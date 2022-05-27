High school

Baseball
IHSA postseason
Class 4A Moline regional
Friday's results-- Moline 6, Pekin 2; Plainfield Central 3, United Township 0
Today's game -- Championship, Plainfield Central vs. Moline, 11 a.m.
Class 3A LaSalle-Peru regional
Today's game -- Championship, Morris vs. Rock Island, 10 a.m.
Class 3A Galesburg regional
Friday's results -- Galesburg 13, Kankakee 9; Streator 10, Geneseo 6
Today's game -- Championship, 11 a.m.
Class 2A Knoxville sectional
Friday's result -- Brimfield-Elmwood 10, Erie-Prophetstown 1
Today's game -- Championship, Sherrard vs. Brimfield-Elmwood, 11 a.m.
Class 1A Lena-Winslow sectional
Friday's results -- Sterling Newman 15, Lena-Winslow 2; Warren-Stockton 4, Fulton 1
Today's game -- Championship, Sterling Newman vs. Warren-Stockton, 11 a.m.
Warren-Stockton 4, Fulton 1
W-S;100;120;0;--;4;10;2
Fulton;010;000;0;--;1;3;2
WP: Caleb Mammoser. LP: Brock Mason. S: Alex Marsden. Two or more hits -- W-S: Austin Chumlber 2, Drew Mensendike 2, Owen Logemann 2. 2B -- W-S: Logemann, Marsden; F: Kannon Wynkoop. RBIs -- W-S: Chumbler, Marsden, Mensendike, Brady Broshous. Records: Warren-Stockton 20-7, Fulton 15-6.
Moline 6, Pekin 2
Pekin;200;000;0;--;2;5;3
Moline;310;200;x;--;6;6;0
Gavin Thompson, Broker Bailey (5) and Connor Drowns, Connor Wrbel (5); Conner Schimmel, Zach Holton (5), Ethan Mesich-Fiems (7) and Josh Morales. Two or more hits -- Pekin, Colin DeLaere 2. 2B -- Moline, Hunter Warren. HR -- Pekin, DeLaere; Moline, Alex Schimmel. RBI -- Pekin, DeLaere 2; Moline, Seamus Boyle, Davis Hoffstatter, A. Schimmel.
Records -- Pekin 9-14, Moline 22-11
Plainfield Central 3, United Township 0
United Township;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Plainfield Central;210;000;x;--;3;3;1
Jayson Sevier, Brody Meyers (2) and Kellan Kennedy; Josh Stratton and Chris Suchoski. 2B -- Plainfield Central, Suchoski. RBI -- Plainfield Central, Suchoski 2, Tyler Kujac.
Records -- United Township 14-13, Plainfield Central 26-10
Brimfield-Elmwood 10, Erie-Prophetstown 1
Erie-Prophetstown;001;000;0;--;1;3;2
Brimfield-Elmwood;014;005;0;--;10;10;0
Michael Seibert, Austin Baysinger (6), Drew Bryant (7) and Kyle Binder. Conner Meadows, Kolby Franks (4) and Mikey Biba. Two or more hits -- Brimfield-Elmwood (Drew Bryant 3, Jack Houlihan, Kyle Binder, Jude Strahm). 2B -- Brimfield (Jude Strahm 2). 3B -- Brimfield-Elmwood (Landon Binder). HR -- Brimfield-Elmwood (Drew Bryant). RBI -- Erie-Prophetstown (Connor Sibley); Brimfield-Elmwood (Drew Bryant 4, Jack Houlihan, Jude Strahm, Brady Johnson)
Softball
IHSA postseason
Class 4A Moline regional
Friday's result -- Normal Community 5, Moline 4
Today's game -- Championship, Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal Community, 11 a.m.
Class 3A Geneseo regional
Friday's result -- Championship, Metamora 6, Geneseo 2
Class 3A Dunlap regional
Today's game -- Championship, Rock Island vs. LaSalle-Peru, 11 a.m.
Class 2A Tremont sectional
Friday's result -- Rockridge 2, Tremont 1
Today's game -- Championship, Erie-Prophetstown vs. Rockridge, 2 p.m. (at Moline High School)
Rockridge 2, Tremont 1
Rockridge;002;000;0;--;2;5;0
Tremont;001;000;0;--;1;4;0
Kendra Lewis and Bailah Bognar; Maia Lorengo and Cassidee Bauer. WP: Lewis (21-0). LP: Lorengo. Two or more hits -- RR: Lewis 2. 2B -- RR: Lewis 2. HR -- T: Makenzie Pflederer. RBIs -- RR: Payton Brown, Lewis; T: Pflederer.
Records: Rockridge 31-0, Tremont 20-6.
Normal Community 5, Moline 4
NCHS;103;001;0;–;5;8;1
Moline;100;001;2;–;4;6;3
Lindsey DeRoeck, Lindsay Leathery (7); Kayla Collins and Alaina Diaz. Two or more hits -- NCHS (DeRoeck 3, Carson Damery); MHS (Natalie Jenson). 3B -- MHS (Macy Walston). HR -- NCHS (DeRoeck). RBI -- NCHS (DeRoeck 4); MHS (Brenna Ross, Kayla Collins, Kaylie Holtam, Jenson)
Metamora 6, Geneseo 2
Geneseo;100;100;0;--;2;6;1
Metamora;103;101;x;--;6;10;0
Sydney Trentman. Katelyn Emerick, Tara Bomleny (4), Avery Kennedy (4), Morgan Snell (6). Two or more hits -- Metamora (Kaidance Till, Allysa Russell, Kylie Hyde); Geneseo (Payton Stohl). 2B -- Geneseo (Jaelyn Lembin). HR -- Metamora (Kaidance Till). RBI -- Metamora (Kaidance Till 3, Kayla Pacha 2, Allysa Russel); Geneseo (Annabelle Veloz, Payton Stohl)
Wilton 11, Central DeWitt 1
Central DeWitt;100;00;--;1;6;4
Wilton;111;2;6;--;11;15;0
WP -- Charlotte Brown. LP -- Paige Owens. Two or more hits -- Central DeWitt (Drew Anderson); Wilton (Taylor Drayfahl 3, Kaylee Coss 3, Payton Ganzer, Hayley Madlock, Kinsey Drake). 2B -- Central DeWitt (Drew Anderson); Wilton (Taylor Drayfahl). RBI -- Central DeWitt (Drew Anderson); Wilton (Taylor Drayfahl 2, Charlotte Brown 2, Hayley Madlock 2, Kaylee Coss)
Boys tennis
Illinois State Tournament
Class 2A
Singles
Consolation first round -- Ankit Rajvanshi (Moline) def. Will Pangallo (Lincoln-Way East) 8-3
Consolation second round -- George Ciuca (Maine West) def. Ankit Rajvanshi (Moline) 8-0
Doubles
Consolation first round -- Zexin Jiang/Pranav Inampud (Waubonsie Valley) def. Dylan Kastner/Kawl Mang (United Township) 8-1
Class 1A
Singles
Second round -- Nicholas Patrick (Alleman) def. Aryan Sachdev (Urbana University) 6-0, 6-1
Third round -- Nicholas Patrick (Alleman) def. Zach Bobofchak (Benet Academy) 6-1, 6-1
Quarterfinals -- Nicholas Patrick (Alleman) def. Akshay Garapati (Chicago Latin) 6-0, 6-2
Consolation first round -- Alex Slaymaker (Geneseo) def. Davey Rashid (Streator Twp.) 9-8 (0)
Consolation second round -- Abhay Hiredesai (Normal University) def. Alex Slaymaker (Geneseo) 8-2
Doubles
Consolation first round -- Deep Patel/Jackson Solava (Urbana) def. Connor Nelson/Samuel Robinson (Geneseo) 8-6
Girls tennis
Iowa individual state tournament
Class 2A
at Waukee Northwest High School
Locals only
Singles
First round -- Sasha Hyacinth (Waterloo West) def. Lauren Masengarb (Pleasant Valley) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; Claire Gu (West Des Moines Valley) def. Maitreyi Shrikhande (Davenport Central) 6-1, 6-0
Consolation first round -- Masengarb def. Esther Guan (Ankeny Centennial) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8); Shrikhande def. Ellie Sackett (West Des Moines Dowling) 6-1, 6-4
Consolation quarterfinals -- Masengarb def. Sasha Postnikov (C.R. Prairie) 6-4, 3-1; Ella Gilbert (I.C. Liberty) def. Shrikhande, 6-0, 6-1
Saturday's consolation semifinal -- Masengarb vs. Ally Roeth (Waukee)
Doubles
First round -- Allie Christensen/Dasha Svitashev (Johnston) def. Jordan Ingram/Aarya Joshi (Pleasant Valley) 6-3, 6-1; Anna Current/Abby Struble (Clinton) def. Chloe Palmer/Liberty Wickham (Cedar Rapids Washington) 6-1, 6-1; Elizabeth Alves/Andrea Porubcin (Bettendorf) def. Lauren Gano/Reese Monson (Johnston) 6-4, 6-1
Quarterfinals -- Current/Struble def. Christensen/Svitashev 6-7 (0-5), 6-3, 6-4; Alves/Porubcin def. Maddie Hockmuth/Elaine Wang (West Des Moines Valley) 6-2, 6-3
Consolation first round -- Ingram/Joshi def. Kailey Novak/Morgan White (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 6-1, 6-3
Consolation quarterfinals -- Grace Frye/Isa Valverde (West Des Moines Dowling) def. Ingram/Joshi 6-2, 6-2
Saturday's semifinals -- Current/Struble vs. Mackenzie Klein/Ava Petersen (West Des Moines Dowling); Alves/Porubcin vs. Katelynn Kock/Kathryn Zylstra (Cedar Rapids Washington)
Class 1A
at Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex, Iowa City
Locals only
Singles
First round -- Catherine Straus (Spirit Lake-Okoboji) def. Elise Davison (Camanche) 6-1, 6-1; Mary Rolfstad (Assumption) def. Lanee Olsen (Lewis Central) 6-0, 6-1
Quarterfinals -- Alli Hagness (Waterloo Columbus) def. Rolfstad 6-4, 6-3
Consolation first round -- Davison def. Elly Wood (Iowa Falls-Alden) 6-2, 6-1
Consolation quarterfinals -- Rolfstad def. Tanae Thiravong (Albia) 6-3, 6-3; Emily Blom (Pella) def. Davison 6-1, 6-3
Saturday's consolation semifinal -- Rolfstad vs. Blom
Doubles
First round -- Mara Holland/Annalise Skrade (Decorah) def. Shannon Bush/Helen Sons (Assumption) 6-4, 6-4; Ella Dilulio/Allison Halligan (Assumption) def. Abbie Oleson/Taylor Schneider (Spirit Lake-Okoboji) 6-1, 6-4
Quarterfinals -- Dilulio/Halligan def. Landry Miller/Allison Narmi (St. Albert) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
Consolation first round -- Alexis Opheim/Oasis Opheim (Lewis Central) def. Bush/Sons 6-3, 6-2
Saturday's semifinal -- Dilulio/Halligan vs. Chloe Butler/Avery Hogan (Waterloo Columbus);
Girls golf
Iowa State Tournament
Class 4A
Team scores – 1. Valley 325-312--637, 2. Pleasant Valley 325-331--656, 3. Marshalltown 333-332--665, 4. Cedar Falls 344-342--686, 5. Western Dubuque 352-339--691, 6. Southeast Polk 349-344--693, 7. Bettendorf 354-346--700, 8. Waukee Northwest 349-356--705 (won tie-breaker), 9. Linn-Mar 362-343--705, 10. Ankeny Centennial 364-357--721
Top 5 individuals – 1. Shannyn Volger (Bett) 72-71--143 (won playoff), 2. 2. Amber Henson (Mar) 73-70--143, 3. Isabella Pettersen (Iowa City Liberty) 77-72--149, 4. Hallie Yates (Val) 79-72--151, T5. Maura Peters (PV) 77-77--154, T5. Morgan Rupp (Linn-Mar) 76-78--154, T5. McKenna Stackis (WD) 78-76--154
Pleasant Valley – Maura Peters 77, Erika Holmberg 81, Elizabeth McVey 85, Isabella Steele 88, Lily Dumas 91, Jillian Keppy 118
Bettendorf – Shannyn Volger 71, Sarah Giese 91, Annabelle Donohoo 92, Olivia Belanger 92, Elli Danielsen 97, Kyleigh Meier 113