Boys soccer

West Liberty 2, Columbus Junction 0

Halftime score – West Liberty 0, Columbus 0. Goals – West Liberty, Gabriel Seele (Yohanan Negrete), 48th minute; Joshua Mateo (unassisted), 64th minute. Shots on goal – West Liberty 7, Columbus 0. Corner kicks – West Liberty 7, Columbus 1. Saves – West Liberty, Bryan Martinez-Zavala 0; Columbus, Keagan Atkinson 5. Yellow cards – None.

Team records – West Liberty 9-7; Columbus 5-9

Muscatine 5, Burlington 1

Halftime - Muscatine 4, Burlington 0. Goals - Eddie Teiber (Hector Martinez assist), 3rd minute; Angel Arceo (Raul Medina assist), 14th minute; Hector Martinez (unassisted), 17th minute; Brighton Kraft (unassisted), 27th minute; Sean Brown (Chris Rios assist). Burlington - Ethan Borchard (unassisted) 42nd minute. Saves - Muscatine, Chris Pittman, 4; Burlington, 8. 

Records - Muscatine 6-9; Burlington 3-13

Iowa postseason pairings

Class 3A Substate 8

Monday's results

Muscatine 5, Burlington 1

Davenport North 2, Clinton 1

Wednesday's games

Muscatine vs. Iowa City High at University of Iowa Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.

Davenport North vs. Cedar Rapids Washington at Coe College, 5 p.m.

Saturday's game

Substate final, noon

Class 1A Substate 5

Monday's results

Central Lee 4, Danville 1

West Liberty 2, Columbus-Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Holy Trinity 3, Mediapolis 2

Burlington Notre Dame 7, Wapello 0

Wednesday's games

West Liberty vs. Holy Trinity at Burlington Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Central Lee at Burlington Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Substate final at Burlington Notre Dame, noon

Baseball

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A

1. Johnston (34-6); 2. Western Dubuque (34-10); 3. Southeast Polk (29-11); 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-9); 5. Dowling Catholic (28-12); 6. Urbandale (36-6); 7. Iowa City West (30-11); 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (27-14); 9. Sioux City East (25-14); 10. Cedar Rapids Washington (27-18)

Others: Ankeny (21-17); Ankeny Centennial (21-19); Davenport Central (25-10); West Des Moines Valley (28-16); Waukee (29-11)

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (34-10); 2. Central DeWitt (29-12); 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (30-10); 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-13); 5. Sioux City Heelan (32-11); 6. Harlan (33-4); 7. Solon (32-11); 8. Marion (22-15); 9. Waverly-Shell Rock (34-8); 10. Grinnell (26-11)

Others: Bondurant-Farrar (17-16); Carlisle (33-8); Centerville (27-7); Dubuque Wahlert (22-18); Oskaloosa (23-13); Pella (18-16); Washington (21-12); Winterset (18-11)

Class 2A

1. Wilton (26-6); 2. Van Meter (30-9); 3. Cascade (31-5); 4. Dike-New Hartford (22-11); 5. Treynor (19-14); 6. North Linn (41-4); 7. Dyersville Beckman (29-12); 8. Alta-Aurelia (20-4); 9. Underwood (19-5); 10. New Hampton (27-6)

Others: Aplington-Parkersburg (22-8); Mediapolis (23-5); Ogden (23-6); Pocahontas Area (20-11); West Sioux (20-6)

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (40-1); 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert (31-10); 3. Alburnett (34-7); 4. Don Bosco (25-9); 5. Southeast Warren (26-7); 6. Martensdale-St. Marys (37-7); 7. New London (21-3); 8. South Winneshiek (25-8); 9. Remsen St. Mary's (27-4); 10. Lisbon (36-1)

Others: Akron-Westfield (20-6); Algona Garrigan (21-13); CAM (20-8); Gladbrook-Reinbeck (21-11); HLV, Victor (20-7); Hudson (19-10); Moravia (21-7); Pekin (17-6); St. Ansgar (18-11); Woodbury Central (18-8)

NOTE: Records are from the 2018 season.

Softball

Louisa-Muscatine 4, Winfield-Mount Union 2

WMU;000;000;--;0;0;1

LM;000;13x;--;4;6;1

Hailey Sanders. Anderson. WP -- Sanders. LP -- Anderson. Two or more hits -- LM, Katie Hearn, Mallory Hohenadel. 2B -- LM, Mallory Hohenadel. RBI -- LM, Hailey Sanders 2

IGHSAU rankings

Class 5A

School;2018 Record

1. West Des Moines Valley;31-9

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;33-6

3. Fort Dodge;36-8

4. Iowa City High;25-19

5. Pleasant Valley;36-7

6. Waukee;28-12

7. Des Moines Hoover;22-7

8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;36-9

9. Johnston;27-10

10. Ottumwa;28-12

11. Des Moines East;22-17

12. Ankeny;28-13

13. Indianola;36-3

14. Dubuque Hempstead;31-13

15. Muscatine;27-14

Class 4A

School;2018 Record

1. ADM;35-8

2. Independence;35-7

3. Carlisle;31-6

4. Charles City;33-8

5. Dallas Center-Grimes;18-24

6. Denison-Schleswig;29-5

7. Oskaloosa;27-9

8. Winterset;25-13

9. West Delaware;24-16

10; Marion;19-17

11. Ballard;20-17

12. Newton;24-7

13. Burlington;31-10

14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;24-15

15. Glenwood;19-13

Class 3A

School;2018 Record

1. Davenport Assumption;39-3

2. Humboldt;32-4

3. Albia;32-6

4. Waterloo Columbus Catholic;38-4

5. Solon;27-8

6. Treynor;23-5

7. Louisa-Muscatine;38-6

8. Atlantic;30-7

9. West Liberty;24-10

10. Mount Vernon;23-18

11. North Polk;24-7

12. Benton Community;28-15

13. Des Moines Christian;24-7

14. Roland-Story;30-5

15. Centerville;20-12

Class 2A

School;2018 Record

1. Durant;32-3

2..North Linn;38-5

3. Wilton;25-17

4. Iowa City Regina;25-16

5. East Marshall;26-8

6. West Monona;26-9

7. Central Springs;28-5

8. Alta-Aurelia;22-5

9. Van Meter;25-7

10. St. Ansgar;21-14

11. Martensdale-St. Marys;24-14

12. Jesup;27-12

13. West Sioux;25-9

14. Emmetsburg;24-8

15. Ogden;22-8

Class 1A

School;2018 Record

1. Collins-Maxwell;30-1

2. Lisbon;35-9

3. Clarksville;21-6

4. Akron-Westfield;27-5

5. Newell-Fonda;26-14

6. AGWSR;28-8

7. Janesville;27-12

8. Central City;32-11

9. Glidden-Ralston;19-9

10. Mason City Newman;28-7

11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond;20-9

12. Kee;35-6

13. Westwood;23-12

14. North Mahaska;21-9

15. Sigourney;21-7

Girls golf

Iowa Class 3A regional

at DeWitt (Springbrook Country Club)

Teams -- 1. x-Washington 371; 2. x-Central DeWitt 379; 3. Davenport Assumption 396; 4. Maquoketa 408; 5. Lisbon-Mount Vernon 417; 6. Mount Pleasant 418; 7. Benton Community 432; 8. Anamosa 436; 9. Solon 442; 10. Clear Creek Amana 456; 11. West Liberty 458; Marion no score.

x - advance to state tournament

Individual state qualifiers -- 1. Kiki Guo (Washington) 37-41 — 78; 2. Olivia Leinart (Assumption) 46-39 — 85; 3. Josie Tanner (Washington) 47-39 — 86; 4. Kara Hunt (Anamosa) 43-44 — 87; 5. Audrey McAleer (Central DeWitt) 44-44 — 88; T6. Grace Frommelt (Assumption) 48-48 — 96; T6. Carlene Paul (Maquoketa) 51-45 — 96; T6. Emily Swanson (Central DeWitt) 49-47 — 96.

Central DeWitt (379) -- McAleer 88; Emily Swanson 49-47 -- 96; Kara Duffy 45-52 -- 97; Alyssa Eden 51-47 -- 98

Assumption (396) -- Leinart 85; Frommelt 96; Gabby Berthel 52-54 -- 106; Alex Foley 61-48 -- 109; Maya Mayeski 58-51 -- 109

Maquoketa (408) -- Paul 96; Karysa Carson 48-54 -- 102; Gabby Ihrig 55-49 -- 104; Natalie Ehlinger 50-56 -- 106

West Liberty (458) -- Emily Bierman 55-51 -- 106; Morgan Peterson 57-55 -- 112; Lindsey Laughlin 61-58 -- 119; Marissa McMichael 63-58 -- 121

Class 2A Durant regional 

at Wahkonsa golf and country club

Team results -- 1. Tipton 350; 2. Williamsburg 373; 3. Wilton 387; 4. Monticello 399

Individual results -- Alli Nash (Tip) 75; Blayke McKown (Williams) 86; Addy Duwe (Tip) 86; Ruthie Jahn (Mediapolis) 87; Karly Berkland (Williams) 89; Britney Ford (Tip) 91; Dru Kramer (Monti) 91

Tipton -- Alli Nash 75; Addy Duwe 86; Britney Ford 91; Alex Hoffman 98

Wilton -- Eleney Owens 93; Taylor Garvin 94; Annabel Grings 98; Zoe Barrett 102

Camanche -- Hannah Nissen 95

North Cedar -- Parker Stout 96

Class 4A Iowa City regional 

Team results -- 1. Bettendorf 333; 2. Pleasant Valley 376; 3. North Scott 390; 4. Iowa City 391; 5. Iowa City Liberty 397; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 398; 7. Muscatine 429; 8. Davenport West 430; 9. Burlington 450; 10. Davenport Central 452

Individual results -- Shannyn Vogler (Bett) 70; Nelly Marcus (Liberty) 84; Lizzie McVey (PV) 87; Peyton Bytnar (Bett) 87; Kelley Lent (Bett) 87; Erika Homberg (PV) 88

Bettendorf -- Shannyn Vogler 70; Peyton Bytnar 87; Kelley Lent 87; Parker Knight 89

Pleasant Valley -- Lizzie McVey 87; Erika Homberg 88; Alyssa Paulson 99; Erin Douglas 102

North Scott -- Jillian Thies 92; Avery Woods 95; Natalie Tague 99; Grace Gjurstrom 103

Muscatine -- Sara McKillip 98; Ellie Howard 102; Kate Manjoine 112; Makenzie Day 117

Davenport West -- Megan Weisrock 101; Austyn Strong 107; Leah Anderson 127

Burlington -- Cassandra Taylor 97; Morgan Rachawicz 112; Elizabeth Francis 115; Alyssa Little 126

Davenport Central -- Abby McLeland 109; Paige Pearson 112; Mary Meder 115; Madi Ferch 116  

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags