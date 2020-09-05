High school

Volleyball
Saturday's scores
Metro
Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-25-25, Clinton 20-9-23
Marion 25-25-25, Clinton 21-17-19
Area
Central City 21-21, Calamus-Wheatland 6-11
Midland 21-21, Calamus-Wheatland 14-15
Des Moines Christian 21-21, Tipton 17-4
Waverly-Shell Rock 21-21, Tipton 7-7
Muscatine Invitational
Team records -- 1. West Liberty 4-0; 2. Muscatine 3-1; 3. Williamsburg 2-2; 4. Burlington 1-3; 5. Mediapolis 0-4
West Liberty 21-21, Mediapolis 13-12
West Liberty 21-21, Burlington 7-11
West Liberty 21-21, Williamsburg 6-15
West Liberty 21-21, Muscatine 16-15
Muscatine 21-21, Burlington 19-16
Muscatine 21-21, Mediapolis 8-16
Muscatine 21-21, Williamsburg 8-17
West Liberty 21-21, Williamsburg 6-15
West Liberty stats:
Aces -- Rylee Goodale 4, Macy Daufeldt, Martha Pace. Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 7, Martha Pace 6, Averi Goodale 3, Isabel Morison, Mylei Henderson. Assists -- Brooklyn Buysse 13. Digs -- Monica Morales 7, Macy Daufeldt 6, Rilee Goodale 4, Martha Pace 2
West Liberty 21-21, Muscatine 17-15
West Liberty stats:
Aces -- Isabel Morrison 3, Martha Pace 2. Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 7, Martha Pace 6, Isabel Morrison 3. Digs -- Monica Morales 14, Brooklyn Buysse 10, Isabel Morrison 4, Macy Daufeldt 4, Martha Pace 4, Rylee Goodale 4. Assists -- Brooklyn Buysse 21
West Liberty 21-21, Mediapolis 13-12
West Liberty stats:
Aces -- McKenZie Akers 3, Brooklyn Buysse 3, Isabel Morrison 2, Martha Pace. Kills -- Macy Daufeldt 10, Martha Pace 6, Isabel Morrison 5, Brooklyn Buysse, Averi Goodale. Assists -- Brooklyn Buysse 21, Monica Morales 2. Digs -- Martha Pace 6, Monica Morales 6, Macy Daufeldt 5, McKenZie Akers 3
West Liberty 21-21, Burlington 8-11
West Liberty stats:
Aces -- Martha Pace 4, Brooklyn Buysse 2. Kills -- Martha Pace 6, Macy Daufeldt 5, Averi Goodale 3, Isabel Morrison 2, Mylei Henderson. Assists -- Brooklyn Buysse 14. Digs -- Monica Morales 9, Macy Daufeldt 4, Martha Pace 4, Rylee Goodale 2
Boys cross country
Spartan Challenge
At Crow Creek Park (5,000 meters)
Teams -- 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 56; 2. Johnston 62; 3. Iowa City West 85; 4. Iowa City High 93; 5. Pleasant Valley 94; 6. North Scott 171; 7. Muscatine 185; 8. Bettendorf 188; 9. Dubuque Senior 230; 10. Burlington 294; 11. Davenport Central 310; 12. Davenport West 376
Top 10 -- 1. Alexander McKane, IC West, 16:25; 2. Yohana Yual, Johnston, 16:29; 3. Andrew Bickford, CR Prairie, 16:33; 4. Ford Washburn, City High, 16:35; 5. Hunter Kalous, CR Prairie, 16:48; 6. Tarun Vedula, PV, 16:56; 7. Owen West, North Scott, 17:05; 8. Bryson Canton, CR Prairie, 17:07; 9. Nick Moore, Bett, 17:09; 10. Truman Thompson, City High, 17:10.
PV (94) -- 6. Vedula, 16:56; 13. Luke Knepp, 17:14; 19. Kole Sommer, 17:35; 24. Matt Bender, 17:51; 32. Kalen Bunch, 18:04
North Scott (171) -- 7. West, 17:05; 33. Will Dowda, 18:04; 40. Luke Crawford, 18:19; 45. Ethan Jost, 18:35; 46. Chase Porter, 18:41
Muscatine (185) -- 27. Sam Gordon, 17:54; 30. Logan Kirchner, 18:02; 36. Aidan Daufeldt, 18:13; 42. Aidan Armstrong, 18:25; 50. Trevor Diederichs, 18:50
Bettendorf (188) -- 9. Moore, 17:09; 37. Carter Wolf, 18:14; 44. Layton Pribyl, 18:32; 47. Walter Blackman, 18:42; 51. Ethan Cole, 18:52
Davenport Central (310) -- 52. Owen Christy, 18:52; 61. Brendan Bloomer, 19:13; 64. Landon Adkins, 19:25; 65. Nate Canfield, 19:28; 68. Jacob Austin, 19:30
Davenport West (376) -- 59. Hanson Hessler, 19:03; 77. Patrick Devine, 21:12; 79. Camden Kilker, 21:23; 80. Austin Peckenucznyder, 22:32; 81. Reyce Frison, 22:35.
Football
Lisbon 26, Wilton 20
Lisbon;6;12;8;0;--;26
Wilton;6;6;8;0;--;20
First quarter
W -- Caden Kirkman 7 run (run failed)
L -- Gavin Wollum 7 run (run failed)
Second quarter
L -- Braden Gladwin 35 run (Gavin Wollum 6 run)
L -- Max Kohl 64 run (Wollum run)
W -- Jackson Hul 1 run from Caleb Sawell (pass failed)
Third quarter
W -- Caleb Sawell 5 run (Caden Kirkman 3 run from Sawell)
L -- Will Bennett 7 from Gavin Wollum (Jamien Moore 3 run)
Boys golf
LWPC Invitational
Team scores -- 1. Fulton 314, 2. Byron 337, 3. Galena 340, 4. Erie-Prophetstown 346, 5. Aquin 372, 6. Oregon 378, 7. River Ridge 380, 8. Rockford Lutheran 386, 9. LWPC 389
Erie-Prophetstown -- Logan Wunderlich 77, Dawson Haggard 85, Bryce Rosenow 92, Isaac Goodson 92
Girls cross country
Spartan Challenge
At Crow Creek Park (5,000 meters)
Teams -- 1. Johnston 33; 2. Dubuque Senior 57; 3. Bettendorf 98; 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 104; 5. Pleasant Valley 112; 6. Iowa City West 117; 7. North Scott 173; 8. Davenport West 222; 9. Muscatine 235; Davenport Central and Burlington didn't field enough runners for team scores.
Top 10 -- 1. Hannah Beintema, Bett, 19:35; 2. Bella Heikes, Johnston, 19:38; 3. Lily Schmidt, Senior, 19:38; 4. Aleah Tenpas, Johnston, 19:50; 5. Olivia Verde, Johnston, 20:06; 6. Izzy Gorton, Senior, 20:24; 7. Bella D'Antico, PV, 20:25; 8. Samantha Strauss, Johnston, 20:32; 9. Sammy Foht, Bett, 20:58; 10. Bailey Boddicker, NS, 21:05.
Bettendorf (98) -- 1. Beintema, 19:35; 9. Foht, 20:58; 17. Emily See, 21:27; 35. Sarah DeFauw, 22:47; 36. Ella Schmit, 22:50
Pleasant Valley (112) -- 7. D'Antico, 20:25; 21. Lydia Sommer, 21:33; 26. Gretchen Highberger, 22:11; 27. Josie Case, 22:12; 31. Ali Simpson, 22:32
North Scott (173) -- 10. Boddicker, 21:05; 33. Reese Hilsenbeck, 22:41; 42. Ava Garrard, 23:11; 43. Kaitlyn Knoche, 23:15; 45. Hattie Hagedorn, 23:34
Davenport West (222) -- 11. Kylie Daily, 21:08; 46. Jadalynn Daily, 23:34; 52. Rachel Wildemuth, 24:43; 56. Ashley Smith, 25:21; 57. Grace Schneidermann, 25:22
Muscatine (235) -- 37. Karly Ricketts, 22:56; 39. Taya Melendez, 23:01; 51. Gwen Kuhl, 23:59; 53. Ruve Roos, 24:46; 55. Abigail Stamler, 25:17
Davenport Central -- 11. Lily Tackett, 21:06; 24. Lois Blackman, 21:54; 25. Merin Crowder, 21:54.
Girls swimming
Muscatine Invitational
Team results -- 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 431, 2. Muscatine 367, 3. Williamsburg 178, 4. Burlington 163, 5. Tipton 123, 6. Fairfield 57, 7. Keokuk 49
1 meter diving -- 1. Lexi Hirt MUS, 242.80; 2. Audrey Leno CRK, 220.7; 3. Morgan Galloway MUS, 215.1
200 medley relay -- 1. Kennedy (E. Severson, C. Gannon, A. Trotta, E. Hance), 1:59.06; 2. Muscatine (J. Hilbrant, E. Storr, A. Lear, M. Fisher), 2:02.85; 3. Tipton (R. Hoefler, K. Clark, M. Swick, Z. Stonebreaker), 2:05.56
200 freestyle -- 1. Audrey Repko CRK, 2:06.36; 2. Ellie Hance CRK, 2:06.68; 3. Anne Barumann CRK, 2:07.43
200 IM -- 1. Casey Gannon CRK 2:22.64; 2. Ellie Storr MUS, 2:26.49; 3. Willow Larsen FAI 2:26.75
50 freestyle -- 1. Abby Lear MUS 24.88; 2. Elizabeth Severson CRK 25.46; 3. Meera Julka CRK, 26.70
100 butterfly -- 1. Maddie Swick TIP, 1:04.12; 2. Abby Lear MUS, 1:04.46; 3. Elizabeth Severson CRK, 1:05.61
100 freestyle -- 1. Maria Trotta CRK, 57.32; 2. Lauren Hughes CRK, 1:01.69; 3. Vanessa Calderon MUS, 1:02.86
500 freestyle -- 1. Audrey Repko CRK, 5:34.54; 2. Taylor Matta CRK, 5:40.07; 3. Eve Millage MUS, 5:46.37
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Kennedy (M. Julka, A. Baumann, C. Gannon, E. Hance), 1:46.25; 2. Tipton (M. Swick, K. Clark, A. Hoefler, Z. Stonebreaker), 1:51.60; 3. Muscatine (E. Shippee, E. Storr, E. Millage, V. Calderon), 1:53.15
100 backstroke -- 1. Willow Larsen FAI, 1:03.60; 2. Hadley Hilbrant MUS 1:04.93; 3. Madeline Fisher MUS, 1:06.06
100 breaststroke -- 1. Katie Carrico WIL, 1:16.90; 2. Kylie Dodson CRK 1:17.33; 3. Ellie Hance CRK, 1:17.45
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Kennedy (M. Julka, A. Baumann, A. Severson, M. Trotta), 3:50.79; 2. Muscatine (A. Lear, M. Fisher, E. Millage, H. Hilbrant), 3:54.03; 3. Tipton (M. Swick, K. Clark, Z. Stonebreaker, R. Hoefler), 4:10.07
Moline 141, United Township 40
1 meter diving -- 1. Darien Sanders (Mol) 176.90; 2. Hannah Schimmel (Mol) 148.35; 3. Zoe Wanek (Mol) 148.05
200 medley relay -- 1. Moline (Van Note, Greko, Zemek, Fixen) 2:05.09; 2. Moline "B" 2:07.33; 3. United Township 2:30.01
200 freestyle -- 1. Hailee Messerly (Mol) 2:05.76; 2. Jillian Smith (UT) 2:14.27; 3. Celia Cervantes (Mol) 2:17.25
200 IM -- 1. Miriam Trenary (Mol) 2:25.93; 2. Annika Zemek (Mol) 2:29.32; 3. Rachel Pyevich (UT) 3:01.89
50 freestyle -- 1. Clara Van Note (Mol) 26.64; 2. Josie Smith (UT) 28.17; 3. Hannah Gault (Mol) 28.95
100 butterfly -- 1. Annika Zemek (Mol) 1:08.95; 2. Erin Fixen (Mol) 1:13.20; 3. Kaylee Descamps (UT) 1:37.47
100 freestyle -- 1. Sophia Greko (Mol) 55.78; 2. Jillian Smith (UT) 1:00.10; 3. Eilidh Schaaf (Mol) 1:04.65
500 freestyle -- 1. Hailee Messerly (Mol) 5:34.78; 2. Hannah Gault (Mol) 6:04.07; 3. Savanna Wynn (Mol) 6:33.76
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Cervantes, Greko, Schaaf, Messerly) 1:50.42; 2. Moline "B" 2:03.60; 3. United Township 2:19.65
100 backstroke -- 1. Clara Van Note (Mol) 1:05.12; 2. Ava Navarro (Mol) 1:10.74; 3. Miriam Trenary (Mol) 1:11.55
100 breaststroke -- 1. Sophia Greko (Mol) 1:14.76; 2. Celia Cervantes (Mol) 1:21.79; 3. Eilidh Schaaf (Mol) 1:23.56
400 freestyle -- 1. Moline (Messerly, Zemek, Van Note, Cervantes) 4:00.47; 2. Moline "B" 4:17.50; 3. United Township 4:38.07
Girls tennis
Dunlap 6, Alleman 1
Singles -- Disharoon (Dunlap) def. Natalie Holst 6-0,6-0; Yu (Dunlap) def. Abby Miller 6-0, 6-0; Thoedorof (Dunlap) def. Audrey Siwajek 6-1, 6-0
Doubles -- Kate Rector/Lucy Rector (Alleman) def. Agarwal/Mewhrian 6-3, 6-0; Duchaine/Waller (Dunlap) def. Alexis Engels/Lucy Sobaski 6-2, 6-1; Theodorf/Dokior (Dunlap) def. Anne Rouse/Sylee Prudent 6-4, 6-0; Jin/Abraham (Dunlap) def. Skylar Thorp/Elle Dopler 6-2, 6-1
Alleman 5, Macomb 2
Singles -- Mabregor (Macomb) def. Audrey Siwajek 6-0, 6-0; Stone (Macomb) def. Sylee Prudent (Alleman retired); Natalie Holst (Alleman) def. Anna Powall 6-2, 6-1
Doubles -- Kate Rector/Lucy Rector (Alleman) def. Jarques/Daniels 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Engels/Lucy Sobaski (Alleman) def. Vana/Sonjana 6-3, 6-2; Anne Rouse/Abby Miller (Alleman) def. Duncan/LaPrad 6-2, 6-4; Skylar Thorp/Elle Dopler (Alleman) def. Chapla/Vana 3-6, 7-5, 10-6
Moline Invitational
Singles -- No. 1 -- Monika Birski (Moline) def. Camille Keys (Moline) 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 -- Meg Moser (Normal Community) def. Isabelle McCormick (Normal Community) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; No. 5 -- Audra Cain (Quincy) def. Lily Hayes (Quincy) 8-2; No. 7 -- Erin Teggatz (Rock Island) def. Elise Aunan (Rock Island) 8-0.
Doubles -- No. 1. Kruthi Sudhir/Anna Mayes (Normal Community) def. Lauren Myers/Sarah Gustafson (Moline) 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 -- Matti Brower/Zayda Graham (Moline) def. Isabella Trinh/Phoebe Hayes (Quincy) 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 -- Varsha Naraharasetty/Raji More (Normal Community) def. Sher Lei/Min Thaw (Rock Island) 6-3, 6-1; No. 7 -- Emily Klinner/Amelia Willing (Quincy) def. Marcella Churchill/Alaina Esposito (Rock Island) 8-2.
