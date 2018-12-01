Boys basketball 

LATE SATURDAY

Bellevue 56, Bellevue Marquette 55

BELLEVUE -- Trey Daugherty 8 1-1 2 18, Andrew Swartz 2 0-0 0 5, Jackson Wagner 0 0-2 4 0, Paxton Felderman 5 4-4 2 17, Lucas Tennant 1 2-8 1 4, Riley Konrardy 1 0-0 2 2, Colby Sieverding 2 0-2 5 6, Trevor Hager 2 0-0 5 4. Totals 21 7-17 21 56

BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Jeb Schwager 0 0-0 0 0, Carson Michels 2 2-2 0 6, Ty Parker 3 1-2 3 9, Danny Koos 3 3-6 5 10, Ethan Pfiffner 9 2-4 0 21, Parker Mueller 0 0-1 1 0, Jake Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Nick Hager 0 0-0 0 0, Matthew Brinker 1 6-6 3 8, Tyler Kremer 0 1-2 1 1. Totals 18 15-23 13 55

Bellevue;11;13;17;15;--;56

Marquette;12;11;13;19;--;55

3-point goals -- Bellevue 7 (Felderman 3, Sieverding 2, Daugherty, Swartz); Marquette 4 (Parker 2, Koos, Pfiffner). Fouled out -- Bellevue (Sieverding, Hager); Marquette (Koos)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments