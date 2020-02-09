High schools

Wrestling

Iowa regional duals

Class 3A

Wednesday's matches

At Eldridge -- No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. No. 24 Fort Madison, 6 p.m. Winner faces No. 6 North Scott, 7:15/7:30 p.m.

At Bettendorf -- No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. No. 21 Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m. Winner faces No. 4 Bettendorf, 7:15/7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Today's matches

At La Porte City -- No. 6 Union, La Porte City vs. South Tama; No. 8 Assumption vs. Iowa Falls/Alden, 6 p.m.

At Manchester -- No. 1 West Delaware vs. Anamosa; No. 17 Solon vs. Camanche, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

Today's matches

At Gilbertville -- No. 2 Don Bosco vs. Highland; No. 18 Wilton vs. Alburnett, 6 p.m.

At Lisbon -- No. 1 Lisbon vs. Wapello; No. 20 Iowa Valley vs. No. 23 Belle Plaine, 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0