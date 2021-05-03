 Skip to main content
High school
agate

High school

Boys soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;;5;1;10;2

Pleasant Valley;;5;1;11;3

Muscatine;;5;1;7;3

North Scott;;4;2;6;3

Assumption;;4;2;8;6

Dav. Central;;3;3;5;6

Dav. North;;2;4;5;4

Central DeWitt;;1;5;3;7

Dav. West;;1;5;1;6

Clinton;;0;6;3;8

Monday's results

Davenport Central 4, Dubuque Hempstead 2

Davenport North at Iowa City Regina

Burlington Notre Dame at Davenport West

Central DeWitt at Prince of Peace, ppd.

Today's matches

Assumption at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.

Tipton at Clinton, 5 p.m.

Davenport Central 4, Dubuque Hempstead 2

Hempstead;0;2;--;2

Central;2;2;--;4

Scoring:

DC—Enrique Diaz (Nathan Hummel assist), 10th minute

DC—Diaz (Hummel assist), 15th minute

DH—Ben Jaeger, free kick, 54th minute

DC—Hummel (Diaz assist), 70th minute

DH—Denis Masinovic (Lucien Gortor assist), 77th minute

DC—Cortez Brown (Hummel assist), 79th minute

Goalkeeper saves — Dubuque Hempstead 7 (Marcus Sierra 7); Central 6 (Deyvin Amador 4, Josh Marsengill 2).

Records: Hempstead 2-8, Central 5-6.

Girls soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;;5;0;6;2

Pleasant Valley;;4;1;10;2

Assumption;;4;1;8;3

Muscatine;;4;1;7;2

North Scott;;3;2;6;3

Dav. North;;2;3;5;4

Clinton;;1;4;4;4

Central DeWitt;;1;4;3;7

Dav. Central;;1;4;3;5

Dav. West;;0;5;0;5

Monday's results

Burlington Notre Dame at Davenport West

Central DeWitt at Northeast, ppd.

Today's matches

North Scott at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Assumption at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton at Bettendorf, 5:30 p.m

Davenport Central at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Big 6 standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L;T

Geneseo;;2;0;5;2;0

Galesburg;;2;0;5;4;0

Rock Island;;1;1;10;2;0

Alleman;;1;1;2;2;1

Moline;;1;1;7;7;0

United Township;;1;1;3;4;1

Quincy;;0;2;3;3;0

Sterling;;0;2;2;3;1

Monday's results

Alleman at Ridgewood, ppd.

Today's games

Alleman at Quincy, 3:30 p.m.

Moline at United Township, 4:30 p.m.

Sterling at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.

Rock Island at Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Big 6 standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Geneseo;;2;0;7;0

Sterling;;2;0;3;0

Rock Island;;2;0;6;2

Alleman;;1;0;1;0

Moline;;0;0;2;2

Galesburg;;0;2;1;2

United Township;;0;2;1;8

Quincy;;0;3;4;3

Monday's results

Ridgewood at Alleman, ppd.

Today's games

Sterling at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.

Galesburg at Rock Island, 4:30 p.m.

Alleman at LaSalle-Peru, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Iowa coaches poll

Class 2A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Waukee (11);9-0;198;2

2. Iowa City West (9);12-0;192;1

3. Pleasant Valley;7-1;167;3

4. WDM Valley;8-1;134;4

5. Linn-Mar (1);11-2;128;5

6. Cedar Falls;11-3;105;6

7. Marshalltown;9-2;85;7

8. Ankeny Centennial (1);6-4;60;8

9. Dowling Catholic;5-2;34;9

10. Mason City;7-2;31;10

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20, Johnston 17, Des Moines Roosevelt 11, Dubuque Hempstead 9, C.B. Thomas Jefferson 8, Dubuque Senior 5, Ames 2, C.B. Abe Lincoln 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 1, Ottumwa 1, Western Dubuque 1.

Class 1A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15);12-0;177;1

2. Pella (3);7-0;156;3

3. Dubuque Wahlert;9-3;137;2

4. Boone;9-1;133;4

5. Waterloo Columbus;4-2;94;5

6. Aplington-Parkersburg;7-0;87;6

7. Denison-Schleswig;8-1;63;7

8. Spencer (1);7-0;43;10

9. Le Mars;9-1;38;8

10. Ballard;6-3;30;9

Others receiving votes: Decorah 17, Storm Lake 15, Carroll Kuemper 11, Estherville-Lincoln Central 9, Davenport Assumption 8, Atlantic 7, Grinnell 7, Keokuk 5, Southwest Valley 3, Central DeWitt 2, Knoxville 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

