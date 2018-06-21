Softball
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A
School;record;LW
1. Lansing, Kee;21-4;1
2. Collins-Maxwell;17-1;2
3. Akron-Westfield;17-2;4
4. AGWSR;16-4;5
5. North Union;14-3;6
6. Clarksville;15-4;3
7. Mason City Newman;20-4;8
8. Lisbon;22-5;9
9. Sigourney;15-8;7
10. Westwood;16-6;12
11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond;14-6;14
12. Lynnville-Sully;14-9;NR
13. Martensdale-St. Mary's;14-11;10
14. West Monona;17-7;11
15. Wayne;16-6;NR
Dropped out: Newell-Fonda (13), Calamus-Wheatland (15)
Class 2A
1. Durant;20-2;1
2. IKM-Manning;16-1;2
3. Alta-Aurelia;15-0;4
4. Louisa-Muscatine;22-4;5
5. Des Moines Christian;10-5;3
6. Central Springs;17-2;3
7. Treynor;15-2;8
8. Iowa City Regina;14-10;7
9. Logan-Magnolia;18-5;9
10. West Sioux;19-5;10
11. North Linn;26-4;11
12. Van Meter;17-4;12
13. East Marshall;17-5;13
14. Jesup;17-10;14
15. Ogden;13-5;NR
Dropped out: BCLUW (15)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption;20-3;1
2. Albia;22-2;2
3. Columbus Catholic;18-2;3
4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;24-5;5
5. Humboldt;19-2;4
6. North Polk;14-5;6
7. Atlantic;17-5;8
8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;20-2;7
9. Roland-Story;15-3;9
10. Solon;14-5;10
11. Spirit Lake;21-3;14
12. West Liberty;15-6;12
13. Camanche;14-9;11
14. Crestwood;14-9;13
15. Clarke;14-6;NR
Dropped out: New Hampton (15)
Class 4A
1. Independence;23-2;2
2. Carlisle;22-4;3
3. Charles City;24-2;1
4. ADM;25-4;4
5. Winterset;20-7;5
6. Oskaloosa;20-4;6
7. Denison-Schleswig;19-2;7
8. North Scott;18-8;8
9. Newton;15-3;13
10. Lewis Central;18-7;12
11. Cedar Rapids Xavier;13-12;9
12. Norwalk;12-10;11
13. Ballard;14-9;14
14. Western Dubuque;17-6;10
15. Waverly-Shell Rock;15-8;NR
Dropped out: Glenwood (15)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;30-3;1
2. Pleasant Valley;19-6;2
3. Dubuque Hempstead;20-4;3
4. Indianola;21-2;4
5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;23-4;5
6. Johnston;18-7;9
7. Fort Dodge;21-4;10
8. Ankeny;18-6;11
9. West Des Moines Valley;16-8;6
10. Urbandale;18-5;13
11. Waukee;15-6;7
12. Burlington;24-3;14
13. Southeast Polk;16-7;12
14. Dowling Catholic;11-9;8
15. Muscatine;12-7;NR
Dropped out: Iowa City High (15)
Iowa City Regina 8, Northeast 3
Northeast;001;200;0;--;3;5;2
Regina;050;210;x;--;8;13;2
WP -- Katie Bracken. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Claire Abbott; Regina, Katie Bracken (3), Jess Hunter, Paisley Gardner, TAylor O'Conner. 2B -- Regina, Bracken, Hunter. RBI -- Northeast, Makenna McDonald, Audrey Morris; Regina, Hunter (4), Carrigan O'Conner, Gardner, Lauren Marth.
Baseball
Pleasant Valley 5, Muscatine 4
Muscatine;101;002;0;--;4;4;0
Pl. Valley;000;103;1;-- ;5;4;3
Drew Logel, Adam Dodds (6) and Tom LoBianco. Will Christopherson, Carlos Rivera (3), Peyton Lindmark (6), Andrew Doyle (7) and Lindmark, Eric Israel (6), Lindmark (7). 3B – PV (Ely Adams). RBI – Muscatine (Gavyn Ashley, Logel, LoBianco); PV (Adams, Carter Hoskins, Caden Kipper, Kyle McDermott, Creighton Nau).
Central DeWitt 7-2, Center Point-Urbana 6-0
First game
CPU;000;111;300;0;--;6;10;2
DeWitt;040;000;200;1;--;7;7;1
Maverick Gatrost, Cam Hasleiet (8) and Ethan Sells; Luke Anderson, Garrett Finley (7) and Finley, Tucker Kinney (7). WP -- Finley (3-1). LP -- Hasleiet (0-1). Two or more hits -- CPU, Dylan Harris 3, Mitchell McCauley 3; DeWitt, Anderson, Cam Steffens. 2B -- CPU, McCauley, Caleb Andrews; DeWitt, Steffens, Anderson, Jacob Swanson. RBIs -- CPU, Sells 2, McCauley 2, Harris, Andrews; DeWitt, Swanson 2, Steffens, Anderson, Devin Hurdle, Alex McAleer
Second game
CPU;000;000;0;--;0;0;3
DeWitt;000;011;X;--;2;7;0
Carsten Zange and Sells; McAleer and Kinney. WP -- McAleer (4-0). LP -- Zange (3-3). Two or more hits -- DeWitt, Finley. RBIs -- DeWitt, Steffens.
Team records -- Center Point-Urbana 10-13, 5-11 WaMaC; Central DeWitt 17-8, 11-8