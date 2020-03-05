High school

Boys basketball
Iowa state tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Class 1A
Monday's games
9:30 a.m. -- (4) Montezuma (23-2) vs. (5) Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3)
11:15 a.m. -- (1) Lake Mills (23-2) vs. (8) Wapsie Valley (18-7)
1 p.m. -- (2) Algona Garrigan (22-2) vs. (7) Springville (20-5)
2:45 p.m. -- (3) Remsen St. Mary's (22-3) vs. (6) West Fork (23-2)
Class 2A
Monday's games
4:30 p.m. -- (3) North Linn (24-0) vs. (6) West Sioux (22-2)
6:30 p.m. -- (2) Treynor (24-1) vs. (7) Pella Christian (13-10)
8:15 p.m. -- (1) Boyden-Hull (21-3) vs. (8) Woodward-Granger (22-2)
Tuesday's game
9:30 a.m. -- (4) Camanche (21-3) vs. (5) Monticello (21-2)
Class 3A
Tuesday's games
11:15 a.m. -- (1) Norwalk (21-3) vs. (8) Harlan (18-6)
1 p.m. -- (4) Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. (5) Ballard (18-6)
2:45 p.m. -- (2) Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. (7) Clear Creek Amana (19-5)
4:30 p.m. -- (3) Pella (19-5) vs. (6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10)
Class 4A
Tuesday's games
6:30 p.m. -- (4) Waukee (21-2) vs. (5) North Scott (22-1)
8:15 p.m. -- (1) Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. (8) Davenport North (16-8)
Wednesday's games
10:30 a.m. -- (3) Iowa City West (21-2) vs. (6) Ankeny (18-5)
12:15 p.m. -- (2) Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. (7) Dowling Catholic (16-7)
Illinois postseason pairings
Class 3A
Sterling Regional
Today's final
At Sterling -- Geneseo (20-9) vs. Rochelle (20-11), 7 p.m.
LaSalle-Peru Regional
Today's final
At LaSalle-Peru -- Rock Island (21-8) vs. Ottawa (16-11), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Moline Regional
Today's final
At Moline -- United Township (12-18) vs. Normal Community West (13-19), 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Illinois state tournament
Class 3A Country Financial Three-Point Showdown
Finalists: Aubrey Hubbard, Sr., Waterloo (10), Kenzey Decker, Jr., Springfield (10), Jamyah Winter, Jr. Rock Island (10), Dionna Brooks, Jr., De La Salle (11)
Iowa state tournament
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Class 5A
Thursday's results
Johnston 71, Iowa City High 61
Waukee 88, Waterloo West 65
Today's championship
(3) Johnston (23-2) vs. (1) Waukee (23-2), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday's results
North Scott 40, Center Point-Urbana 32
Lewis Central 62, Glenwood 51
Saturday's championship
(1) North Scott (25-0) vs. (6) Lewis Central (21-5), 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday's results
North Polk 46, Dike-New Hartford 44
Sioux City Heelan 61, Clear Lake 57
Today's championship
(5) North Polk (21-5) vs. (3) Sioux City Heelan (21-4), 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Today's semifinals
(1) Cascade (26-0) vs. (4) Osage (23-2), 10 a.m.
(2) West Hancock (25-1) vs. (3) North Linn (22-2), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1A
Today's semifinals
(1) Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. (5) St. Ansgar (22-2), 1:30 p.m.
(2) Bellevue Marquette (24-1) vs. (3) Algona Garrigan (24-1), 3:15 p.m.
North Scott 40, Center Point-Urbana 32
CENTER POINT-URBANA (22-3) -- Adrianna Katcher 1-6 0-0 3, Bryn Hadsall 2-6 1-1 6, Peyton Kriegel 1-7 0-0 2, Ryley Goebel 5-13 5-5 15, Lauren Dufoe 1-4 0-0 2, Tayler Reaves 1-2 0-0 3, Laine Hadsall 0-0 0-0 0, Emma DeSmet 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Neighbor 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 11-43 7-8 32
NORTH SCOTT (25-0) -- Presley Case 4-10 0-0 10, Brooke Kilburg 1-6 1-3 4, Sam Scott 0-4 3-4 3, Adriane Latham 1-2 1-1 3, Grace Boffeli 8-10 1-2 17, Reagan Schoening 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Happel 0-1 0-0 0, Hattie Hagedorn 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 15-39 7-11 40
Center Point-Urbana;7;6;14;5;--;32
North Scott;7;11;10;12;--;40
Three-point goals -- CPU 3-16 (Katcher 1-5, Hadsall 1-4, Reaves 1-2, Kriegel 0-4, Goebel 0-1); North Scott 3-19 (Case 2-6, Kilburg 1-4, Scott 0-4, Schoening 0-2, Hagedorn 0-2, Happel 0-1). Rebounds -- CPU 26 (Goebel 9, Katcher 4, Dufoe 4); North Scott 31 (Boffeli 14, Kilburg 4, Latham 4). Assists -- CPU 6 (Katcher 3); North Scott 10 (Latham 6). Blocks -- CPU 0, North Scott 2 (Boffeli 2). Steals -- CPU 7 (Goebel 3); North Scott 4 (Boffeli 2). Turnovers -- CPU 13 (B. Hadsall 4, Kriegel 4); North Scott 14 (Case 4, Latham 4). Team fouls -- CPU 15, North Scott 8. Fouled out -- none.