High school

Football
Iowa playoffs
Class 4A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 9: Davenport West (0-7) at Davenport Central (1-6)
Class 3A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 8: Clinton (0-6) at Central DeWitt (4-3)
Pod 9: Burlington (1-5) at North Scott (4-1) (will not be played; North Scott advances)
Class 2A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 10: West Liberty (3-2) at Maquoketa (2-3)
Pod 12: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-3) at Tipton (3-3)
Class 1A
Thursday's game (7 p.m. start)
Pod 8: Louisa-Muscatine (1-5) at Durant (3-3)
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 8: Northeast (1-4)) at Dyersville Beckman (4-2)
Pod 9: Wilton (2-5) at Cascade (5-2)
Class A
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 12: Columbus Community (2-5) at Wapello (3-3)
Eight-player
Friday's games (7 p.m. start)
Pod 7: Dunkerton (2-2) at Easton Valley (6-1)
Pod 7: Midland (3-3) at Springville (5-2)
Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;8;0;17;1
Assumption;;7;1;19;2
North Scott;;6;1;19;4
Clinton;;5;3;17;11
Bettendorf;;5;4;11;6
Muscatine;;4;4;13;12
Central DeWitt;;3;5;8;10
Davenport North;;2;6;5;16
Davenport Central;;0;8;0;11
Davenport West;;0;8;0;16
Today's matches
Clinton at Pleasant Valley
Davenport Central at Davenport West
Muscatine at Davenport North
North Scott at Central DeWitt
Girls cross country
Lincoln Trail Conference Meet
Team results – 1. Ridgewood, 54; 2. Stark County, 60; 3. Mercer County, 87; 4. Annawan-Wethersfield, 96; 5. Princeville, 101; 6. Mid-County, 131; 7. United, 150.
Individual champion – Kennady Anderson, A-W, 19:58
Local medalists – 1. Anderson, A-W, 19:58; 2. Kendra Downing, R, 20:47; 4. Miranda Reed, R, 21:11; 7. Danielle Johnson, A-W, 22:08; 8. Maddie Hofmann, MC, 22:09.
Ridgewood – 2. Downing, 20:47; 4. Reed, 21:11; 11. Kira Messerly, 22:24; 17. Lauren Anderson, 23:25; 20. Brooklyn Humphrey, 24:04; 28. Anna Paul, 25:56; 29. Cassie Mayer, 26:01.
Mercer County – 8. Eden Mueller, 22:09; 13. Sophia Santiago, 22:55; 18. Olivia Hucke, 23:43; 23. Cora Whitenack, 24:34; 25. Cuellar, 24:48; 34. Sabel, 28:11; 36. Miller, 28:20.
Annawan-Wethersfield – 1. Anderson, 19:58; 7. Johnson, 22:08; 22. Cora Rusk, 24:25; 27. Zoey Vance, 25:32; 39. Riley Demay, 29:45; 44. Elle Eastman, 31:22.
Boys cross country
Lincoln Trail Conference Meet
Team results – 1. Princeville, 31; 2. Mercer County, 45; 3. Ridgewood, 69; 4. Stark County, 98; 5. Mid-County, 129.
Individual champion – Denver Hoerr, Princeville, 17:00.
Local medalists – 2. Derek Coulter, MC, 17:22; 3. Nick Jansen, Ridgewood, 17:30; 6. Fernando Avila-Rubio, 18:06; 7. Dalton Koenig-Plath, Mercer County, 18:06; 9. Coy McKibbon, Annawan-Wethersfield, 18:32.
Mercer County – 2. Coulter, 17:22; 7. Koenig,-Plath, 18:06; 11. Lucas Arnold, 19:01; 13. Long, 19:10; 15. Hofmann, 19:11; 20. Sturgill, 20:04
Ridgewood – 3. Jansen, 17:30; 6. Avila-Rubio, 18:06; 19. Francis, 19:44; 26. Lukas Maness, 20:30; 27. Matt Vanhyfte, 20:36; 34. Keever, 22:19.
Boys golf
Class 1A Peru St. Bede Sectional
at Spring Creek G.C., Spring Valley (par 72)
Team results -- 1, Elgin Academy 333. 2, Riverdale 336. 3 (tie), Chicago Latin and Sterling Newman 351. 5, Elmhurst IC Catholic 354. 6, Dakota 363. 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 367. 8, Byron 368. 9, Lanark Eastland 371. 10, Peru St. Bede 384.
Top 10 individuals -- 1, Jann Atendido, IC Cath., 78. 2, Alex Berlin, Elgin, 79. 3, Jackson Hulsey, Elgin Westminster Christian, 79. 4, Nikiel Karna, Elgin, 79. 5, James Moorhusen, Riv., 81. 6, Ian Peterson, Dak., 82. 7, Kyle Wolfe, SN, 82. 8, Ben Nelson, Riv., 84. 9, Ian Wiebenga, Fulton, 84. 10, Blake Wolfe, SN, 85. (top seven earn medals)
Riverdale -- 5, Moorhusen 81; 8, Nelson 84; T10, Sam Willems 85; T14, Jordan Gorgas 86; T18, Hayden Musser 87; T44, Ashton Sutton 92.
Erie-Prophetstown -- T59, Bryce Rosenow 98.
Fulton -- 8, I. Wiebenga 84; T18, Josh VanderPloeg 87; T30, Patrick Wiebenga 89.
