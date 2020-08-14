High school

Boys golf
Muscatine Invitational
at Geneva Golf and Country Club
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 316, 2. North Scott 334, 3. Burlington 338, 4. Assumption 341, 5. Iowa City Liberty 357, T6. Muscatine 365, T6. Central DeWitt 365, 8. Bettendorf 383, 9. Davenport West 394, 10. Iowa City High 419, 11. Davenport Central 437, 12. Davenport North 445, 13. Clinton 448.
Medalist -- Jack Dumas (PV) 72
PV -- Dumas 72, Nathan Tillman 78, Tarun Annavajjula 81, Sam Johnson 85
North Scott -- John Dobbe 80, Zach Johnson 83, Liam Latham 84, Eli Engelkes 87.
Assumption -- Evan Lystiuk 74, Keaton Thissen 84, Matt Tillman 90, Sean Holmes 93.
Muscatine -- Doug Custis 84, Josh Dieckman 90, Mike Henderson 91, Miles Melendez 100.
Central DeWitt -- Dylan McAleer 73, Ben Alger 93, Briar Baxter 98, Alex Tuttle 101.
Bettendorf -- Paul Schwartz 93, Ethan Herrig 93, Chase Mason 97, Nick Dykstra 100.
West -- Harrison Wright 93, Dillon Burt 98, Mason Lantz 101, (tie) Braden Loose, Nate Hagedorn 102.
Central -- Adam Burke 105, Henry Justin 106, Zack Faulkiner 113, Brody Miguel 113.
North -- Clayton Spratt 99, Mikey Stieger 110, Avery Fessel 113, Carter Mohr 123.
Clinton -- Joe Simpson 77, Chase Stonestreet 110, Keaton James 123, Logan Mulholland 138.
A-W triangular
(Late Thursday results)
At The Dunes GC, Kewanee
Team results: Annawan-Wethersfield 194, Mid County 200, Stark County 214.
Medalist: Jaxson Willer, MC, 39.
A-W (194): Jacob Cathelyn 47, Rhett Hulick 54, Austin Peck 50, Ben Ryan 79, Austin Chayer 50, Zach Harker 47.
MID COUNTY (200): Kaden Willer 41, J. Willer 39, Drew DeMay 65, Noah Thompson 55, Hunter Swanson 65, TJ Conner 80.
STARK COUNTY (214): James Groter 58, Josh Kraklow 58, Ryan Hillan 48, Jack Dolgan 56, Drew Rumbold 60, Ethan Unhold 52.
JC results: A-W 282, Stark County 295. JV medalist: Branton Robinson, A-W, 61.
Girls golf
Mid County 293, A-W 300
(Late Thursday results)
At The Dunes GC, Kewanee
Medalist: Faith Erlacher, MC, 61.
MID COUNTY (293): Erlacher 61, Taylor Haga 74, Sarah Kocan 79, Chesni Simpson 80, Kadence Maulden 84, Clara Kuelper 79.
A-W (300): Chloe Liichow 70, Hope Ericson 72, Ella Manuel 81, Elizabeth McGill 77, Elaina Manuel DNF.
