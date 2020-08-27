 Skip to main content
High school
agate

High school

Football

Friday's games

Iowa metro

Assumption at Davenport West

Bettendorf at Washington

Davenport Central at Iowa City High

Muscatine at North Scott

Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Regina

Ottumwa at Central DeWitt

Iowa area

Camanche at Mount Vernon

Tipton at West Branch

West Liberty at Mediapolis

Bellevue at Northeast

North Cedar at Durant

Wilton at Highland

Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus

Easton Valley at Janesville

Volleyball

MAC-MVC Challenge

at Eldridge

North Scott 21-23, Iowa City West 8-21

North Scott 21-21, Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-7

North Scott 21-20-15, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-22-11

Bettendorf 21-18-15, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-21-12

Bettendorf 21-21, Iowa City West 17-13

Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-21, Bettendorf 18-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-21, Davenport North 10-12

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-21, Davenport North 14-17

Iowa City West 22-21-16, Davenport North 24-15-14

Boys golf

Sterling 183, Rock Island 189

(at Emerald Hill Gold Course)

Medalist: Carter Schlegel, Sterling, 41; Colton Sigel, Rock Island 41.

Sterling -- Schlegel 41, Dale Guerreri 42, Carter Morris 49, Nathan Owens 51.

Rock Island -- Sigel 41, Aaron York 44, Tommy Honeycutt 52, Austin Carlson 52. 

Ridgewood 169, Orion 203

Medalist -- Tom Buman, R, 38.

Orion -- Vaughn Bernhardt 40, Nathan Ergeman 50, Cameron Rascher 53, Ian Neimeier 60, Micah Knox 61.

Ridgewood -- Buman 38, Ganon Greenman 39, Bill Buman 41, Kyler Nimrick 51, Hunter Meirhughe 59,David Swason 59. 

Girls golf

Sterling 213, Moline 218

Medalist -- Maddie Pink, Sterling, 41

Moline -- Kacie Knary 43, Paige Melton 58, Jordan Sanders 58, Sarah Spurgetis 59 Becca Cramer 61, Ellie Rowell 69

Sterling -- Pink 41, Olivia Schwingle 50, Libbi Kendrick 51, Caroline Mobarek 65, Jozlyn Johnson 65, Makayla Wolfe 82, 

Sherrard Triangular

at Fyre Lake Golf Course, Sherrard IL

Team results -- 1. Kewanee 204, 2. Alleman 210, 3. Sherrard 250.

Medalist -- Natalie Yepsen (Kewanee) 42.

Alleman -- Sofia Fernandez 51, Clare Thomson 51, Molly Ahern 52,  Bella Massa 56, Campbell Gustafson 56 

Sherrard -- Marissa Kunzman 56, Lily Passno 58, Miranda Saylor 64, Jordan Engwall 72

Kewanee -- Yepson 42, Mya Mirocha 46, Aspen Schwickerath 58, Hope Peed 58

Boys cross country

Rockridge Triangular

Only Erie-Prohetstown fielded enough runners to score

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Carter Jepson, EP, 18:50.58, 2. Charlie Link, EP, 18:53.42, 3. Jacob Gibson, EP, 18:57.39, 4. Andrew Bomleny, EP, 19:02.33, 5. Luke Deneve, EP 19:30.67.

Erie-Prophetstown -- 1. Jepson 18:50.58, 2. Link 18:53.43, 3. Gibson 18:57.39, 4. Bomleny 19:02.33, 5. Deneve 19:30.67

Morrison -- 6. Brady Wolf 20:00.95, 9. Aiden Dosbsger 22:03.67

Rockridge -- 7. Christian Kilcoin 21:17.14, 11. Jack Redlinger 23:26.95, 15. James Edgington 24:58.86. 16. Luke Mast 25:45.30.

Girls cross country

Rockridge Triangular 

Team results -- 1. Erie-Prophetstown 17, 2. Rockridge 42

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Jordan Robinson, EP, 23:25.14; 2. Dylan Chandler, EP, 23:37.42; 3. Anna Mickley, M, 23:53.14; 4. Jordan Galatine, M, 24:54.02; 5. Madyson Bushon, EP, 25:00.04.

Erie-Prophetstown -- 1. Robinson 23:25.14, 2. Chandler 223:37.42, 5. Bushon 25:00.04, 8. Brooke Lalley 25:32.38, 9. Kara Schipper 26:36.45, 10. Jade Nickerson 28:30.08, 17. Grace Johnson 32:30.61

Rockridge -- 7. Chey Leaich 25:28.11, 11. Erin Danner 28:35.05, 13. McKenzie Chard 29:58.77, 14. Makynzii Murley 31:19.49, 15. Melody Smith 32:26.67, 16. Kaylee Petrekis 32:27.30, 18. Taylor Murley 35:00.00

Morrison -- 3. Mickley 23:53, 14. Galatine 24:54.02, 6. Emily Henson 25:00.52, 12. Marissa Folkers 29:20.89   

