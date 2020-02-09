High schools
High schools

Boys basketball

Iowa AP poll

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8)17-11072
2. Cedar Falls (1)14-2806
3. Waterloo West (1)15-2774
4. Iowa City West15-2721
5. North Scott (1)16-1695
6. Waukee15-2538
T7. Dubuque Senior14-2523
T7. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln18-1527
9. WDM Valley12-51910
T10. Dubuque Hempstead14-489
T10. Indianola14-38NR
 

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5, Dowling Catholic 1, Davenport North 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Carroll (9)16-1106T2
2. Norwalk14-3874
3. Davenport Assumption (1)14-381T2
4. Mount Vernon (1)16-2765
5. Marion15-3641
6. Pella14-4496
7. Glenwood15-3467
8. Clear Lake17-2398
T9. Winterset13-41710
T9. MOC-Floyd Valley16-3179
 

Others receiving votes: Central DeWitt 10, Algona 5, Clear Creek-Amana 5, Keokuk 2, Ballard 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Treynor (5)18-11012
2. North Linn (4)19-0923
3. Van Meter (2)18-0884
4. West Sioux18-1761
5. Camanche16-2685
6. Boyden-Hull17-2536
7. Dyersville Beckman15-4347
8. Monticello17-219NR
T9. Western Christian15-41810
T9. Aplington-Parkersburg17-2188
 

Others receiving votes: Albia 11, Osage 10, West Branch 5, Woodward-Granger 5, Tri-Center, Neola 2, A-H-S-TW 2, Des Moines Christian 2, Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (7)18-01021
2. WACO, Wayland (2)20-0972 
3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)19-1863
T4. South O'Brien17-2646
T4. Algona Garrigan (1)17-2645
6. Montezuma17-2518
7. Remsen St. Mary's16-3367
8. Lake Mills17-2354
9. Martensdale-St. Marys17-2319
10. Notre Dame, Burlington16-413NR
 

Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12, Mount Ayr 6, Grand View Christian 2, Meskwaki Settlement School 2, Springville 1, Stanton 1, Newell-Fonda 1, Keota 1.

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;12;0;16;1

Assumption;10;3;15;3

Davenport Central;10;3;12;5

Davenport North;9;3;12;5

Bettendorf;6;6;6;11

Pleasant Valley;4;9;9;9

Muscatine;3;9;4;13

Clinton;1;11;1;15

Davenport West;0;11;2;13

Monday's result

Assumption 49, Davenport North 48

Today's games

Davenport Central at Davenport West

Muscatine at Bettendorf

Pleasant Valley at Clinton

Western Big 6 standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Galesburg;9;2;23;3

Geneseo;8;2;17;5

Quincy;8;3;16;8

Rock Island;6;4;16;7

Moline;4;6;14;9

UTHS;4;6;11;15

Sterling;3;7;14;11

Alleman;0;11;3;23

Today's games

Geneseo at Galesburg

Rock Island at Alleman

Moline at Quincy

United Township at Sterling

Assumption 49, Davenport North 48

DAVENPORT NORTH (12-5, 9-3) -- Sam Wellman 3-4 0-0 8, Mehki Jacobs 4-7 0-0 10, Jayden Houston 9-16 1-1 20, Quincy Wiseman 3-11 0-0 7, Cade Guinn 0-1 0-0 0, Alec Brown 1-9 1-2 3, Abdoul Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 2-3 48.

ASSUMPTION (15-3, 10-3) -- Ray Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Grayson Heiser 2-4 0-0 5, Dayne Hodge 1-2 0-0 3, Noah Mack 5-10 0-0 12, Sean Peeters 12-16 0-0 26, Tyler Maro 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Tallman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-37 0-0 49.

Dav. North;5;21;9;13;--;48

Assumption;16;11;7;15;--;49

3-point goals -- North 6-16 (Wellman 2-3, Jacobs 2-5, Houston 1-2, Wiseman 1-4, Brown 0-2); Assumption 7-15 (Peeters 2-2, Mack 2-6, Tucker 1-3, Heiser 1-2, Hodge 1-1, Tallman 0-1). Rebounds -- North 20 (Houston 8); Assumption 24 (Peeters 8). Turnovers -- North 6, Assumption 12. Total fouls -- North 7, Assumption 12. Fouled out -- none.

Sophomores: North 56, Assumption 45

Pleasant Valley 41, East Dubuque 33

PLEASANT VALLEY – Ryan Dolhpin 4 0-0 9, Seth Clausen 0 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 3 1-2 7, Jack Donahue 0 6-10 6, Matt Mickle 1 1-2 4, Joey Borbeck 3 0-0 6, Carter Cline 2 4-4 9, CJ Hagins 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-18 41.

EAST DUBUQUE – Declan Schemmel 2 0-0 5, Cole Heller 1 3-3 5, Zach Schultin 3 1-1 9, Dawson Feyen 1 1-1 3, Trey Culbertson 1 2-3 4, Jon Montag 0 0-0 0, Ben Tressel 3 1-1 7. Totals 11 8-9 33.

Pleasant Valley;14;9;9;9;--;41

East Dubuque;11;5;7;10;--;33

Three-point goals – Pleasant Valley 3 (Dolphin, Mickle, Carter), East Dubuque 3 (Schemmel, Schulting 2). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 12, East Dubuque 4.

Easton Valley 66, Morningstar Academy 34

EASTON VALLEY – Cade Jargo 7 2-4 20, Trenkamp 4 2-2 12, Porter Fuegen 1 0-0 2, Keaton Wilson 0 0-0 0, Hudson Felkey 0 0-0 0, Jacob Petersen 1 0-0 2, Braydin Farrell 3 0-0 7, Kaleb Cornilsen 8 4-6 20, Hunter Holdgraffe 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 9-14 66.

MORNINGSTAR ACADEMY – Cole Walters 0 0-0 0, Devin Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Garrett DeVries 3 0-0 6, Zach Scholl 2 0-0 5, Jackson Trotter 4 0-0 11, Matt McClure 0 0-0 0, Taydem Arguello 1 2-2 4, Carson Inman 0 0-0 0, Luke Bohonek 2 2-4 8. Totals 12 4-6 34.

Easton Valley;15;22;16;13;--;66

Morningstar Academy;13;4;6;8;--;31

Three-point goals – Pleasant Valley 7 (Jargo 4, Trenkamp 2, Farrell 1), Morningstar Academy 6 (Scholl 1, Trotter 3, Bohonek 2). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 10, Morningstar Academy 14.

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;14;0;18;0

Davenport North;12;1;15;3

Bettendorf;10;4;13;6

Assumption;8;6;12;6

Muscatine;7;7;10;9

Pleasant Valley;5;9;8;11

Davenport Central;5;9;8;10

Davenport West;1;13;1;16

Clinton;1;14;2;17

Today's games

Pleasant Valley at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Davenport North

Bettendorf at Muscatine

Davenport West at Davenport Central

North Scott at Moline

Western Big 6 standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Geneseo;11;2;23;5

Rock Island;9;4;21;9

Quincy;9;4;16;8

Moline;8;5;21;8

Sterling;7;7;14;14

Galesburg;5;8;17;13

UTHS;4;9;10;19

Alleman;0;14;3;25

Illinois postseason pairings

Class 1A

Lanark Eastland regional

Today's game

(6) Polo at (11) Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

(3) Sterling Newman vs. Polo/Morrison winner, 7:30 p.m.

Amboy regional

Monday's result

(5) Forreston 85, (12) Rockford Christian Life 11

Wednesday's game

(4) Fulton vs. (5) Forreston, 7:30 p.m.

ROWVA regional

Monday's result

(7) ROWVA 48, (9) Wethersfield 41

Today's games

(3) Stark County vs. (13) Galva, 6 p.m.

(5) Abingdon-Avon at (11) Spoon River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

(2) Princeville vs. (7) ROWVA, 6 p.m.

Stark County/Galva winner vs. A-A/SRV winner, 7:30 p.m.

West Central regional

Monday's results

(10) Ridgewood 48, (8) Elmwood 37

(6) Biggsville West Central 36, (12) Monmouth United 24

Today's games

(1) Brimfield vs. (10) Ridgewood, 6 p.m.

(4) Annawan vs. (6) Biggsville West Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Sherrard regional

Monday's results

(8) Rockridge 45, (9) Orion 28

(5) Mercer County 42, (11) Alleman 35

Today's games

(1) Illini West vs. (8) Rockridge, 6 p.m.

(4) Sherrard vs. (5) Mercer County, 7:30 p.m.

Kewanee regional

Monday's game

(8) Farmington 41, (10) Kewanee 32

Wednesday's game

(2) Normal University vs. (8) Farmington, 6 p.m.

Rushville regional

Monday's results

(7) Camp Point Central 51, (10) Macomb 46

(6) Hamilton) 61, (12) Rushville Industry 30

Today's games

(2) Quincy Notre Dame vs. (7) Camp Point Central, 6 p.m.

(3) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (6) Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Falls regional

Monday's results

(9) West Carroll 46, (8) Oregon 38

(5) Byron 45, (12) Erie-Prophetstown 33

Wednesday's games

(1) Rock Falls vs. (9) West Carroll, 6 p.m.

(4) Winnebago vs. (5) Byron, 7:30 p.m.

Stillman Valley regional

Monday's results

(7) Spring Valley Hall 43, (10) Princeton 29

(6) Mendota 59, (11) Bureau Valley 34

Today's games

(2) Stillman Valley vs. (7) Spring Valley Hall, 6 p.m.

(3) Riverdale vs. (6) Mendota, 7:30 p.m.

Rockridge 45, Orion 28

ORION (10-17) – Marly Lillibridge 1-8 2-2 5, Payton Bowling 0-2 1-2 1, Riley Filler 3-7 1-2 9, Hailey James 0-6 1-4 1, Olivia Farwell 1-3 2-2 4, Maryn Bollinger 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney Farwell 1-2 2-2 4, Taylor Kimball 1-1 0-0 3, Abby Watson 0-1 1-2 1, Katelynn Pruett 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Sundberg 0-0 0-0 0, Kasey Filler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 7-33 10-16 28.

ROCKRIDGE (14-16) – Mattie Lower 0-6 3-4 3, Madison Heisch 5-20 0-2 12, Lea Kendall 1-11 0-0 3, Kierney McDonald 7-18 4-4 23, Erin Danner 1-3 1-4 3, Delaney Peterson 0-1 0-2 0, Chey Leaich 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Rursch 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Sedam 0-1 1-2 1, Cierra Bush 0-2 0-0 0, Kylee Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Keaton Frere 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-63 9-20 45.

Orion;13;10;1;4--;28

Rockridge;14;16;8;7--;45

3-point goals – Orion 4-8 (R. Filler 2-3, Kimball 1-1, Lillibridge 1-3, K. Filler 0-1), Rockridge 8-21 (McDonald 5-7, Heisch 2-10, Kendall 1-3, Lower 0-1). Rebounds – Orion 26 (O. Farwell 6, R. Filler 5, C. Farwell 5), Rockridge 42 (McDonald 14, Lower 8). Turnovers – Orion 26, Rockridge 15. Steals – Orion 3 (Lillibridge 2, James), Rockridge 12 (Kendall 4, Sedam 3). Total fouls – Orion 18, Rockridge 14. Fouled out – Bowling, James.

Mercer County 42, Alleman 35

ALLEMAN (3-26) – Averi Rangel 2-4 0-0 4, Avrie Schmidt 6-14 3-4 16, Annabelle Nienhaus 1-3 1-2 3, Samantha Coleman 1-6 3-4 6, Caroline Adam 2-3 0-0 4, Tyla Thomas 0-3 1-2 1, Sophia Fernandez 0-0 1-4 1, Sophie Terronez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 9-16 35.

MERCER COUNTY (20-11) – Maggie Harrison 4-10 0-1 8, Bella Cuellar 1-7 2-4 4, Karli Stineman 5-10 2-2 12, Shalyn Lucas 1-5 0-0 2, Ericka Sedam 5-10 1-3 12, Lillian Hucke 1-3 0-0 3, Gracie Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Madi Finch 0-2 1-4 1. Totals 17-47 6-15 42.

Alleman;5;8;12;10--;35

Mercer Co.;7;8;17;10--;42

3-point goals – Alleman 2-8 (Schmidt 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Nienhaus 0-2), Mercer County 2-12 (Sedam 1-1, Hucke 1-3, Stineman 0-1, Cuellar 0-2, Lucas 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Rebounds – Alleman 30 (Schmidt 9, Coleman 9), Mercer County 27 (Sedam 7, Cuellar 6). Turnovers – Alleman 23, Mercer County 15. Steals – Alleman 7 (Nienhaus 2, Coleman 2), Mercer County 16 (Sedam 6, Lucas 3). Total fouls – Alleman 17, Mercer County 17.

ROWVA 48, Wethersfield 41

WETHERSFIELD – Brooke Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Brook Chessman 1 0-0 2, Gabi Robinson 2 1-4 5, Lexi Nichols 5 3-3 15, Jasira Stevenson 1 0-0 2, Emmalee Daniels 3 1-1 8, Kaitlyn Witte 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 5-8 41.

ROWVA – Calyn Garza 4 4-4 12, Mia Ponce-Voss 2 0-0 5, Jenna Woodside 2 0-2 4, Gracie Gibbons 0 0-0 0, Carolyn German 3 0-0 7, Whitney Godsil 1 0-0 2, Abby Stone 6 0-0 12, Molly Blust 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 4-6 48.

Wethersfield;20;8;5;8;--;41

ROWVA;13;12;4;19;--;48

Three-point goals – Wethersfield (), ROWVA 2 (Ponce-Voss 1, German 1). Total fouls – Wethersfield , ROWVA 10.

Byron 45, Erie-Prophetstown 33

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN – Anderson 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Heyvaret 4 1-1 9, Cannavo 4 0-0 9, Wuebben 0 0-0 0, Schipper 1 0-2 2, Jones 2 0-0 5, Glassburn 2 4-6 8, Ashdown 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-9 33.

BYRON – McKinley 3 2-2 8, Salisbury 0 0-0 0, McKinley 1 1-2 3, Kultgen 4 0-0 8, Grundstrom 5 0-0 10, Bukoski 1 0-0 3, Kultgen 4 2-2 10 Mumma 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 5-6 45.

Erie-Prophetstown;8;7;4;14;--;33

Byron;14;16;10;5;--;45

Three-point goal – Erie-Prophetstown 2 (Cannavo 1, Jones 1), Byron 2 (Mumma 1, Bukoski 1). Total fouls – Erie-Prophetstown 7, Byron 10.

Farmington 41, Kewanee 32

KEWANEE – Crabtree 0 0-2 0, Shafer 0 1-3 1, Heeren 2 0-0 5, Damron 3 3-8 9, Tondreau 1 5-8 7, Sheets 0 0-1 0, Contreras 3 0-0 6, Crofton 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 9-22 32.

FARMINGTON – Stevens 0 0-0 0, Putrich 1 2-2 4, Jansen 3 0-0 6, Cassh 4 4-4 14, Barton 2 2-4 6, Jennings 0 0-1 0, Foster 2 1-4 5, Evans 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 11-17 41.

Kewanee;4;13;7;8;--;32

Farmington;6;10;9;16;--;41

Three-point goals – Kewanee 1 (Heeren), Farmington 2 (Cash). Total fouls – Kewanee 13, Farmington 22.

Marquette Catholic 58, Cedar Valley Christian 8

CEDAR VALLEY CHRISTIAN – Mackenzie Lown 1 0-0 2, Abby Scroggs 1 0-0 2, Hannah Berry 0 0-0 0, Jessie Pospisil 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Geels 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kelly 0 0-0 0, Sydney Crittenden 0 0-0 0, Larissa Betsworth 0 0-0 0, Delaney Schefers 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-0 8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC – Grace Gerthard 0 0-0 0, Beatrice Kemp 0 0-0 0, Delaney Banowetz 2 0-0 5, Holly Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Elise Kilburg 0 1-2 1, Halle Kilburg 0 2-2 2, Miranda Peters 6 0-0 13, Kaylee Koos 0 0-0 0, Emma Callaghan 0 0-0 0, Ellie O’Brien 5 0-0 10, Allison Kettman 0 0-0 0, Holly Kremer 4 2-4 10, Tori Michel 7 3-5 17. Totals 24 8-13 58.

Cedar Valley Christian;4;2;0;2;--;8

Marquette Catholic;17;18;16;7;--;58

Three-point goals – Marquette Catholic 2 (Peters, Banowetz). Total fouls – Cedar Valley Christian 10, Marquette Catholic 10.

Wrestling

Iowa regional duals

Class 3A

Wednesday's matches

At Eldridge -- No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. No. 24 Fort Madison, 6 p.m. Winner faces No. 6 North Scott, 7:15/7:30 p.m.

At Bettendorf -- No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. No. 21 Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m. Winner faces No. 4 Bettendorf, 7:15/7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Today's matches

At La Porte City -- No. 6 Union, La Porte City vs. South Tama; No. 8 Assumption vs. Iowa Falls/Alden, 6 p.m.

At Manchester -- No. 1 West Delaware vs. Anamosa; No. 17 Solon vs. Camanche, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

Today's matches

At Gilbertville -- No. 2 Don Bosco vs. Highland; No. 18 Wilton vs. Alburnett, 6 p.m.

At Lisbon -- No. 1 Lisbon vs. Wapello; No. 20 Iowa Valley vs. No. 23 Belle Plaine, 6 p.m.

