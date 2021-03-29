High school

Volleyball
Riverdale 25-25, Erie-Prophetstown 17-18
E-P Stats only:
Aces — Heyvaert 2. Kills — Scott 7, Brooks 4. Blocks — Neumiller 3, Heyvaert 2. Assists — Buck 12. Digs — Davis 10, Buck 6.
Ridgewood 25-25, Stark County 13-13
Digs — Ridgewood, Madi Jones 7; SC, Marley Hillan 6. Assists — Ridgewood, Brook Jones 8. Kills — Ridgewood, Kendall Lewis 3, Hallica Warren-Anderson 3; SC, Hillan 5. Blocks — Ridgewood, Paige Leander 4; SC, Kelsey Berchtold 4. Service points — Ridgewood, Kendall Lewis 12; SC Hillan 5. Aces — Ridgewood, Kendall Lewis 4.
Boys soccer
Alleman 3, Orion 0
Goals — Jaime Diaz, 33:30; Ethan Ware, 67:56; Brian Hughes, 71:00. Assist — Diaz. Shots on goal — Alleman 7, Orion 4. Record — Alleman 2-3.
Riverdale 4, Abingdon-Avon 1
Halftime -- Riverdale 1, Abingdon-Avon 0. Goals -- Riverdale, Zach Duke 2, Easton Day, Chase Lockaby; Abingdon-Avon, Mayson Shreves. Saves -- Riverdale, Regan Walston 5; Abingdon-Avon, Isaac Sampson 28. Shots on goal -- Riverdale 32, Abingdon-Avon 6. Corner kicks -- Riverdale 5, Abingdon-Avon 0. Records -- Riverdale 1-2
JV -- Riverdale 6, Abingdon-Avon 1