High school

Volleyball

Riverdale 25-25, Erie-Prophetstown 17-18

E-P Stats only:

Aces — Heyvaert 2. Kills — Scott 7, Brooks 4. Blocks — Neumiller 3, Heyvaert 2. Assists — Buck 12. Digs — Davis 10, Buck 6.

Ridgewood 25-25, Stark County 13-13

Digs — Ridgewood, Madi Jones 7; SC, Marley Hillan 6. Assists — Ridgewood, Brook Jones 8. Kills — Ridgewood, Kendall Lewis 3, Hallica Warren-Anderson 3; SC, Hillan 5. Blocks — Ridgewood, Paige Leander 4; SC, Kelsey Berchtold 4. Service points — Ridgewood, Kendall Lewis 12; SC Hillan 5. Aces — Ridgewood, Kendall Lewis 4.

Boys soccer

Alleman 3, Orion 0

Goals — Jaime Diaz, 33:30; Ethan Ware, 67:56; Brian Hughes, 71:00. Assist — Diaz. Shots on goal — Alleman 7, Orion 4. Record — Alleman 2-3.

Riverdale 4, Abingdon-Avon 1

Halftime -- Riverdale 1, Abingdon-Avon 0. Goals -- Riverdale, Zach Duke 2, Easton Day, Chase Lockaby; Abingdon-Avon, Mayson Shreves. Saves -- Riverdale, Regan Walston 5; Abingdon-Avon, Isaac Sampson 28. Shots on goal -- Riverdale 32, Abingdon-Avon 6. Corner kicks -- Riverdale 5, Abingdon-Avon 0. Records -- Riverdale 1-2

JV -- Riverdale 6, Abingdon-Avon 1

