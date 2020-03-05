High school
agate

High school

Boys basketball

Iowa state tournament

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Class 1A

Monday's games

9:30 a.m. -- (4) Montezuma (23-2) vs. (5) Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3)

11:15 a.m. -- (1) Lake Mills (23-2) vs. (8) Wapsie Valley (18-7)

1 p.m. -- (2) Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. (7) Springville (20-5)

2:45 p.m. -- (3) Remsen St. Mary's (22-3) vs. (6) West Fork (23-2)

Class 2A

Monday's games

4:30 p.m. -- (3) North Linn (24-0) vs. (6) West Sioux (22-2)

6:30 p.m. -- (2) Treynor (24-1) vs. (7) Pella Christian (13-10)

8:15 p.m. -- (1) Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. (8) Woodward-Granger (22-2)

Tuesday's game

9:30 a.m. -- (4) Camanche (21-3) vs. (5) Monticello (21-2)

Class 3A

Tuesday's games

11:15 a.m. -- (1) Norwalk (21-3) vs. (8) Harlan (18-6)

1 p.m. -- (4) Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. (5) Ballard (18-6)

2:45 p.m. -- (2) Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. (7) Clear Creek Amana (19-5)

4:30 p.m. -- (3) Pella (19-5) vs. (6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10)

Class 4A

Tuesday's games

6:30 p.m. -- (4) Waukee (21-2) vs. (5) North Scott (22-1)

8:15 p.m. -- (1) Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. (8) Davenport North (16-8)

Wednesday's games

10:30 a.m. -- (3) Iowa City West (21-2) vs. (6) Ankeny (18-5)

12:15 p.m. -- (2) Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. (7) Dowling Catholic (16-7)

Illinois postseason pairings

Class 3A

Sterling Regional

Today's final

At Sterling -- Geneseo (20-9) vs. Rochelle (20-11), 7 p.m.

LaSalle-Peru Regional

Today's final

At LaSalle-Peru -- Rock Island (21-8) vs. Ottawa (16-11), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Moline Regional

Today's final

At Moline -- United Township (12-18) vs. Normal Community West (13-19), 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Illinois state tournament

Class 3A Country Financial Three-Point Showdown 

Finalists: Aubrey Hubbard, Sr., Waterloo (10), Kenzey Decker, Jr., Springfield (10), Jamyah Winter, Jr. Rock Island (10), Dionna Brooks, Jr., De La Salle (11)

Iowa state tournament

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Class 5A

Thursday's results

Johnston 71, Iowa City High 61

Waukee 88, Waterloo West 65

Today's championship

(3) Johnston (23-2) vs. (1) Waukee (23-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday's results

North Scott 40, Center Point-Urbana 32

Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 51

Saturday's championship

(1) North Scott (25-0) vs. (6) Lewis Central (21-5), 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday's results

North Polk 46, Dike-New Hartford 44

Sioux City Heelan 61, Clear Lake 57

Today's championship

(5) North Polk (21-5) vs. (3) Sioux City Heelan (21-4), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Today's semifinals

(1) Cascade (26-0) vs. (4) Osage (23-2), 10 a.m.

(2) West Hancock (25-1) vs. (3) North Linn (22-2), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A

Today's semifinals

(1) Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. (5) St. Ansgar (22-2), 1:30 p.m.

(2) Bellevue Marquette (24-1) vs. (3) Algona Garrigan (24-1), 3:15 p.m.

North Scott 40, Center Point-Urbana 32

CENTER POINT-URBANA (22-3) -- Adrianna Katcher 1-6 0-0 3, Bryn Hadsall 2-6 1-1 6, Peyton Kriegel 1-7 0-0 2, Ryley Goebel 5-13 5-5 15, Lauren Dufoe 1-4 0-0 2, Tayler Reaves 1-2 0-0 3, Laine Hadsall 0-0 0-0 0, Emma DeSmet 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Neighbor 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 11-43 7-8 32

NORTH SCOTT (25-0) -- Presley Case 4-10 0-0 10, Brooke Kilburg 1-6 1-3 4, Sam Scott 0-4 3-4 3, Adriane Latham 1-2 1-1 3, Grace Boffeli 8-10 1-2 17, Reagan Schoening 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Happel 0-1 0-0 0, Hattie Hagedorn 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 15-39 7-11 40

Center Point-Urbana;7;6;14;5;--;32

North Scott;7;11;10;12;--;40

Three-point goals -- CPU 3-16 (Katcher 1-5, Hadsall 1-4, Reaves 1-2, Kriegel 0-4, Goebel 0-1); North Scott 3-19 (Case 2-6, Kilburg 1-4, Scott 0-4, Schoening 0-2, Hagedorn 0-2, Happel 0-1). Rebounds -- CPU 26 (Goebel 9, Katcher 4, Dufoe 4); North Scott 31 (Boffeli 14, Kilburg 4, Latham 4). Assists -- CPU 6 (Katcher 3); North Scott 10 (Latham 6). Blocks -- CPU 0, North Scott 2 (Boffeli 2). Steals -- CPU 7 (Goebel 3); North Scott 4 (Boffeli 2). Turnovers -- CPU 13 (B. Hadsall 4, Kriegel 4); North Scott 14 (Case 4, Latham 4). Team fouls -- CPU 15, North Scott 8. Fouled out -- none.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News