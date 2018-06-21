Softball

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A

School;record;LW

1. Lansing, Kee;21-4;1

2. Collins-Maxwell;17-1;2

3. Akron-Westfield;17-2;4

4. AGWSR;16-4;5

5. North Union;14-3;6

6. Clarksville;15-4;3

7. Mason City Newman;20-4;8

8. Lisbon;22-5;9

9. Sigourney;15-8;7

10. Westwood;16-6;12

11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond;14-6;14

12. Lynnville-Sully;14-9;NR

13. Martensdale-St. Mary's;14-11;10

14. West Monona;17-7;11

15. Wayne;16-6;NR

Dropped out: Newell-Fonda (13), Calamus-Wheatland (15)

Class 2A

1. Durant;20-2;1

2. IKM-Manning;16-1;2

3. Alta-Aurelia;15-0;4

4. Louisa-Muscatine;22-4;5

5. Des Moines Christian;10-5;3

6. Central Springs;17-2;3

7. Treynor;15-2;8

8. Iowa City Regina;14-10;7

9. Logan-Magnolia;18-5;9

10. West Sioux;19-5;10

11. North Linn;26-4;11

12. Van Meter;17-4;12

13. East Marshall;17-5;13

14. Jesup;17-10;14

15. Ogden;13-5;NR

Dropped out: BCLUW (15)

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption;20-3;1

2. Albia;22-2;2

3. Columbus Catholic;18-2;3

4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;24-5;5

5. Humboldt;19-2;4

6. North Polk;14-5;6

7. Atlantic;17-5;8

8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley;20-2;7

9. Roland-Story;15-3;9

10. Solon;14-5;10

11. Spirit Lake;21-3;14

12. West Liberty;15-6;12

13. Camanche;14-9;11

14. Crestwood;14-9;13

15. Clarke;14-6;NR

Dropped out: New Hampton (15)

Class 4A

1. Independence;23-2;2

2. Carlisle;22-4;3

3. Charles City;24-2;1

4. ADM;25-4;4

5. Winterset;20-7;5

6. Oskaloosa;20-4;6

7. Denison-Schleswig;19-2;7

8. North Scott;18-8;8

9. Newton;15-3;13

10. Lewis Central;18-7;12

11. Cedar Rapids Xavier;13-12;9

12. Norwalk;12-10;11

13. Ballard;14-9;14

14. Western Dubuque;17-6;10

15. Waverly-Shell Rock;15-8;NR

Dropped out: Glenwood (15)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;30-3;1

2. Pleasant Valley;19-6;2

3. Dubuque Hempstead;20-4;3

4. Indianola;21-2;4

5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson;23-4;5

6. Johnston;18-7;9

7. Fort Dodge;21-4;10 

8. Ankeny;18-6;11

9. West Des Moines Valley;16-8;6

10. Urbandale;18-5;13

11. Waukee;15-6;7

12. Burlington;24-3;14

13. Southeast Polk;16-7;12

14. Dowling Catholic;11-9;8

15. Muscatine;12-7;NR

Dropped out: Iowa City High (15)

Iowa City Regina 8, Northeast 3

Northeast;001;200;0;--;3;5;2

Regina;050;210;x;--;8;13;2

WP -- Katie Bracken. LP -- Alexis Ehlers. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Claire Abbott; Regina, Katie Bracken (3), Jess Hunter, Paisley Gardner, TAylor O'Conner. 2B -- Regina, Bracken, Hunter. RBI -- Northeast, Makenna McDonald, Audrey Morris; Regina, Hunter (4), Carrigan O'Conner, Gardner, Lauren Marth.

Baseball

Pleasant Valley 5, Muscatine 4

Muscatine;101;002;0;--;4;4;0

Pl. Valley;000;103;1;-- ;5;4;3

Drew Logel, Adam Dodds (6) and Tom LoBianco. Will Christopherson, Carlos Rivera (3), Peyton Lindmark (6), Andrew Doyle (7) and Lindmark, Eric Israel (6), Lindmark (7). 3B – PV (Ely Adams). RBI – Muscatine (Gavyn Ashley, Logel, LoBianco); PV (Adams, Carter Hoskins, Caden Kipper, Kyle McDermott, Creighton Nau).

Central DeWitt 7-2, Center Point-Urbana 6-0

First game

CPU;000;111;300;0;--;6;10;2

DeWitt;040;000;200;1;--;7;7;1

Maverick Gatrost, Cam Hasleiet (8) and Ethan Sells; Luke Anderson, Garrett Finley (7) and Finley, Tucker Kinney (7). WP -- Finley (3-1). LP -- Hasleiet (0-1). Two or more hits -- CPU, Dylan Harris 3, Mitchell McCauley 3; DeWitt, Anderson, Cam Steffens. 2B -- CPU, McCauley, Caleb Andrews; DeWitt, Steffens, Anderson, Jacob Swanson. RBIs -- CPU, Sells 2, McCauley 2, Harris, Andrews; DeWitt, Swanson 2, Steffens, Anderson, Devin Hurdle, Alex McAleer

Second game

CPU;000;000;0;--;0;0;3

DeWitt;000;011;X;--;2;7;0

Carsten Zange and Sells; McAleer and Kinney. WP -- McAleer (4-0). LP -- Zange (3-3). Two or more hits -- DeWitt, Finley. RBIs -- DeWitt, Steffens.

Team records -- Center Point-Urbana 10-13, 5-11 WaMaC; Central DeWitt 17-8, 11-8

0
0
0
0
0