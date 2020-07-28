High school

Baseball
Iowa state tournament
At Principal Park, Des Moines
Class 4A
Wednesday's games
Urbandale 2, Waukee 0
Johnston 11, Cedar Falls 7
Dubuque Hempstead 7, Iowa City High 6
Ankeny (19-8) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-11), 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Today's semifinals
Kingsley-Pierson (16-2) vs. Don Bosco (18-1), 10:30 a.m.
Remsen St. Mary's (20-0) vs. Mason City Newman (18-5), 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Today's semifinals
Van Meter (21-2) vs. West Lyon (15-3), 4:30 p.m.
North Linn (18-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (16-6), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday's semifinals
Dallas Center-Grimes (18-3) vs. Gilbert (22-3), 10:30 a.m.
Norwalk (18-5) vs. Marion (11-10), 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday's semifinals
Johnston (22-3) vs. Urbandale (18-9), 4:30 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead (16-1) vs. ???, 4:30 p.m.
All-RVC teams
Elite team
Pitchers -- Mason McManus, sr., Camanche; Nate Dierickx, jr., Durant; Brad Tornow, sr., Mid-Prairie; Chase Becker, jr., Regina
Catchers -- Logan Callison, sr., Durant; Pete Espensen, sr., West Branch
Infield -- Andrew Swartz, sr., Bellevue; Carter Green, sr., Cascade; Aidan Rath, jr., Mid-Prairie; Eli De Los Santos, jr., Regina; Trent Pelzer, sr., Tipton
Outfield -- Jackson Wagner, sr., Bellevue; Keagan Head, jr., Durant; Monte Slabaugh, sr., Mid-Prairie
Utility -- Ethan Sahr, sr., North Cedar; Caleb Wulf, so., West Liberty; Jackson Hull, so., Wilton
North team
Pitchers -- Cole Swartz, so., Bellevue; Brayden Lodge, jr., Camanche; Eli Green, jr., Cascade; Dylan Roher, fr., Monticello
Catchers -- Grahm Humpal, so., Anamosa; Mason Byrns, jr., Camanche
Infield -- Caleb Delzell, sr., Camanche; Kaleb Topping, jr., Cascade; Ted Weber, jr., Cascade; Caleb Sauser, so., Monticello
Outfield -- Trae Klatt, jr., Anamosa; Tucker Dickherber, so., Camanche; Tanner Simon, so., Cascade; Tyler Jackson, so., North Cedar
Utility -- Sam Wilt, so., Anamosa; Caden Reinke, sr., Cascade; Connor Lambert, jr., Monticello
Coach of the year -- Darryl Cochran, Camanche
South team
Pitchers -- Ben Orr, jr., Durant; Keegan Gingerich, jr., Mid-Prairie; Matt Paulsen, sr., West Branch; Trey Eagle, sr., West Branch
Catchers -- Vinny Bowlin, jr., Mid-Prairie; Pat Barszczewski, sr., Wilton
Infield -- Drew DeLong, sr., Durant; Krason Grout, 8th, Mid-Prairie; Alex Meister, sr., Regina; Cael Fiderlein, jr., West Branch;
Outfield -- Chris Miller, sr., Mid-Prairie; Brad Hunger, sr., West Branch; Talen Dengler, sr., West Liberty; Lake Newton, jr., West Liberty
Utility -- Kayden Reinier, jr., Mid-Prairie; Levi Quinlan, jr., Regina; Cole Syring, jr., Tipton
Coach of the year -- Andrew Greiner, Mid-Prairie
Honorable mention (area only)
Bellevue -- Paxton Felderman, sr.; Camanche -- Cade Everson, jr.; Durant -- Nolan DeLong, fr.; North Cedar -- Tadan Lange, so.; Northeast -- Caleb Gruhn, so.; Tipton -- Nile Schuett, jr.; West Liberty -- Will Esmoil, sr.; Wilton -- Karson Willey, so.
All-SEISC teams
North division
Pitches -- Keenan Winn, Pekin; Cael Yeggy, Highland; Tyler Samuel, Mediapolis
Catchers -- Mason Juhl, Pekin; Trevor McFarland, Highland
Infield -- Eli Ours, Hillcrest Academy; Chase Schultz, Highland; Adam Knock, Lone Tree; (tie) Jaxson Brooks, Mediapolis and Daniel Meeker, Wapello
Outfield -- Brady Millikin, Pekin; Kobe Borntrager, Hillcrest Academy; Bill Laughlin, Highland; Harmon Miller, Lone Tree
Utility -- Brady Latchum, Pekin; Michael Danz, Louisa-Muscatine; Max McClure, Mediapolis
Player of the year -- Keenan Winn, Pekin
Coach of the year -- Pi Reighard and Aaron Deutsch, Pekin
Second team
Pitchers -- London Schrock, Hillcrest Academy; Jared Woerly, Louisa-Muscatine
Catchers -- Tate Kronfeldt, Wapello; Draven Fenton, Mediapolis
Infield -- Noah Miller, Hillcrest Academy; Chase Kruse, Louisa-Muscatine; Luke Miller, Highland; (tie) Cade Schield, Lone Tree and Rhett Smith, Wapello
Outfield -- Aiden Housman, Wapello; Chae Stansberry, Pekin; Kaiden Schneider, Louisa-Muscatine; Blake Osborne, Mediapolis; Connor Grinstead, Highland; Keegan Edwards, Lone Tree; (tie) Evan Reese Columbus and Jacob Ford, Winfield-Mount Union
Honorable mentions (area only)
Columbus -- Mason Hodges, Grant Watson
Louisa-Muscatine -- Max McCulley, Gabe Hayes
Wapello -- Chase Witte, Owen Housman
Softball
Iowa state tournament
At Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
Class 5A
Wednesday's scores
Fort Dodge 5, Ankeny Centennial 3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9, Muscatine 0
Today's championship
No. 1 Fort Dodge (28-3) vs. No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (25-1), 5 p.m.
Today's third place
No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (22-9) vs. No. 8 Muscatine (19-3), 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Wednesday's scores
Carlisle 8, North Scott 3
Winterset 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 1
Today's championship
No. 1 Carlisle (20-3) vs. No. 10 Winterset (16-7), 7:30 p.m.
Today's third place
No. 5 North Scott (17-10) vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-10), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday's scores
Williamsburg 5, Assumption 4
Albia 2, Mount Vernon 1
Friday's championship
No. 3 Williamsburg (25-4) vs. No. 1 Albia (21-1) , 2:30 p.m.
Friday's third place
No. 2 Assumption (20-6) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (21-5), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday's scores
Ogden 4, Louisa-Muscatine 2
North Linn 10, Northeast 1
Friday's championship
No. 3 Ogden (21-3) vs. No. 1 North Linn (25-0), 5 p.m.
Friday's third place
No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (19-6) vs. No. 4 Northeast (20-3), 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday's scores
Collins-Maxwell 7, Lynnville-Sully 0
Clarksville 4, Lisbon 0
Friday's championship
No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (21-1) vs. No. 3 Clarksville (18-1), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's third place
No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (19-3) vs. No. 8 Lisbon (21-4), 6 p.m.
C.R. Kennedy 9, Muscatine 0
Muscatine;000;000;0;--;0;4;3
C.R. Kennedy;013;005;x;--;9;8;1
Maura Chalupa, Bree Seaman (6) and Kyleia Salyars. Kaylin Kinney and Abby Spore. WP – Kinney (11-0). LP – Chalupa (8-2). Two or more hits – Musc, Rylie Moss; CRK, Sam Scheck, Spore. 2B – CRK, Addie Parker, Mary Krystofiak. HR – CRK, Mya Dodge, Spore, Kinney. RBI – CRK, Kinney 3, Dodge 2, Spore 2, Sam Scheck, Keaton Gerber.
Records: Muscatine 19-3; Kennedy 25-1
Carlisle 8, North Scott 3
North Scott;300;000;0;--;3;8;2
Carlisle;100;700;x;--;8;8;0
Ryann Cheek, Drew Lewis (4) and Sam Lee. Molly Hoekstra, Lexxi Link (5) and Kennedy Preston. WP – Hoekstra. LP – Cheek. Two or more hits – NS, Lee 3, Cheek; Carlisle, Aubrey Furnal 4. 2B – NS, Lee 2; Carlisle, Kennady Prenosil. HR – Carlisle, Meredith Hoffman, Caylin Furnal. RBI – NS, Lee, Sydney Skarich; Carlisle, Hoffman 3, A. Furnal 2, C. Furnal 2, Prenosil.
Records: Carlisle 20-3; North Scott 17-10
Williamsburg 5, Assumption 4
Williamsburg;010;201;1;--;5;7;0
Assumption;200;002;0;--;4;7;5
Peyton Driscoll and Carly Campbell. Leah Maro and Anna Wohlers. WP – Driscoll. LP – Maro. Two or more hits – Williamsburg, Charley Geguzis, Jill Holub; Assumption, Maddie Loken 3, Wohlers. 2B – Assumption, Loken. HR – Assumption, Wohlers. RBI – Williamsburg, Geguzis 2, Charlotte Wetjen; Assumption, Wohlers 2, Libby Madden 2.
Records: Williamsburg 25-4; Assumption 20-6
North Linn 10, Northeast 1
Northeast;010;000;0;--1;5;1
North Linn;104;122;x;--;10;13;2
Madison Kluever, Alyssa Pessman (6) and Bree Mangelsen. Abby Flanagan and Grace Flanagan. WP -- A. Flanagan. LP -- Kluever. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Alexis Ehlers; North Linn, Grace Flanagan 3, Abby Flanagan, Natalie Gallery, Kaitlyn Sommerfelt. 2B -- Northeast, Claire Abbott; North Linn, Rae VanMilligan. HR -- North Linn, G. Flanagan 2, Gallery, Jenna Lemley, Skylar Benesh. RBI -- North Linn, G. Flanagan 5, Lemley 2, Gallery, Benesh, A. Flanagan.
Records: Northeast 20-3; North Linn 25-0
Ogden 4, Louisa-Muscatine 2
Ogden;000;004;0;--;4;4;0
Louisa-Muscatine;002;000;0;--;2;5;1
Denali Loecker and Faith Mohr. Hailey Sanders and Morgan Stecher. WP -- Loecker. LP -- Sanders. Two or more hits -- Ogden, Lauren Kennedy; L-M, McKenna Hohenadel, H. Sanders. 2B -- L-M, Sanders. RBI -- Ogden, Gabby Ross 2, Reagan Church; L-M, Sanders 2.
Records: Ogden 21-3; Louisa-Muscatine 19-6
All-SEISC teams
North Division
First team
Pitchers -- Hailey Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Madie Anderson, jr., Winfield-Mount Union; Abby Buckman, sr., Lone Tree
Catchers -- Morgan Stecher, 8th, Louisa-Muscatine; Abi Stransky, fr., Highland
Infield -- Kylie Sanders, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Serah Shafer, so., Wapello; Sarah Burton, 8th, Highland, Emilee Linder, sr., Pekin; Brynn Jeamby, so., Louisa-Muscatine
Outfield -- Dani Laughlin, fr., Highland; Mady Reid, sr., Wapello; McKenna Hohenadel, so., Louisa-Muscatine; Hannah Lucas, jr., Pekin
Utility -- Arlie Lorack, so., Lone Tree; Alli Bainbridge, jr. Pekin; Aliyah Lolling, jr., Wapello
Second team
Pitchers -- Grace Bacheller, so., Highland; Libby White, so., Columbus
Catchers -- Toni Bohlen, jr. Wapello; Anna Anderson, fr., Winfield-Mount Union
Infield -- Mallory Mashek, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Sammy Ewart, jr. Wapello; Mackenzie Springsteen, sr., Mediapolis; Jenna Sands, jr., Highland; Kinze Hora, so., Highland
Outfield -- Holly Johnson, sr., Lone Tree; Morgan Richenberger, so., Wapello; Mae Cox, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Remington Duwa, sr., Pekin
Utility -- Carlee Sloan, so., Winfield-Mount Union; Kayla Cerny, jr., Highland; Jayde Eberhardt, so., Mediapolis
Honorable mention (area only)
Columbus -- Jocelyn Fulton, fr., Emma Milder, jr.; Louisa-Muscatine -- Beth Butler, sr., Kenzie Kissell, fr.; Wapello -- Anesa Noa, jr., Tatum Wolford, 8th
Player of the year -- Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine
Coach of the year -- Bryan Butler, Louisa-Muscatine
All-RVC teams
Elite team
Pitchers -- Kalli Minger, sr., Anamosa; Madison Kluever, 8th, Northeast; Janey Gingerich, jr., West Liberty
Catchers -- Bree Mangelsen, sr., Northeast; Austyn Crees, sr., West Liberty
Infield -- Ellie Tallman, sr., Anamosa; Alexis Ehlers, jr., Northeast; Annie Gahan, jr., Regina; Haylee Lehman, sr., West Liberty
Outfield -- Grace Lubben, jr., Anamosa; Neveah Hildebrandt, jr., Northeast; Chloe Wells, jr., Wilton; Nikki Hensen, jr., West Branch
Utility -- Emily Watters, fr., Anamosa; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche; Claire Abbott, sr., Northeast; Finley Hall, fr., West Liberty
Special mention -- Maggie McQuillen, sr., Anamosa
South Division
Pitchers -- Kaiya Luneckas, sr., West Branch; Mila Johnson, jr., Wilton
Catchers -- Allie Poston, sr., Durant; Emily Coss, jr., Wilton
Infield -- Elly Gahan, sr., Regina; Mackenzie Heise, sr., West Branch; Isabel Morrison, jr., West Liberty; Mallory Lange, so., Wilton
Outfield -- Kira Schult, so., Durant; Macy Daufeldt, so., West Liberty; Payton Ganzer, so., Wilton; Peyton Souhrada, so., Wilton
Utility -- Kylie Schult, so., Durant; Lexi Klinkkammer, so., West Branch; Sailor Hall, so., West Liberty; Hayley Madlock, fr., Wilton
Coach of the year -- Chad Libby, West Liberty
North Division
Pitchers -- Devin Simon, fr., Cascade; Kendall Smith, so., North Cedar
Catchers -- Aubrey Carstensen, so., Camanche; Shannon Morris, jr., Cascade
Infield -- Lexi Bright, jr., Anamosa; Lauren Snyder, so., Camanche; Audrey Morris, sr., Northeast; Valerie Spooner, jr., Northeast
Outfield -- Autumn Kirby, sr., Anamosa; Julianna Penniston, jr., Bellevue; Claudia Noonan, 8th, Cascade; Jaelyn Aitchison, fr., Monticello
Utility -- Joslin Banowetz, fr., Anamosa; Jamie Robertson, so., Camanche; Reese Cox, jr., Monticello; Kassidie Galloway, sr., North Cedar; MaKenna McDonald, sr., Northeast; Emma Nibaur, so., Regina
Coach of the year -- Travis Eversmeyer, Northeast
Honorable mention (area only)
Bellevue -- Brianna Laughlin, sr.; Camanche -- Kennady Bigwood, 8th; Durant -- Savannah Meinert, 8th; North Cedar -- Alyssa Hefflefinger, fr.; Northeast -- Kaylee Hansen, so.; Tipton -- Morgan Wendel, sr.; West Liberty -- Brooklyn Buysse, fr.; Wilton -- Grace Madlock, fr.
