High school

Boys basketball
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 1A District 5
Tuesday's results
At Preston -- Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Central City 32; Easton Valley 61, Clinton Prince of Peace 46
Thursday's final
At Cascade -- Edgewood-Colesburg (14-9) vs. Easton Valley (23-0), 7 p.m.
Class 1A District 7
Tuesday's results
At Highland -- Springville 71, Lone Tree 62; Highland 72, North Cedar 68
Thursday's final
At North Liberty -- Springville (18-5) vs. Highland (19-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 9
Tuesday's result
Class 3A Substate 4
Thursday's semifinals
Dubuque Wahlert (7-14) at Mount Vernon (20-2), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-11) at Central DeWitt (17-5), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Substate 5
Thursday's semifinals
Mount Pleasant (12-10) at Davenport Assumption (18-4), 7 p.m.
Keokuk (16-7) at Clear Creek Amana (17-5), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 2
Friday's games
Iowa City High (9-12) at Dubuque Senior (18-3), 7 p.m.
Davenport North (14-8) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-7), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 3
Friday's games
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (7-14) at Waterloo West (19-2), 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-8) at North Scott (20-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Friday's games
Ottumwa (13-9) at Iowa City West (19-2), 7 p.m.
Pleasant Valley (12-10) at Davenport Central (15-6), 7 p.m.
Illinois postseason pairings
Class 1A
Galva Regional
Tuesday's results
(4) Abingdon-Avon 61, (15) Galva 41; (7) Monmouth United 63, (13) West Central 57
Today's games
(8) Ridgewood vs. (1) Peoria Quest Charter, 6 p.m.
(4) Abingdon-Avon vs. (7) Monmouth United, 7:30 p.m.
Princeville Regional
Tuesday's results
(3) Peoria Christian 75, (12) Spoon River Valley 68; (10) Peoria Heights 49, (5) Wethersfield 38
Today's games
(2) Princeville vs. (6) Elmwood, 6 p.m.
(3) Peoria Christian vs. (10) Peoria Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Fulton Regional
Tuesday's results
(4) Fulton 75, (14) Milledgeville 48; (13) Stockton 49, (6) Annawan 35
Today's games
(1) East Dubuque vs. (8) Galena, 6 p.m.
(4) Fulton vs. (13) Stockton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Rock Falls Regional
Today's games
(8) Erie-Prophetstown vs. (1) Sterling Newman, 6 p.m.
(5) Rock Falls vs. (4) Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Regional
Tuesday's result
(7) Princeton 60, (1) Kewanee 56
Today's game
(5) Fieldcrest vs. (4) Illinois Valley Central, 7 p.m.
Aledo Regional
Tuesday's result
(20) Rockridge 53, (10) Alleman 46
Today's game
(6) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (3) Orion, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Sterling Regional
Tuesday, March 3
(2) Geneseo vs. (8) Dixon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
(3) Sterling vs. (5) Rochelle, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Regional final at Sterling, 7 p.m.
LaSalle-Peru Regional
Monday, March 2
(7) LaSalle-Peru vs. (9) Dunlap, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
LaSalle-Peru/Dunlap winner vs. (1) Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
(4) Ottawa vs. (6) Streator, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Regional final at LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Moline Regional
Tuesday, March 3
(2) Pekin vs. (6) United Township, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
(3) Moline vs. (5) Normal Community West, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Regional final at Moline, 7 p.m.
WILLIAMSBURG (16-7) -- Jake Weber 2-7 1-2 7, Kaden Wetjen 7-17 2-6 18, Levi Weldon 0-4 0-0 0, Austin Burns 1-6 0-0 3, Draven Williams 5-9 4-4 14, Ryan Cavett 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall Meyer 1-2 0-0 2, John Steinmetz 0-0 0-0 0, Gabe Schlabaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Curtin 0-1 0-0 0, Kobe Julius 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 7-12 46.
CAMANCHE (20-3) -- LJ Henderson 4-6 2-4 10, Caleb Delzell 10-14 0-4 21, Zach Erwin 2-4 0-0 4, Cam Soenksen 2-10 4-5 10, Jordan Lawrence 3-7 3-8 11, Ethan Buckley 0-0 0-0 0, Zayne Feller 4-7 1-3 9, Michael Delzell 0-4 0-0 0, Brayden Lodge 0-0 0-2 0, Logan Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 10-26 65.
Williamsburg;16;9;10;11;--;46
Camanche;16;22;13;14;--;65
3-point goals -- Williamsburg 5-23 (Wetjen 2-9, Weber 2-5, Burns 1-3, Weldon 0-1, Cavett 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Curtin 0-1, Williams 0-2); Camanche 5-18 (Soenksen 2-8, Lawrence 2-3, C. Delzell 1-4, Henderson 0-1, M. Delzell 0-2). Rebounds -- Williamsburg 32 (Williams 8); Camanche 39 (C. Delzell 9, Feller 8). Turnovers -- Williamsburg 15, Camanche 11. Total fouls -- Williamsburg 21, Camanche 14. Fouled out -- Soenksen.
ALLEMAN (4-28) – Elijah Campos 4-12 2-2 13, Paul Rouse 1-5 1-2 3, Alec Ponder 5-9 1-1 13, Jake Mattecheck 0-2 2-4 2, Rudy Glancey 1-3 1-2 4, Ryan Dockery-Jackson 4-6 0-0 1 3 8, Caleb Sharer 1-5 0-0 3, Bryant Estes 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron Wallace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 7-11 46.
ROCKRIDGE (26-5) – Nate Henry 13-18 5-6 31, Jenson Whiteman 5-13 0-0 12, Thomas Fratzke 0-0 0-0 0, Maverick Chisholm 1-2 0-0 3, Levi Buckrop 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Rusk 2-7 0-0 4, Jase Whiteman 1-4 0-2 3, Grant Jorgenson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 5-8 53.
Alleman;12;15;5;14;—;46
Rockridge;8;15;15;15;—;53
3-point goals – AHS 5-14 (Campos 3-10, Rouse 0-1, Glancey 1-1, Sharer 1-1, Wallace 0-1), RHS 4-15 (Henry 0-1, Jenson Whiteman 2-8, Chisholm 1-2, Jase Whiteman 1-4). Rebounds – AHS 23, RHS 19. Turnovers – AHS 11, RHS 4. Fouls – AHS 11, RHS 8.
Peoria Heights 49, Wethersfield 38
PEORIA HEIGHTS – Kennington 0 0-0 1 0, Heid 6 4-5 1 18, Carrell 2 0-0 1 4, Crew 2 0-0 1 4, Mathews 2 0-0 1 4, Mathews 7 0-2 4 15, Gillian 2 0-1 2 4. Totals 21 4-8 10 49.
WETHERSFIELD – Bryant 1 0-0 0 3, Smith 0 0-0 2 0, Miller 0 0-0 2 0, Quagliano 2 0-0 3 5, Nelson 2 0-0 2 5Franklin 1 0-0 1 2, Kelley 7 5-8 2 19, Baker 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 15 5-8 13 38.
Peoria Heights;8;12;14;15;—;49
Wethersfield;13;3;9;13;—;38
3-point goals – PH 3 (Heid 2, Mathews 1), W (Bryant 1, Quagliano 1, Nelson 1).
Stockton 49, Annawan 35
STOCKTON – McGovan 1 0-0 1 2, Burke 1 1-2 4 4, Coffey 3 2-4 1 8, Reynolds 3 0-1 2 7, Buphous 2 1-2 2 6, Hille 1 0-0 2 2, Schulty 8 4-8 1 20. Totals 19 8-17 13 49.
ANNAWAN – Samuels 3 3-4 5 10, Sims 0 0-0 1 0, Matney 3 1-2 5 7, Gripp 4 2-3 4 11, Shaw 0 0-0 3 0, Earley 0 0-0 1 0, Goodman 2 3-3 0 7. Totals 12 9-12 19 35.
Stockton;14;13;10;12;—;49
Annawan;3;9;11;12;—;35
3-point goals – S 3 (Burke 1, Reynolds 1, Buphous 1), A 2 (Samuels 1, Gripp 1).
Girls basketball
Illinois postseason
at Normal (Redbird Arena)
Friday's games
Class 1A state tournament
Lanark Eastland vs. Shiloh, 11 a.m.
Aurora Christian vs. Lewiston, 1 p.m.
Class 2A state tournament
Pleasant Plains vs. Riverdale, 5:30 p.m.
Centerville vs. Chicago Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 5A state tournament
Monday, March 2nd
(2) Iowa City High (22-1) vs (7) Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10:00 a.m.
(3) Johnston (21-2) vs Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
(1) Waukee (21-2) vs (8) Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
(4) Cedar Falls (19-4) vs (5) Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.
Class 4A state tournament
Tuesday, March 3rd
(1) North Scott (23-0) vs (8) Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
(4) Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs (5) Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
(2) Glenwood (24-0) vs (7) Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.
(3) Ballard (22-1) vs (6) Lewis Central (19-5), 5:00 p.m.
Class 3A state tournament
Monday's games
(1) Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. (8) Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.
(4) Red Oak (21-3) vs. (5) North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
(2) Clear Lake (22-2) vs. (7) Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
(3) Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. (6) Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.
Class 1A Region 4
Today's final
At Pleasant Valley -- Bellevue Marquette (22-1) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (20-4), 7 p.m
Class 4A Region 4
Tuesday's result
Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 44
Class 4A Region 5
Tuesday's result
North Scott 66, Keokuk 27
Class 5A Region 8
Tuesday's result
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Davenport North 45
North Scott 66, Keokuk 27
Keokuk -- Alivia Myhre 0 0-0 0, Michenna Davis 1 0-0 3, Abigail Wolter 1 5-6 8, Keleigh Hall 3 0-0 6, Cassidy Koeber 3 0-0 6, Kayde Martin 1 0-2 2, Haylee Davis 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-8 27.
North Scott -- Presley Case 2 1-2 6, Brooke Kilburg 1 0-0 3, Samantha Scott 3 4-4 13, Adriane Latham 0 0-0 0, Grace Boffeli 15 8-9 38, Reagan Schoening 1 1-2 4, Sydney Happel 0 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0 0-0 0, Avery Woods 1 0-0 2, Rachel Anderson 0 0-0 0, Alissa Bockenfeld 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-17 66.
Keokuk;4;8;9;6;--;27
N. Scott;25;15;14;12;--;66
Three-point field goals: Keokuk 2 (Davis, Wolter), North Scott 6 (Scott 3, Case, Kilburg, Schoening). Total Fouls - Keokuk 16, North Scott 11. Technical Foul - Keokuk bench.
Records - Keokuk 18-4, North Scott 23-0.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 54, Davenport North 45
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (20-3) – Sidney McCrea 5-12 10-13 22, Hailey Cooper 1-5 0-1 2, Mallory McDermott 7-14 5-9 23, Jenna Leggat 0-2 0-0 0, Kamryn Grissel 0-5 2-2 2, Natalie Bennett 1-4 2-2 5, Lauren Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 19-27 54.
DAVENPORT NORTH (18-5) – Jordan Burch 5-8 0-0 14, Camry Dillie 4-8 0-0 6, Anne Awour 2-3 0-0 5, Mekiyah Harris 3-11 0-0 8, Bella Sims 3-9 0-0 6, Ivy Wilmington 2-6 0-0 5, Lindsey Broders 0-0 1-2 1, Tayja Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 1-2 45.
Cedar Rapids Prairie;11;12;11;20;--;54
Davepornt North;12;12;15;6;--;45
3-point goals – Prairie 7-17 (McDermott 4-5, McCrea 2-5, Bennett 1-3, Leggat 0-1, Grissel 0-3); North Burch 4-6, Harris 2-7, Awour 1-1, Wilmington 1-3, Sims 0-2, Dillie 0-4). Rebounds – Prairie 29 (McCrea 9); North 30 (Awour 13). Turnovers – Prairie 5; North 14. Total fouls – Prairie 5; North 21. Fouled out – none
All-WB6 team
First team: Brook Borum, Sterling, Olivia Edwards, Quincy, Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo, Cierra McNamee, Moline, Hannah Simmer, Rock Island
Second team: Maddi Basrickman, Geneseo, Jasmine Bell, United Township, Riley Jenkins, Galesburg, Bralee Trice, Moline, Emily Wilson, Quincy
Honorable mention: Breelyn Borum, Sterling, Jade Hunter, United Township, Brooklynn Larson, Rock Island, Lauren Livingston, Galesburg, Imari McDuffy, Rock Island
Wrestling
Aurora Christian 52, Rock Island 24
At 2A Rochelle Team Sectional
170 – Jack Certa (AC) maj. dec. Savage Wates, 12-2; 182 – Alex Knauf (AC) won by forfeit; 195 – Braden Hunter (AC) won by forfeit; 220 – Angel Jaimes (AC) won by forfeit; 285 – Pharoah Gray (RI) pinned Mike Esquivel (AC), 3:09; 106 – Noah Dial (AC) tech. fall Sammy Niyonkuru (RI), 15-0; 113 – Chris Moore (AC) pinned Tyler Barbee (RI), 1:02; 120 – Joel Mylin (AC) maj. dec. Manny Limon (RI), 13-2; 126 – Adan Rocha (AC) pinned Omareon Gay (RI), 1:37; 132 – Kyle Gant (RI) won by forfeit; 138 – Tyler Martinez (AC) dec. Jaylen Breakenridge (RI), 7-1; 145 – Noah Villareal (AC) pinned Victor Guzman (RI), 2:47; 152 – Brandon Lawver (RI) pinned Devin Medina (AC), 1:52; 160 – Trenton Syler (RI) pinned Niko Zepeda (AC), 5:47.
Dakota 47, Riverdale 25
at 1A Rock Falls Team Sectional
132 – Eli Hinde (Riv) dec. Case Rockey, 2-0. 138 – Lucas Sutherland (D) pinned Isaiah Winters, 1:07. 145 – Kade Wales (D) pinned Carson Ebenroth, 2:29. 152 – Colton Reiman (Riv) maj. dec. Quinton Heilemeier, 13-4. 160 – Aidan Nardin (D) by fft. 170 – Andrew Wenzel (D) dec. Trystan Altensey, 2-1. 182 – Evan Riggle (D) pinned Ely Pettit, :37. 195 – Martin Snyder (D) pinned Matt Lowe, 1:10. 220 – Bryan Caves (Riv) pinned Cody Meade, 2:13. 285 –Dalton Riggle (D) pinned Shane O’Havor, 1:04. 106 – Collin Altensey (Riv) pinned Ethan Rood, 2:52. 113 – Jaden Searl (Riv) by fft. 120 – Phoenix Blakely (D) maj. dec. Brock Smith, 12-2. 126 – Conner Elmer (D) maj. decc. Alex Watson, 11-3.
Prairie Central 54, Mercer County 22
at 1A LeRoy Team Sectional
220 – Josh Woodrey (PC) by fft. 285 – Brandon Hoselton (PC) pinned Jared Cheline, 1:06. 106 – Braiden Travis (PC) by fft. 113 – Carson Clawson (MC) dec. Abby Bergstralh, 16-12. 120 – Broctyn King (MC) maj. dec. McKonnen Steidinger 13-4. 126 – Nick Fever (PC) pinned Blaine Engle, 2:36. 132 – Noah Miller (MC) dec. Christian Fever, 10-5. 138 – Jesse Karnes (PC) by fft. 145 – Corbin Moser (PC) pinned David Meece, 3:08. 152 – Carson Tippie (MC) pinned Owen Steidinger, 3:16. 160 – Seth Speaker (MC) pinned Caden Young, 1:15. 170 – Connor Casner (PC) pinned Griffen Kernan, :17. 182 – Logen Deacetis (PC) by fft. 195 – Owen Moser (PC) by fft.
All-WB6 team
First team: 106 Charlie Farmer, Moline, 113 Noah Tapia, Moline, 120 Kade Hornback, Geneseo, 126 Luke Henkhaus, Geneseo, 132 Kole Bower, Moline, 138 Brayden Porter, Sterling, 145 Mauricio Garcia, Sterling, 152 Jack Patting, Alleman, 160 Braydon Hodson, United Township, 170 Nick Simester, Sterling, 182 Thomas Culp, Quincy, 195 Eli Allen, Geneseo, 220 Jason Farnham Jr., Sterling, 285 Cobie Underwood, Moline
Second team: 106 Dalton Nimrick, Alleman, 113 Anthony Montez, Geneseo, 120 Manhy Limon, Rock Island, 126 Gae Mowry, Alleman, 132 Victor Guzman, Rock Island, 138 David Diericks, Alleman, 145 Bruce Moore, Geneseo, 152 Clay DeBaillie, Geneseo, 160 Kolten Smith, Sterling, 170 Kaleb Vahle, Quincy, 182 DeAnthony Parker, Moline, 195 Eli Denton, Alleman, 220 Roberto Torres, Alleman, 285 Robert Stohl, Geneseo
Girls bowling
All-WB6 team
First team: Casey Folger, Galesburg, Kelsey Freeman, Rock Island, Regina Harmening, United Township, Heather Motley, Rock Island, Bailey Tripilas, Rock Island
Second team: Rgyn Buffington, Moline, Carli Gordon, Rock Island, Jenah Hart, Geneseo, Madison Holevoet, Geneseo, Zoey Paone, Sterling