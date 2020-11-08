High school

Football
Iowa playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday's games
Eight-player
Remsen St. Mary's (10-0) vs. Montezuma (10-0), 9 a.m.
Don Bosco (9-0) vs. Fremont-Mills (7-1), 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Harlan (10-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-2), 4 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0) vs. North Scott (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Class A
Saint Ansgar (10-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-1), 9 a.m.
Grundy Center (10-0) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-2), 12:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Southeast Polk (9-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (10-0), 4 p.m.
Ankeny (9-1) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (10-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (9-1), 9 a.m.
Ida Grove OABCIG (10-0) vs. Sigourney-Keota (10-0), 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) vs. Camanche (9-1), 4 p.m.
Waukon (8-1) vs. Monroe PCM (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!