High school
agate

High school

Boys basketball

Western Big 6

;Conf;;Overall

;W;L;W;L

Galesburg;12;2;27;3

Rock Island;9;5;20;8

Geneseo;9;5;19;9

Quincy;8;6;16;12

Sterling;7;7;18;13

Moline;6;8;13;12

United Township;5;9;12;18

Alleman;0;14;3;26

Friday's games

Moline 40, United Township 36

Rock Island 57, Quincy 48

Sterling 64, Geneseo 59

Iowa postseason pairings

Class 2A Substate 5

Today's final

At Muscatine -- Camanche (20-3) vs. West Burlington (14-8), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Substate 4

Monday's final

At Cedar Rapids -- Mount Vernon (21-2) vs. Central DeWitt (18-5), 8 p.m.

Class 3A Substate 5

Wednesday's final

At Muscatine -- Davenport Assumption (19-4) vs. Clear Creek Amana (18-5), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 2

Friday's results

Dubuque Senior 80, Iowa City High 57

Davenport North 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 45

Tuesday's final

At Clinton -- Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. Davenport North (15-8), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 3

Friday's results

Waterloo West 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47

North Scott 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

Tuesday's final

At Cedar Rapids -- Waterloo West (20-2) vs. North Scott (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 5

Friday's results

Iowa City West 58, Ottumwa 28

Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 47

Tuesday's final

At North Liberty -- Iowa City West (20-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-10), 7 p.m.

Illinois postseason pairings

Class 1A

Fulton Regional

Friday's result

(4) Fulton 37, (8) Galena 30

Class 2A

Rock Falls Regional

Friday's result

(1) Sterling Newman 54, (5) Rock Falls 20

Chillicothe IVC Regional

Friday's result

(5) Minonk Fieldcrest 78, (7) Princeton 65

Mercer County Regional

Friday's result

(2) Rockridge 59, (3) Orion 55

Class 3A

Sterling Regional

Tuesday's game

(2) Geneseo vs. (8) Dixon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

(3) Sterling vs. (5) Rochelle, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Regional final at Sterling, 7 p.m.

LaSalle-Peru Regional

Monday's game

(7) LaSalle-Peru vs. (9) Dunlap, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

LaSalle-Peru/Dunlap winner vs. (1) Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

(4) Ottawa vs. (6) Streator, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Regional final at LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Moline Regional

Tuesday's game

(2) Pekin vs. (6) United Township, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

(3) Moline vs. (5) Normal Community West, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Regional final at Moline, 7 p.m.

Rock Island 57, Quincy 48

QIUINCY (16-13, 8-6) — Lucas Reis 3-10 4-4 12, Adonte Crider 8-16 3-3 23, Brady Rupert 0-4 0-0 0, Peyton Nicholson 2-5 0-2 4, Jack Rupert 2-4 0-0 5, Ian Richardson 2-5 0-0 4, Drae Humphrey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 7-9 48

ROCK ISLAND (21-8, 9-5) — Alijah Walker-Lee 1-1 0-0 3, Taurean Holtam 5-10 0-0 10, Malachi Key 6-10 1-1 14, Solomon Gustafson 2-5 0-0 4, Andrew McDuffy 4-7 0-0 10, Jordan Rice 2-3 0-0 4, Colton Sigel 1-4 0-0 3, Amarion Nimmers 1-6 3-4 5, Eli Rees 1-3 0-0 2, Romeo Metcalf 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 24-50 4-7 57

Quincy;9;14;13;12;—;48

Rock Island;17;8;12;20;—;57

3-point goals — Quincy 7-21 (Crider 4-8, Reis 2-7, J. Rupert 1-3, B. Rupert 0-1, Richardson 0-1), Rock Island 5-19 (McDuffy 2-5, Sigel 1-4, Key 1-2, Walker-Lee 1-1, Nimmers 0-2, Reese 0-2, Holtam 0-2, Rice 0-1). Rebounds — Quincy 19 (Crider 8), Rock Island 40 (Key and Holtam 11). Assists — Quincy 6 (Reis 5), Rock Island 13 (Holtam, Key and McDuffy 3). Turnovers — Quincy 10, Rock Island 14. Total fouls — Quincy 6, Rock Island 6. Technical foul — Holtam

Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 47

Pleasant Valley -- Ryan Dolphin 6 4-7 19, Jacob Townsend 0 5-6 5, Matt Mickle 4 6-6 15, Carter Cline 3 2-2 10, CJ Ragins 1 0-0 2, Joey Borbeck 1 3-4 5, Jack Donahue 1 0-0 2, Seth Clausen 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 21-27 59.

Davenport Central -- Emarion Ellis 4 7-9 16, Amari Porter 0 1-2 1, John Miller 4 8-11 18, Dajion Greer 2 3-6 8, Kaiden Phillips 1 2-2 4, Josh Howlett 0 0-0 0, Donovan Wakefield 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 21-30 47.

PV;14;17;10;18;--;59

Central 8;11;13;15;--;47

Three-point field goals: Pleasant Valley 6 (Dolphin 3, Cline 2, Mickle). Central 4 (Miller 2, Greer, Ellis). Total fouls - Pleasant Valley 25, Central 21. Fouled out - Phillips, Mickle. Technical Fouls - Wakefield, Ragins.

Records - Pleasant Valley 13-10, Central 15-7.

Davenport North 55, C.R. Prairie 45

DAVENPORT NORTH (15-8) -- Sam Wellman 4-8 4-5 16, Mahki Jacobs 0-4 2-2 2, Jayden Houston 7-13 0-4 15, Quincy Wiseman 4-12 10-10 20, Cade Guinn 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 0-0 0-0 0, Alec Brown 1-1 0-1 2, Abdoul Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-38 16-22 55.

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (14-8) -- Jonathan Mullins 2-6 4-4 8, Elijah Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Garrett Pientok 0-1 0-0 0, Max Lampe 1-4 2-2 4, Gabe Burkle 4-6 0-2 8, Jackson Nove 1-1 0-0 2, Caden Stoffer 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Walter 1-5 0-0 2, Johnny Joens 4-8 3-3 14, Caleb Miller 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 16-39 10-14 45.

Dav. North;12;8;19;16;--;55

C.R. Prairie;8;6;10;21;--;45

3-point goals -- North 7-21 (Wellman 4-8, Wiseman 2-7, Houston 1-3, Jacobs 0-3); Prairie 3-10 (Joens 3-6, Ward 0-2, Mullins 0-1, Pientok 0-1). Rebounds -- North 26 (Houston 9, Guinn 6); Prairie 23 (Lampe 8). Turnovers -- North 8, Prairie 10. Total fouls -- North 16, Prairie 20. Fouled out -- none.

North Scott 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37

CR KENNEDY (14-9) – Paul Cory 1-6 0-0 2, John White 0-3 0-1 0, Brandtley Koske 0-5 2-2 2, Caleb Schlaak 1-7 2-2 4, Kenzie Reed 5-12 2-4 14, Makhi Harris 3-8 4-5 12, Braden Dolphin 1-5 0-0 3, Cole Hrubes 0-4 0-0 0, Max White 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Jakoubek 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, Emmanuel Bwanakweri 0-1 0-0 0, Craig Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Schissel 0-1 0-0 0, Colby Dolphin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-54 10-14 37

NORTH SCOTT (21-1) – Sam Kilburg 6-13 1-5 16, Carter Markham 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 3-9 0-3 7, Ty Anderson 11-15 5-10 27, Trent Allard 1-3 1-2 3, Cole Kilburg 0-2 1-5 1, Canon Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Alec Hurtado 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Fenn 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-42 8-27 54

Kennedy;9;5;11;12;--;37

North Scott;16;9;7;22;--;54

Three-point goals – Kennedy 5-29 (Reed 2-6, Harris 2-5, B. Dolphin 1-4, Cory 0-5, Hrubes 0-4, White 0-2, Koski 0-2, Jakoubek 0-1); North Scott 4-17 (S. Kilburg 3-8, Eiland 1-6, C. Kilburg 0-2, Allard 0-1). Rebounds – Kennedy 25 (Schlaak 7, Koske 5); North Scott 39 (Anderson 14, Kilburg 7, Allard 7). Turnovers – Kennedy 10, North Scott 16. Team fouls – Kennedy 25, North Scott 17. Fouled out – Kennedy (White) North Scott (none). Technical foul -- North Scott (S. Kilburg).

Fulton 37, Galena 30

Fulton -- Damhoff 4 8-12 16, Barnett 4 3-5 10, Pessman 2 0-2 4, Connor 1 1-2 3, Mason 0 1-2 1, Stoecker 0 0-1 0, Totals 11 13-24 37. 

Galena -- Sam Hesselbacher 3 2-2 9, Brady Schemehorn 3 0-0 8, Ethan Hefel 2 1-2 6, Jacob Townsend 2 0-0 4, Chance Wills 1 0-0 2, Conor Behr 0 1-4 1, Totals 11 4-8 30.

Fulton;9;0;21;7;--;37

Galena;3;6;11;10;--;30

Three-point goals -- FUL 2, (Barnett 2); GAL 4, (Schemehorn 2, Hesselbacher, Hefel). 

Rockridge 59, Orion 55

ORION – Ben Dunlap 0-1 0-0 0, Cade Weiss 1-4 0-0 2, Ryan Jungwirth 3-4 0-0 9, Josh Johnson 3-11 2-6 8, Tanner Irey 3-5 3-4 10, Jacob Kruse 0-1 0-0 0, Kobe Lieving 0-0 1-2 1, Will Dunlap 6-8 0-0 12, Adam Burgert 1-3 0-0 3, Caleb Spranger 4-13 1-2 9. Totals 21-50 6-14 55.

ROCKRIDGE – Nate Henry 6-11 5-8 19, Jenson Whiteman 2-7 6-9 11, Thomas Fratzke 0-0 0-0 0, Jase Whiteman 4-6 0-0 9, Maverick Chisholm 3-3 0-0 8, Cole Rusk 4-4 1-6 9. Totals 19-31 12-23 59.

Orion;6;15;13;21;--;55

Rockridge;18;11;19;11;--;59

3s – Orion 5-16 (Weiss 0-2, Jungwirth 3-3, Johnson 0-6, Irey 1-2, Burgert 1-2, Spranger 0-1), Rockridge 5-11 (Henry 1-2, Jen. Whiteman 1-4, Jas. Whiteman 1-3, Chisholm 2-2). Rebounds – Orion 20 (Dunlap 6), Rockridge 21 (Rusk 7). Assists – Orion 4 (Irey 2), Rockridge 11 (Rusk 7). Total fouls – Orion 22, Rockridge 10. Turnovers – Orion 9, Rockridge 13.

Moline 40, United Township 36

MOLINE (16-14, 6-8) -- Brock Harding 2-7 0-1 6, Kyle Taylor 3-5 2-2 9, Ryne Schimmel 5-11 3-3 13, Michael Galvin 1-5 0-0 2, Brandon Stone 1-3 0-0 3, Mahki Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Welch 3-5 0-1 7. Totals 15-38 5-7 40.

UNITED TOWNSHIP (12-18, 5-9) -- Jaylin Rose 0-3 1-2 1, Daslah Geadeyan 5-11 2-2 14, DeVontay Wright 1-5 0-0 2, Michael Merrick 0-0 0-0 0, Davion Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Malykai Trice 2-5 2-2 6, Izaya Bustos 0-2 0-0 0, Davian Vallejo 2-7 0-0 4, Cyrus Little 3-5 0-0 9, Darius Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 5-6 36.

Moline;8;11;13;8;--;40

UT;1;9;12;14;--;36

3-point goals -- Moline 5-14 (Harding 2-4, Stone 1-2, Welch 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Schimmel 0-1, Johnson 0-2), UT 5-21 (Little 3-5, Geadeyan 2-5, Rose 0-1, Bustos 0-2, Wright 0-3, Vallejo 0-5). Rebounds -- Moline 20 (Welch 5, Harding 4, Galvin 4), UT 27 (Geadeyan 5, Vallejo 5). Turnovers -- Moline 9, UT 14. Steals -- Moline 6 (Taylor 3), UT 7 (Geadeyan 3). Total fouls -- Moline 8, UT 12. Sophomore final: United Township 64, Moline 48.

Sterling 64, Geneseo 59

STERLING – Schilling 1-1 0-1 0 4 3, Willman 3-6 2-2 3 4 8, Yarbrough 3-11 6-6 3 2 13, Aponte 2-9 0-0 0 5 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 2 0 3, Vos 8-1 0-0 2 9 13, Jordan 8-12 3-5 3 2 19. Totals 23-54 11-14 13 28 64.

GENESEO – Rivvera 10-22 5-9 4 10 25, Lewis 3-6 0-0 0 8 8, McConnell 2-6 2-5 3 7 7, Traphagen 4-6 1-2 0 5 10, Lehman 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Ariano 1-3 0-0 0 6 2, Moser 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Pierce 2-3 0-0 1 3 5. Totals 23-47 8-16 9 40 59.

Sterling;11;18;12;23;—;64

Geneseo;11;10;26;12;—;59

3-point goals – Sterling 7-23 (Vos 3-5, Schilling 1-11, Jones 1-1, Aponte 1-5, Yarbrough 1-7, Willman 0-2, Jordan 0-2), Geneseo 5-15 (Lewis 2-4, Pierce 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Traphagen 1-3, Rivera 0-5).

2020 Southeast Iowa Super Conference All-Conference

North Division

First Team

Brady Millikan, Jr., Pekin; Zack Lasek, Sr., Highland; Mason McFarland, Sr., Highland; Eli Ours, Jr., Hillcrest Academy; Maddox Griffin, So., Wapello; Kennan Winn, Sr., Pekin; Keegan Edwards, Sr., Lone Tree; Drew Schroeder, Sr., Mediapolis; Eric Valdez, Sr., Columbus

Player of the Year

Keegan Edwards, Sr., Lone Tree

Second Team (locals only)

Caden Thomas, Jr., Wapello; Brock Jeamby, Sr., Louisa-Muscatine

Honorable mention (locals only)

Evan Rees, Sr., Columbus; Brody Frost, Jr., Columbus; Dawson Wehrle, Louisa-Muscatine; Dallas Vasquez, Louisa-Muscatine; Aiden Housman, Sr., Wapello

Coach of the Year

John Swanson, Pekin

Girls basketball

Illinois postseason

at Normal (Redbird Arena)

Friday's results

Class 1A state semifinals

Lanark Eastland 70, Shiloh 28

Lewistown 70, Aurora Christian 42

Class 2A state semifinals

Pleasant Plains 42, Riverdale 27

Chicago Marshall 63, Centerville 54

Today's games

Class 1A

Championship: Lanark Eastland vs. Lewistown, 1 p.m.

Third place: Shiloh vs. Aurora Christian, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Championship: Pleasant Plains vs. Chicago Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Third place: Riverdale vs. Centerville, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa postseason pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Class 5A state tournament 

Monday's games

(2) Iowa City High (22-1) vs (7) Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10:00 a.m.

(3) Johnston (21-2) vs Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

(1) Waukee (21-2) vs (8) Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

(4) Cedar Falls (19-4) vs (5) Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 4A state tournament 

Tuesday's games

(1) North Scott (23-0) vs (8) Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

(4) Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs (5) Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Glenwood (24-0) vs (7) Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

(3) Ballard (22-1) vs (6) Lewis Central (19-5), 5:00 p.m.

Class 3A state tournament

Monday's games

(1) Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. (8) Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.

(4) Red Oak (21-3) vs. (5) North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

(2) Clear Lake (22-2) vs. (7) Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's game

(3) Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. (6) Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

Class 2A state tournament

Tuesday's games

(1) Cascade (25-0) vs. (8) Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.

(4) Osage (22-2) vs. (5) West Branch (21-3), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

(2) West Hancock (24-1) vs. (7) Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.

(3) North Linn (21-2) vs. (6) Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A state tournament

Wednesday's games

(1) Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. (8) St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.

(4) Montezuma (23-1) vs. (5) St. Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

(2) Bellevue Marquette (23-1) vs. (7) Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.

(3) Bishop Garrigan (23-1) vs. (6) Martensdale-St. Mary's (18-8), 6:45 p.m.

Pleasant Plains 42, Riverdale 27

RIVERDALE (28-4) – Shae Hanrahan 2-7 0-0 4, Sidney Garrett 4-9 3-3 12, Molly Sharp 1-7 0-0 3, Brooke Smeltzly 0-4 1-3 1, Lauren Lodico 0-2 0-0 0, Ella Garrett 2-3 0-0 5, Sydney Haas 0-0 0-0 0, Erin Caves 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Oleson 1-4 0-0 2, Addison Brock 0-0 0-0 0, Nathaliee Zabramba 0-0 0-0 0, Hope Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-36 4-6 27.

PLEASANT PLAINS (27-3) – Heidi Hergenrother 2-5 0-0 4, Ali Fraase 2-4 3-4 7, Caroline Jachino 5-12 6-6 19, Asya Smith 2-8 2-2 6, Anna Kanllakan 0-2 0-0 0, Teagan Morley 0-0 0-0 0, Sammy Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Derrick 0-0 0-0 0, Addy Skeeters 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Kanilakan 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Long 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 13-38 11-12 42.

Riverdale;9;5;4;9—27

Pleasant Plains;9;11;12;10—42

3-point goals – RHS 3-16 (Hanrahan 0-1, S. Garrett 1-4, Sharp 1-4, Smeltzly 0-2, E. Garrett 1-2, Oleson 0-3), PP 5-14 (Fraase 0-1, Jachino 3-5, Smith 0-2, A. Kanillakan 0-1, Long 2-5). Rebounds – RHS 30 (S. Garrett 7, Lodico 6), PP 22 (Smith 13). Assists – RHS 6 (Lodico 2), PP 5 (Smith 2). Turnovers – RHS 24, PP 9. Steals – RHS 4, PP 11. Personal fouls — RHS 13, PP 9.

Boys swimming

Illinois state meet

Preliminaries

Winners and locals only

50 free – 1. Connor Boyle (Neuqua Valley) 20.01. 33. Remington Greko (Moline) 21.84.

1 mtr diving – 1. Jack Williams (Homewood-Flossmoor) 393.30. 42. Ethan VanMeersch (Mol) 159.35.

100 free – 1. Grant Bochenski (Naperville North) 44.51. 22. Greko (Mol) 47.69.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News