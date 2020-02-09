High schools

Boys basketball
Iowa AP poll
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ankeny Centennial (8)
|17-1
|107
|2
|2. Cedar Falls (1)
|14-2
|80
|6
|3. Waterloo West (1)
|15-2
|77
|4
|4. Iowa City West
|15-2
|72
|1
|5. North Scott (1)
|16-1
|69
|5
|6. Waukee
|15-2
|53
|8
|T7. Dubuque Senior
|14-2
|52
|3
|T7. Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln
|18-1
|52
|7
|9. WDM Valley
|12-5
|19
|10
|T10. Dubuque Hempstead
|14-4
|8
|9
|T10. Indianola
|14-3
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5, Dowling Catholic 1, Davenport North 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Carroll (9)
|16-1
|106
|T2
|2. Norwalk
|14-3
|87
|4
|3. Davenport Assumption (1)
|14-3
|81
|T2
|4. Mount Vernon (1)
|16-2
|76
|5
|5. Marion
|15-3
|64
|1
|6. Pella
|14-4
|49
|6
|7. Glenwood
|15-3
|46
|7
|8. Clear Lake
|17-2
|39
|8
|T9. Winterset
|13-4
|17
|10
|T9. MOC-Floyd Valley
|16-3
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Central DeWitt 10, Algona 5, Clear Creek-Amana 5, Keokuk 2, Ballard 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Treynor (5)
|18-1
|101
|2
|2. North Linn (4)
|19-0
|92
|3
|3. Van Meter (2)
|18-0
|88
|4
|4. West Sioux
|18-1
|76
|1
|5. Camanche
|16-2
|68
|5
|6. Boyden-Hull
|17-2
|53
|6
|7. Dyersville Beckman
|15-4
|34
|7
|8. Monticello
|17-2
|19
|NR
|T9. Western Christian
|15-4
|18
|10
|T9. Aplington-Parkersburg
|17-2
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Albia 11, Osage 10, West Branch 5, Woodward-Granger 5, Tri-Center, Neola 2, A-H-S-TW 2, Des Moines Christian 2, Pella Christian 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Easton Valley (7)
|18-0
|102
|1
|2. WACO, Wayland (2)
|20-0
|97
|2
|3. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|19-1
|86
|3
|T4. South O'Brien
|17-2
|64
|6
|T4. Algona Garrigan (1)
|17-2
|64
|5
|6. Montezuma
|17-2
|51
|8
|7. Remsen St. Mary's
|16-3
|36
|7
|8. Lake Mills
|17-2
|35
|4
|9. Martensdale-St. Marys
|17-2
|31
|9
|10. Notre Dame, Burlington
|16-4
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12, Mount Ayr 6, Grand View Christian 2, Meskwaki Settlement School 2, Springville 1, Stanton 1, Newell-Fonda 1, Keota 1.
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;12;0;16;1
Assumption;10;3;15;3
Davenport Central;10;3;12;5
Davenport North;9;3;12;5
Bettendorf;6;6;6;11
Pleasant Valley;4;9;9;9
Muscatine;3;9;4;13
Clinton;1;11;1;15
Davenport West;0;11;2;13
Monday's result
Assumption 49, Davenport North 48
Today's games
Davenport Central at Davenport West
Muscatine at Bettendorf
Pleasant Valley at Clinton
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;9;2;23;3
Geneseo;8;2;17;5
Quincy;8;3;16;8
Rock Island;6;4;16;7
Moline;4;6;14;9
UTHS;4;6;11;15
Sterling;3;7;14;11
Alleman;0;11;3;23
Today's games
Geneseo at Galesburg
Rock Island at Alleman
Moline at Quincy
United Township at Sterling
Assumption 49, Davenport North 48
DAVENPORT NORTH (12-5, 9-3) -- Sam Wellman 3-4 0-0 8, Mehki Jacobs 4-7 0-0 10, Jayden Houston 9-16 1-1 20, Quincy Wiseman 3-11 0-0 7, Cade Guinn 0-1 0-0 0, Alec Brown 1-9 1-2 3, Abdoul Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 2-3 48.
ASSUMPTION (15-3, 10-3) -- Ray Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Grayson Heiser 2-4 0-0 5, Dayne Hodge 1-2 0-0 3, Noah Mack 5-10 0-0 12, Sean Peeters 12-16 0-0 26, Tyler Maro 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Tallman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-37 0-0 49.
Dav. North;5;21;9;13;--;48
Assumption;16;11;7;15;--;49
3-point goals -- North 6-16 (Wellman 2-3, Jacobs 2-5, Houston 1-2, Wiseman 1-4, Brown 0-2); Assumption 7-15 (Peeters 2-2, Mack 2-6, Tucker 1-3, Heiser 1-2, Hodge 1-1, Tallman 0-1). Rebounds -- North 20 (Houston 8); Assumption 24 (Peeters 8). Turnovers -- North 6, Assumption 12. Total fouls -- North 7, Assumption 12. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: North 56, Assumption 45
Pleasant Valley 41, East Dubuque 33
PLEASANT VALLEY – Ryan Dolhpin 4 0-0 9, Seth Clausen 0 0-0 0, Jacob Townsend 3 1-2 7, Jack Donahue 0 6-10 6, Matt Mickle 1 1-2 4, Joey Borbeck 3 0-0 6, Carter Cline 2 4-4 9, CJ Hagins 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-18 41.
EAST DUBUQUE – Declan Schemmel 2 0-0 5, Cole Heller 1 3-3 5, Zach Schultin 3 1-1 9, Dawson Feyen 1 1-1 3, Trey Culbertson 1 2-3 4, Jon Montag 0 0-0 0, Ben Tressel 3 1-1 7. Totals 11 8-9 33.
Pleasant Valley;14;9;9;9;--;41
East Dubuque;11;5;7;10;--;33
Three-point goals – Pleasant Valley 3 (Dolphin, Mickle, Carter), East Dubuque 3 (Schemmel, Schulting 2). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 12, East Dubuque 4.
Easton Valley 66, Morningstar Academy 34
EASTON VALLEY – Cade Jargo 7 2-4 20, Trenkamp 4 2-2 12, Porter Fuegen 1 0-0 2, Keaton Wilson 0 0-0 0, Hudson Felkey 0 0-0 0, Jacob Petersen 1 0-0 2, Braydin Farrell 3 0-0 7, Kaleb Cornilsen 8 4-6 20, Hunter Holdgraffe 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 9-14 66.
MORNINGSTAR ACADEMY – Cole Walters 0 0-0 0, Devin Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Garrett DeVries 3 0-0 6, Zach Scholl 2 0-0 5, Jackson Trotter 4 0-0 11, Matt McClure 0 0-0 0, Taydem Arguello 1 2-2 4, Carson Inman 0 0-0 0, Luke Bohonek 2 2-4 8. Totals 12 4-6 34.
Easton Valley;15;22;16;13;--;66
Morningstar Academy;13;4;6;8;--;31
Three-point goals – Pleasant Valley 7 (Jargo 4, Trenkamp 2, Farrell 1), Morningstar Academy 6 (Scholl 1, Trotter 3, Bohonek 2). Total fouls – Pleasant Valley 10, Morningstar Academy 14.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;14;0;18;0
Davenport North;12;1;15;3
Bettendorf;10;4;13;6
Assumption;8;6;12;6
Muscatine;7;7;10;9
Pleasant Valley;5;9;8;11
Davenport Central;5;9;8;10
Davenport West;1;13;1;16
Clinton;1;14;2;17
Today's games
Pleasant Valley at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Assumption at Davenport North
Bettendorf at Muscatine
Davenport West at Davenport Central
North Scott at Moline
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;11;2;23;5
Rock Island;9;4;21;9
Quincy;9;4;16;8
Moline;8;5;21;8
Sterling;7;7;14;14
Galesburg;5;8;17;13
UTHS;4;9;10;19
Alleman;0;14;3;25
Illinois postseason pairings
Class 1A
Lanark Eastland regional
Today's game
(6) Polo at (11) Morrison, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
(3) Sterling Newman vs. Polo/Morrison winner, 7:30 p.m.
Amboy regional
Monday's result
(5) Forreston 85, (12) Rockford Christian Life 11
Wednesday's game
(4) Fulton vs. (5) Forreston, 7:30 p.m.
ROWVA regional
Monday's result
(7) ROWVA 48, (9) Wethersfield 41
Today's games
(3) Stark County vs. (13) Galva, 6 p.m.
(5) Abingdon-Avon at (11) Spoon River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
(2) Princeville vs. (7) ROWVA, 6 p.m.
Stark County/Galva winner vs. A-A/SRV winner, 7:30 p.m.
West Central regional
Monday's results
(10) Ridgewood 48, (8) Elmwood 37
(6) Biggsville West Central 36, (12) Monmouth United 24
Today's games
(1) Brimfield vs. (10) Ridgewood, 6 p.m.
(4) Annawan vs. (6) Biggsville West Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Sherrard regional
Monday's results
(8) Rockridge 45, (9) Orion 28
(5) Mercer County 42, (11) Alleman 35
Today's games
(1) Illini West vs. (8) Rockridge, 6 p.m.
(4) Sherrard vs. (5) Mercer County, 7:30 p.m.
Kewanee regional
Monday's game
(8) Farmington 41, (10) Kewanee 32
Wednesday's game
(2) Normal University vs. (8) Farmington, 6 p.m.
Rushville regional
Monday's results
(7) Camp Point Central 51, (10) Macomb 46
(6) Hamilton) 61, (12) Rushville Industry 30
Today's games
(2) Quincy Notre Dame vs. (7) Camp Point Central, 6 p.m.
(3) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (6) Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Falls regional
Monday's results
(9) West Carroll 46, (8) Oregon 38
(5) Byron 45, (12) Erie-Prophetstown 33
Wednesday's games
(1) Rock Falls vs. (9) West Carroll, 6 p.m.
(4) Winnebago vs. (5) Byron, 7:30 p.m.
Stillman Valley regional
Monday's results
(7) Spring Valley Hall 43, (10) Princeton 29
(6) Mendota 59, (11) Bureau Valley 34
Today's games
(2) Stillman Valley vs. (7) Spring Valley Hall, 6 p.m.
(3) Riverdale vs. (6) Mendota, 7:30 p.m.
Rockridge 45, Orion 28
ORION (10-17) – Marly Lillibridge 1-8 2-2 5, Payton Bowling 0-2 1-2 1, Riley Filler 3-7 1-2 9, Hailey James 0-6 1-4 1, Olivia Farwell 1-3 2-2 4, Maryn Bollinger 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney Farwell 1-2 2-2 4, Taylor Kimball 1-1 0-0 3, Abby Watson 0-1 1-2 1, Katelynn Pruett 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Sundberg 0-0 0-0 0, Kasey Filler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 7-33 10-16 28.
ROCKRIDGE (14-16) – Mattie Lower 0-6 3-4 3, Madison Heisch 5-20 0-2 12, Lea Kendall 1-11 0-0 3, Kierney McDonald 7-18 4-4 23, Erin Danner 1-3 1-4 3, Delaney Peterson 0-1 0-2 0, Chey Leaich 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Rursch 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Sedam 0-1 1-2 1, Cierra Bush 0-2 0-0 0, Kylee Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Keaton Frere 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-63 9-20 45.
Orion;13;10;1;4--;28
Rockridge;14;16;8;7--;45
3-point goals – Orion 4-8 (R. Filler 2-3, Kimball 1-1, Lillibridge 1-3, K. Filler 0-1), Rockridge 8-21 (McDonald 5-7, Heisch 2-10, Kendall 1-3, Lower 0-1). Rebounds – Orion 26 (O. Farwell 6, R. Filler 5, C. Farwell 5), Rockridge 42 (McDonald 14, Lower 8). Turnovers – Orion 26, Rockridge 15. Steals – Orion 3 (Lillibridge 2, James), Rockridge 12 (Kendall 4, Sedam 3). Total fouls – Orion 18, Rockridge 14. Fouled out – Bowling, James.
Mercer County 42, Alleman 35
ALLEMAN (3-26) – Averi Rangel 2-4 0-0 4, Avrie Schmidt 6-14 3-4 16, Annabelle Nienhaus 1-3 1-2 3, Samantha Coleman 1-6 3-4 6, Caroline Adam 2-3 0-0 4, Tyla Thomas 0-3 1-2 1, Sophia Fernandez 0-0 1-4 1, Sophie Terronez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 9-16 35.
MERCER COUNTY (20-11) – Maggie Harrison 4-10 0-1 8, Bella Cuellar 1-7 2-4 4, Karli Stineman 5-10 2-2 12, Shalyn Lucas 1-5 0-0 2, Ericka Sedam 5-10 1-3 12, Lillian Hucke 1-3 0-0 3, Gracie Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Madi Finch 0-2 1-4 1. Totals 17-47 6-15 42.
Alleman;5;8;12;10--;35
Mercer Co.;7;8;17;10--;42
3-point goals – Alleman 2-8 (Schmidt 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Nienhaus 0-2), Mercer County 2-12 (Sedam 1-1, Hucke 1-3, Stineman 0-1, Cuellar 0-2, Lucas 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Rebounds – Alleman 30 (Schmidt 9, Coleman 9), Mercer County 27 (Sedam 7, Cuellar 6). Turnovers – Alleman 23, Mercer County 15. Steals – Alleman 7 (Nienhaus 2, Coleman 2), Mercer County 16 (Sedam 6, Lucas 3). Total fouls – Alleman 17, Mercer County 17.
ROWVA 48, Wethersfield 41
WETHERSFIELD – Brooke Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Brook Chessman 1 0-0 2, Gabi Robinson 2 1-4 5, Lexi Nichols 5 3-3 15, Jasira Stevenson 1 0-0 2, Emmalee Daniels 3 1-1 8, Kaitlyn Witte 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 5-8 41.
ROWVA – Calyn Garza 4 4-4 12, Mia Ponce-Voss 2 0-0 5, Jenna Woodside 2 0-2 4, Gracie Gibbons 0 0-0 0, Carolyn German 3 0-0 7, Whitney Godsil 1 0-0 2, Abby Stone 6 0-0 12, Molly Blust 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 4-6 48.
Wethersfield;20;8;5;8;--;41
ROWVA;13;12;4;19;--;48
Three-point goals – Wethersfield (), ROWVA 2 (Ponce-Voss 1, German 1). Total fouls – Wethersfield , ROWVA 10.
Byron 45, Erie-Prophetstown 33
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN – Anderson 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Heyvaret 4 1-1 9, Cannavo 4 0-0 9, Wuebben 0 0-0 0, Schipper 1 0-2 2, Jones 2 0-0 5, Glassburn 2 4-6 8, Ashdown 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-9 33.
BYRON – McKinley 3 2-2 8, Salisbury 0 0-0 0, McKinley 1 1-2 3, Kultgen 4 0-0 8, Grundstrom 5 0-0 10, Bukoski 1 0-0 3, Kultgen 4 2-2 10 Mumma 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 5-6 45.
Erie-Prophetstown;8;7;4;14;--;33
Byron;14;16;10;5;--;45
Three-point goal – Erie-Prophetstown 2 (Cannavo 1, Jones 1), Byron 2 (Mumma 1, Bukoski 1). Total fouls – Erie-Prophetstown 7, Byron 10.
Farmington 41, Kewanee 32
KEWANEE – Crabtree 0 0-2 0, Shafer 0 1-3 1, Heeren 2 0-0 5, Damron 3 3-8 9, Tondreau 1 5-8 7, Sheets 0 0-1 0, Contreras 3 0-0 6, Crofton 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 9-22 32.
FARMINGTON – Stevens 0 0-0 0, Putrich 1 2-2 4, Jansen 3 0-0 6, Cassh 4 4-4 14, Barton 2 2-4 6, Jennings 0 0-1 0, Foster 2 1-4 5, Evans 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 11-17 41.
Kewanee;4;13;7;8;--;32
Farmington;6;10;9;16;--;41
Three-point goals – Kewanee 1 (Heeren), Farmington 2 (Cash). Total fouls – Kewanee 13, Farmington 22.
Marquette Catholic 58, Cedar Valley Christian 8
CEDAR VALLEY CHRISTIAN – Mackenzie Lown 1 0-0 2, Abby Scroggs 1 0-0 2, Hannah Berry 0 0-0 0, Jessie Pospisil 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Geels 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kelly 0 0-0 0, Sydney Crittenden 0 0-0 0, Larissa Betsworth 0 0-0 0, Delaney Schefers 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 0-0 8.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC – Grace Gerthard 0 0-0 0, Beatrice Kemp 0 0-0 0, Delaney Banowetz 2 0-0 5, Holly Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Elise Kilburg 0 1-2 1, Halle Kilburg 0 2-2 2, Miranda Peters 6 0-0 13, Kaylee Koos 0 0-0 0, Emma Callaghan 0 0-0 0, Ellie O’Brien 5 0-0 10, Allison Kettman 0 0-0 0, Holly Kremer 4 2-4 10, Tori Michel 7 3-5 17. Totals 24 8-13 58.
Cedar Valley Christian;4;2;0;2;--;8
Marquette Catholic;17;18;16;7;--;58
Three-point goals – Marquette Catholic 2 (Peters, Banowetz). Total fouls – Cedar Valley Christian 10, Marquette Catholic 10.
Wrestling
Iowa regional duals
Class 3A
Wednesday's matches
At Eldridge -- No. 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. No. 24 Fort Madison, 6 p.m. Winner faces No. 6 North Scott, 7:15/7:30 p.m.
At Bettendorf -- No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. No. 21 Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m. Winner faces No. 4 Bettendorf, 7:15/7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Today's matches
At La Porte City -- No. 6 Union, La Porte City vs. South Tama; No. 8 Assumption vs. Iowa Falls/Alden, 6 p.m.
At Manchester -- No. 1 West Delaware vs. Anamosa; No. 17 Solon vs. Camanche, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Today's matches
At Gilbertville -- No. 2 Don Bosco vs. Highland; No. 18 Wilton vs. Alburnett, 6 p.m.
At Lisbon -- No. 1 Lisbon vs. Wapello; No. 20 Iowa Valley vs. No. 23 Belle Plaine, 6 p.m.