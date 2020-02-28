High school

Boys basketball
Western Big 6
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;12;2;27;3
Rock Island;9;5;20;8
Geneseo;9;5;19;9
Quincy;8;6;16;12
Sterling;7;7;18;13
Moline;6;8;13;12
United Township;5;9;12;18
Alleman;0;14;3;26
Friday's games
Moline 40, United Township 36
Rock Island 57, Quincy 48
Sterling 64, Geneseo 59
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 2A Substate 5
Today's final
At Muscatine -- Camanche (20-3) vs. West Burlington (14-8), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Substate 4
Monday's final
At Cedar Rapids -- Mount Vernon (21-2) vs. Central DeWitt (18-5), 8 p.m.
Class 3A Substate 5
Wednesday's final
At Muscatine -- Davenport Assumption (19-4) vs. Clear Creek Amana (18-5), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 2
Friday's results
Dubuque Senior 80, Iowa City High 57
Davenport North 55, Cedar Rapids Prairie 45
Tuesday's final
At Clinton -- Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. Davenport North (15-8), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 3
Friday's results
Waterloo West 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47
North Scott 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
Tuesday's final
At Cedar Rapids -- Waterloo West (20-2) vs. North Scott (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Friday's results
Iowa City West 58, Ottumwa 28
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 47
Tuesday's final
At North Liberty -- Iowa City West (20-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-10), 7 p.m.
Illinois postseason pairings
Class 1A
Fulton Regional
Friday's result
(4) Fulton 37, (8) Galena 30
Class 2A
Rock Falls Regional
Friday's result
(1) Sterling Newman 54, (5) Rock Falls 20
Chillicothe IVC Regional
Friday's result
(5) Minonk Fieldcrest 78, (7) Princeton 65
Mercer County Regional
Friday's result
(2) Rockridge 59, (3) Orion 55
Class 3A
Sterling Regional
Tuesday's game
(2) Geneseo vs. (8) Dixon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
(3) Sterling vs. (5) Rochelle, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Regional final at Sterling, 7 p.m.
LaSalle-Peru Regional
Monday's game
(7) LaSalle-Peru vs. (9) Dunlap, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
LaSalle-Peru/Dunlap winner vs. (1) Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
(4) Ottawa vs. (6) Streator, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Regional final at LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Moline Regional
Tuesday's game
(2) Pekin vs. (6) United Township, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
(3) Moline vs. (5) Normal Community West, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Regional final at Moline, 7 p.m.
Rock Island 57, Quincy 48
QIUINCY (16-13, 8-6) — Lucas Reis 3-10 4-4 12, Adonte Crider 8-16 3-3 23, Brady Rupert 0-4 0-0 0, Peyton Nicholson 2-5 0-2 4, Jack Rupert 2-4 0-0 5, Ian Richardson 2-5 0-0 4, Drae Humphrey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 7-9 48
ROCK ISLAND (21-8, 9-5) — Alijah Walker-Lee 1-1 0-0 3, Taurean Holtam 5-10 0-0 10, Malachi Key 6-10 1-1 14, Solomon Gustafson 2-5 0-0 4, Andrew McDuffy 4-7 0-0 10, Jordan Rice 2-3 0-0 4, Colton Sigel 1-4 0-0 3, Amarion Nimmers 1-6 3-4 5, Eli Rees 1-3 0-0 2, Romeo Metcalf 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 24-50 4-7 57
Quincy;9;14;13;12;—;48
Rock Island;17;8;12;20;—;57
3-point goals — Quincy 7-21 (Crider 4-8, Reis 2-7, J. Rupert 1-3, B. Rupert 0-1, Richardson 0-1), Rock Island 5-19 (McDuffy 2-5, Sigel 1-4, Key 1-2, Walker-Lee 1-1, Nimmers 0-2, Reese 0-2, Holtam 0-2, Rice 0-1). Rebounds — Quincy 19 (Crider 8), Rock Island 40 (Key and Holtam 11). Assists — Quincy 6 (Reis 5), Rock Island 13 (Holtam, Key and McDuffy 3). Turnovers — Quincy 10, Rock Island 14. Total fouls — Quincy 6, Rock Island 6. Technical foul — Holtam
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 47
Pleasant Valley -- Ryan Dolphin 6 4-7 19, Jacob Townsend 0 5-6 5, Matt Mickle 4 6-6 15, Carter Cline 3 2-2 10, CJ Ragins 1 0-0 2, Joey Borbeck 1 3-4 5, Jack Donahue 1 0-0 2, Seth Clausen 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 21-27 59.
Davenport Central -- Emarion Ellis 4 7-9 16, Amari Porter 0 1-2 1, John Miller 4 8-11 18, Dajion Greer 2 3-6 8, Kaiden Phillips 1 2-2 4, Josh Howlett 0 0-0 0, Donovan Wakefield 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 21-30 47.
PV;14;17;10;18;--;59
Central 8;11;13;15;--;47
Three-point field goals: Pleasant Valley 6 (Dolphin 3, Cline 2, Mickle). Central 4 (Miller 2, Greer, Ellis). Total fouls - Pleasant Valley 25, Central 21. Fouled out - Phillips, Mickle. Technical Fouls - Wakefield, Ragins.
Records - Pleasant Valley 13-10, Central 15-7.
Davenport North 55, C.R. Prairie 45
DAVENPORT NORTH (15-8) -- Sam Wellman 4-8 4-5 16, Mahki Jacobs 0-4 2-2 2, Jayden Houston 7-13 0-4 15, Quincy Wiseman 4-12 10-10 20, Cade Guinn 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 0-0 0-0 0, Alec Brown 1-1 0-1 2, Abdoul Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-38 16-22 55.
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (14-8) -- Jonathan Mullins 2-6 4-4 8, Elijah Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Garrett Pientok 0-1 0-0 0, Max Lampe 1-4 2-2 4, Gabe Burkle 4-6 0-2 8, Jackson Nove 1-1 0-0 2, Caden Stoffer 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Walter 1-5 0-0 2, Johnny Joens 4-8 3-3 14, Caleb Miller 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 16-39 10-14 45.
Dav. North;12;8;19;16;--;55
C.R. Prairie;8;6;10;21;--;45
3-point goals -- North 7-21 (Wellman 4-8, Wiseman 2-7, Houston 1-3, Jacobs 0-3); Prairie 3-10 (Joens 3-6, Ward 0-2, Mullins 0-1, Pientok 0-1). Rebounds -- North 26 (Houston 9, Guinn 6); Prairie 23 (Lampe 8). Turnovers -- North 8, Prairie 10. Total fouls -- North 16, Prairie 20. Fouled out -- none.
North Scott 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 37
CR KENNEDY (14-9) – Paul Cory 1-6 0-0 2, John White 0-3 0-1 0, Brandtley Koske 0-5 2-2 2, Caleb Schlaak 1-7 2-2 4, Kenzie Reed 5-12 2-4 14, Makhi Harris 3-8 4-5 12, Braden Dolphin 1-5 0-0 3, Cole Hrubes 0-4 0-0 0, Max White 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Jakoubek 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, Emmanuel Bwanakweri 0-1 0-0 0, Craig Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Schissel 0-1 0-0 0, Colby Dolphin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-54 10-14 37
NORTH SCOTT (21-1) – Sam Kilburg 6-13 1-5 16, Carter Markham 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 3-9 0-3 7, Ty Anderson 11-15 5-10 27, Trent Allard 1-3 1-2 3, Cole Kilburg 0-2 1-5 1, Canon Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Alec Hurtado 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Fenn 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-42 8-27 54
Kennedy;9;5;11;12;--;37
North Scott;16;9;7;22;--;54
Three-point goals – Kennedy 5-29 (Reed 2-6, Harris 2-5, B. Dolphin 1-4, Cory 0-5, Hrubes 0-4, White 0-2, Koski 0-2, Jakoubek 0-1); North Scott 4-17 (S. Kilburg 3-8, Eiland 1-6, C. Kilburg 0-2, Allard 0-1). Rebounds – Kennedy 25 (Schlaak 7, Koske 5); North Scott 39 (Anderson 14, Kilburg 7, Allard 7). Turnovers – Kennedy 10, North Scott 16. Team fouls – Kennedy 25, North Scott 17. Fouled out – Kennedy (White) North Scott (none). Technical foul -- North Scott (S. Kilburg).
Fulton 37, Galena 30
Fulton -- Damhoff 4 8-12 16, Barnett 4 3-5 10, Pessman 2 0-2 4, Connor 1 1-2 3, Mason 0 1-2 1, Stoecker 0 0-1 0, Totals 11 13-24 37.
Galena -- Sam Hesselbacher 3 2-2 9, Brady Schemehorn 3 0-0 8, Ethan Hefel 2 1-2 6, Jacob Townsend 2 0-0 4, Chance Wills 1 0-0 2, Conor Behr 0 1-4 1, Totals 11 4-8 30.
Fulton;9;0;21;7;--;37
Galena;3;6;11;10;--;30
Three-point goals -- FUL 2, (Barnett 2); GAL 4, (Schemehorn 2, Hesselbacher, Hefel).
Rockridge 59, Orion 55
ORION – Ben Dunlap 0-1 0-0 0, Cade Weiss 1-4 0-0 2, Ryan Jungwirth 3-4 0-0 9, Josh Johnson 3-11 2-6 8, Tanner Irey 3-5 3-4 10, Jacob Kruse 0-1 0-0 0, Kobe Lieving 0-0 1-2 1, Will Dunlap 6-8 0-0 12, Adam Burgert 1-3 0-0 3, Caleb Spranger 4-13 1-2 9. Totals 21-50 6-14 55.
ROCKRIDGE – Nate Henry 6-11 5-8 19, Jenson Whiteman 2-7 6-9 11, Thomas Fratzke 0-0 0-0 0, Jase Whiteman 4-6 0-0 9, Maverick Chisholm 3-3 0-0 8, Cole Rusk 4-4 1-6 9. Totals 19-31 12-23 59.
Orion;6;15;13;21;--;55
Rockridge;18;11;19;11;--;59
3s – Orion 5-16 (Weiss 0-2, Jungwirth 3-3, Johnson 0-6, Irey 1-2, Burgert 1-2, Spranger 0-1), Rockridge 5-11 (Henry 1-2, Jen. Whiteman 1-4, Jas. Whiteman 1-3, Chisholm 2-2). Rebounds – Orion 20 (Dunlap 6), Rockridge 21 (Rusk 7). Assists – Orion 4 (Irey 2), Rockridge 11 (Rusk 7). Total fouls – Orion 22, Rockridge 10. Turnovers – Orion 9, Rockridge 13.
Moline 40, United Township 36
MOLINE (16-14, 6-8) -- Brock Harding 2-7 0-1 6, Kyle Taylor 3-5 2-2 9, Ryne Schimmel 5-11 3-3 13, Michael Galvin 1-5 0-0 2, Brandon Stone 1-3 0-0 3, Mahki Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Welch 3-5 0-1 7. Totals 15-38 5-7 40.
UNITED TOWNSHIP (12-18, 5-9) -- Jaylin Rose 0-3 1-2 1, Daslah Geadeyan 5-11 2-2 14, DeVontay Wright 1-5 0-0 2, Michael Merrick 0-0 0-0 0, Davion Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Malykai Trice 2-5 2-2 6, Izaya Bustos 0-2 0-0 0, Davian Vallejo 2-7 0-0 4, Cyrus Little 3-5 0-0 9, Darius Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 5-6 36.
Moline;8;11;13;8;--;40
UT;1;9;12;14;--;36
3-point goals -- Moline 5-14 (Harding 2-4, Stone 1-2, Welch 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Schimmel 0-1, Johnson 0-2), UT 5-21 (Little 3-5, Geadeyan 2-5, Rose 0-1, Bustos 0-2, Wright 0-3, Vallejo 0-5). Rebounds -- Moline 20 (Welch 5, Harding 4, Galvin 4), UT 27 (Geadeyan 5, Vallejo 5). Turnovers -- Moline 9, UT 14. Steals -- Moline 6 (Taylor 3), UT 7 (Geadeyan 3). Total fouls -- Moline 8, UT 12. Sophomore final: United Township 64, Moline 48.
Sterling 64, Geneseo 59
STERLING – Schilling 1-1 0-1 0 4 3, Willman 3-6 2-2 3 4 8, Yarbrough 3-11 6-6 3 2 13, Aponte 2-9 0-0 0 5 5, Jones 1-2 0-0 2 0 3, Vos 8-1 0-0 2 9 13, Jordan 8-12 3-5 3 2 19. Totals 23-54 11-14 13 28 64.
GENESEO – Rivvera 10-22 5-9 4 10 25, Lewis 3-6 0-0 0 8 8, McConnell 2-6 2-5 3 7 7, Traphagen 4-6 1-2 0 5 10, Lehman 1-1 0-0 0 0 2, Ariano 1-3 0-0 0 6 2, Moser 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, Pierce 2-3 0-0 1 3 5. Totals 23-47 8-16 9 40 59.
Sterling;11;18;12;23;—;64
Geneseo;11;10;26;12;—;59
3-point goals – Sterling 7-23 (Vos 3-5, Schilling 1-11, Jones 1-1, Aponte 1-5, Yarbrough 1-7, Willman 0-2, Jordan 0-2), Geneseo 5-15 (Lewis 2-4, Pierce 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Traphagen 1-3, Rivera 0-5).
2020 Southeast Iowa Super Conference All-Conference
North Division
First Team
Brady Millikan, Jr., Pekin; Zack Lasek, Sr., Highland; Mason McFarland, Sr., Highland; Eli Ours, Jr., Hillcrest Academy; Maddox Griffin, So., Wapello; Kennan Winn, Sr., Pekin; Keegan Edwards, Sr., Lone Tree; Drew Schroeder, Sr., Mediapolis; Eric Valdez, Sr., Columbus
Player of the Year
Keegan Edwards, Sr., Lone Tree
Second Team (locals only)
Caden Thomas, Jr., Wapello; Brock Jeamby, Sr., Louisa-Muscatine
Honorable mention (locals only)
Evan Rees, Sr., Columbus; Brody Frost, Jr., Columbus; Dawson Wehrle, Louisa-Muscatine; Dallas Vasquez, Louisa-Muscatine; Aiden Housman, Sr., Wapello
Coach of the Year
John Swanson, Pekin
Girls basketball
Illinois postseason
at Normal (Redbird Arena)
Friday's results
Class 1A state semifinals
Lanark Eastland 70, Shiloh 28
Lewistown 70, Aurora Christian 42
Class 2A state semifinals
Pleasant Plains 42, Riverdale 27
Chicago Marshall 63, Centerville 54
Today's games
Class 1A
Championship: Lanark Eastland vs. Lewistown, 1 p.m.
Third place: Shiloh vs. Aurora Christian, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Championship: Pleasant Plains vs. Chicago Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
Third place: Riverdale vs. Centerville, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa postseason pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Class 5A state tournament
Monday's games
(2) Iowa City High (22-1) vs (7) Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10:00 a.m.
(3) Johnston (21-2) vs Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
(1) Waukee (21-2) vs (8) Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
(4) Cedar Falls (19-4) vs (5) Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.
Class 4A state tournament
Tuesday's games
(1) North Scott (23-0) vs (8) Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
(4) Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs (5) Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
(2) Glenwood (24-0) vs (7) Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.
(3) Ballard (22-1) vs (6) Lewis Central (19-5), 5:00 p.m.
Class 3A state tournament
Monday's games
(1) Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. (8) Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.
(4) Red Oak (21-3) vs. (5) North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
(2) Clear Lake (22-2) vs. (7) Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's game
(3) Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. (6) Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.
Class 2A state tournament
Tuesday's games
(1) Cascade (25-0) vs. (8) Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.
(4) Osage (22-2) vs. (5) West Branch (21-3), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
(2) West Hancock (24-1) vs. (7) Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.
(3) North Linn (21-2) vs. (6) Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1A state tournament
Wednesday's games
(1) Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. (8) St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.
(4) Montezuma (23-1) vs. (5) St. Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
(2) Bellevue Marquette (23-1) vs. (7) Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.
(3) Bishop Garrigan (23-1) vs. (6) Martensdale-St. Mary's (18-8), 6:45 p.m.
Pleasant Plains 42, Riverdale 27
RIVERDALE (28-4) – Shae Hanrahan 2-7 0-0 4, Sidney Garrett 4-9 3-3 12, Molly Sharp 1-7 0-0 3, Brooke Smeltzly 0-4 1-3 1, Lauren Lodico 0-2 0-0 0, Ella Garrett 2-3 0-0 5, Sydney Haas 0-0 0-0 0, Erin Caves 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Oleson 1-4 0-0 2, Addison Brock 0-0 0-0 0, Nathaliee Zabramba 0-0 0-0 0, Hope Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-36 4-6 27.
PLEASANT PLAINS (27-3) – Heidi Hergenrother 2-5 0-0 4, Ali Fraase 2-4 3-4 7, Caroline Jachino 5-12 6-6 19, Asya Smith 2-8 2-2 6, Anna Kanllakan 0-2 0-0 0, Teagan Morley 0-0 0-0 0, Sammy Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Derrick 0-0 0-0 0, Addy Skeeters 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Kanilakan 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Long 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 13-38 11-12 42.
Riverdale;9;5;4;9—27
Pleasant Plains;9;11;12;10—42
3-point goals – RHS 3-16 (Hanrahan 0-1, S. Garrett 1-4, Sharp 1-4, Smeltzly 0-2, E. Garrett 1-2, Oleson 0-3), PP 5-14 (Fraase 0-1, Jachino 3-5, Smith 0-2, A. Kanillakan 0-1, Long 2-5). Rebounds – RHS 30 (S. Garrett 7, Lodico 6), PP 22 (Smith 13). Assists – RHS 6 (Lodico 2), PP 5 (Smith 2). Turnovers – RHS 24, PP 9. Steals – RHS 4, PP 11. Personal fouls — RHS 13, PP 9.
Boys swimming
Illinois state meet
Preliminaries
Winners and locals only
50 free – 1. Connor Boyle (Neuqua Valley) 20.01. 33. Remington Greko (Moline) 21.84.
1 mtr diving – 1. Jack Williams (Homewood-Flossmoor) 393.30. 42. Ethan VanMeersch (Mol) 159.35.
100 free – 1. Grant Bochenski (Naperville North) 44.51. 22. Greko (Mol) 47.69.