Boys soccer
West Liberty 2, Columbus Junction 0
Halftime score – West Liberty 0, Columbus 0. Goals – West Liberty, Gabriel Seele (Yohanan Negrete), 48th minute; Joshua Mateo (unassisted), 64th minute. Shots on goal – West Liberty 7, Columbus 0. Corner kicks – West Liberty 7, Columbus 1. Saves – West Liberty, Bryan Martinez-Zavala 0; Columbus, Keagan Atkinson 5. Yellow cards – None.
Team records – West Liberty 9-7; Columbus 5-9
Muscatine 5, Burlington 1
Halftime - Muscatine 4, Burlington 0. Goals - Eddie Teiber (Hector Martinez assist), 3rd minute; Angel Arceo (Raul Medina assist), 14th minute; Hector Martinez (unassisted), 17th minute; Brighton Kraft (unassisted), 27th minute; Sean Brown (Chris Rios assist). Burlington - Ethan Borchard (unassisted) 42nd minute. Saves - Muscatine, Chris Pittman, 4; Burlington, 8.
Records - Muscatine 6-9; Burlington 3-13
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 3A Substate 8
Monday's results
Davenport North 2, Clinton 1
Wednesday's games
Muscatine vs. Iowa City High at University of Iowa Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.
Davenport North vs. Cedar Rapids Washington at Coe College, 5 p.m.
Saturday's game
Substate final, noon
Class 1A Substate 5
Monday's results
Central Lee 4, Danville 1
Holy Trinity 3, Mediapolis 2
Burlington Notre Dame 7, Wapello 0
Wednesday's games
West Liberty vs. Holy Trinity at Burlington Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Central Lee at Burlington Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Substate final at Burlington Notre Dame, noon
Baseball
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (34-6); 2. Western Dubuque (34-10); 3. Southeast Polk (29-11); 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-9); 5. Dowling Catholic (28-12); 6. Urbandale (36-6); 7. Iowa City West (30-11); 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (27-14); 9. Sioux City East (25-14); 10. Cedar Rapids Washington (27-18)
Others: Ankeny (21-17); Ankeny Centennial (21-19); Davenport Central (25-10); West Des Moines Valley (28-16); Waukee (29-11)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (34-10); 2. Central DeWitt (29-12); 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (30-10); 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-13); 5. Sioux City Heelan (32-11); 6. Harlan (33-4); 7. Solon (32-11); 8. Marion (22-15); 9. Waverly-Shell Rock (34-8); 10. Grinnell (26-11)
Others: Bondurant-Farrar (17-16); Carlisle (33-8); Centerville (27-7); Dubuque Wahlert (22-18); Oskaloosa (23-13); Pella (18-16); Washington (21-12); Winterset (18-11)
Class 2A
1. Wilton (26-6); 2. Van Meter (30-9); 3. Cascade (31-5); 4. Dike-New Hartford (22-11); 5. Treynor (19-14); 6. North Linn (41-4); 7. Dyersville Beckman (29-12); 8. Alta-Aurelia (20-4); 9. Underwood (19-5); 10. New Hampton (27-6)
Others: Aplington-Parkersburg (22-8); Mediapolis (23-5); Ogden (23-6); Pocahontas Area (20-11); West Sioux (20-6)
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (40-1); 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert (31-10); 3. Alburnett (34-7); 4. Don Bosco (25-9); 5. Southeast Warren (26-7); 6. Martensdale-St. Marys (37-7); 7. New London (21-3); 8. South Winneshiek (25-8); 9. Remsen St. Mary's (27-4); 10. Lisbon (36-1)
Others: Akron-Westfield (20-6); Algona Garrigan (21-13); CAM (20-8); Gladbrook-Reinbeck (21-11); HLV, Victor (20-7); Hudson (19-10); Moravia (21-7); Pekin (17-6); St. Ansgar (18-11); Woodbury Central (18-8)
NOTE: Records are from the 2018 season.
Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Winfield-Mount Union 2
WMU;000;000;--;0;0;1
LM;000;13x;--;4;6;1
Hailey Sanders. Anderson. WP -- Sanders. LP -- Anderson. Two or more hits -- LM, Katie Hearn, Mallory Hohenadel. 2B -- LM, Mallory Hohenadel. RBI -- LM, Hailey Sanders 2
IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
School;2018 Record
1. West Des Moines Valley;31-9
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;33-6
3. Fort Dodge;36-8
4. Iowa City High;25-19
5. Pleasant Valley;36-7
6. Waukee;28-12
7. Des Moines Hoover;22-7
8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;36-9
9. Johnston;27-10
10. Ottumwa;28-12
11. Des Moines East;22-17
12. Ankeny;28-13
13. Indianola;36-3
14. Dubuque Hempstead;31-13
15. Muscatine;27-14
Class 4A
School;2018 Record
1. ADM;35-8
2. Independence;35-7
3. Carlisle;31-6
4. Charles City;33-8
5. Dallas Center-Grimes;18-24
6. Denison-Schleswig;29-5
7. Oskaloosa;27-9
8. Winterset;25-13
9. West Delaware;24-16
10; Marion;19-17
11. Ballard;20-17
12. Newton;24-7
13. Burlington;31-10
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;24-15
15. Glenwood;19-13
Class 3A
School;2018 Record
1. Davenport Assumption;39-3
2. Humboldt;32-4
3. Albia;32-6
4. Waterloo Columbus Catholic;38-4
5. Solon;27-8
6. Treynor;23-5
7. Louisa-Muscatine;38-6
8. Atlantic;30-7
9. West Liberty;24-10
10. Mount Vernon;23-18
11. North Polk;24-7
12. Benton Community;28-15
13. Des Moines Christian;24-7
14. Roland-Story;30-5
15. Centerville;20-12
Class 2A
School;2018 Record
1. Durant;32-3
2..North Linn;38-5
3. Wilton;25-17
4. Iowa City Regina;25-16
5. East Marshall;26-8
6. West Monona;26-9
7. Central Springs;28-5
8. Alta-Aurelia;22-5
9. Van Meter;25-7
10. St. Ansgar;21-14
11. Martensdale-St. Marys;24-14
12. Jesup;27-12
13. West Sioux;25-9
14. Emmetsburg;24-8
15. Ogden;22-8
Class 1A
School;2018 Record
1. Collins-Maxwell;30-1
2. Lisbon;35-9
3. Clarksville;21-6
4. Akron-Westfield;27-5
5. Newell-Fonda;26-14
6. AGWSR;28-8
7. Janesville;27-12
8. Central City;32-11
9. Glidden-Ralston;19-9
10. Mason City Newman;28-7
11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond;20-9
12. Kee;35-6
13. Westwood;23-12
14. North Mahaska;21-9
15. Sigourney;21-7
Girls golf
Iowa Class 3A regional
at DeWitt (Springbrook Country Club)
Teams -- 1. x-Washington 371; 2. x-Central DeWitt 379; 3. Davenport Assumption 396; 4. Maquoketa 408; 5. Lisbon-Mount Vernon 417; 6. Mount Pleasant 418; 7. Benton Community 432; 8. Anamosa 436; 9. Solon 442; 10. Clear Creek Amana 456; 11. West Liberty 458; Marion no score.
x - advance to state tournament
Individual state qualifiers -- 1. Kiki Guo (Washington) 37-41 — 78; 2. Olivia Leinart (Assumption) 46-39 — 85; 3. Josie Tanner (Washington) 47-39 — 86; 4. Kara Hunt (Anamosa) 43-44 — 87; 5. Audrey McAleer (Central DeWitt) 44-44 — 88; T6. Grace Frommelt (Assumption) 48-48 — 96; T6. Carlene Paul (Maquoketa) 51-45 — 96; T6. Emily Swanson (Central DeWitt) 49-47 — 96.
Central DeWitt (379) -- McAleer 88; Emily Swanson 49-47 -- 96; Kara Duffy 45-52 -- 97; Alyssa Eden 51-47 -- 98
Assumption (396) -- Leinart 85; Frommelt 96; Gabby Berthel 52-54 -- 106; Alex Foley 61-48 -- 109; Maya Mayeski 58-51 -- 109
Maquoketa (408) -- Paul 96; Karysa Carson 48-54 -- 102; Gabby Ihrig 55-49 -- 104; Natalie Ehlinger 50-56 -- 106
West Liberty (458) -- Emily Bierman 55-51 -- 106; Morgan Peterson 57-55 -- 112; Lindsey Laughlin 61-58 -- 119; Marissa McMichael 63-58 -- 121
Class 2A Durant regional
at Wahkonsa golf and country club
Team results -- 1. Tipton 350; 2. Williamsburg 373; 3. Wilton 387; 4. Monticello 399
Individual results -- Alli Nash (Tip) 75; Blayke McKown (Williams) 86; Addy Duwe (Tip) 86; Ruthie Jahn (Mediapolis) 87; Karly Berkland (Williams) 89; Britney Ford (Tip) 91; Dru Kramer (Monti) 91
Tipton -- Alli Nash 75; Addy Duwe 86; Britney Ford 91; Alex Hoffman 98
Wilton -- Eleney Owens 93; Taylor Garvin 94; Annabel Grings 98; Zoe Barrett 102
Camanche -- Hannah Nissen 95
North Cedar -- Parker Stout 96
Class 4A Iowa City regional
Team results -- 1. Bettendorf 333; 2. Pleasant Valley 376; 3. North Scott 390; 4. Iowa City 391; 5. Iowa City Liberty 397; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 398; 7. Muscatine 429; 8. Davenport West 430; 9. Burlington 450; 10. Davenport Central 452
Individual results -- Shannyn Vogler (Bett) 70; Nelly Marcus (Liberty) 84; Lizzie McVey (PV) 87; Peyton Bytnar (Bett) 87; Kelley Lent (Bett) 87; Erika Homberg (PV) 88
Bettendorf -- Shannyn Vogler 70; Peyton Bytnar 87; Kelley Lent 87; Parker Knight 89
Pleasant Valley -- Lizzie McVey 87; Erika Homberg 88; Alyssa Paulson 99; Erin Douglas 102
North Scott -- Jillian Thies 92; Avery Woods 95; Natalie Tague 99; Grace Gjurstrom 103
Muscatine -- Sara McKillip 98; Ellie Howard 102; Kate Manjoine 112; Makenzie Day 117
Davenport West -- Megan Weisrock 101; Austyn Strong 107; Leah Anderson 127
Burlington -- Cassandra Taylor 97; Morgan Rachawicz 112; Elizabeth Francis 115; Alyssa Little 126
Davenport Central -- Abby McLeland 109; Paige Pearson 112; Mary Meder 115; Madi Ferch 116