High school

Boys soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;5;1;10;2
Pleasant Valley;;5;1;11;3
Muscatine;;5;1;7;3
North Scott;;4;2;6;3
Assumption;;4;2;8;6
Dav. Central;;3;3;5;6
Dav. North;;2;4;5;4
Central DeWitt;;1;5;3;7
Dav. West;;1;5;1;6
Clinton;;0;6;3;8
Monday's results
Davenport Central 4, Dubuque Hempstead 2
Davenport North at Iowa City Regina
Burlington Notre Dame at Davenport West
Central DeWitt at Prince of Peace, ppd.
Today's matches
Assumption at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.
Tipton at Clinton, 5 p.m.
Davenport Central 4, Dubuque Hempstead 2
Hempstead;0;2;--;2
Central;2;2;--;4
Scoring:
DC—Enrique Diaz (Nathan Hummel assist), 10th minute
DC—Diaz (Hummel assist), 15th minute
DH—Ben Jaeger, free kick, 54th minute
DC—Hummel (Diaz assist), 70th minute
DH—Denis Masinovic (Lucien Gortor assist), 77th minute
DC—Cortez Brown (Hummel assist), 79th minute
Goalkeeper saves — Dubuque Hempstead 7 (Marcus Sierra 7); Central 6 (Deyvin Amador 4, Josh Marsengill 2).
Records: Hempstead 2-8, Central 5-6.
Girls soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;5;0;6;2
Pleasant Valley;;4;1;10;2
Assumption;;4;1;8;3
Muscatine;;4;1;7;2
North Scott;;3;2;6;3
Dav. North;;2;3;5;4
Clinton;;1;4;4;4
Central DeWitt;;1;4;3;7
Dav. Central;;1;4;3;5
Dav. West;;0;5;0;5
Monday's results
Burlington Notre Dame at Davenport West
Central DeWitt at Northeast, ppd.
Today's matches
North Scott at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.
Assumption at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton at Bettendorf, 5:30 p.m
Davenport Central at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L;T
Geneseo;;2;0;5;2;0
Galesburg;;2;0;5;4;0
Rock Island;;1;1;10;2;0
Alleman;;1;1;2;2;1
Moline;;1;1;7;7;0
United Township;;1;1;3;4;1
Quincy;;0;2;3;3;0
Sterling;;0;2;2;3;1
Monday's results
Alleman at Ridgewood, ppd.
Today's games
Alleman at Quincy, 3:30 p.m.
Moline at United Township, 4:30 p.m.
Sterling at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.
Rock Island at Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;;2;0;7;0
Sterling;;2;0;3;0
Rock Island;;2;0;6;2
Alleman;;1;0;1;0
Moline;;0;0;2;2
Galesburg;;0;2;1;2
United Township;;0;2;1;8
Quincy;;0;3;4;3
Monday's results
Ridgewood at Alleman, ppd.
Today's games
Sterling at Geneseo, 4:30 p.m.
Galesburg at Rock Island, 4:30 p.m.
Alleman at LaSalle-Peru, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Iowa coaches poll
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Waukee (11);9-0;198;2
2. Iowa City West (9);12-0;192;1
3. Pleasant Valley;7-1;167;3
4. WDM Valley;8-1;134;4
5. Linn-Mar (1);11-2;128;5
6. Cedar Falls;11-3;105;6
7. Marshalltown;9-2;85;7
8. Ankeny Centennial (1);6-4;60;8
9. Dowling Catholic;5-2;34;9
10. Mason City;7-2;31;10
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20, Johnston 17, Des Moines Roosevelt 11, Dubuque Hempstead 9, C.B. Thomas Jefferson 8, Dubuque Senior 5, Ames 2, C.B. Abe Lincoln 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 1, Ottumwa 1, Western Dubuque 1.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (15);12-0;177;1
2. Pella (3);7-0;156;3
3. Dubuque Wahlert;9-3;137;2
4. Boone;9-1;133;4
5. Waterloo Columbus;4-2;94;5
6. Aplington-Parkersburg;7-0;87;6
7. Denison-Schleswig;8-1;63;7
8. Spencer (1);7-0;43;10
9. Le Mars;9-1;38;8
10. Ballard;6-3;30;9
Others receiving votes: Decorah 17, Storm Lake 15, Carroll Kuemper 11, Estherville-Lincoln Central 9, Davenport Assumption 8, Atlantic 7, Grinnell 7, Keokuk 5, Southwest Valley 3, Central DeWitt 2, Knoxville 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 1.