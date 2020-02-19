High school

Girls basketball
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 2A Region 6
Friday's semifinals
Wapello (15-5) at West Branch (19-3), 7 p.m.
Van Buren County (20-3) at Mediapolis (21-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday's results
West Liberty 63, Williamsburg 55
North Polk 79, PCM 23
Saturday's final
At Grinnell -- North Polk (18-5) vs. West Liberty (19-4), 4 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Wednesday's result
Pleasant Valley 38, Muscatine 34
Saturday's semifinals
Davenport West (2-18) at Davenport North (17-4), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley (10-12) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 38, Muscatine 34
PLEASANT VALLEY (10-12) -- Regan Denny 0-6 0-0 0, Ellie Scranton 0-1 0-2 0, Addie Kerkhoff 6-12 2-3 16, Ilah Perez-Johnson 4-6 2-4 11, Riley Vice 0-3 0-0 0, Anna Carius 0-0 0-0 0, Halle Vice 0-4 0-0 0, Megan Schiltz 0-0 2-2 2, Jessi Meyer 3-7 0-4 7, Sophia Lindquist 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-41 6-15 38
MUSCATINE (11-11) -- Zoey Long 3-9 2-2 11, Emily Woepking 2-6 0-0 5, Rylie Moss 1-2 1-2 3, Avarie Eagle 0-2 3-4 3, Madi Petersen 4-8 0-2 8, Emma Zillig 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Bode 0-1 2-2 2, Meadow Freers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 11-30 8-12 34
PV;6;10;10;12;--;38
Muscatine;3;4;15;12;--;34
Three-point goals -- PV 4-10 (Kerkhoff 2-3, Meyer 1-3, Perez-Johnson 1-1, H. Vice 0-2, Scranton 0-1); Muscatine 4-12 (Long 3-8, Woepking 1-2, Petersen 0-1, Bode 0-1). Rebounds -- PV 17 (R Vice 5, Perez-Johnson 4); Muscatine 23 (Moss 8, Petersen 5). Turnovers -- PV 12, Muscatine 24. Team fouls -- PV 14, Muscatine 14. Fouled out -- PV (none); Muscatine (Moss).
West Liberty 63, Williamsburg 55
WEST LIBERTY -- Haylee Lehman 1-1 0-0 4 3, Sailor Hall 4-11 14-17 4 22, Finley Hall 4-11 0-1 3 11, Mact Daufeldt 4-12 3-6 4 11, Janey Gingerich 1-4 1-2 3 3, Austyn Crees 5-10 1-2 2 13, Averi Goodale 0-3 0-1 2 0. Totals 19-52 19-29 22 63.
WILLIAMSBURG -- Charlotte Wetjen 6-13 0-0 3 17, Jillian Holub 5-9 2-2 3 12, Taylor Busch 1-4 5-5 5 7, Carly Campbell 1-1 0-1 0 2, Teagan Schaefer 3-11 2-3 4 8, Kendra Eichhorn 1-5 0-0 4 2, Lauren Pope 3-5 1-1 1 7. Totals 19-47 10-12 20 55.
West Liberty;15;15;12;21;--;63
Williamsburg;13;13;11;18;--;55
Halftime -- West Liberty 30, Williamsburg 26. 3-point goals -- West Liberty 4 (Lehman 1-1, Sailor Hall 0-2, Finley Hall 3-7, Daufeldt 0-4, Gingerich 0-2, Goodale 0-2); Williamsburg 5 (Wetjan 5-10, Busch 0-1, Schaefer 0-4, Eichhorn 0-1, Pope 0-1). Reboounds -- West Liberty 26; Williamsburg 28. Turnovers -- West Liberty 14; Williamsburg 27. Fouled out -- West Liberty (none); Williamsburg (Busch)