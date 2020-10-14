 Skip to main content
High school
agate

High school

Football

Iowa playoffs

Class 4A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 9: Davenport West (0-7) at Davenport Central (1-6)

Class 3A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 8: Clinton (0-6) at Central DeWitt (4-3)

Pod 9: Burlington (1-5) at North Scott (4-1) (will not be played; North Scott advances)

Class 2A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 10: West Liberty (3-2) at Maquoketa (2-3)

Pod 12: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-3) at Tipton (3-3)

Class 1A

Thursday's game (7 p.m. start)

Pod 8: Louisa-Muscatine (1-5) at Durant (3-3)

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 8: Northeast (1-4)) at Dyersville Beckman (4-2)

Pod 9: Wilton (2-5) at Cascade (5-2)

Class A

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 12: Columbus Community (2-5) at Wapello (3-3)

Eight-player

Friday's games (7 p.m. start)

Pod 7: Dunkerton (2-2) at Easton Valley (6-1)

Pod 7: Midland (3-3) at Springville (5-2)

Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;8;0;17;1

Assumption;;7;1;19;2

North Scott;;6;1;19;4

Clinton;;5;3;17;11

Bettendorf;;5;4;11;6

Muscatine;;4;4;13;12

Central DeWitt;;3;5;8;10

Davenport North;;2;6;5;16

Davenport Central;;0;8;0;11

Davenport West;;0;8;0;16

Today's matches

Clinton at Pleasant Valley

Davenport Central at Davenport West

Muscatine at Davenport North

North Scott at Central DeWitt

Girls cross country

Lincoln Trail Conference Meet

Team results – 1. Ridgewood, 54; 2. Stark County, 60; 3. Mercer County, 87; 4. Annawan-Wethersfield, 96; 5. Princeville, 101; 6. Mid-County, 131; 7. United, 150.

Individual champion – Kennady Anderson, A-W, 19:58

Local medalists – 1. Anderson, A-W, 19:58; 2. Kendra Downing, R, 20:47; 4. Miranda Reed, R, 21:11; 7. Danielle Johnson, A-W, 22:08; 8. Maddie Hofmann, MC, 22:09.

Ridgewood – 2. Downing, 20:47; 4. Reed, 21:11; 11. Kira Messerly, 22:24; 17. Lauren Anderson, 23:25; 20. Brooklyn Humphrey, 24:04; 28. Anna Paul, 25:56; 29. Cassie Mayer, 26:01.

Mercer County – 8. Eden Mueller, 22:09; 13. Sophia Santiago, 22:55; 18. Olivia Hucke, 23:43; 23. Cora Whitenack, 24:34; 25. Cuellar, 24:48; 34. Sabel, 28:11; 36. Miller, 28:20.

Annawan-Wethersfield – 1. Anderson, 19:58; 7. Johnson, 22:08; 22. Cora Rusk, 24:25; 27. Zoey Vance, 25:32; 39. Riley Demay, 29:45; 44. Elle Eastman, 31:22.

Boys cross country

Lincoln Trail Conference Meet

Team results – 1. Princeville, 31; 2. Mercer County, 45; 3. Ridgewood, 69; 4. Stark County, 98; 5. Mid-County, 129.

Individual champion – Denver Hoerr, Princeville, 17:00.

Local medalists – 2. Derek Coulter, MC, 17:22; 3. Nick Jansen, Ridgewood, 17:30; 6. Fernando Avila-Rubio, 18:06; 7. Dalton Koenig-Plath, Mercer County, 18:06; 9. Coy McKibbon, Annawan-Wethersfield, 18:32.

Mercer County – 2. Coulter, 17:22; 7. Koenig,-Plath, 18:06; 11. Lucas Arnold, 19:01; 13. Long, 19:10; 15. Hofmann, 19:11; 20. Sturgill, 20:04

Ridgewood – 3. Jansen, 17:30; 6. Avila-Rubio, 18:06; 19. Francis, 19:44; 26. Lukas Maness, 20:30; 27. Matt Vanhyfte, 20:36; 34. Keever, 22:19.

Boys golf

Class 1A Peru St. Bede Sectional

at Spring Creek G.C., Spring Valley (par 72)

Team results -- 1, Elgin Academy 333. 2, Riverdale 336. 3 (tie), Chicago Latin and Sterling Newman 351. 5, Elmhurst IC Catholic 354. 6, Dakota 363. 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 367. 8, Byron 368. 9, Lanark Eastland 371. 10, Peru St. Bede 384.

Top 10 individuals -- 1, Jann Atendido, IC Cath., 78. 2, Alex Berlin, Elgin, 79. 3, Jackson Hulsey, Elgin Westminster Christian, 79. 4, Nikiel Karna, Elgin, 79. 5, James Moorhusen, Riv., 81. 6, Ian Peterson, Dak., 82. 7, Kyle Wolfe, SN, 82. 8, Ben Nelson, Riv., 84. 9, Ian Wiebenga, Fulton, 84. 10, Blake Wolfe, SN, 85. (top seven earn medals)

Riverdale -- 5, Moorhusen 81; 8, Nelson 84; T10, Sam Willems 85; T14, Jordan Gorgas 86; T18, Hayden Musser 87; T44, Ashton Sutton 92.

Erie-Prophetstown -- T59, Bryce Rosenow 98.

Fulton -- 8, I. Wiebenga 84; T18, Josh VanderPloeg 87; T30, Patrick Wiebenga 89.

