Softball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 4A Region 6
Tuesday's score
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, Keokuk 0
Class 5A Region 7
Tuesday's score
Dubuque Hempstead 4, Davenport West 0
Class 5A Region 8
Tuesday's score
Pleasant Valley 4, Burlington 2
Iowa state softball tournament
Class 1A
Monday, July 16
Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (25-13) at Buena Vista University Diamond, 11 a.m.
Lisbon (33-8) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14) at Diamond 2, 11:30 a.m.
Akron-Westfield (26-4) vs. New London (20-9) at Buena Vista University Diamond, 1 p.m.
AGWSR (26-7) vs. Janesville (26-11) at Diamond 2, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday, July 16
Louisa-Muscatine (35-6), vs. Wilton (25-15) at Buena Vista Diamond, 3 p.m.
Central Springs (27-3) vs. Logan-Magnolia (27-6), at Diamond 2, 3:30 p.m.
Des Moines Christian (22-6), vs. Earlham (27-11) at Buena Vista Diamond, 5 p.m.
Alta-Christian (22-3), vs. Iowa City Regina (23-15), at Diamond 2, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday, July 16
Davenport Assumption (36-3) vs. Benton Community (27-14) at Buena Vista Diamond, 7 p.m.
Humboldt (30-3) vs. Atlantic (30-5) at Diamond 2, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 17
Albia (31-4) vs. Spirit Lake (28-7) at Buena Vista Diamond, 11 a.m.
Waterloo Columbus Catholic (38-2) vs. Roland-Story (28-4), at Diamond 2, 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday, July 17
ADM (33-7) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (18-22) at Buena Vista Diamond, 1 p.m.
Newton (24-7) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-16) at Diamond 2, 1:30 p.m.
Charles City (33-6) vs. Des Moines Hoover (19-7) at Buena Vista Diamond, 3 p.m.
Independence (34-6) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-13) at Diamond 2, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Tuesday, July 17
Pleasant Valley (33-7) vs. Iowa City High (24-18) at Buenna Vista Diamond, 5 p.m.
West Des Moines Valley (31-9) vs. Johnston (27-10) at Diamond 2, 5:30 p.m.
Indianola (34-3) vs. Dubuque Hempstead (31-11) at Buena Vista Diamond, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (34-8) vs. Fort Dodge (35-7) at Diamond 2, 7:30 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead 4, Davenport West 0
West;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Hempstead;210;010;x;--;4;4;0
Sara Weisrock, Kaylie Caldwell and Megan Weisrock; Julia Meehan and Kayla LaPage. WP -- Meehan (15-5); LP -- S. Weisrock (12-6). 2B -- West (Emma Lee); Hempstead (Alana Cooksley). HR -- Hempstead (Morgan Krug). RBI -- Hempstead (Cooksley, Krug).
Team records -- Davenport West 26-16 (final); Dubuque Hempstead 31-11
All-SEISC North Division
First team
Pitcher -- Isabelle True, Jr., Louisa Muscatine; Eliza Noa, Sr., Wapello; Madie Anderson, Fr., Winfield Mount Union
Catcher -- Emma Reid, Jr., Wapello; Chloe Jacque, Jr., Lone Tree; Katie Hearn, Jr., Louisa Muscatine
Infield -- Ellie Ledger, Jr., Pekin; Kylee Sanders, Fr., Louisa Muscatine; Aly Stokes, Jr., Highland; Abby Kerr, Sr., Wapello; Katie Koppe, Jr., Louisa Muscatine
Outfield -- Mady Reid, So., Wapello; Zoey Wright, Jr., Pekin; McKenna Hohenadel, 8th, Louisa Muscatine; Emily Yahnke, So., Highland
Utility -- Hailey Sanders, So., Louisa Muscatine; Avery Blauvelt, Sr., Iowa Mennonite; Abbie Miller, Jr., Highland
Second team
Pitcher -- Megan Hoenig, Jr., Highland; Cari Duwa, So., Pekin
Catcher -- Molly Miller, Fr., Winfield Mt. Union; Aubrey Duncan, Jr., Columbus
Infield -- Addisyn Lolling, Sr., Wapello; Sammy Ewart, Fr., Wapello; Nova Petty, Fr., Mediapolis; Kennedy Coleman, Sr., Pekin; Kylie Wood, Jr., Highland
Outfield -- Emma Milder, Fr., Columbus; Sarah Schneider, Jr., Highland; Rubye Ney, Jr., Iowa Mennonite; Samantha Smith, Jr., Wapello
Utility -- Kyndal Townsley, Fr., Winfield Mt. Union; Erika Coleman, Fr., Pekin; Brynn Jeamby, 8th, Louisa Muscatine; Mia Graber, So., Iowa Mennonite
Player of the year -- Mady Reid, So., Wapello
Coach of the year -- Bryan Butler, Louisa Muscatine
Honorable Mention (Locals only)
Columbus -- Kayla Beenen, So.; Anna Hamilton, Jr.
Louisa Muscatine -- Maddie Mashek, Jr.; Mallory Hohenadel, Jr.
Wapello -- Toni Bohlen, Fr.; Serah Shafer, 8th
Baseball
Iowa district pairings
Class 1A District 8
Today's games
At North Linn -- Maquoketa Valley 3, Easton Valley 2; North Linn 12, Central City 0, 5 innings
At Calamus -- Bellevue Marquette 9, Midland 4; Calamus-Wheatland 8, Springville 0
Thursday's games
At North Linn -- Calamus-Wheatland (19-13) vs. Maquoketa Valley (17-14), 5 p.m.; North Linn (37-3) vs. Bellevue Marquette (11-17), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Tuesday's scores
At Dyersville -- Camanche 2, Monticello 0; Dyersville Beckman 11, Northeast 1, 5 innings
Saturday's game
At Dyersville -- Camanche (16-11) vs. Dyersville Beckman (28-11), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 8
Tuesday's scores
At Wilton -- West Branch 6, West Liberty 4; Wilton 5, Durant 0
Saturday's game
At Wilton -- West Branch (12-14) vs. Wilton (23-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 10
Tuesday's scores
At Mediapolis -- Central Lee 10, Van Buren 1; Wapello (15-11) vs. Mediapolis (22-5), 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
At Wilton -- Central Lee (20-7) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 7
Friday's games
At Cedar Rapids -- Marion (21-14) vs. Central DeWitt (26-12), 5 p.m.; Anamosa (2-10) vs. Cedear Rapids Xavier (26-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 8
Friday's games
At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert (20-16) vs. Mount Vernon (14-17), 5 p.m.; Assumption (28-9) vs. Maquoketa (3-30), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 4
Friday's games
#6 Waterloo East (1-35) at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-8), 7 p.m.
#5 Bettendorf (13-23) at #2 Western Dubuque (29-6), 7 p.m.
#4 Pleasant Valley (19-19) at #3 Linn-Mar (22-12), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Friday's games
#6 Clinton (12-18) at #1 North Scott (23-9), 7 p.m.
#5 Dubuque Senior (12-23) at #2 Davenport Central (24-9), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport West (15-14) at #3 Dubuque Hempstead (18-13), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 6
Friday's games
#6 Muscatine (6-22) at #1 Iowa City West (28-9), 7 p.m.
#5 Burlington (14-18) at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (25-12), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport North (16-15) at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington (21-16), 7 p.m.
Davenport Central 8, Iowa City West 7
Central;400;010;3;--;8;8;2
Iowa City West;210;100;3;--;7;9;2
WP -- Will Kranz. LP -- Alex Swack. Two or more hits -- Central, Zack Wirt; Iowa City West, Lucas Karwal. 2B -- Central, Josh Hann; Iowa City West, Ben Madden, Carter Johnson. 3B -- Central, Mason Gersdorf. HR -- Iowa City West, Jason Strunk. RBI -- Central, Hann 2, Gersdorf 2, Spencer Darland, Wirt; Iowa City West, Karwal 2, Strunk 2, Johnson 2, Madden.
Records -- Central 25-9
Clinton 6, Muscatine 5
Muscatine;003;200;0;--;5;8;2
Clinton;001;014;X;--;6;6;2
Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Gavyn Ashley, Creighton Carlson; Clinton, Dante Brunson. 2B -- Muscatine, Carlson. 3B -- Muscatine, Drew Logel. RBI -- Muscatine, Brady Swift, Ashley, Logel, Carlson; Clinton, Jared Simpson, Brunson, Brennen Lemke.
Dubuque Hempstead 14-2, Pleasant Valley 13-3
First game, 11 innings
Dubuque Hempstead;200;901;000;03;--;14;21;5
Pleasant Valley;052;030;100;02;--;13;15;1
Fear, Johl (4), Hardin (5), Connolly (11) and Duax; Melvin, Stoddard (4), McDermott (10) and Israel. Hempstead, Connolly 6, Hingten 3, Muhring 2, Duax 2, Kortney 2; Pleasant Valley, Adams 3, Lara 3, McDermott 2, Israel 2, Slavens 2. 2B -- Hempstead, Kortney 2, Hingten; Pleasant Valley, Crawford, Lara, Lindmark. RBI -- Hempstead, Connolly 3, Hingten 5, Muhring 2, Sabers, Kortney 3; Pleasant Valley, Adams 3, Young 3, Lindmark 2, Slavens, McDermott, Lara.
Second game
Dubuque Hempstead;101;000;0;--;2;7;0
Pleasant Valley;010;000;2;--;3;5;2
Beck and Muhring; Graham, Christofferson (7) and Lindmark. Two or more hits -- Hempstead, Unmacht 2, Andrra 2. 2B -- Hempstead, Kortney, Duax; Pleasant Valley, Kipper. RBI -- Hempstead, Unmacht 2; Pleasant Valley, Slavens, Crawford. -- Hempstead 19-14, Pleasant Valley 19-19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.