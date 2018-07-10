Softball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 4A Region 6

Tuesday's score

Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, Keokuk 0

Class 5A Region 7

Tuesday's score

Dubuque Hempstead 4, Davenport West 0

Class 5A Region 8

Tuesday's score

Pleasant Valley 4, Burlington 2

Iowa state softball tournament 

Class 1A

Monday, July 16

Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (25-13) at Buena Vista University Diamond, 11 a.m. 

Lisbon (33-8) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14) at Diamond 2, 11:30 a.m.

Akron-Westfield (26-4) vs. New London (20-9) at Buena Vista University Diamond, 1 p.m.

AGWSR (26-7) vs. Janesville (26-11) at Diamond 2, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday, July 16

Louisa-Muscatine (35-6), vs. Wilton (25-15) at Buena Vista Diamond, 3 p.m.

Central Springs (27-3) vs. Logan-Magnolia (27-6), at Diamond 2, 3:30 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (22-6), vs. Earlham (27-11) at Buena Vista Diamond, 5 p.m.

Alta-Christian (22-3), vs. Iowa City Regina (23-15), at Diamond 2, 5:30 p.m. 

Class 3A 

Monday, July 16

Davenport Assumption (36-3) vs. Benton Community (27-14) at Buena Vista Diamond, 7 p.m. 

Humboldt (30-3) vs. Atlantic (30-5) at Diamond 2, 7:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, July 17 

Albia (31-4) vs. Spirit Lake (28-7) at Buena Vista Diamond, 11 a.m.

Waterloo Columbus Catholic (38-2) vs. Roland-Story (28-4), at Diamond 2, 11:30 a.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday, July 17

ADM (33-7) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-22) at Buena Vista Diamond, 1 p.m.

Newton (24-7) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-16) at Diamond 2, 1:30 p.m.

Charles City (33-6) vs. Des Moines Hoover (19-7) at Buena Vista Diamond, 3 p.m.

Independence (34-6) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-13) at Diamond 2, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday, July 17

Pleasant Valley (33-7) vs. Iowa City High (24-18) at Buenna Vista Diamond, 5 p.m.

West Des Moines Valley (31-9) vs. Johnston (27-10) at Diamond 2, 5:30 p.m.

Indianola (34-3) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (31-11) at Buena Vista Diamond, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (34-8) vs. Fort Dodge (35-7) at Diamond 2, 7:30 p.m.

West;000;000;0;--;0;4;1

Hempstead;210;010;x;--;4;4;0

Sara Weisrock, Kaylie Caldwell and Megan Weisrock; Julia Meehan and Kayla LaPage. WP -- Meehan (15-5); LP -- S. Weisrock (12-6). 2B -- West (Emma Lee); Hempstead (Alana Cooksley). HR -- Hempstead (Morgan Krug). RBI -- Hempstead (Cooksley, Krug).

Team records -- Davenport West 26-16 (final); Dubuque Hempstead 31-11

All-SEISC North Division

First team

Pitcher -- Isabelle True, Jr., Louisa Muscatine; Eliza Noa, Sr., Wapello; Madie Anderson, Fr., Winfield Mount Union

Catcher -- Emma Reid, Jr., Wapello; Chloe Jacque, Jr., Lone Tree; Katie Hearn, Jr., Louisa Muscatine

Infield -- Ellie Ledger, Jr., Pekin; Kylee Sanders, Fr., Louisa Muscatine; Aly Stokes, Jr., Highland; Abby Kerr, Sr., Wapello; Katie Koppe, Jr., Louisa Muscatine

Outfield -- Mady Reid, So., Wapello; Zoey Wright, Jr., Pekin; McKenna Hohenadel, 8th, Louisa Muscatine; Emily Yahnke, So., Highland

Utility -- Hailey Sanders, So., Louisa Muscatine; Avery Blauvelt, Sr., Iowa Mennonite; Abbie Miller, Jr., Highland

Second team

Pitcher -- Megan Hoenig, Jr., Highland; Cari Duwa, So., Pekin

Catcher -- Molly Miller, Fr., Winfield Mt. Union; Aubrey Duncan, Jr., Columbus

Infield -- Addisyn Lolling, Sr., Wapello; Sammy Ewart, Fr., Wapello; Nova Petty, Fr., Mediapolis; Kennedy Coleman, Sr., Pekin; Kylie Wood, Jr., Highland

Outfield -- Emma Milder, Fr., Columbus; Sarah Schneider, Jr., Highland; Rubye Ney, Jr., Iowa Mennonite; Samantha Smith, Jr., Wapello

Utility -- Kyndal Townsley, Fr., Winfield Mt. Union; Erika Coleman, Fr., Pekin; Brynn Jeamby, 8th, Louisa Muscatine; Mia Graber, So., Iowa Mennonite

Player of the year -- Mady Reid, So., Wapello

Coach of the year -- Bryan Butler, Louisa Muscatine

Honorable Mention (Locals only)

Columbus -- Kayla Beenen, So.; Anna Hamilton, Jr.

Louisa Muscatine -- Maddie Mashek, Jr.; Mallory Hohenadel, Jr.

Wapello -- Toni Bohlen, Fr.; Serah Shafer, 8th

Baseball

Iowa district pairings

Class 1A District 8

Today's games

At North Linn -- Maquoketa Valley 3, Easton Valley 2; North Linn 12, Central City 0, 5 innings

At Calamus -- Bellevue Marquette 9, Midland 4; Calamus-Wheatland 8, Springville 0

Thursday's games

At North Linn -- Calamus-Wheatland (19-13) vs. Maquoketa Valley (17-14), 5 p.m.; North Linn (37-3) vs. Bellevue Marquette (11-17), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 7

Tuesday's scores

At Dyersville -- Camanche 2, Monticello 0; Dyersville Beckman 11, Northeast 1, 5 innings

Saturday's game

At Dyersville -- Camanche (16-11) vs. Dyersville Beckman (28-11), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 8

Tuesday's scores

At Wilton -- West Branch 6, West Liberty 4; Wilton 5, Durant 0

Saturday's game

At Wilton -- West Branch (12-14) vs. Wilton (23-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A District 10

Tuesday's scores

At Mediapolis -- Central Lee 10, Van Buren 1; Wapello (15-11) vs. Mediapolis (22-5), 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

At Wilton -- Central Lee (20-7) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 7

Friday's games

At Cedar Rapids -- Marion (21-14) vs. Central DeWitt (26-12), 5 p.m.; Anamosa (2-10) vs. Cedear Rapids Xavier (26-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A District 8

Friday's games

At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert (20-16) vs. Mount Vernon (14-17), 5 p.m.; Assumption (28-9) vs. Maquoketa (3-30), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 4

Friday's games

#6 Waterloo East (1-35) at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-8), 7 p.m.

#5 Bettendorf (13-23) at #2 Western Dubuque (29-6), 7 p.m.

#4 Pleasant Valley (19-19) at #3 Linn-Mar (22-12), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 5

Friday's games

#6 Clinton (12-18) at #1 North Scott (23-9), 7 p.m.

#5 Dubuque Senior (12-23) at #2 Davenport Central (24-9), 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport West (15-14) at #3 Dubuque Hempstead (18-13), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Substate 6

Friday's games

#6 Muscatine (6-22) at #1 Iowa City West (28-9), 7 p.m.

#5 Burlington (14-18) at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (25-12), 7 p.m.

#4 Davenport North (16-15) at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington (21-16), 7 p.m.

Davenport Central 8, Iowa City West 7

Central;400;010;3;--;8;8;2

Iowa City West;210;100;3;--;7;9;2

WP -- Will Kranz. LP -- Alex Swack. Two or more hits -- Central, Zack Wirt; Iowa City West, Lucas Karwal. 2B -- Central, Josh Hann; Iowa City West, Ben Madden, Carter Johnson. 3B -- Central, Mason Gersdorf. HR -- Iowa City West, Jason Strunk. RBI -- Central, Hann 2, Gersdorf 2, Spencer Darland, Wirt; Iowa City West, Karwal 2, Strunk 2, Johnson 2, Madden.

Records -- Central 25-9

Clinton 6, Muscatine 5

Muscatine;003;200;0;--;5;8;2

Clinton;001;014;X;--;6;6;2

Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Gavyn Ashley, Creighton Carlson; Clinton, Dante Brunson. 2B -- Muscatine, Carlson. 3B -- Muscatine, Drew Logel. RBI -- Muscatine, Brady Swift, Ashley, Logel, Carlson; Clinton, Jared Simpson, Brunson, Brennen Lemke.

Dubuque Hempstead 14-2, Pleasant Valley 13-3

First game, 11 innings

Dubuque Hempstead;200;901;000;03;--;14;21;5

Pleasant Valley;052;030;100;02;--;13;15;1

Fear, Johl (4), Hardin (5), Connolly (11) and Duax; Melvin, Stoddard (4), McDermott (10) and Israel. Hempstead, Connolly 6, Hingten 3, Muhring 2, Duax 2, Kortney 2; Pleasant Valley, Adams 3, Lara 3, McDermott 2, Israel 2, Slavens 2. 2B -- Hempstead, Kortney 2, Hingten; Pleasant Valley, Crawford, Lara, Lindmark. RBI -- Hempstead, Connolly 3, Hingten 5, Muhring 2, Sabers, Kortney 3; Pleasant Valley, Adams 3, Young 3, Lindmark 2, Slavens, McDermott, Lara.

Second game

Dubuque Hempstead;101;000;0;--;2;7;0

Pleasant Valley;010;000;2;--;3;5;2

Beck and Muhring; Graham, Christofferson (7) and Lindmark. Two or more hits -- Hempstead, Unmacht 2, Andrra 2. 2B -- Hempstead, Kortney, Duax; Pleasant Valley, Kipper. RBI -- Hempstead, Unmacht 2; Pleasant Valley, Slavens, Crawford. -- Hempstead 19-14, Pleasant Valley 19-19

