller 4-8 0-0 2 6 10, Schulting 1-2 0-0 2 1 2, Feyen 0-6 0-0 0 2 0, Culbertson 0-7 2-2 4 2 2, Montag 1-1 0-0 3 1 3, Anger 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Meyer 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, J. Montag 1-2 0-0 1 1 3, Tressel 2-2 2-3 2 4 6. Totals 20-47 6-9 17 29 54.
GENESEO (10-3) -- Rivera 10-22 8-11 4 12 28, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0 2 0, Jacob McConnell 1-4 1-2 2 4 3, Traphagan 6-10 1-1 3 2 14, Lehman 0-2 2-2 1 2 2, Pierce 2-2 0-0 0 1 4, Joseph McConnell 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Ariano 0-1 1-2 2 4 1, Moser 0-2 0-0 2 0 0. Totals 19-46 13-18 16 29 52.
East Dubuque;10;17;9;18—54
Geneseo;10;20;10;12—52
Three-point goals -- ED 8-18 (Schemmel 4-8, Heller 2-2, Schulting 0-1, Feyen 0-1, Culbertson 0-1, B. Montag 1-1, Meyer 0-2, J. Montag 1-2), GHS 1-7 (Rivera 0-3, Lewis 0-1, Traphagan 1-3). Assists -- ED 9 (Culbertson 5), GHS 6 (Rivera, Lewis, Jacob McConnell 4). Turnovers -- ED 11, GHS 8. Blocks: GHS 4 (Rivera 2, Lewis, Traphagan). Steals -- ED 6, GHS 3 (Rivera, Lewis, Lehman).
Stockton 47, Mercer County 33
STOCKTON -- McGovern 2 1-2 1 5, Buske 0 0-0 1 0, Coffey 7 6-7 3 22, Reynolds 3 1-2 3 8, Broshous 0 0-0 3 0, Altfillisch 0 0-0 1 0, Hiler 1 2-2 1 4, Schultz 4 0-0 1 8. Totals 17 10-13 14 47.
MERCER COUNTY -- Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Rillie 1 0-1 3 2, Bigham 1 0-0 4 2, Ott 0 0-0 0 0, Crawley 1 1-4 3 3, Holtschlag 2 2-2 1 6, Relander 3 1-2 4 9, Sharp 4 0-0 0 11. Totals 12 4-9 15 33.
Stockton;16;6;12;13—47
Mercer Co.;10;8;11;4—33
Three-point goals -- Mercer County 5 (Sharp 3, Relander 2), Stockton 3 (Coffey 2, Reynolds).
Stark County 57, Morrison 52
STARK COUNTY -- Unhold 0 2-2 1 2, Daum 0 0-0 0 0, Porter 2 3-4 3 8, Gibler 3 1-2 0 8, Groter 2 0-0 4 5, Newton 8 2-5 1 19, Murphy 5 4-4 4 15, M. McCauley 0 0-0 0 0, Orwig 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 20 12-17 14 57.
MORRISON -- Anderson 6 2-2 1 15, Mickley 2 2-6 3 6, Leu 0 0-0 0 0, Shetler 0 0-0 2 0, Ottens 5 4-5 3 17, Smith 2 0-0 3 5, Eads 4 1-2 3 9. Totals 19 9-15 15 52.
Stark Co.;17;13;9;18—57
Morrison;10;18;13;11—52
Three-point goals -- Stark County 5 (Porter, Gibler, Groter, Newton, Murphy), Morrison 5 (Ottens 3, Anderson, Smith).
Fulton 55, Beecher 39
FULTON -- Barnett 7 5-6 0 22, Mason 3 1-2 1 7, Conner 1 0-0 3 2, Long 0 0-0 1 0, Stoecker 0 0-0 0 0, Pessman 5 0-0 1 10, Damhoff 6 2-3 1 14, Schipper 0 0-0 0 0, Wiebenga 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22 8-11 8 55.
BEECHER -- Turney 0 0-0 1 0, Oliver 0 0-0 3 0, Williams 0 0-0 0 0, Doss 7 2-3 1 17, Short 1 0-0 0 3, LeBlanc 3 1-1 4 8, Moser 0 0-0 0 0, Landis 0 0-0 0 0, Linan 1 1-3 1 3, Noles 4 0-0 3 8, Pevion 0 0-0 0 0, Waterman 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16 4-7 14 39.
Fulton;13;11;15;16—55
Beecher;10;10;7;12—39
Three-point goals -- Fulton 3 (Barnett 3), Beecher 3 (Doss, Short, LeBlanc).
Riverdale 48, Alleman 35
ALLEMAN -- Campos 6-17 3-3 1 3 16, Rouse 0-13 2-2 3 8 2, Ponder 2-7 2-2 0 5 4, Wallace 0-2 0-0 2 2 0, Sharer 0-4 0-0 3 3 0, Glancey 0-3 3-4 3 3 3, Dockery-Jackson 1-2 0-0 1 2 2, Estes 0-1 0-0 2 1 0, Mattecheck 2-4 0-0 1 4 4, Carruthers 1-1 0-0 4 1 2. Totals 12-54 10-11 20 32 35.
RIVERDALE -- Weiss 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Meloan 3-8 2-4 3 6 9, Willems 1-4 2-4 1 5 4, Bussert 4-10 2-4 3 3 11, Smeltzly 1-5 2-2 3 4 4, Griffin 3-7 2-2 0 5 10, Bradley 3-5 0-2 1 5 6, Verbeckmoes 1-1 2-3 1 1 4, Ditto 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 16-41 12-21 14 30 48.
Alleman;5;16;8;6—35
Riverdale;15;7;9;17—48
Three-point goals -- Alleman 1-16 (Campos 1-10, Estes 0-1, Wallace 0-2, Rouse 0-3), Riverdale 3-14 (Griffin 2-5, Meloan 1-2, Willems 0-2, Bussert 0-2, Smeltzly 0-3). Turnovers -- Alleman 14, Riverdale 11. Steals -- Riverdale 6 (Weiss 2, Willems 2, Bussert 2), Alleman 5 (Campos 2, Ponder 2, Dockery-Jackson).
E-P 53, Orion 51
ORION -- Weiss 5 0-0 2 13, Jungwirth 2 2-2 1 8, Johnson 2 2-3 5 7, Schultz 0 0-0 0 0, Irey 1 0-0 2 3, Kruse 0 0-0 2 0, Lieving 0 0-2 4 0, W. Dunlap 0 1-4 2 1, Burgert 1 1-3 0 4, C. Spranger 4 5-7 3 15. Totals 15 11-21 21 51.
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- B. Rosenow 4 0-1 5 9, Sibley 1 1-2 1 3, C. Johnson 7 3-4 1 17, Haagard 3 0-0 2 7, Franks 2 4-6 3 8, Miner 0 0-0 2 0, Alden 0 0-0 2 0, Robinson 4 1-5 4 9, N. Johnson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 9-18 20 53.
Orion;11;13;6;21—51
Erie-P'town;8;16;17;12—53
Three-point goals -- Orion 10 (Weiss 3, Jungwirth 2, C. Spranger 2, Johnson, Irey, Burgert), Erie-Prophetstown 2 (B. Rosenow, Haagard).
Girls Basketball
Peoria Manual Tournament
Saturday's games
Washington 56, Moline 25
Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic
Pool A: Stockton, Fulton, Mercer County, Erie-Prophetstown, Orion
Pool B: Monmouth-Roseville, Wethersfield, Rockridge, Morrison, Knoxville, Bureau Valley
Saturday's games
at Erie Annex Gym
Rockridge 44, Wethersfield 33
Knoxville 69, Monmouth-Roseville 45
at Erie HS
Bureau Valley 45, Morrison 28
Orion 42, Erie-Prophetstown 38
Stockton 55, Fulton 38
Monday's games
at Erie HS Gym
Noon: Orion vs. Wethersfield (HS); Mercer County vs. Bureau Valley (Annex)
1:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Monmouth-Roseville (HS)
6 p.m.: Rockridge vs. Erie-Prophetstown (Annex); Championship: Stockton vs. Knoxville (HS)
State Farm Classic large schools
Today's games
Rock Island 47, Normal West 20
Geneseo 68, Kankakee 55
Fifth place, Peoria Richwoods 54, Geneseo 27
Consolation championship: Rock Island 50, Chicago St. Ignatius 45
Small schools
Friday's late game
Brimfield 49, Sherrard 36
Saturday's games
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Annawan 35
Fifth place consolation, El Paso-Gridley 38, Alleman 36
Bloomington Central Catholic 48, Sherrard 33
Seventh place, Sherrard 41, Annawan 29
Washington 56, Moline 25
MOLINE -- Taylor 1-3 0-1 2 2 3, Hazen 1-3 0-1 1 2 2, McDowell 1-3 1-4 2 4 3, Curtis 3-9 0-3 1 5 6, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 1 1 0, McNamee 2-6 7-11 4 4 11, Finch 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 8-32 8-20 14 22 25.
WASHINGTON -- Scrivner 5-10 0-1 0 2 8, Wilson 2-5 0-0 3 2 5, McDougall 1-1 0-0 3 4 2, Duncan 7-18 2-2 2 4 16, McDougall 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Marshall 0-1 2-2 2 2 2, Baker 5-8 0-2 1 8 13, Jones 1-3 0-0 2 2 2, Mendoza 1-1 4-4 3 0 6, O’Marah 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Donald 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 23-48 6-9 17 22 56.
Moline;14;6;3;2—25
Washington;15;20;16;5—56
Three-point goals -- Moline 1-7 (Taylor 1-2, Hazen 0-1, Curtis 0-1, Trice 0-3), Washington 4-15 (Scrivner 0-1, Wilson 1-2, Duncan 0-4, Baker 3-4, Jones 0-1, Donald 0-1). Turnovers -- Moline 19, Washington 16.
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Annawan 35
ANNAWAN -- Keagan Rico 7 1-4 2 16, Reese Randall 0 0-0 1 0, Maddie Rusk 0 1-2 4 1, Kaley Peterson 0 0-0 1 0, Emily Miller 5 4-8 1 14, Cassidy Miller 1 2-2 3 4. Totals 13 8-16 12 35.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN -- Lahnert 5 1-1 0 12, Jacob 2 0-2 4 4, Wells 3 0-0 0 6, A.Hamilton 1 0-0 1 2, Cramer 1 0-0 2 3, Behrens 1 0-0 0 2, Barnes 3 0-0 1 7, Vallee 2 1-1 2 5, Armstrong 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 19 2-4 13 43.
Annawan;10;14;5;6—35
St. Joseph-Ogden;10;15;10;8—43
Three-point goals -- A 1 (Rico 1), SJO 3 (Lahnert 1, Cramer 1, Barnes 1.
Bloomington CC 48, Sherrard 33
SHERRARD -- Minch 1 3-4 3 5, Hofmann 0 1-2 0 1, Barber 0 1-5 2 1, Adamson 2 0-0 1 5, McMillin 1 4-4 4 7, Whitsell 2 5-6 4 9, Yudis 0 1-2 0 1, Meskan 1 2-2 3 4. Totals 7 17-25 17 33.
BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC -- Davis 3 0-3 1 7, Stephens 0 0-0 2 0, Shanks 0 0-0 4 0, Larson 1 0-0 3 2, Godsey 0 0-0 4 0, Becker 0 0-0 1 0, Stenger 1 0-0 3 3, Steinman 6 6-7 1 19, Lemtz 0 0-0 1 0, Cox 6 5-8 1 18. Totals 19 11-18 21 48.
Sherrard;8;7;10;8—33
Bloomington CC;13;9;7;17—48
Three-point goals -- S 2 (Adamson 1, McMillin 1), BCC 3 (Davis 1, Stenger 1, Steinman 1).
Sherrard 41, Annawan 29
ANNAWAN -- Rico 1 3-6 1 6, Randall 1 2-2 3 5, Rusk 0 0-0 1 0, Peterson 2 0-0 1 6, Jaydn Wise 0 0-0 1 0, E.Miller 2 4-4 3 8, C.Miller 1 2-8 4 4. Totals 7 11-20 14 29.
SHERRARD -- Minch 0 2-3 2 2, Hofmann 1 1-2 2 3, Barber 3 2-2 3 10, Adamson 4 0-0 2 11, McMillin 2 0-0 2 4, Whitsell 1 0-3 2 2, Yudis 0 2-4 2 2, Meskan 0 3-4 0 3. Totals 11 10-18 15 41.
Annawan;9;10;7;3—29
Sherrard;10;15;12;4—41
Three-point goals -- A 4 (Peterson 2, Rico 1, Randall 1), S 5 (Adamson3, Barber 2).
Bureau Valley 45, Morrison 28
BUREAU VALLEY -- Wirth 2 0-0 0 4, Kolb 3 1-2 0 7, Aber 1 0-0 1 2, Stoller 1 1-2 3 3, Ringle 5 1-3 3 15, Konneck 1 0-0 3 2, Bohm 0 1-2 0 1, Hardy 2 0-0 0 4, Morrow 1 1-2 2 3, Wagner 1 0-0 3 2, Dye 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 18 5-11 16 45.
MORRISON -- Hudson 0 1-2 1 1, Pruis 2 0-2 0 4, Brewer 1 0-0 2 2, Steines 3 2-2 3 8, Kalli Fisher 1 0-0 1 3, Shelton 0 0-0 0 0, Veltrop 4 2-2 1 10, Kendra Fisher 0 0-0 2 0, Coons 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 11 5-8 10 28.
B. Valley;16;9;14;6—45
Morrison;4;9;9;6—28
Three-point goals -- Bureau Valley 4 (Ringle 4), Morrison 1 (Kalli Fisher).
Orion 42, E-P 38
ORION -- Abbott 4 1-4 1 10, Watson 0 0-0 0 0, Lillibridge 1 0-0 4 2, Bowling 1 2-4 3 4, R. Filler 2 4-4 1 8, K. Filler 0 0-0 0 0, Kimball 1 0-0 0 3, James 1 5-8 1 7, Bollinger 1 0-0 0 2, O. Farwell 1 1-2 4 3, C. Farwell 0 3-4 3 3. Totals 12 16-26 17 42.
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 1 1-2 2 4, Davis 0 0-0 1 0, Heyvaert 4 1-2 3 9, Cannavo 3 1-2 1 8, Schipper 1 1-2 5 3, Jones 2 0-0 2 4, Glassburn 2 6-7 2 10. Totals 13 10-15 16 38.
Orion;12;12;6;12—42
Erie-P'town;8;4;11;15—38
Three-point goals -- Orion 2 (Abbott, Kimball), Erie-Prophetstown 2 (Anderson, Cannavo).
Rockridge 44, Wethersfield 33
WETHERSFIELD -- Cone 0 0-0 0 0, Montgomery 0 0-0 0 0, Cheesman 0 0-0 0 0, Robinson 1 1-1 4 3, Nichols 4 7-10 1 17, Stevenson 2 1-2 4 5, Daniels 0 0-0 3 0, Witte 2 1-2 0 5, Forsythe 1 0-0 0 3. Totals 10 10-15 12 33.
ROCKRIDGE -- Sedam 1 0-0 0 3, Lower 2 0-0 3 4, Heisch 5 3-4 1 18, Kendall 0 0-0 2 0, Peterson 2 0-0 2 4, Hines 0 0-0 1 0, McDonald 4 3-4 1 13, Danner 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 15 6-8 12 44.
Wethersfield;9;7;3;13—33
Rockridge;5;12;18;9—44
Three-point goals -- Rockridge 8 (Heisch 5, McDonald 2, Sedam), Wethersfield 3 (Nichols 2, Forsythe).
Stockton 55, Fulton 38
FULTON -- Sweenie 1 0-0 2 3, Schipper 3 1-2 4 7, Mahoney 0 0-0 0 0, Bielema 1 0-0 0 3, Fish 3 2-2 2 10, Norman 5 0-0 1 11, Collachia 0 1-2 0 1, Jacobs 1 0-0 1 3, Crimmins 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 14 4-6 12 38.
STOCKTON -- W. Sullivan 1 2-3 2 4, B. Haas 0 0-0 1 0, Scace 0 0-0 0 0, Wright 0 0-0 1 0, K. Haas 6 3-3 2 15, Timpe 7 2-2 0 18, Whinters 2 0-0 1 4, Randecker 0 0-0 0 0, Eisfeller 6 2-2 1 14, K. Sullivan 0 0-0 0 0, Westaby 0 0-0 0 0, Adleman 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22 9-10 9 55.
Fulton;6;7;12;13—38
Stockton;18;12;8;17—55
Three-point goals -- Fulton 6 (Fish 2, Sweenie, Bielema, Norman, Jacobs), Stockton 2 (Timpe 2).
Girls bowling
Plainfield South invite
Team scores -- 1. Lockport 6163. 2. Minooka 5826. 3. Lincoln-Way West 5686. 4. Harlem 5665. 5. Lockport JV 5533. 6. Yorkville 5518. 7. Rock Island 5471. 8. Sycamore 5337. 9. Metea Valley 5263. 10. Joliet West 5220.
Note: 42 teams competed
Rock Island: Macy O’Mary 491-604—1095, Kelsey Freeman 546-557—103, Sarah Stevanovic 515-536—1051, Bailey Tripilas 578-533—1111, Heather Motley 576-535—1111.