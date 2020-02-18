High school

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North Scott;15;0;19;1
Davenport Central;12;3;14;6
Assumption;11;4;16;4
Davenport North;10;5;13;7
Bettendorf;7;8;7;13
Pleasant Valley;6;10;11;10
Muscatine;3;12;4;16
Clinton;3;12;3;18
Davenport West;1;14;3;17
Tuesday's results
North Scott 67, Davenport North 51
Assumption 49, Bettendorf 37
Pleasant Valley 42, Muscatine 28
Burlington 56, Davenport Central 55
Clinton 54, Davenport West 50
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 1A District 5
Thursday's games
At Preston -- Prince of Peace vs. Maquoketa Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Clayton Ridge at Easton Valley, 8 p.m.
At Central City -- Edgewood-Colesburg vs. East Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.; Bellevue Marquette at Central City, 8 p.m.
Class 1A District 7
Thursday's games
At Springville -- Morning Star Academy vs. Springville, 7 p.m.
At Stanwood -- Lone Tree vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.; Lisbon vs. North Cedar, 8 p.m.
At Riverside -- Hillcrest Academy vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
Class 1A District 8
Thursday's games
At WACO -- Winfield-Mount Union vs. WACO, 7 p.m.
At Burlington -- New London vs. Wapello, 6:30 p.m.; Sigourney vs. Burlington Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
At Pekin -- Holy Trinity vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 8
Thursday's games
At Monticello -- Cascade vs. Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast vs. Monticello, 8 p.m.
Class 2A District 9
Thursday's games
At Camanche -- Durant vs. Williamsburg, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Prairie vs. Camanche, 8 p.m.
Class 2A District 10
Thursday's games
At West Branch -- Mediapolis vs. West Branch, 7 p.m.
At West Burlington -- Danville vs. West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Substate 4
Monday's games
At Mount Vernon -- Dubuque Wahlert vs. West Delaware, 6:30 p.m.; Mount Vernon vs. Anamosa, 8 p.m.
At DeWitt -- Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Benton Community, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt vs. Maquoketa, 8 p.m.
Class 3A Substate 5
Monday's games
At Assumption -- Washington vs. Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.; Fairfield vs. Assumption, 8 p.m.
At Tiffin -- Keokuk vs. Solon, 6:30 p.m.; Clear Creek Amana vs. Fort Madison, 8 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 2
Monday's games
Bettendorf at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Muscatine at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Bettendorf/Iowa City High winner at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
Muscatine/North winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 3
Monday's games
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo East, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Jefferson/Waterloo East winner at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.
Washington/Kennedy winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 4
Monday's games
Western Dubuque at Linn-Mar, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Western Dubuque/Linn-Mar winner at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Clinton/Iowa City Liberty winner at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Monday's games
Burlington at Ottumwa, 7 p.m.
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Burlington/Ottumwa winner at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Dav. West/Pleasant Valley winner at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
Davenport Assumption 49, Bettendorf 37
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (16-4, 11-4) – Sean Peeters 9-13 7-10 26, Ray Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Bill Flaherty 0-1 0-0 0, Grayson Heiser 0-1 3-4 3, Dayne Hodge 1-3 2-2 5, Tyler Maro 1-1 0-0 2, Noah Mack 4-10 1-3 13, Matt Tallman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-32 13-19 49.
BETTENDORF (7-13, 7-8) – Jake Hornbuckle 3-4 0-1 6, Matthew Cavins 0-0 2-2 2, Lucas Hayes 6-10 2-4 14, Ethan Horner 1-7 0-0 2, Harrison Bey-Buie 1-6 1-2 3, Joe Byrne 0-2 0-0 0, Oliver Bakeris 0-3 0-0 0, Carter Furness 4-8 0-0 10, Tynan Numkena 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 5-9 37.
Davenport Assumption;13;8;11;17;--;49
Bettendorf;7;10;7;13;--;37
3-point goals – Assumption 6-13 (Mack 4-6, Peeters 1-2, Hodge 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Tallman 0-1); Bettendorf 2-11 (Furness 2-5, Horner 0-2, Bey-Buie 0-2, Byrne 0-2). Rebounds – Assumption 24 (Peeters 8); Bettendorf 23 (Hayes 4). Turnovers – Assumption 8; Bettendorf 11. Total fouls – Assumption 11; Bettendorf 17. Fouled out – none.
Sophomores: Bettendorf 58, Assumption 41
North Scott 67, Davenport North 51
NORTH (13-7, 10-5) — Quincy Wiseman 6-12 2-3 18, Cade Guinn 0-0 0-0 0, Jayden Houston 7-14 4-5 18, Mekhi Jacobs 3-6 0-0 7, Sam Wellman 1-4 2-2 5, Alec Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Abdoul Diallo 0-2 1-2 1, Jesse Cooley 0-1 0-0 0, Logan O’Brien 0-0 2-2 2, Gus Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Gross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-39 11-14 51.
NORTH SCOTT (19-1, 15-0) — Trent Allard 3-3 0-0 6, Ty Anderson 6-13 5-6 18, Sam Kilburg 7-10 6-7 23, Jackson Guffey 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 1-4 0-0 3, Alec Hurtado 0-2 0-0 0, Nate Fenn 2-4 0-0 5, Landon Eiland 2-3 0-0 5, Carter Markham 2-2 0-0 5, Cole Kilburg 0-0 0-0 0, Canon Guffey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-44 11-13 67.
North;7;12;14;18;--;51
North Scott;11;18;16;22;--;67
3-point goals — North 6-15 (Wiseman 4-5, Wellman 1-4, Jacobs 1-2, Houston 0-3, Cooley 0-1), North Scott 8-16 (SKilburg 3-5, Anderson 1-2, Eiland 1-2, Walker 1-2, Fenn 1-1, Markham 1-1, JGuffey 0-2, Hurtado 0-1). Rebounds — North 18 (Houston 5), North Scott 24 (Anderson 11). Turnovers — North 14, North Scott 10. Fouls — North 16, North Scott 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Allard, North bench.
Sophomores — North 55, North Scott 52.
Burlington 56, Davenport Central 55
Burlington -- Michalel Alexander 1 4-4 6, Amarion Davis 8 3-5 22, Jordan Lowe 0 0-0 0, Hunter Johnson 2 1-2 5, Anakin Kelly 1 5-6 7, Jack Carlson 4 3-4 11, Trent Burnett 1 0-0 3, Carlo Martinez-Hale 0 0-0 0, Trenton Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-21 56.
Central -- Emarion Ellis 7 3-5 17, Amari Porter 1 0-0 2, John Miller 6 1-4 16, Kaiden Phillips 4 2-5 11, Dajion Greer 2 0-2 5, Javari Terrell 0 0-0 0, Josh Howlett 0 0-0 0, Kaden Johnson 0 0-0 0, Donovan Wakefield 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-16 55.
Burlington;13;19;7;17-;56
Central;7;21;15;12;--;55
Three-point field goals: Burlington 4 (Davis 3, Burnett), Central 5 (Miller 3, Phillips, Greer). Total fouls - Burlington 18, Central 16. Fouled out - Lowe.
Sophomore score - Burlington 78, Central 56.
Orion 62, Knoxville 53
Orion -- Josh Johnson 6 1-3 15, Caleb Spranger 5 0-0 11, Ryan Jungwirth 3 0-0 8, Will Dunlap 4 0-0 8, Cade Weiss 2 0-0 6, Tanner Irey 1 2-2 5, Coby Shultz 1 1-2 4, Ben Dunlap 2 0-0 4, Jacob Kruse 0 1-2 1, Totals 24 5-9 62.
Knoxville -- D. Hise 4 3-4 13, Sunderland 4 0-0 8, Abraham 3 1-1 7, Loving 2 1-2 6, Upson 1 3-4 5, Russell 2 0-0 5, J. Hise 2 0-0 4, Mingo 1 0-0 2, Vannaken 1 0-1 2, Boone 0 1-2 1, Totals 20 9-14 53.
Orion;18;17;18;9;--;62
Knoxville;8;11;16;18;--;53
Three-point goals -- Orion 9, (Weiss 2, Jungwirth 2, Johnson 2, Schultz, Irey, Spranger); Knox 4, (D. Hise 2, Russell, Loving). Team fouls -- Orion 16, Knox 14.
Wethersfield 55, Mercer County 35
MERCER COUNTY (4-26) – Martinez 0 0-0 1 0, Rillie 0 0-0 1 0 Essig 6 0-0 2 13, ott 0 0-0 3 0, Crawley 3 3-7 4 9, Lucas 0 0-0 1 0, Holtschlag 3 0-0 1 6, Relander 2 0-2 3 4, Sharp 1 0-0 0 3. Totals 15 3-9 16 35.
WETHERSFIELD (20-10) – Smith 0 0-0 3 0, Miller 3 2-4 1 8, Quagliano 4 4-4 1 14, Nelson 3 2-2 2 9, Kelley 7 0-1 1 14, Baker 4 2-5 4 10. Totals 21 10-16 12 55.
Mercer County;9;8;6;12;—;35
Wethersfield;11;8;26;10;—;55
3-point goals – Mercer County 2 (Essig 1, Sharp 1), Wethersfield 3 (Quagliano 2, Nelson 1).
Farmington 62, Monmouth-Roseville 57
MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE — Olson 5 0-0 3 15, Thompson 1 0-0 4 2, King 9 2-6 3 20, Talivaa 4 4-6 0 12, Jones 0 0-0 1 0, Anderson 3 2-4 1 8. Totals 22 8-16 12 57.
FARMINGTON — C.Rutledge 10 2-6 3 25, Fletcher 0 0-0 1 0, Evans 0 0-0 2 0, Powell 5 5-5 0 17, Martin 4 2-2 5 11, Renner 1 0-0 0 2, Anderson 3 0-0 1 7, Springer 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 23 9-13 15 62.
Mon-Rose;14;8;19;16;—;57
Farmington;13;22;11;16;—;62
3-point goals – Monmouth-Roseville 5 (Olson 5), Farmington 7 (C.Rutledge 3, Powell 2, Martin 1, Anderson 1).
Ridgewood 57, United 38
RIDGEWOOD – Maher 3 0-0 2 7, Greenman 8 8-9 3 25, Kessinger 5 5-7 2 15, Nodine 0 1-2 3 1, Brooks 1 0-0 1 3, Catour 0 0-0 1 0, Dean 2 1-3 1 5, Matheny 0 1-2 0 1. Totals 19 16-23 13 57.
UNITED – Brown 0 1-2 1 1, Wynne 3 1-2 4 10, D.Flynn 4 3-4 1 12, Godina 0 1-2 0 1, C.Flynn 2 2-4 5 6, Berger 0 0-0 1 0, N.Leffler 1 00- 2 2, Dutton 2 0-0 2 4, A.Leffler 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 13 8-14 18 38.
Ridgewood;14;15;7;21;—;57
United;8;6;12;12;—;38
3-point goals – Ridgewood 3 (Maher 1, Greenman 1, Brooks 1), United 4 (Wynne 3, D.Flynn 1).
Annawan 73, Galva 61
ANNAWAN – Samuels 12 6-6 0 35, Sims 1 0-0 4 3, Hulick 0 0-0 1 0, Foes 1 0-0 0 2, Matney 2 0-0 0 4, Gripp 1 0-0 2 2, Shaw 4 0-0 0 11, Harker 1 0-0 0 3, Earley 0 1-2 1 1, Goodman5 2-2 2 12. Totals 28 9-10 10 73.
GALVA – Lan 6 4-6 2 19, Platt 3 0-0 1 7, Smith 3 0-0 1 6, Collins 7 0-0 0 14, Clucas 2 1-2 4 5, Morse 1 0-0 0 2, T.Rogers 3 1-1 4 8, Trey Rogers 0 1-3 0 1. Totals 25 7-12 11 61.
Annawan;20;21;20;12;—;73
Galva;12;13;19;17;—;61
3-point goals – Annawan 7 (Samuels 2, Sims 1, Shaw 3, Harker 1), Galva 4 (Lan 2, Platt 1, T.Rogers 1).
Girls basketball
IGCA all-district teams
Class 1A Northeast
Hali Anderson, jr., Saint Ansgar; Anabel Blount, jr., Prince of Peace; Hannah Erickson, sr., Central Elkader; Ali Hoffert, jr., Turkey Valley; Erica Hoffman, sr., East Buchanan; Tori Michels, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Raegan Mudderman, so., Lansing Kee; Miranda Peters, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Zoe Semelroth, sr., Tripoli; Lauren Wilson, so., Springville
Coach of the year -- Jim Kettmann, Bellevue Marquette
Class 2A Southeast
Lindsey Banowetz, sr., Bellevue; Eryka Dickey, sr., Wapello; Skylar Dolphin, sr., Cascade; Kelsey Drake, so., Wilton; Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn; Helaina Hillyard, sr., Mediapolis; Ella Imler, jr., Maquoketa Valley; Sasha Koenig, jr., West Branch; Isabel Manning, jr., Van Buren County; Nicole McDermott, sr., Cascade; Kylee Sanders, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Taryn Scheuermann, sr., Van Buren County
Coach of the year -- Mike Sconsa, Cascade
Class 3A Southeast
Macy Daufeldt, so., West Liberty; Finley Hall, fr., West Liberty; Annaka Harris, jr., West Burlington; Kaia Holtkamp, so., Solon; Sydney Marlow, jr., West Burlington; Claire Mathews, jr., Centerville; Mya Merschman, jr., Central Lee; Mickey Stephens, so., Centerville; Jenna Twedt, fr., Benton Community; Madysen Wade, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Coach of the year -- Matt Hoeppner, West Liberty
Class 4A Southeast
Grace Boffeli, sr., North Scott; Presley Case, sr., North Scott; Autumn Dykstra, sr., Maquoketa; Kayba Laube, sr., Marion; Allie Meadows, so., Central DeWitt; Nell Sybesma, sr., Maquoketa; Taylor Veach, so., Central DeWitt; Abby Wolter, so., Keokuk; Riley Wright, jr., Marion
Coach of the year -- Michael Davis, Keokuk
Class 5A East
Anaya Barney, jr., Cedar Falls; Lauren Conrey, sr. Waterloo West; Lindsey Eimers, sr., Dubuque Senior; Ashley Fountain, jr., Bettendorf; Emerson Green, sr., Cedar Falls; Aubrey Joens, sr., Iowa City High; Riley Kay, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Audrey Koch, jr., Iowa City West; Sidney McCrea, sr., Prairie; Mallory McDermott, sr., Prairie; Rose Nkumu, sr., Iowa City High; Halli Poock, fr., Waterloo West; Sadie Powell, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Bella Sims, jr., Davenport North; Hannah Stuelke, so., Cedar Rapids Washington
Coach of the year -- Bill McTaggart, Iowa City High
Illinois postseason pairings
Class 2A
Mendota Sectional
Tuesday's results
Winnebago 51, Johnsburg 34
Riverdale 45, Woodstock Marian 25
Thursday's final
Winnebago vs. Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Canton Regional
Tuesday's results
(2) Peoria Richwoods 53, (7) Canton 40
(3) Geneseo 62, (5) Dunlap 55
Thursday's final
(2) Peoria Richwoods vs. (3) Geneseo, 7 p.m.
Galesburg Regional
Tuesday's results
(1) Peoria 66, Bartonville-Limestone 30
(4) Rock Island 50, (6) Galesburg 33
Thursday's final
(1) Peoria vs. (4) Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Normal Community Regional
Tuesday's results
(1) Lincoln-Way West 80, (8) United Township 54
(4) Normal Community West 51, (6) Normal Community 42
Thursday's final
(1) Lincoln-Way West vs. (4) Normal Community West, 7 p.m.
Joliet West Regional
Tuesday's results
(2) Joliet West 59, (9) Minooka 28
(5) Moline 57, (3) Joliet Central 41
Thursday's final
(2) Joliet West vs. (5) Moline, 7 p.m.
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 1A Region 4
Tuesday's results
Bellevue Marquette 62, Clinton Prince of Peace 45
Calamus-Wheatland 47, Central City 39
Burlington Notre Dame 71, Winfield-Mount Union 25
Lone Tree 59, Holy Trinity Catholic 52
Friday's semifinals
Calamus-Wheatland (13-10) at Bellevue Marquette (21-1), 7 p.m.
Lone Tree (13-10) at Burlington Notre Dame (19-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 5
Tuesday's results
Cascade 63, Clayton Ridge 14
Dyersville Beckman 55, Alburnett 36
Iowa City Regina 53, Durant 46
Bellevue 62, Northeast 50
Friday's semifinals
Dyersville Beckman (9-13) at Cascade (23-0), 7 p.m.
Bellevue (13-9) at Iowa City Regina (15-7), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Tuesday's results
West Branch 60, Wilton 16
Wapello 44, Pekin 20
Mediapolis 57, Danville 35
Van Buren County 65, Louisa-Muscatine 30
Friday's semifinals
Wapello (15-5) at West Branch (19-3), 7 p.m.
Van Buren County (20-3) at Mediapolis (21-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 4
Today's games
Waukon (14-8) at Crestwood (18-4), 7 p.m.
Anamosa (5-16) at Assumption (14-7), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Today's games
Williamsburg (8-14) at West Liberty (18-4), 7 p.m.
PCM (10-12) at North Polk (17-5), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 4
Today's games
Clinton (2-18) at Western Dubuque (6-14), 7 p.m.
West Delaware (2-18) at Maquoketa (16-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Clinton/Western Dubuque winner at Center Point-Urbana (19-1), 6 p.m.
West Delaware/Maquoketa winner at Central DeWitt (17-3), 5 p.m.
Class 4A Region 5
Today's games
Fort Madison (6-13) at Mount Pleasant (6-14), 7 p.m.
Burlington (3-13) at Fairfield (12-7), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Fort Madison/Mount Pleasant winner at North Scott (20-0), 5 p.m.
Burlington/Fairfield winner at Keokuk (16-3), 5 p.m.
Class 5A Region 1
Today's game
Davenport Central (9-11) at Dubuque Hempstead (11-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Iowa City Liberty (3-16) at Iowa City High (19-0), 5 p.m.
Central/Hempstead winner at Bettendorf (13-7), 5 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's game
Pleasant Valley (9-11) at Muscatine (11-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Davenport West (2-16) at Davenport North (16-4), 5 p.m.
Pleasant Valley/Muscatine winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-3), 5 p.m.
Rock Island 50, Galesburg 33
GALESBURG (18-14) — Riley Jenkins 1-5 8-12 10, Chelsea Stevenson 4-9 0-0 10, Arleta Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Livingston 1-10 5-6 8, Audree Peck 0-4 0-0 0, Kadynce Lydic 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Lingafelter 1-2 0-0 2, Grace Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Lily Hudgins 0-0 0-0 0, Armani Reves 0-0 2-2 2, Megan Rohn 0-0 1-2 0, Candice Schwartzman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-32 16-22 33
ROCK ISLAND (23-9) — Imari McDuffy 3-11 1-2 8, Bre Williams 1-7 0-0 3, Emily Allison 5-7 0-1 10, Hannah Simmer 6-12 0-0 12, Jamyah Winter 3-4 0-1 7, Morgan Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, Kayla Rice 2-4 0-0 4, Brooklynn Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Bri Stewart 1-4 2-2 4, Danee Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Erriea Bea 1-2 0-0 2, D'leya Conner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 3-6 50
Galesburg;1;8;13;11;—;33
Rock Island;12;11;15;12;—;50
3-point goals — Galesburg 3-11 (Stevenson 2-4, Livingston 1-5, Jenkins 0-2), Rock Island 3-12 (Williams 1-4, McDuffy 1-1, Winter 1-1, Simmer 0-3, Rice 0-2, Freeman 0-1). Rebounds — Galesburg 27 (Livingston 7, Jenkins 4), Rock Island 36 (Simmer 11, Winter 8). Assists — Galesburg 3 (three with 1), Rock Island 11 (McDuffy 7). Steals — Galesburg 3 (Jenkins 2), Rock Island 14 (Williams, Allison, Rice with 3). Blocks — Galesburg 2 (Jenkins 2), Rock Island 5 (Allison 2). Turnovers — Galesburg 24, Rock Island 15. Total fouls — Galesburg 11, Rock Island 19.
Lincoln-Way West 80, UT 54
UNITED TOWNSHIP – Williams 0 0-0 2 0, Hunter 9 5-7 2 23, Morgan 0 0-0 3 0, Werner 0 0-0 1 0, Mohr 0 0-0 1 0, Janaeh Bell 4 0-0 2 10, Jasmine Bell 9 0-0 1 19, Diasso 1 0-1 0 2. Totals 23 5-8 12 54.
LINCOLN-WAY WEST – Taylor Gugliuzza 4 5-6 1 16, Ava Gugliuzza 7 2-2 1 18, O’Donnell 3 0-0 1 8, Tara Gugliuzza 8 3-3 0 22, Munch 0 0-0 1 0, Woodridge 5 2-5 2 12, Schultz 0 0-0 1 0, Hafner 0 0-0 1 0, Pittman 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 29 12-16 10 80.
United Township;13;13;18;10;—;54
Lincoln-Way West;21;32;21;6;—;80
3-point goals – United Township 3 (Jan.Bell 2, Jas.Bell 1), Lincoln-Way West 10 (Ta.Gugliuzza 3, A.Gugliuzza 2, O'Donnell 2, T.Gugliuzza 3).
Moline 57, Joliet Central 41
MOLINE – Taylor 1 0-0 3 3, Hazen 1 0-0 0 2, McDowell 2 1-2 4 5, Curtis 7 1-2 2 16, Trice 5 4-4 3 14, Eaton 1 0-0 0 2, McNamee 5 3-8 4 13, Veto 1 0-2 1 2. Totals 23 9-18 17 57.
JOLIET CENTRAL – Tallman 2 0-0 2 5, Sims-Wright 1 0-0 1 3, Stokes 3 0-0 3 7, Tua-Link 1 0-3 1 2, Tua-Link 0 0-2 3 0, Brown 6 0-0 2 12, Gentry 0 2-2 1 2, Alexander 5 0-0 2 10, Davis 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 18 2-7 17 48.
Moline;8;14;13;22;—;57
Joliet Central;4;14;14;9;—;41
3-point goals – Moline 2 (Taylor 1, Curtis 1), Joliet Central 3 (Tillman 1, Sims-Wright 1, Stokes 1).
Geneseo 60, Dunlap 55
DUNLAP (17-10) - Whitney Michanicou 0-1 0-0 0, Lily Sutter 2-7 0-0 4, Elle Sutter 7-18 1-2 17, Gabby DiGallonardo 1-2 0-0 2, Sophia Remmel 4-10 1-2 11, Ellie Sorenson 1-10 1-2 3, Taylor Montgomery 2-5 0-0 6, Tahra Davis 4-10 3-4 12. Totals 21-53 6-10 55.
GENESEO (24-6) - Ali Rapps 4-5 1-3 11, Keeli Frerichs 2-5 1-2 5, Maddi Barickman 4-13 2-4 10, Abbi Barickman 3-7 2-2 8, Kammie Ludwig 8-12 3-4 20, Annie Wirth 1-2 2-4 4, Danielle Beach 0-2 4-6 4. Totals 22-46 15-25 60.
Dunlap;11;19;11;14-55
Geneseo;15;16;16;19-60
3-point goals - DHS 7-15 (L. Sutter 0-1, E. Sutter 2-4, Remmel 2-6, Montgomery 2-3, Davis 1-1), GHS 1-6 (M. Barickman 0-3, A. Barickman 0-1, Ludwig 1-2). Rebounds - DHS 18 (L. Sutter 5, Sorenson 5), GHS 29 (A. Barickman 6, Beach 6, M. Barickman 6). Turnovers - DHS 7, GHS 16. Assists - DHS 3, GHS 8 (Frerichs 2, Wirth 2).
Wapello 44, Pekin 20
Wapello -- Holly Massner 5 3-6 16, Eryka Dickey 4 2-2 10, Lindsy Massner 4 0-0 8, Mady Heid 2 0-0 4, Sammy Ewart 1 1-3 4, Serah Shafer 1 0-0 2, Totals 17 6-12 44.
Pekin -- Kerrigan Pope 5 0-5 10, Erika Coleman 1 4-4 6, Kaylee Peiffer 1 0-0 2, Sophie Wittrock 1 0-0 2, Emilee Linder 0 0-0 0, Sarah Eubanks 0 0-0 0, Totals 8 4-9 20.
Halftime -- WAP 22, PEK 10. Three-point goals -- WAP 4, (H. Massner 3, Ewart); PEK 0. Team fouls -- WAP 12, PEK 15.
Bellevue 62, Northeast 50
Bellevue -- Lindsey Banowetz 8 4-5 20, Maddie Schmidt 5 0-0 13, Mariah Hueneke 2 4-4 9, Audrey Wedeking 1 4-4 7, Ka'Lynn DeShaw 1 3-6 5, Teresa Paulsen 1 2-2 4, Sally Paulsen 1 0-0 2, Brianna Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Totals 20 17-24 62.
Northeast -- Claire Abbott 5 6-8 16, Emma Fowler 4 1-4 11, Alexis Ehlers 3 3-4 10, Ellie Rickertsen 2 0-0 5, Valerie Spooner 0 4-4 4, Makenzie Peterson 1 0-0 2, Totals 16 14-20 50.
Halftime -- BELL 28, NE 21. Three-point goals -- BELL 5, (Schmidt 3, Hueneke, Wedeking); NE 4, (Fowler 2, Rickertson, Ehlers). Team fouls -- BELL 15, NE 19.
Van Buren 65, Louisa-Muscatine 30
Louisa-Muscatine -- McKenna Hohenadel 3 1-2 8, Raegan Downing 3 0-0 7, Kylee Sanders 2 1-4 6, Hailey Sanders 2 1-4 5, Destiney Miller 1 2-2 4, Laken Werner 0 0-0 0, Hanna McConnaha 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 5-12 30.
Van Buren -- Taryn Scheuermann 16 1-3 34, Madison Bartholomeo 3 4-4 15, Isabel Manning 6 1-2 14, Chloe Davidson 1 0-0 2, Jaelyn Boley 0 0-0 0, Grace Davidson 0 0-0 0, Lexi Jirak 0 0-0 0, Totals 26 6-9 65.
Halftime -- VB 34, LM 19. Three-point goals -- LM 3, (Hohenadel, K. Sanders, Downing); VB 4, (Bartholomeo, Manning, Schevermann). Team fouls -- LM 10, VB 11.
Riverdale 45, Woodstock Marian 25
RIVERDALE (26-3) -- Molly Sharp 4-10 3-4 12, Shae Hanrahan 3-4 1-3 7, Brooke Smeltzly 1-8 0-0 2, Sidney Garrett 5-14 1-3 11, Lauren Lodico 3-9 0-1 6, Katelyn Oleson 1-4 4-4 6, Hope Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Addison Brock 0-0 1-2 1, Ella Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Haas 0-0 0-0 0, Nathalie Zabramba 0-0 0-0 0, Erin Caves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 10-17 45.
WOODSTOCK MARIAN (9-22) -- Jenna Golembiewski 2-6 1-1 5, Julia Hogel 0-5 0-0 0, Nicole Santopadre 1-3 0-0 2, Sophia Fabian 0-1 0-0 0, Janelle Allen 6-15 0-0 12, Joy Holian 1-2 1-2 4, Bella Saxelby 0-5 0-0 0, Angelica Bentancur 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Maurer 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Miner 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Kratochuil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-39 2-3 25.
Riverdale;5;13;10;17--;45
Marian;2;6;7;10--;25
Three-point goals -- Riverdale 1, (Sharp); Marian 1, (Holian). Teamfouls -- Riverdale 11, Marian 19.
Marquette Catholic 62, Prince of Peace 45
Marquette Catholic -- Miranda Peters 8 5-7 27, Tori Michel 4 1-4 9, Delaney Banowetz 3 1-4 8, Halle Kilburg 0 6-7 6, Holly Kremer 3 0-0 6, Ellie O'Brien 2 0-0 4, Holly Beauchamp 0 2-2 2, Totals 22 15-26 62.
Prince of Peace -- Anabel Blount 3 6-11 12, Isabel Hansen 4 0-0 12, Lilly Isenhour 4 2-5 10, Kaelyn Goodsman 3 0-0 6, Paige Kuehl 1 3-6 5, Totals 15 11-25 45.
MarCath;11;19;17;15;--;62
PrinofPeace;6;16;7;16;--;45
Three-point goals -- MC 3, (Kilburg 2, Banowetz); POP 4, (Hansen 4). Team fouls -- MC 16, POP 20.
Wrestling
Iowa state duals pairings
At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Today's matches
Class 3A
1) Southeast Polk vs. 8) WDM Valley, 11 a.m.
4) Bettendorf vs. 5) North Scott, 11 a.m.
2) Waverly-Shell Rock vs. 7) Indianola, 11 a.m.
3) Fort Dodge vs. 6) Waukee, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
1) West Delaware vs. 8) Humboldt, 9 a.m.
4) Osage vs. 5) Davenport Assumption, 9 a.m.
2) Independence vs. 7) Winterset, 9 a.m.
3) Williamsburg vs. 6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.
Class 1A
1) Don Bosco vs. 8) Woodbury Central, 9 a.m.
4) Lake Mills vs. 5) Logan-Magnolia, 9 a.m.
2) Lisbon vs. 7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.
3) West Sioux vs. 6) Denver, 9 a.m.