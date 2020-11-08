High school

 Skip to main content
Football

Iowa playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday's games

Eight-player

Remsen St. Mary's (10-0) vs. Montezuma (10-0), 9 a.m.

Don Bosco (9-0) vs. Fremont-Mills (7-1), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Harlan (10-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-2), 4 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) vs. North Scott (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Class A

Saint Ansgar (10-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-1), 9 a.m.

Grundy Center (10-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-2), 12:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Southeast Polk (9-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (10-0), 4 p.m.

Ankeny (9-1) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (10-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (9-1), 9 a.m.

Ida Grove OABCIG (10-0) vs. Sigourney-Keota (10-0), 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) vs. Camanche (9-1), 4 p.m.

Waukon (8-1) vs. Monroe PCM (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

