High school

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;8;0;12;1
Davenport Central;7;2;9;4
Assumption;6;2;10;2
Davenport North;6;2;8;4
Bettendorf;4;3;4;8
Pleasant Valley;3;6;6;6
Muscatine;2;7;2;11
Clinton;1;7;1;10
Davenport West;0;8;2;8
Tuesday's games
Davenport North at Burlington
North Scott at Bettendorf
Davenport Central at Clinton
Muscatine at Davenport West
Assumption at Pleasant Valley
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;6;2;20;2
Geneseo;5;2;15;5
Quincy;5;2;13;7
Rock Island;4;3;14;6
Moline;3;3;13;5
Sterling;2;4;13;8
UTHS;2;4;8;12
Alleman;0;7;3;19
Tuesday's games
Sterling at Rock Island
Alleman at Moline
United Township at Geneseo
Quincy at Galesburg
Wethersfield 59, Peoria Quest 48
From Saturday
WETHERSFIELD (14-5) -- Bryant 2 2-2 1 7, Miller 5 0-2 3 10, Quagliano 4 1-4 0 10, Nelson 3 0-0 3 9, Franklin 0 0-0 0 0, Kelley 4 4-6 3 12, Baker 5 1-1 1 11. Totals 23 8-15 11 59.
PEORIA QUEST (15-4) -- Brown 9 2-7 5 21, Mcall 2 1-3 0 5, Gulley 1 0-0 2 2, Russell 3 2-2 0 10, Basfield 1 0-0 1 2, Jackson 0 2-2 0 2, Ashby 2 0-0 5 2, Greenwood 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 19 7-14 16 48.
Wethersfield;15;13;18;13-59
Peoria Quest;10;16;11;11-48
3-pointers -- Wethersfield 5 (Bryant, Quagliano, Nelson 3); PQ 3 (Brown, Russell 2).
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;10;0;14;0
Davenport North;9;1;10;3
Bettendorf;7;3;10;5
Assumption;7;4;10;4
Muscatine;6;5;9;7
Pleasant Valley;3;7;6;9
Davenport Central;3;7;5;8
Davenport West;1;9;1;12
Clinton;0;10;1;12
Tuesday's games
Bettendorf at North Scott
Davenport West at Muscatine
Clinton at Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley at Assumption
Burlington at Davenport North
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;9;0;20;3
Rock Island;7;2;18;7
Moline;6;3;16;7
Sterling;5;2;12;12
Quincy;5;4;11;8
Galesburg;3;6;13;9
UTHS;2;7;7;17
Alleman;0;10;3;20
Tuesday's game
Rock Island at Geneseo
Thursday's games
Rock Island at Alleman
Moline at United Township
Sterling at Geneseo
Galesburg at Quincy
Boys swimming
Illinois metro Honor Roll
Through Jan. 26
50 free -- 1, Remington Greko, Moline, 21.70; 2, Ryan Nickel, Rock Island, 22.55; 3, Peter Adams, M, 23.07; 4, Derek Burgin, M, 23.14; 5, Noah Rettig, RI, 23.22.
100 free -- 1, Greko, M, 47.03; 2, Steven Klumb, M, 50.18; 3, Ryan Nickel, RI, 50.30; 4, Derek Burgin, M, 50.38; 5, Peter Adams, M, 51.06.
200 free -- 1, Greko, M, 1:46.76; 2, S. Klumb, M, 1:51.69; 3, Shay Wright, RI, 1:55.11; 4, Neff, M, 1:55.71; 5, Phineas Van Vooren, M, 1:56.63.
500 free -- 1, S. Klumb, M, 4:58.99; 2, Neff, M, 5:05.11; 3, Greko, M, 5:07.51; 4, Wright, RI, 5:17.83; 5, Adams, M, 5:21.25.
100 back -- 1, Nickel, RI, 56.09; 2, Neff, M, 57.66; 3, Burgin, M. 58.18; 4, Lucas Rettig, RI, 58.38; 5, Klumb, M, 1:00.02.
100 breast -- 1, N. Rettig, RI, 1:06.52; 2, Adam Klumb, M, 1:06.96; 3, Neff, M, 1:07.78; 4, Adams, M, 1:08.25; 5, Burgin, M, 1:08.27.
100 fly -- 1, Greko, M, 55.73; 2, Max Reid, M, 56.92; 3, Adams, M, 56.98; 4, Ryan Nickel, RI, 57.08; 5, Van Voren, M, 59.15.
200 IM -- 1, Greko, M, 2:01.20; 2, Neff, M, 2:05.67; 3, Nickel, RI, 2:10.79; 4, Adams, M, 2:11.67; 5, Reid, M, 2:13.38.
1 meter 6 dives -- 1, Ethan Van Meersch, M, 229.60; 2, Warren Oestmann, M, 197.85; 3, Owen Perry, M, 175.20; 4, Aiden Webb, UT, 167.45; 5, Jackson Tyler, UT, 146.95.
1 meter 11 dives -- 1, Van Meersch, M, 333.55; 2, Webb, UT, 246.95; 3, Pearce Lelonek, RI, 191.05; 4, Eh Tha, RI, 172.25; 5, Oestmann, M, 161.10.
200 free relay -- 1, MHS (Greko, Adams, Van Voren, S. Klumb), 1:31.48; 2, RI (N. Rettig, Xavier Lolli, Shay Wright, Nickel), 1:34.61; 3, UT (Mateo Garcia, Joshua Mottet, Ethan Hergert, Derek Cruse), 1:46.94.
200 medley relay -- 1, MHS (Burgin, A. Klumb, Adams, Greko), 1:42.34; 2, RI (L. Rettig, N. Rettig, Nickel, Wright), 1:45.12; 3, UT (Ethan Hergert, Alex Pyevich, Jared Weese, Meteo Garcia), 2:00.94.
400 free relay -- 1, MHS (S. Klumb, Neff, Greko, Burgin), 3:18.73; 2, RI (Nickel, Barnes, L. Rettig, Wright), 3:35.95; 3, UT (Garcia, Mottet, Hergert, Cruse), 4:00.69.