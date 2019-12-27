You are the owner of this article.
High school
agate

High school

Boys Basketball 

State Farm Classic large schools

Saturday's games

Rock Island 79, Chicago North Lawndale 66

Monday's game

Championship, Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Rock Island, 8:45 p.m.

Small schools

Saturday's games

Fifth place consolation, Annawan 53, Chicago Providence St. Mel 49

Pekin Holiday Tournament

Friday's late games

Winner's bracket

Hersey 40, United Township 33

Saturday's games

Consolation championship: Moline 37, Lake Zurich 29

7th place: Boylan 55, United Township 43

Macomb-Western Tournament

Saturday's games

Lewistown 43, Wethersfield 38

Rockridge 38, Abingdon-Avon 30

Rockridge vs. Farmington, late

Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic

Saturday's games

Consolation bracket

East Dubuque 54, Geneseo 52

Monday's games

Consolation bracket

Belvidere North vs. Geneseo, noon

Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic

Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown, Orion, Beecher, Fulton, Mercer County, Stockton

Pool B: Stark County, Lena-Winslow, Riverdale, Morrison, Alleman, Sterling Newman

Saturday's games

at Erie Annex Gym

Stark County 57, Morrison 52

Riverdale 48, Alleman 35

Newman 49, Lena-Winslow 35

at Erie HS Gym

Stockton 47, Mercer County 33

Fulton 55, Beecher 39

Erie-Prophetstown 53, Orion 51

Monday's games

at Annex Gym

3 p.m.: Fulton vs. Stark County (HS); Mercer County vs. Morrison (Annex)

4:30 p.m.: Stockton vs. Alleman (Annex); Beecher vs. Riverdale (HS)

7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Lena-Winslow (Annex); Championship: Erie-Prophetstown vs. Newman (HS)

Eastland Holiday Tournament

Pool A:  Freeport Aquin (3-0), Eastland (2-1), Stillman Valley (1-2), South Beloit (0-3).

Pool B: Pecatonica (3-0), Forreston (2-1), Sherrard (1-2), Amboy (0-3). 

Saturday's games

Pecatonica 54, Sherrard 41

Monday's games

4:30 p.m.: Stillman Valley vs. Sherrard

RI 79, N. Lawndale 66

NORTH LAWNDALE (10-3) -- Wilkins 5-15 2-4 3 0 12, Davis 6-11 0-0 0 5 15, Rogers 7-14 3-5 5 1 22, Brackens 0-7 1-2 3 6 1, Johnson 1-3 2-2 3 5 4, Miller 1-7 3-4 2 5 5, Washington 1-3 0-0 0 0 2, Thompson 1-1 0-0 4 0 2, Wyatt 1-4 0-0 0 0 3. Totals 23-65 12-23 20 27 66

ROCK ISLAND (9-3) -- Rice 4-10 7-8 0 18, Sigel 5-8 0-0 2 2 15, Nimmers 1-4 3-4 0 2 5, Holtam 7-12 5-6 11 19, Gustafson 4-6 5-6 2 9 13, Reese 3-5 0-0 1 2 8, Key 0-2 0-0 0 4 0, McDuffy 0-0 1-2 4 2 1. Totals 24-48 21-26 12 34 79

N. Lawndale;18;10;19;19—66

Rock Island;21;18;19;21—79

Three-point goals -- NL 8-29 (Rogers 4-10, Davis 3-8, Wyatt 1-3, Brackens 0-4, Wilkins 0-3, Miller 0-3, Washington 0-1), RO 10-21 (Sigel 5-8, Rice 3-7, Reese 2-4, Nimmers 0-1, Holtam 0-1). Assists -- NL 4 (Wilkins 4), RI 16 (Rice 6, McDuffy 4). Steals -- NL 3 (Wilkins 2), RI 4 (Holtam 2). Blocks: NL 1 (Brackens 1), RI 8 (Gustafson 6). Turnovers -- NL 9, RI 11.

Boylan 55, United Township 43

UNITED TOWNSHIP -- Rose 1-6 1-2 1 0 3, Little 0-0 0-0 0 2 0, Geadeyan 2-5 0-0 4 2 6, Wright 4-8 0-0 1 1 10, Bustos 3-7 0-0 1 0 8, Trice 1-3 1-1 0 2 3, Merrick 3-7 0-0 4 1 8, Jansen 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Flemming 1-2 0-0 0 2 2, Vallejo 1-3 0-0 0 3 3. Totals 16-42 2-3 11 16 43.

BOYLAN -- Farson 0-1 0-0 1 1 0, Harkness 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Close 7-16 0-0 0 3 18, Latino 2-6 2-2 1 3 6, Voelker 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Starck 3-6 0-0 1 2 9, Foreman 2-2 4-4 1 8 9, Kerstes 0-1 0-0 1 0 0, Brown 6-10 1-2 1 5 13. Totals 20-42 7-8 6 29 55.

United Township;5;11;11;16—43

Boylan;9;12;23;11—55

Three-point goals -- United Township 9-23 (Geadeyan 2-3, Wright 2-5, Bustos 2-5, Merrick 2-5, Vallejo 1-3, Rose 0-1, Jansen 0-1) , Boylan 8-20 (Close 4-10, Starck 3-6, Foreman 1-1, Farson 0-1, Latino 0-1, Brown 0-1). Assists -- United Township 1 (Trice 1) , Boylan 3 (Farson 1, Foreman 1, Brown 1). Turnovers -- UT 15, Boylan 13.

Moline 37, Lake Zurich 29

MOLINE -- Harding 2-6 3-4 1 0 9, Taylor 0-2 0-0 1 2 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 1 3 0, Jackson 0-0 1-2 3 2 1, Schimmel 5-13 0-0 0 3 14, Galvin 2-3 0-0 3 2 4, Stone 2-5 3-4 1 3 9. Totals 11-29 7-10 19 16 37

LAKE ZURICH -- Kurstor 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Galuppo 0-2 0-0 3 0 0, Loccoco 1-5 0-0 1 3 3, Deluga 2-7 0-0 1 2 5, Tucker 2-11 1-2 1 6 7, Orton 1-4 0-0 3 2 2, Pfiefer 1-3 0-0 3 2 2, Bajerski 4-7 2-2 2 10 10, Hagen 0-0 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 11-39 3-4 12 25 29.

Moline;8;9;9;9—37

Lake Zurich;9;5;4;11—29

Three-point goals -- Moline 8-19 (Harding 2-5, Taylor 0-3, Schinmmel 4-8, Stone2-3), Lake Zurich 4-19 (Loccoco 1-5, DeLuga 1-4, Tucker 2-6, Orton 0-3, Pfiefer 0-1). Turnovers -- Moline 7, Lake Zurich 5.

East Dubuque 54, Geneseo 52

EAST DUBUQUE (8-1) -- Schemmel 11-17 2-4 3 9 28, Heller 4-8 0-0 2 6 10, Schulting 1-2 0-0 2 1 2, Feyen 0-6 0-0 0 2 0, Culbertson 0-7 2-2 4 2 2, Montag 1-1 0-0 3 1 3, Anger 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Meyer 0-2 0-0 0 0 0, J. Montag 1-2 0-0 1 1 3, Tressel 2-2 2-3 2 4 6. Totals 20-47 6-9 17 29 54. 

GENESEO (10-3) -- Rivera 10-22 8-11 4 12 28, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0 2 0, Jacob McConnell 1-4 1-2 2 4 3, Traphagan 6-10 1-1 3 2 14, Lehman 0-2 2-2 1 2 2, Pierce 2-2 0-0 0 1 4, Joseph McConnell 0-0 0-0 2 0 0, Ariano 0-1 1-2 2 4 1, Moser 0-2 0-0 2 0 0. Totals 19-46 13-18 16 29 52. 

East Dubuque;10;17;9;18—54

Geneseo;10;20;10;12—52

Three-point goals -- ED 8-18 (Schemmel 4-8, Heller 2-2, Schulting 0-1, Feyen 0-1, Culbertson 0-1, B. Montag 1-1, Meyer 0-2, J. Montag 1-2), GHS 1-7 (Rivera 0-3, Lewis 0-1, Traphagan 1-3). Assists -- ED 9 (Culbertson 5), GHS 6 (Rivera, Lewis, Jacob McConnell 4). Turnovers -- ED 11, GHS 8. Blocks: GHS 4 (Rivera 2, Lewis, Traphagan). Steals -- ED 6, GHS 3 (Rivera, Lewis, Lehman).

Stockton 47, Mercer County 33

STOCKTON -- McGovern 2 1-2 1 5, Buske 0 0-0 1 0, Coffey 7 6-7 3 22, Reynolds 3 1-2 3 8, Broshous 0 0-0 3 0, Altfillisch 0 0-0 1 0, Hiler 1 2-2 1 4, Schultz 4 0-0 1 8. Totals 17 10-13 14 47.

MERCER COUNTY -- Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Rillie 1 0-1 3 2, Bigham 1 0-0 4 2, Ott 0 0-0 0 0, Crawley 1 1-4 3 3, Holtschlag 2 2-2 1 6, Relander 3 1-2 4 9, Sharp 4 0-0 0 11. Totals 12 4-9 15 33.

Stockton;16;6;12;13—47

Mercer Co.;10;8;11;4—33

Three-point goals -- Mercer County 5 (Sharp 3, Relander 2), Stockton 3 (Coffey 2, Reynolds).

Stark County 57, Morrison 52

STARK COUNTY -- Unhold 0 2-2 1 2, Daum 0 0-0 0 0, Porter 2 3-4 3 8, Gibler 3 1-2 0 8, Groter 2 0-0 4 5, Newton 8 2-5 1 19, Murphy 5 4-4 4 15, M. McCauley 0 0-0 0 0, Orwig 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 20 12-17 14 57.

MORRISON -- Anderson 6 2-2 1 15, Mickley 2 2-6 3 6, Leu 0 0-0 0 0, Shetler 0 0-0 2 0, Ottens 5 4-5 3 17, Smith 2 0-0 3 5, Eads 4 1-2 3 9. Totals 19 9-15 15 52.

Stark Co.;17;13;9;18—57

Morrison;10;18;13;11—52

Three-point goals -- Stark County 5 (Porter, Gibler, Groter, Newton, Murphy), Morrison 5 (Ottens 3, Anderson, Smith).

Fulton 55, Beecher 39

FULTON -- Barnett 7 5-6 0 22, Mason 3 1-2 1 7, Conner 1 0-0 3 2, Long 0 0-0 1 0, Stoecker 0 0-0 0 0, Pessman 5 0-0 1 10, Damhoff 6 2-3 1 14, Schipper 0 0-0 0 0, Wiebenga 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22 8-11 8 55.

BEECHER -- Turney 0 0-0 1 0, Oliver 0 0-0 3 0, Williams 0 0-0 0 0, Doss 7 2-3 1 17, Short 1 0-0 0 3, LeBlanc 3 1-1 4 8, Moser 0 0-0 0 0, Landis 0 0-0 0 0, Linan 1 1-3 1 3, Noles 4 0-0 3 8, Pevion 0 0-0 0 0, Waterman 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16 4-7 14 39.

Fulton;13;11;15;16—55

Beecher;10;10;7;12—39

Three-point goals -- Fulton 3 (Barnett 3), Beecher 3 (Doss, Short, LeBlanc).

Riverdale 48, Alleman 35

ALLEMAN -- Campos 6-17 3-3 1 3 16, Rouse 0-13 2-2 3 8 2, Ponder 2-7 2-2 0 5 4, Wallace 0-2 0-0 2 2 0, Sharer 0-4 0-0 3 3 0, Glancey 0-3 3-4 3 3 3, Dockery-Jackson 1-2 0-0 1 2 2, Estes 0-1 0-0 2 1 0, Mattecheck 2-4 0-0 1 4 4, Carruthers 1-1 0-0 4 1 2. Totals 12-54 10-11 20 32 35.

RIVERDALE -- Weiss 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Meloan 3-8 2-4 3 6 9, Willems 1-4 2-4 1 5 4, Bussert 4-10 2-4 3 3 11, Smeltzly 1-5 2-2 3 4 4, Griffin 3-7 2-2 0 5 10, Bradley 3-5 0-2 1 5 6, Verbeckmoes 1-1 2-3 1 1 4, Ditto 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 16-41 12-21 14 30 48.

Alleman;5;16;8;6—35

Riverdale;15;7;9;17—48

Three-point goals -- Alleman 1-16 (Campos 1-10, Estes 0-1, Wallace 0-2, Rouse 0-3), Riverdale 3-14 (Griffin 2-5, Meloan 1-2, Willems 0-2, Bussert 0-2, Smeltzly 0-3). Turnovers -- Alleman 14, Riverdale 11. Steals -- Riverdale 6 (Weiss 2, Willems 2, Bussert 2), Alleman 5 (Campos 2, Ponder 2, Dockery-Jackson).

E-P 53, Orion 51

ORION -- Weiss 5 0-0 2 13, Jungwirth 2 2-2 1 8, Johnson 2 2-3 5 7, Schultz 0 0-0 0 0, Irey 1 0-0 2 3, Kruse 0 0-0 2 0, Lieving 0 0-2 4 0, W. Dunlap 0 1-4 2 1, Burgert 1 1-3 0 4, C. Spranger 4 5-7 3 15. Totals 15 11-21 21 51.

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- B. Rosenow 4 0-1 5 9, Sibley 1 1-2 1 3, C. Johnson 7 3-4 1 17, Haagard 3 0-0 2 7, Franks 2 4-6 3 8, Miner 0 0-0 2 0, Alden 0 0-0 2 0, Robinson 4 1-5 4 9, N. Johnson 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21 9-18 20 53.

Orion;11;13;6;21—51

Erie-P'town;8;16;17;12—53

Three-point goals -- Orion 10 (Weiss 3, Jungwirth 2, C. Spranger 2, Johnson, Irey, Burgert), Erie-Prophetstown 2 (B. Rosenow, Haagard).

Girls Basketball 

Peoria Manual Tournament

Saturday's games

Washington 56, Moline 25

Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic

Pool A: Stockton, Fulton, Mercer County, Erie-Prophetstown, Orion

Pool B: Monmouth-Roseville, Wethersfield, Rockridge, Morrison, Knoxville, Bureau Valley

Saturday's games

at Erie Annex Gym

Rockridge 44, Wethersfield 33

Knoxville 69, Monmouth-Roseville 45

at Erie HS

Bureau Valley 45, Morrison 28

Orion 42, Erie-Prophetstown 38

Stockton 55, Fulton 38

Monday's games

at Erie HS Gym

Noon: Orion vs. Wethersfield (HS); Mercer County vs. Bureau Valley (Annex)

1:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Monmouth-Roseville (HS)

6 p.m.: Rockridge vs. Erie-Prophetstown (Annex); Championship: Stockton vs. Knoxville (HS)

State Farm Classic large schools

Today's games

Rock Island 47, Normal West 20

Geneseo 68, Kankakee 55

Fifth place, Peoria Richwoods 54, Geneseo 27

Consolation championship: Rock Island 50, Chicago St. Ignatius 45

Small schools

Friday's late game

Brimfield 49, Sherrard 36

Saturday's games

St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Annawan 35

Fifth place consolation, El Paso-Gridley 38, Alleman 36

Bloomington Central Catholic 48, Sherrard 33

Seventh place, Sherrard 41, Annawan 29

Washington 56, Moline 25

MOLINE -- Taylor 1-3 0-1 2 2 3, Hazen 1-3 0-1 1 2 2, McDowell 1-3 1-4 2 4 3, Curtis 3-9 0-3 1 5 6, Eaton 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0 1 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 1 1 0, McNamee 2-6 7-11 4 4 11, Finch 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 8-32 8-20 14 22 25.

WASHINGTON -- Scrivner 5-10 0-1 0 2 8, Wilson 2-5 0-0 3 2 5, McDougall 1-1 0-0 3 4 2, Duncan 7-18 2-2 2 4 16, McDougall 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Marshall 0-1 2-2 2 2 2, Baker 5-8 0-2 1 8 13, Jones 1-3 0-0 2 2 2, Mendoza 1-1 4-4 3 0 6, O’Marah 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Donald 0-1 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 23-48 6-9 17 22 56.

Moline;14;6;3;2—25

Washington;15;20;16;5—56

Three-point goals --  Moline 1-7 (Taylor 1-2, Hazen 0-1, Curtis 0-1, Trice 0-3), Washington 4-15 (Scrivner 0-1, Wilson 1-2, Duncan 0-4, Baker 3-4, Jones 0-1, Donald 0-1). Turnovers -- Moline 19, Washington 16.

St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Annawan 35

ANNAWAN -- Keagan Rico 7 1-4 2 16, Reese Randall 0 0-0 1 0, Maddie Rusk 0 1-2 4 1, Kaley Peterson 0 0-0 1 0, Emily Miller 5 4-8 1 14, Cassidy Miller 1 2-2 3 4. Totals 13 8-16 12 35.

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN -- Lahnert 5 1-1 0 12, Jacob 2 0-2 4 4, Wells 3 0-0 0 6, A.Hamilton 1 0-0 1 2, Cramer 1 0-0 2 3, Behrens 1 0-0 0 2, Barnes 3 0-0 1 7, Vallee  2 1-1 2 5, Armstrong 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 19 2-4 13 43.

Annawan;10;14;5;6—35

St. Joseph-Ogden;10;15;10;8—43

Three-point goals --  A 1 (Rico 1), SJO 3 (Lahnert 1, Cramer 1, Barnes 1.

Bloomington CC 48, Sherrard 33

SHERRARD -- Minch 1 3-4 3 5, Hofmann 0 1-2 0 1, Barber 0 1-5 2 1, Adamson 2 0-0 1 5, McMillin 1 4-4 4 7, Whitsell 2 5-6 4 9, Yudis 0 1-2 0 1, Meskan 1 2-2 3 4. Totals 7 17-25 17 33.

BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC -- Davis 3 0-3 1 7, Stephens 0 0-0 2 0, Shanks 0 0-0 4 0, Larson 1 0-0 3 2, Godsey 0 0-0 4 0, Becker 0 0-0 1 0, Stenger 1 0-0 3 3, Steinman 6  6-7 1 19, Lemtz 0 0-0 1 0, Cox 6 5-8 1 18. Totals 19 11-18 21 48.

Sherrard;8;7;10;8—33

Bloomington CC;13;9;7;17—48

Three-point goals -- S 2 (Adamson 1, McMillin 1), BCC 3 (Davis 1, Stenger 1, Steinman 1).

Sherrard 41, Annawan 29

ANNAWAN -- Rico 1 3-6 1 6, Randall 1 2-2 3 5, Rusk 0 0-0 1 0, Peterson 2 0-0 1 6, Jaydn Wise 0 0-0 1 0, E.Miller 2 4-4 3 8, C.Miller 1 2-8 4 4. Totals 7 11-20 14 29.

SHERRARD -- Minch 0 2-3 2 2, Hofmann 1 1-2 2 3, Barber 3 2-2 3 10, Adamson 4 0-0 2 11, McMillin 2 0-0 2 4, Whitsell 1 0-3 2 2, Yudis 0 2-4 2 2, Meskan 0 3-4 0 3. Totals 11 10-18 15 41.

Annawan;9;10;7;3—29

Sherrard;10;15;12;4—41

Three-point goals -- A 4 (Peterson 2, Rico 1, Randall 1), S 5 (Adamson3, Barber 2).

Bureau Valley 45, Morrison 28

BUREAU VALLEY -- Wirth 2 0-0 0 4, Kolb 3 1-2 0 7, Aber 1 0-0 1 2, Stoller 1 1-2 3 3, Ringle 5 1-3 3 15, Konneck 1 0-0 3 2, Bohm 0 1-2 0 1, Hardy 2 0-0 0 4, Morrow 1 1-2 2 3, Wagner 1 0-0 3 2, Dye 1 0-0 1 2. Totals 18 5-11 16 45.

MORRISON -- Hudson 0 1-2 1 1, Pruis 2 0-2 0 4, Brewer 1 0-0 2 2, Steines 3 2-2 3 8, Kalli Fisher 1 0-0 1 3, Shelton 0 0-0 0 0, Veltrop 4 2-2 1 10, Kendra Fisher 0 0-0 2 0, Coons 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 11 5-8 10 28.

B. Valley;16;9;14;6—45

Morrison;4;9;9;6—28

Three-point goals -- Bureau Valley 4 (Ringle 4), Morrison 1 (Kalli Fisher).

Orion 42, E-P 38

ORION -- Abbott 4 1-4 1 10, Watson 0 0-0 0 0, Lillibridge 1 0-0 4 2, Bowling 1 2-4 3 4, R. Filler 2 4-4 1 8, K. Filler 0 0-0 0 0, Kimball 1 0-0 0 3, James 1 5-8 1 7, Bollinger 1 0-0 0 2, O. Farwell 1 1-2 4 3, C. Farwell 0 3-4 3 3. Totals 12 16-26 17 42.

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN -- Anderson 1 1-2 2 4, Davis 0 0-0 1 0, Heyvaert 4 1-2 3 9, Cannavo 3 1-2 1 8, Schipper 1 1-2 5 3, Jones 2 0-0 2 4, Glassburn 2 6-7 2 10. Totals 13 10-15 16 38.

Orion;12;12;6;12—42

Erie-P'town;8;4;11;15—38

Three-point goals --  Orion 2 (Abbott, Kimball), Erie-Prophetstown 2 (Anderson, Cannavo).

Rockridge 44, Wethersfield 33

WETHERSFIELD -- Cone 0 0-0 0 0, Montgomery 0 0-0 0 0, Cheesman 0 0-0 0 0, Robinson 1 1-1 4 3, Nichols 4 7-10 1 17, Stevenson 2 1-2 4 5, Daniels 0 0-0 3 0, Witte 2 1-2 0 5, Forsythe 1 0-0 0 3. Totals 10 10-15 12 33.

ROCKRIDGE -- Sedam 1 0-0 0 3, Lower 2 0-0 3 4, Heisch 5 3-4 1 18, Kendall 0 0-0 2 0, Peterson 2 0-0 2 4, Hines 0 0-0 1 0, McDonald 4 3-4 1 13, Danner 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 15 6-8 12 44.

Wethersfield;9;7;3;13—33

Rockridge;5;12;18;9—44

Three-point goals --  Rockridge 8 (Heisch 5, McDonald 2, Sedam), Wethersfield 3 (Nichols 2, Forsythe).

Stockton 55, Fulton 38

FULTON -- Sweenie 1 0-0 2 3, Schipper 3 1-2 4 7, Mahoney 0 0-0 0 0, Bielema 1 0-0 0 3, Fish 3 2-2 2 10, Norman 5 0-0 1 11, Collachia 0 1-2 0 1, Jacobs 1 0-0 1 3, Crimmins 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 14 4-6 12 38.

STOCKTON -- W. Sullivan 1 2-3 2 4, B. Haas 0 0-0 1 0, Scace 0 0-0 0 0, Wright 0 0-0 1 0, K. Haas 6 3-3 2 15, Timpe 7 2-2 0 18, Whinters 2 0-0 1 4, Randecker 0 0-0 0 0, Eisfeller 6 2-2 1 14, K. Sullivan 0 0-0 0 0, Westaby 0 0-0 0 0, Adleman 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 22 9-10 9 55.

Fulton;6;7;12;13—38

Stockton;18;12;8;17—55

Three-point goals -- Fulton 6 (Fish 2, Sweenie, Bielema, Norman, Jacobs), Stockton 2 (Timpe 2).

Girls bowling 

Plainfield South invite

Team scores -- 1. Lockport 6163. 2. Minooka 5826. 3. Lincoln-Way West 5686. 4. Harlem 5665. 5. Lockport JV 5533. 6. Yorkville 5518. 7. Rock Island 5471. 8. Sycamore 5337. 9. Metea Valley 5263. 10. Joliet West 5220.

Note: 42 teams competed

Rock Island: Macy O’Mary 491-604—1095, Kelsey Freeman 546-557—103, Sarah Stevanovic 515-536—1051, Bailey Tripilas 578-533—1111, Heather Motley 576-535—1111.

