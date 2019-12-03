High school

Boys basketball
Tuesday's area scores
West Branch 61, Durant 37
Mid-Prairie 63, West Liberty 55
WACO at Wapello, late
Highland 61, Louisa-Muscatine 42
Mediapolis 67, Columbus 28
Louisa-Muscatine -- Brock Jeambey 5 2-6 16, Dallas Vasquez 3 1-2 9, Dawson Wehrl 3 0-1 7, Jared Woerly 1 1-1 4, Michael Danz 1 0-0 2, Xander 0 2-2 2, Trey Wagner 1 0-0 2, Totals 14 12-18 42.
Highland -- Mason McFarland 3 7-7 14, Zack Lesek 6 2-2 14, Phill Laughin 5 2-3 12, Cole Adamson 2 5-6 10, Colby Stoks 2 2-2 7, Derrick Sandberg 1 2-2 4, Totals 19 20-22 61.
Halftime -- H 29, LM 15. Three-point goals -- H 3, (McFarland 1, Adamson 1, Stokes 1); LM 2, (Woerly 1, Vasquez 1). Team fouls -- H 16, LM 15.
Wilton 55, Louisa-Muscatine 51
late Monday
Louisa-Muscatine -- Dawson Wehrle 9 3-6 24, Dallas Vasquez 4 2-5 11, Brock Jeambey 4 3-3 11, Michael Danz 1 1-4 3, Jared Woerly 1 0-2 2, Xander Bieri 0 0-1 0, Totals 19 9-24 51.
Wilton -- Jackson Hull 4 2-2 13, Caleb Sawvell 4 1-2 11, Buddy Darting 2 3-4 9, Caden Kirkman 3 3-4 9, Colby Sawvell 4 0-0 8, Clayton Guyer 1 1-6 3, Mason Nolte 1 0-0 2, Toals 19 10-18 55.
Halftime -- LM 21, W 21. Three-point goals -- LM 4, (Wehrle 3, Vasquez 1); W 7, (Hull 3, Sawvell 2, Darting 2). Team fouls -- LM 17, W 23.
Girls basketball
Tuesday's area scores
Durant at West Branch, late
West Liberty 63, Mid-Prairie 61
Wapello 57, WACO 26
Louisa-Muscatine 61, Highland 41
Mediapolis 70, Columbus 25
Louisa-Muscatine -- Kylee Sanders 8 2-2 21, Hailey Sanders 10 1-5 21, Hanna McConnaha 2 0-0 5, Raegan Downing 2 1-1 5, McKenna Hohenadel 1 2-2 4, Emilee Truitt 1 1-1 3, Laken Werner 0 2-2 2, Destiney Miller 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 9-15 61.
Highland -- Kaylah Bree 3 1-5 11, Abigail Sranky 1 5-6 8, Alysia Clarke 2 1-1 6, Haley Sweeting 2 0-2 6, Jaynn Sands 2 0-2 6, Kayla Roth 1 0-0 2, Daniella Laughlin 1 0-0 2. Emma Sowak 0 0-2 0, McKenzie Helm 0 0-0 0, Totals 12 10-15 41.
Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27
Pleasant Valley -- Sophia Lindquist 0-2 0-0 0 0, Megan Schiltz 0-0 0-0 1 0, Reese Lienemann 0-1 0-0 0 0, Regan Denny 0-1 0-0 0 0, Ellie Scranton 2-4 1-2 2 5, Addie Kerkhoff 0-3 0-0 3 0, Anna Carius 0-0 0-0 1 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 8-14 1-1 3 17, Halle Vice 1-2, 1-1 2 3. Team totals 11-30 3-4 12 27
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 4-13 7-7 0 18, Grace Bode 0-2 1-2 1 1, Emily Woepking 1-7 0-0 4 2, Rylie Moss 0-0 1-2 1 1, Avarie Eagle 3-4 0-0 2 6, Madi Petersen 4-7 0-0 0 8. Team totals 12-33 8-10 9 36
Pleasant Valley;4;6;9;8;--;27
Muscatine;7;11;12;6;--;36
3-point goals -- PV 0-4; Muscatine 3-13 (Long 3-9, Woepking 0-2. Rebounds -- PV 16; Musc 13. Turnovers -- PV 16; Musc 12.