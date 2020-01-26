High school
agate

High school

Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;8;0;12;1

Davenport Central;7;2;9;4

Assumption;6;2;10;2

Davenport North;6;2;8;4

Bettendorf;4;3;4;8

Pleasant Valley;3;6;6;6

Muscatine;2;7;2;11

Clinton;1;7;1;10

Davenport West;0;8;2;8

Tuesday's games

Davenport North at Burlington

North Scott at Bettendorf

Davenport Central at Clinton

Muscatine at Davenport West

Assumption at Pleasant Valley

Western Big 6 standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Galesburg;6;2;20;2

Geneseo;5;2;15;5

Quincy;5;2;13;7

Rock Island;4;3;14;6

Moline;3;3;13;5

Sterling;2;4;13;8

UTHS;2;4;8;12

Alleman;0;7;3;19

Tuesday's games

Sterling at Rock Island

Alleman at Moline

United Township at Geneseo

Quincy at Galesburg

Wethersfield 59, Peoria Quest 48

From Saturday

WETHERSFIELD (14-5) -- Bryant 2 2-2 1 7, Miller 5 0-2 3 10, Quagliano 4 1-4 0 10, Nelson 3 0-0 3 9, Franklin 0 0-0 0 0, Kelley 4 4-6 3 12, Baker 5 1-1 1 11. Totals 23 8-15 11 59.

PEORIA QUEST (15-4) -- Brown 9 2-7 5 21, Mcall 2 1-3 0 5, Gulley 1 0-0 2 2, Russell 3 2-2 0 10, Basfield 1 0-0 1 2, Jackson 0 2-2 0 2, Ashby 2 0-0 5 2, Greenwood 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 19 7-14 16 48.

Wethersfield;15;13;18;13-59

Peoria Quest;10;16;11;11-48

3-pointers -- Wethersfield 5 (Bryant, Quagliano, Nelson 3); PQ 3 (Brown, Russell 2).

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;10;0;14;0

Davenport North;9;1;10;3

Bettendorf;7;3;10;5

Assumption;7;4;10;4

Muscatine;6;5;9;7

Pleasant Valley;3;7;6;9

Davenport Central;3;7;5;8

Davenport West;1;9;1;12

Clinton;0;10;1;12

Tuesday's games

Bettendorf at North Scott

Davenport West at Muscatine

Clinton at Davenport Central

Pleasant Valley at Assumption

Burlington at Davenport North

Western Big 6 standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Geneseo;9;0;20;3

Rock Island;7;2;18;7

Moline;6;3;16;7

Sterling;5;2;12;12

Quincy;5;4;11;8

Galesburg;3;6;13;9

UTHS;2;7;7;17

Alleman;0;10;3;20

Tuesday's game

Rock Island at Geneseo

Thursday's games

Rock Island at Alleman

Moline at United Township

Sterling at Geneseo

Galesburg at Quincy

Boys swimming

Illinois metro Honor Roll

Through Jan. 26

50 free -- 1, Remington Greko, Moline, 21.70; 2, Ryan Nickel, Rock Island, 22.55; 3, Peter Adams, M, 23.07; 4, Derek Burgin, M, 23.14; 5, Noah Rettig, RI, 23.22.

100 free -- 1, Greko, M, 47.03; 2, Steven Klumb, M, 50.18; 3, Ryan Nickel, RI, 50.30; 4, Derek Burgin, M, 50.38; 5, Peter Adams, M, 51.06.

200 free -- 1, Greko, M, 1:46.76; 2, S. Klumb, M, 1:51.69; 3, Shay Wright, RI, 1:55.11; 4, Neff, M, 1:55.71; 5, Phineas Van Vooren, M, 1:56.63.

500 free -- 1, S. Klumb, M, 4:58.99; 2, Neff, M, 5:05.11; 3, Greko, M, 5:07.51; 4, Wright, RI, 5:17.83; 5, Adams, M, 5:21.25.

100 back -- 1, Nickel, RI, 56.09; 2, Neff, M, 57.66; 3, Burgin, M. 58.18; 4, Lucas Rettig, RI, 58.38; 5, Klumb, M, 1:00.02.

100 breast -- 1, N. Rettig, RI, 1:06.52; 2, Adam Klumb, M, 1:06.96; 3, Neff, M, 1:07.78; 4, Adams, M, 1:08.25; 5, Burgin, M, 1:08.27.

100 fly -- 1, Greko, M, 55.73; 2, Max Reid, M, 56.92; 3, Adams, M, 56.98; 4, Ryan Nickel, RI, 57.08; 5, Van Voren, M, 59.15.

200 IM -- 1, Greko, M, 2:01.20; 2, Neff, M, 2:05.67; 3, Nickel, RI, 2:10.79; 4, Adams, M, 2:11.67; 5, Reid, M, 2:13.38.

1 meter 6 dives -- 1, Ethan Van Meersch, M, 229.60; 2, Warren Oestmann, M, 197.85; 3, Owen Perry, M, 175.20; 4, Aiden Webb, UT, 167.45; 5, Jackson Tyler, UT, 146.95.

1 meter 11 dives -- 1, Van Meersch, M, 333.55; 2, Webb, UT, 246.95; 3, Pearce Lelonek, RI, 191.05; 4, Eh Tha, RI, 172.25; 5, Oestmann, M, 161.10.

200 free relay -- 1, MHS (Greko, Adams, Van Voren, S. Klumb), 1:31.48; 2, RI (N. Rettig, Xavier Lolli, Shay Wright, Nickel), 1:34.61; 3, UT (Mateo Garcia, Joshua Mottet, Ethan Hergert, Derek Cruse), 1:46.94.

200 medley relay -- 1, MHS (Burgin, A. Klumb, Adams, Greko), 1:42.34; 2, RI (L. Rettig, N. Rettig, Nickel, Wright), 1:45.12; 3, UT (Ethan Hergert, Alex Pyevich, Jared Weese, Meteo Garcia), 2:00.94.

400 free relay -- 1, MHS (S. Klumb, Neff, Greko, Burgin), 3:18.73; 2, RI (Nickel, Barnes, L. Rettig, Wright), 3:35.95; 3, UT (Garcia, Mottet, Hergert, Cruse), 4:00.69.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News