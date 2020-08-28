High school

Football
Friday's scores
Iowa metro
Assumption 54, Davenport West 0
Washington 19, Bettendorf 10
Iowa City High 35, Davenport Central 14
North Scott 26, Muscatine 0
Pleasant Valley 45, Iowa City Regina 13
Central DeWitt 14, Ottumwa 7
Iowa area
Mount Vernon 28, Camanche 14
West Branch 17, Tipton 8
West Liberty 24, Mediapolis 14
Bellevue 41, Northeast 0
Durant 41, North Cedar 0
Wilton 36, Highland 30
Columbus 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28
Easton Valley 40, Janesville 35
North Scott 26, Muscatine 0
Muscatine;0;0;0;0;--;0
North Scott;16;7;0;3;--;26
First quarter
NS -- Safety, 7:19
NS -- Max Solis 28 pass from Carter Markham (Logan Cole kick), 6:03
NS -- Payton Kruse 9 run (Cole kick), 1:30
Second quarter
NS -- Markham 4 run (Cole kick), 5:44
Fourth quarter
NS -- FG Oliver Hughes 34, 11:55
Team statistics
;Mus;NS
First downs;11;20
Rushes-yards;33-66;41-197
Passing yards;64;135
Comp-Att-Int;12-22-0;11-15-0
Punts-avg.;4-41.0;3-38.0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;2-10;5-50
Individual statistics
Rushing
Muscatine -- Mentor Cooper 20-80, Diego Rangel 2-9, David Wuanti 4-2, Jake Draves 7-(-25)
North Scott -- Carter Markham 15-57, Payton Kruse 8-40, Darnell Butler 9-39, Will Seligman 1-17, Oliver Hughes 1-17, David Nass 6-19, Marquan Quinn 1-8
Passing
Muscatine -- Draves 12-22-0, 64 yards
North Scott -- Markham 11-15-0, 135 yards
Receiving
Muscatine -- Nolan Recker 2-26, Prince Wei 4-25, Eli Gaye 6-13
North Scott -- Hughes 2-53, Max Solis 3-33, Quinn 1-15, Jakob Nelson 1-14, Butler 1-11, Kruse 1-10, Andrew Chizek 1-0, Cannon Guffy 1-(-1)
Washington 19, Bettendorf 10
Bettendorf;3;7;0;0;--;10
Washington;0;6;6;7;--;19
First quarter
B – Josh Pelzer 22 FG, 3:50
Second quarter
B – Tynan Numkena 37 run (Pelzer kick), 8:39
W – Wyatt Stout 5 run (pass failed), 2:44
Third quarter
W – Wilx Witthoft 7 run (pass failed), 3:16
Fourth quarter
W – Trashaun Willis 35 interception return (Zac Stout kick), 3:54
Team statistics
;B;W
First downs;13;8
Rushes-yards;37-146;32-32
Passing yards;109;74
Comp-Att-Int;9-19-3;5-13-0
Punts-avg.;2-40.0;7-33.4
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-0
Penalties-yards;4-49;10-80
Individual statistics
Rushing
Bettendorf – Tynan Numkena 23-96, Kane Schmidt 13-47, Clay Trettin 1-3
Washington – Wyatt Stout 15-54, Bryan Martin 1-18, Wilx Witthoft 3-1, Ethan Patterson 1-1, Zac Stout 1-0, Trashaun Willis 11-(-42)
Passing
Bettendorf – Numkena 9-19-3-109-0
Washington – Willis 4-12-0-74-0, Patterson 0-1-0-0-0
Receiving
Bettendorf – TJ Bogan 2-4, Jacob Ripple 2-38, Ryan Cole 2-(-2), Oliver Bakaris 1-26, Trettin 1-4, Schmidt 1-1
Washington – Z. Stout 2-36, Jacob Miller 1-37, W. Stout 1-1
Iowa City 35, Davenport Central 14
Central;7;0;7;0;--;14
Iowa City;7;14;7;7;--;35
First quarter
IC — Gable Mitchell 48 pass Raph Hamilton (Kongalo Mwenemkamba kick), 4:47
DC — Kellan Rush 26 pass Corbin Simatovich (Carter Hurst kick), 2:40
Second quarter
IC — Jamari Newson 8 run (Mwenemkamba kick), 2:54
IC — Newson 4 run (Mwenemkamba kick), 0:24.8
Third quarter
DC — Bryan Mitchell 4 run (Hurst kick), 4:02
IC — Hamilton 5 run (Mwenemkamba kick), 0:02.7
Fourth quarter
IC — Sila Lulinda 13 run (Mwenemkamba kick), 9:50
Team statistics
;DC;IC
First downs;25;16
Rushes-yards;34-146;49-304
Passing yards;125;111
Total yards;271;415
Comp-att-int;13-21-0;7-12-1
Punts-avg.;4-28;0-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;9-75;2-10
Individual statistics
Rushing
Central — Bryan Mitchell 24-153, Cortez Brown 2-7, Dane Howard 3-0, Nate Hummel 1-(-2), Corbin Simatovich 4-(-12); IC — Jamari Newson 14-91, Raph Hamilton 13-80, Darren Richardson 9-45, Joey Bouska 3-35, Keyshawn Voss 4-33, Sila Lulinda 3-19, Gabe Orris 1-2, Joe Bacon 1-1 team 1-(-2)
Passing
Central — Simatovich 13-21-0, 125 yards; IC — Hamilton 7-12-1, 111 yards
Receiving
Central — Kellan Rush 4-55, Dylan Graves 4-21, Mitchell 2-29, Brown 2-7, Nazir Rogers 1-13; IC — Gable Mitchell 3-77, Will Larson 2-12, Kolby Kucera 1-13, Newson 1-9
Sophomores — Iowa City 46, Central 0
Pleasant Valley 45, Iowa City Regina 13
Pleasant Valley;7;14;10;14;--;45
Iowa City Regina;7;6;0;0;--;13
First quarter
ICR -- Alec Wick 22 pass from Ashton Cook (Joe Gaya kick), 3:30
PV -- Barrett Lindmark 1 run (Rhys Ward kick), 1:45
Second quarter
PV -- Caden Kipper 4 run (kick good), 8:09
PV -- Kipper 34 run (kick good), 4:31
ICR -- Wick 74 pass from Cook (kick blocked), 1:37
Third quarter
PV -- Caden McDermott 6 run (kick good), 9:47
PV -- Ward 30 FG, 2:21
Fourth quarter
PV -- Koby West 34 pass from Lindmark (kick good), 9:43
PV -- Malik Gilmore 3 run (kick good), 4:03
Team statistics
;PV;ICR
First downs;16;14
Rushes-yards;40-387;23-72
Passing yards;93;245
Comp-Att-Int;5-7-0;20-33-1
Punts-avg.;0-0;3-35
Fumbles-lost;3-2;2-2
Penalties-yards;5-27;9-59
Individual statistics
Rushing
PV -- Caden Kipper 16-160, Barrett Lindmark 10-104, Malik Gilmore 3-44, Makhi Wilson 4-40, Caden McDermott 2-13, Brandon Nickels 1-10, Matthew Meyer 2-7, Team 1-2
ICR -- Theodor Kolie 15-68, Alec Wick 1-3, Ashton Cook 3-3, Danny Gavin 3-2, Team 1-(-4)
Passing
PV -- Lindmark 5-7-1-1, 93 yards
ICR -- Cook 20-33-2-1, 245 yards
Receiving
PV -- Koby West 1-34, Kellen Hornbuckle 2-29, Kipper 1-20, McDermott 1-10
ICR -- Wick 10-162, Kolie 4-31, Nick Wagner 2-27, Levi Quinlan 5-25
Central DeWitt 14, Ottumwa 7
Ottumwa;0;0;7;0;--;7
Central DeWitt;7;7;0;0;--;14
First quarter
CDW – Garrett Sailor 31 run (Landon Peterson kick), 10:36
Second quarter
CDW – Sailor 8 run (Peterson kick), 9:05
Third quarter
O – Trae Swartz 56 pass from Adam Denniston (Caden Glosser kick), 1:39
Team statistics
;O;CDW
First downs;14;13
Rushes-yards;36-121;40-213
Passing yards;116;31
Comp-Att-Int;7-28-3;4-8-1
Punts-avg.;4-37.5;5-43.8
Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-1
Penalties-yards;6-58;11-102
Individual statistics
Rushing
Ottumwa -- Caden Glosser 19-87; Andy Palma Martinez 7-22; Colton McKinnon 5-21; Adam Denniston 5-(-9)
Central DeWitt -- Garrett Sailor 11-96; Sean Kinney 10-38; Henry Bloom 10-36; John McConohy 4-15; Sean McNamara 3-25; Kaiden Muhl 2-3
Passing
Ottumwa -- Denniston 7-28-3, 116
Central DeWitt -- Bloom 4-8-1, 31
Receiving
Ottumwa -- Trae Swartz 5-94; McKinnon 1-11; Glosser 1-11
Central DeWitt -- Kaden Schnede 1-14; Caden Ridgley 1-8; Muhl 1-5; McConohy 1-4.
Davenport Assumption 54, Davenport West 0
Assumption;34;7;13;0;--;54
West;0;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
DA - Dayne Hodge 12 run (Hodge two-point run), 10:27
DA - Simon Weitz 23 run (Jacob Daniel kick), 7:55
DA - Hodge 22 run (Daniel kick), 1:28
DA - Owen Hamel 25 fumble return (kick fail), :57
DA - James Wichelmann 2 run (kick fail), :26
Second quarter
DA - Logan Ehrecke 4 run (Daniel kick), 8:21
Third quarter
DA - Hodge 61 run (kick fail), 6:47
DA - Noah Gonzalez 22 run (Daniel kick), :06
Team stats
;Assumption;West
First downs;14;6
Rush-yards;28-325;29-38
Pass yards;44;33
Total yards;369;71
Comp-att-int;2-4-0;3-14-2
Fumbles-lost;2-1;5-3
Penalties;7-40;2-21
Individual stats
Rushing
Assumption – Dayne Hodge 12-175, Aiden Weiman 1-(minus 7), Simon Weitz 1-23, Logan Ehrecke 3-25, Noah Gonzalez 7-54, James Wichelmann 1-2, Foster Caspers 3-55, Cruz Reyes 1-(minus 2). West – Michael Garcia 5-10, Payton Thompson 10-28, Aiden Fix 1-2, Omar Ballard 5-8, Brady Hansen 5-(minus 15), Hunter Roehik 1-3, Brock Teel 2-2.
Passing
Assumption – Weiman 1-3-0-21, Ehrecke 1-1-0-23. West – Hansen 1-4-1-15, Thompson 2-10-1-18.
Receiving
Assumption – Weitz 1-21, Hodge 1-23. West – Roehik 1-0, Hunter Runge 2-18, Morgan Schneiderman 1-15.
Sophomore score: Assumption 33, West 0.
Columbus 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28
Columbus;6;15;0;13;--;34
L-M;8;6;8;8;--;28
First quarter
L-M -- Hayden Calvelage 15 run (Chris Day run) 9:47
Col -- Will Schwab 4 run (point after no good) 3:38
Second quarter
L-M -- Chris Day 3 run (conversion failed) 9:14
Col -- Schwab 16 run (Jeff Hoback run conversion) 3:28
Col -- Hoback to Tucker Bright 20 pass (Bryan Miranda point after good) 1:47
Third quarter
L-M -- safety 6:21
L-M -- Calvelage 16 run (conversion failed) 5:00
Fourth quarter
Col -- Hoback 1 run (Miranda kick good) 11:49
Col -- Bright 36 run (point after no good)
L-M -- Bryar Runnells to Kendall Pugh 10 pass (conversion no good) 4:16
;Columbus;L-M
First down;13;11
Passing yards;47;42
Rushing yards;281;209
Passes (C-A-I);5-10-1;5-12-0
Punts;1-29;4-124
Fumbles lost;1-0;4-1
Penalties;6-65;5-40
Rushing
Columbus -- Will Schwab 23-168, Kaden Suiter-Amigon 8-42, Tucker Bright 9-61, Jeff Hoback 5-2, Andy Gonzalez 3-9
L-M -- Chris Day 6-56, Hayden Calvelage 14-112, Kendall Pugh 2-8, Bryar Runnells 2-0, Team 4-24
Passing
Columbus -- Jeff Hoback 5-10, 47 yards
L-M -- Bryar Runnells 5-11, 42 yards, Hayden Calvelage 0-1 0 yards
Receiving
Columbus -- Will Schwab 1-14, Tucker Bright 3-72, Mason Hodges 1-6
L-M -- Kendall Pugh 2-35, Hayden Calvelage 2-3, Team 1-5
Wilton 36, Highland 30
Wilton;8;14;14;0;--;36
Highland;12;18;0;0;--;30
1st quarter
H -- Connor Grinstead 16 run (kick blocked)
W -- Caden Kirkman 4 pass from Caleb Sawvell (Sawvell run)
H -- Owen Donovovan 7 run (run failed)
2nd quarter
H -- Donovan 63 run (kick failed)
H -- Luke Miller 7yd fumble recovery (kick blocked)
W -- Karson Willey fumble recorvery (Jackson Hull run)
W -- Sawvell 66 punt return (run failed)
H -- Grinstead 89 run (pass failed)
3rd quarter
W -- Sawvell 50 run (Hull run)
W -- Hull 1 run (run failed)
Bellevue 41, Northeast 0
Bellevue;15;19;7;0;--;41
Northeast;0;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
B -- Colby Sieverding 18 run (kick failed)
B -- Max Jackson 1 run (Sieverding run)
Second quarter
B -- Sieverding 19 pass from Jackson (Ty Kloser kick)
B -- Sieverding 25 pass from Jackson (Sieverding run failed)
B -- Siverding 29 pass form Jackson (Kloser kick)
B -- Sieverding 7 pass form Jackson (Sieverding run failed)
Third quarter
B -- Cole Heim 1 run (Kloser kick)
Boys golf
United 188, Annawan-Wethersfield 200
(at The Dunes, Kewanee)
From Thursday
Medalist: Drew Brown, United, 39.
United: Brown 39, Caleb Copeland 46, Kittner McVey 49, Nolan Leffler 54.
Annawan-Wethersfield: Jacob Cathelyn 43, Rhett Hulick 46, Ben Ryan 55, Austin Peck 56.
JV results: United 217, A-W 262. JV Medalist: Parker Cassidy, United, 44.
Girls golf
Annawan-Wethersfield triangular
(at The Dunes, Kewanee)
From Thursday
Team results: United 228, Bureau Valley 235, Annawan-Wethersfield 297.
Medalist: Paige McKeown, United, 49.
United: McKeown 49, Haley Marshall 55, Addy Trego 56, Becca Merry 68.
BV: Paige Tidwell 54, Elizabeth Sullivan 58, Callie Schoff 61, Lily Pickard 62.
Ann-Weth: Elizabeth McGill 73, Ella Manuel 73, Chloe Liichow 75, Hope Ericson 76.
Girls tennis
United Township 3, Rock Island 2
From Thursday
Singles: Reese Williams, UT, beat Erin Teggatz 81; Khrystina Reynolds, UT, beat Elise Aunan 83.
Doubles: Allison Mirimanian-Summer Shoesmith, UT, beat Paw Gay-Min Thaw, 6-4 retired; Sher Lei-Bell New, RI, beat Jorhinda Houessou-Pra Paw, 8-5; Maricella Churchill-Chloe Cooper, RI, beat Hannah Jones-Lucy Buzea 8-3.
Boys cross country
Moline 18, United Township 45
Top individual -- Jackson McClellan, M, 10:11.34.
Top 5 individuals
Moline -- 1, McClellan, 10:11.34. 2, Jon Hutton, 10:44.61. 4, Jaeger Norton, 11:39.90. 5, Jackson Ruud, 11:41.92. 6, Blaze Ruud, 11:45.58.
United Township -- 3, Logan Veloz, 11:08.16. 10, Kade Rodgers, 11:57.25. 13, Josh Allen, 12:24.03. 17, Colin Manion, 13:02.55. 21, Achraf Baba Traore, 13:30.10.
Alleman triangular
From Thursday
Team scores -- 1, Geneseo 29. 2, Riverdale 46. 3, Alleman 54.
Top individual -- Tommy Murray, R, 11:01.4.
Top 5 individuals
Geneseo -- 2, William Plumley, 11:07.4. 4, Allison Gavin, 11:13.5. 6, Isaac Kuster, 11:14.1. 8, Justin Johnson, 11:29.5. 9, Tyler Gehl, 11:50.
Riverdale -- 1, Murray, 11:01.4. 5, Landis Musser, 11:13.7. 12, Caden Ludin, 12:04.1. 13, Peyton Sand, 12:04.3. 15, Cameron Overton, 12:50.1.
Alleman -- 3, Diego Portillo, 11:11.6. 7, Gage Mowry, 11:28.9. 11, Michael Turner, 11:59.4. 16, John Nonnemann, 12:53.2. 17, Gunner Jacks, 13:07.2.
JV score -- 1, Geneseo 15. 2, Alleman 44.
Top JV individual -- Malakai Schaad, G, 12:48.
Girls cross country
Moline 21, United Township 37
Top individual -- Maddie Miller, UT, 12:53.1.
Top 5 individuals
Moline -- 2, Erin Robertson, 13:14.78. 3, Maddie Lodico, 14:02.42. 4, Alexis Havercamp, 14:04.42. 5, Lili Flores, 14:04.86. 7, Ryleigh Robertson, 14:50.35
United Township -- 1, M.Miller, 12:53.1. 6, Raven Miller, 14:42.17. 9, Analya Sedano, 15:58.83. 10, Jennifer Motcho, 16:25.86. 11, Hannah Mohr, 16:34.22.
Alleman triangular
From Thursday
Team scores -- 1, Geneseo 21. 2, Alleman 35.
Top individual -- Mattie Kindelsperger, A, 12:52.8.
Top 5 individuals
Geneseo -- 2, Esther Brown, 13:07.8. 3, Avery Magerkurth, 13:15.1. 4, Jaide Flowers, 13:32.9. 5, Lacey Laxton, 13:48.2. , Anna Snyder, 14:23.5.
Alleman -- 1, Kindelsperger, 12:52.8. 6, Rylee Noack, 13:57.8. 8, Caroline Adam, 14:32.1. 9, Clarissa Ostrowski, 14:33.3. 11, Tess Hendrickson, 14:35.7.
Riverdale -- 13, Mattea Wuest, 15:44.2.
JV score -- 1, Alleman 27. 2, Geneseo 28.
Top JV individual -- Emma Shrake, A, 15:34.2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!