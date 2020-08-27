High school

Football
Friday's games
Iowa metro
Assumption at Davenport West
Bettendorf at Washington
Davenport Central at Iowa City High
Muscatine at North Scott
Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Regina
Ottumwa at Central DeWitt
Iowa area
Camanche at Mount Vernon
Tipton at West Branch
West Liberty at Mediapolis
Bellevue at Northeast
North Cedar at Durant
Wilton at Highland
Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus
Easton Valley at Janesville
Volleyball
MAC-MVC Challenge
at Eldridge
North Scott 21-23, Iowa City West 8-21
North Scott 21-21, Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-7
North Scott 21-20-15, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-22-11
Bettendorf 21-18-15, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-21-12
Bettendorf 21-21, Iowa City West 17-13
Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-21, Bettendorf 18-17
Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-21, Davenport North 10-12
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-21, Davenport North 14-17
Iowa City West 22-21-16, Davenport North 24-15-14
Boys golf
Sterling 183, Rock Island 189
(at Emerald Hill Gold Course)
Medalist: Carter Schlegel, Sterling, 41; Colton Sigel, Rock Island 41.
Sterling -- Schlegel 41, Dale Guerreri 42, Carter Morris 49, Nathan Owens 51.
Rock Island -- Sigel 41, Aaron York 44, Tommy Honeycutt 52, Austin Carlson 52.
Ridgewood 169, Orion 203
Medalist -- Tom Buman, R, 38.
Orion -- Vaughn Bernhardt 40, Nathan Ergeman 50, Cameron Rascher 53, Ian Neimeier 60, Micah Knox 61.
Ridgewood -- Buman 38, Ganon Greenman 39, Bill Buman 41, Kyler Nimrick 51, Hunter Meirhughe 59,David Swason 59.
Girls golf
Sterling 213, Moline 218
Medalist -- Maddie Pink, Sterling, 41
Moline -- Kacie Knary 43, Paige Melton 58, Jordan Sanders 58, Sarah Spurgetis 59 Becca Cramer 61, Ellie Rowell 69
Sterling -- Pink 41, Olivia Schwingle 50, Libbi Kendrick 51, Caroline Mobarek 65, Jozlyn Johnson 65, Makayla Wolfe 82,
Sherrard Triangular
at Fyre Lake Golf Course, Sherrard IL
Team results -- 1. Kewanee 204, 2. Alleman 210, 3. Sherrard 250.
Medalist -- Natalie Yepsen (Kewanee) 42.
Alleman -- Sofia Fernandez 51, Clare Thomson 51, Molly Ahern 52, Bella Massa 56, Campbell Gustafson 56
Sherrard -- Marissa Kunzman 56, Lily Passno 58, Miranda Saylor 64, Jordan Engwall 72
Kewanee -- Yepson 42, Mya Mirocha 46, Aspen Schwickerath 58, Hope Peed 58
Boys cross country
Rockridge Triangular
Only Erie-Prohetstown fielded enough runners to score
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Carter Jepson, EP, 18:50.58, 2. Charlie Link, EP, 18:53.42, 3. Jacob Gibson, EP, 18:57.39, 4. Andrew Bomleny, EP, 19:02.33, 5. Luke Deneve, EP 19:30.67.
Erie-Prophetstown -- 1. Jepson 18:50.58, 2. Link 18:53.43, 3. Gibson 18:57.39, 4. Bomleny 19:02.33, 5. Deneve 19:30.67
Morrison -- 6. Brady Wolf 20:00.95, 9. Aiden Dosbsger 22:03.67
Rockridge -- 7. Christian Kilcoin 21:17.14, 11. Jack Redlinger 23:26.95, 15. James Edgington 24:58.86. 16. Luke Mast 25:45.30.
Girls cross country
Rockridge Triangular
Team results -- 1. Erie-Prophetstown 17, 2. Rockridge 42
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Jordan Robinson, EP, 23:25.14; 2. Dylan Chandler, EP, 23:37.42; 3. Anna Mickley, M, 23:53.14; 4. Jordan Galatine, M, 24:54.02; 5. Madyson Bushon, EP, 25:00.04.
Erie-Prophetstown -- 1. Robinson 23:25.14, 2. Chandler 223:37.42, 5. Bushon 25:00.04, 8. Brooke Lalley 25:32.38, 9. Kara Schipper 26:36.45, 10. Jade Nickerson 28:30.08, 17. Grace Johnson 32:30.61
Rockridge -- 7. Chey Leaich 25:28.11, 11. Erin Danner 28:35.05, 13. McKenzie Chard 29:58.77, 14. Makynzii Murley 31:19.49, 15. Melody Smith 32:26.67, 16. Kaylee Petrekis 32:27.30, 18. Taylor Murley 35:00.00
Morrison -- 3. Mickley 23:53, 14. Galatine 24:54.02, 6. Emily Henson 25:00.52, 12. Marissa Folkers 29:20.89
