High schools

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;13;0;17;1
Davenport Central;11;3;13;5
Assumption;10;3;15;3
Davenport North;9;4;12;6
Bettendorf;7;6;7;11
Pleasant Valley;4;10;9;10
Muscatine;3;10;4;14
Clinton;2;11;2;17
Davenport West;0;12;2;14
Thursday's results
North Scott 44, Davenport North 43
Burlington 61, Clinton 53
Today's games
Assumption at Davenport Central
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
Davenport West at Davenport North
North Scott at Muscatine
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;10;2;24;3
Geneseo;8;3;17;6
Quincy;7;4;15;10
Rock Island;7;4;17;7
Moline;5;6;15;9
Sterling;4;7;15;11
UTHS;4;7;11;16
Alleman;0;12;3;24
Today's games
Rock Island at Geneseo
Galesburg at Moline
Quincy at United Township
Alleman at Sterling
North Scott 44, Davenport North 43
NORTH SCOTT (17-1, 13-0) -- Sam Kilburg 3-6 2-2 10, Carter Markham 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 4-9 0-0 12, Ty Anderson 1-4 5-8 8, Trent Allard 3-3 2-3 8, Cole Kilburg 2-4 2-2 6, Canon Guffey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-28 11-15 44.
DAVENPORT NORTH (12-6, 9-4) -- Sam Wellman 1-6 2-2 5, Mehki Jacobs 4-8 0-0 11, Jayden Houston 3-9 3-4 10, Quincy Wiseman 3-8 7-8 14, Cade Guinn 1-4 1-2 3, Alec Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Abdoul Diallo 0-1 0-0 0, Jesse Cooley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 13-16 43.
North Scott;6;12;13;13;--;44
Davenport North;7;5;12;19;--;43
3-point goals -- North Scott 7-14 (Eiland 4-7, S. Kilburg 2-3, Anderson 1-2, C. Kilburg 0-2); North 6-18 (Jacobs 3-5, Wellman 1-6, Wiseman 1-4, Houston 1-2, Brown 0-1). Rebounds -- North Scott 16 (Anderson 5); North 23 (Guinn 9, Houston 5). Turnovers -- North Scott 6, North 5. Total fouls -- North Scott 13, North 19. Fouled out -- none. Technical foul -- Anderson.
Burlington 61, Clinton 53
Clinton -- Treveon Bailey 3 0-0 6, Dasean Mingo 5 0-0 10, Max Holy 3 2-2 10, Carter Horan 0 0-0 0, Damarcus Knox 2 2-2 7, Zach Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Joe Simpson 1 4-5 6, Taylon Hayes 5 0-1 11. Totals: 20 8-10 53.
BURLINGTON -- Michael Alexander 7 7-12 23, Brendon Hale 0 1-2 1, Jordan Lowe 5 0-1 10, Hunter Johnson 1 1-2 3, Anakin Kelly 2 0-0 4, Amarion Davis 1 2-2 4, Trenton Murray 0 0-0 0, Jack Carlson 6 2-3 16. Totals: 22 13-22 61.
Clinton;12;10;17;15;--;53
Burlington;11;14;18;18;--;61
3-point goals -- Clinton 5, (Holy 2, Hoffman, Knox, Hayes); Burlington 4 (Carlson 2, Alexander 2). Team fouls -- Clinton 16, Burlington 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Clinton bench.
Records: Clinton 2-16, Burlington 9-9.
Bellevue 72, Wilton 47
Bellevue -- Paxtoon Felderman 6 6-8 18, Colby Sieverding 8 0-0 18, Andrew Swartz 3 5-6 11, Jackson Wagner 4 0-2 8, Isaac Carter 4 0-0 8, Jackson Mueller 1 4-7 6, Cole Heim 1 0-0 2, Nick Deppe 0 1-2 1, Totals 27 16-25 72.
Wilton -- Caden Kirkman 7 5-6 19, Jackson Hull 5 3-3 13, Buddy Darting 3 1-1 10, Caleb Sawell 1 3-4 5, Clayton Guyer 0 0-1 0, Mason Ormsby 0 0-0 0, Colby Sawell 0 0-0 0, Totals 16 12-15 47.
Halftime -- BELL 34, Wilton 24. Three-point goals -- BELL 2, (Sieverding 2); WIL 3, (Darting 3). Team fouls -- BELL 16, WIL 21.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;15;0;20;0
Davenport North;13;2;16;4
Bettendorf;10;5;13;7
Assumption;9;7;13;7
Muscatine;8;7;11;9
Davenport Central;6;10;9;11
Pleasant Valley;6;9;9;11
Davenport West;1;14;2;17
Clinton;1;15;2;19
Thursday's results
Assumption 57, Davenport Central 54
North Scott 53, Davenport North 32
Today's games
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Muscatine at North Scott
Davenport North at Davenport West
Western Big 6 standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;11;3;23;6
Rock Island;10;4;22;9
Quincy;10;4;17;8
Moline;8;6;19;12
Sterling;7;7;15;15
Galesburg;6;8;18;13
UTHS;4;10;10;18
Alleman;0;14;3;26
Thursday's results
Rock Island 71, United Township 53
Galesburg 79, Moline 67
Quincy 56, Geneseo 46
Illinois postseason pairings
Class 1A
ROWVA Regional
Thursday's results
(2) Princeville 62, (7) ROWVA 22
(3) Stark County 48, (5) Abingdon-Avon 46
West Central Regional
Thursday's result
(1) Brimfield 53, (4) Annawan 51 (2 OT)
Class 2A
Sherrard regional
Thursday's result
(1) Illini West 49, (5) Mercer County 19
Kewanee Regional
Thursday's result
(2) Normal University 51, (8) Farmington 32
Rushville Regional
Thursday's result
(2) Quincy Notre Dame 60, (3) Monmouth-Roseville 43
Stillman Valley Regional
Thursday's result
(3) Riverdale 45, (2) Stillman Valley 35
Iowa postseason pairings
Class 1A
Region 4
Thursday's results
Prince of Peace 46, Easton Valley 26
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Midland 28
Central City 48, Lisbon 41
Burlington Notre Dame 55, WACO 23
Winfield-Mt. Union 42, Highland 41
Lone Tree 59, Hillcrest Academy 16
Holy Trinity Catholic 52, New London 44
Tuesday's regional quarterfinals
Bellevue Marquette (20-1) vs. Prince of Peace (13-9)
Calamus-Wheatland (12-10) vs. Central City (10-12)
Burlington Notre Dame (18-4) vs. Winfield-Mount Union (12-10)
Lone Tree (12-10) vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (13-9)
Rock Island 71, UTHS 53
UNITED TOWNSHIP (10-18, 4-10) — Jade Hunter 10-13 5-5 25, Davi Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, Janeah Bell 0-4 0-0 0, Jasmine Bell 7-17 6-9 23, Karina Castaneda 0-2 0-0 0, Julie Mohr 0-1 0-0 0, RayJonna Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Aria Fix 1-2 0-0 2, Abidatou Diasso 1-5 0-2 2, Aaliyah Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Amaya Kinkead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 13-20 53
ROCK ISLAND (22-9, 10-4) — Imari McDuffy 8-9 3-4 21, Bre Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Emily Allison 5-6 3-4 14, Morgan Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Simmer 5-9 2-2 12, Bri Stewart 1-4 0-0 2, Kayla Rice 2-4 1-4 6, Jamyah Winter 1-3 0-0 3, Erriea Bea 2-3 0-0 4, Danee Robinson 0-1 1-2 1, D'leya Connor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-47 10-16 71
United Township;10;10;15;18;—;53
Rock Island;16;12;27;16;—;71
3-point goals — UTHS 0-4 (Morgan 0-1, Jn. Bell 0-1, Mohr 0-1, Fix 0-1), RI 7-13 (Williams 2-4, McDuffy 2-2, Rice 1-3, Winter 1-2, Allison 1-1, Simmer 0-1). Rebounds — UTHS 30 (Js. Bell 7, Hunter 5), RI 25 (Simmer 6, McDuffy 5). Assists — UTHS 5 (Morgan 3), RI 15 (McDuffy and Simmere 5). Steals — UTHS 6 (Hunter 3), RI 17 (Rice 5, Williams 4). Turnovers — UTHS 26, RI 18. Fouls — UTHS 17, Rock Island 13. Fouled out — Morgan
Galesburg 79, Moline 67
GALESBURG (18-13, 6-8) – Riley Jenkins 9-14 13-14 37, Chelsea Stevenson 3-5 0-0 7, Arleta Brown 1-2 0-1 2, Kadynce Lydic 2-3 2-3 7, Abby Lingafleter 0-0 4-6 4, Lauren Livingston 4-17 4-4 14, Abby Davidson 1-1 0-0 2, Audree Peck 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 27-45 23-38 79.
MOLINE (19-12, 8-6) – Whitney Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Caroline Hazen 1-2 0-0 2, Nadi McDowell 1-1 0-0 2, Kelsi Curtis 4-14 0-3 9, Tessa Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Bralee Trice 8-20 5-5 20, Claire Eaton 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Ali Burroughs 0-1 0-0 0, Cierra McNamee 8-15 3-11 19, Paige Melton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-63 9-19 67.
Galesburg;22;20;17;20;--;79
Moline;14;13;22;18;--67
Three-point goals – Galesburg 11-21 (Jenkins 7-9, Stevenson 1-3, Lydic 1-2, Livingston 2-7), Moline 2-2-15 (Taylor 0-3, Hazen 0-1, Curtis 1-3, Trice 1-6, Smith 0-1, Burroughs 0-1). Rebounds – Galesburg 29 (Jenkins 6), Moline 27 (McNamee 14). Assists – Galesburg 6 (Stevenson 3), Moline 7 (Hazen 4). Steals – Galesburg 1 (Jenkins), Moline 5 (Curtis 2). Turnovers – Galesburg 13, Moline 11. Total fouls – Galesburg 17, Moline 24. Fouled out – Taylor, Curtis.
North Scott 53, Davenport North 32
NORTH (16-4, 13-2) -- Anne Awour 3-6 0-2 6, Me'Kiyah Harris 3-6 1-4 7, Camry Dillie 1-5 0-0 3, Jordan Burch 0-4 0-0 0, Bella Sims 5-14 0-2 11, Ivy Wilmington 2-8 0-5 5, Emma Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Lindsey Broders 0-2 0-0 0, Tayja Clayton 0-1 0-0 0, Layla Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 2-10 32
NORTH SCOTT (20-0, 15-0) -- Presley Case 2-6 0-0 4, Brooke Kilburg 2-3 0-0 5, Sam Scott 3-10 0-0 9, Adriane Latham 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Boffeli 10-20 10-15 32, Alissa Bockenfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Schoening 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Happel 0-0 3-6 3, Tarynn Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 13-21 53
North;9;11;8;4;--;32
North Scott;17;19;9;8;--;53
Three-point goals -- North 2-17 (Sims 1-3, Dillie 1-2, Wilmington 0-5, Davis 0-3, Harris 0-2, Burch 0-1, Awour 0-1); North Scott 6-16 (Scott 3-8, Boffeli 2-3, Kilburg 1-1, Case 0-3, Schoening 0-1). Rebounds -- North 25 (Awour 8, Broders 4, Wilmington 4); North Scott 37 (Boffeli 19, Happel 7, Scott 5). Turnovers -- North 8, North Scott 14. Team fouls -- North 18, North Scott 12. Fouled out -- none.
Assumption 57, Davenport Central 54
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (9-11, 6-10) -- Acorionna Lard 2 2-4 7, Aliiyah Morgan 1 4-5 6, Sydney George 3 1-2 7, Aniah Smith 3 0-0 8, Bria Clark 2 2-4 6, Adriauna Mayfield 6 4-6 20, Breyana Clark 0 0-0 0, Brynn Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-21 54
ASSUMPTION (13-7, 9-7) -- Natalie Moore 3 4-8 11, Katie Anderson 0 2-2 2, Dawsen Dorsey 1 6-6 8, Grace Jobgen 0 0-0 0, A.J. Schubert 7 9-10 23, Anna Wohlers 0 0-0 0, Maddie Loken 0 0-0 0, Corey Whitlock 6 1-2 13. Totals 17 22-28 57
Central;8;11;15;20;--;54
Assumption;12;13;14;18;--;57
Three-point goals -- Central 7 (Mayfield 4, Smith 2, Lard); Assumption 1 (Moore). Team fouls -- Central 16, Assumption 15. Fouled out -- none.
Burlington 40, Clinton 28
Clinton -- Elle Davis 4 2-2 12, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0, Rylie Mussman 1 0-0 3, Molly Shannon 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Cooley 3 1-2 7, Payton Luett 0 0-0 0, Avery Dohrn 0 0-0 0, Michelle Powell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-4 28.
BURLINGTON -- Ariana Baylark 2 2-4 6, Angel Baylark 3 0-0 6, Bailey Wiemann 3 2-3 9, Mackenzie Kerns 3 2-2 10, Alexis Standard 1 2-2 5, Bre Porter 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 8-11 40.
Clinton;11;2;9;6;--;28
Burlington;12;7;10;11;--;40
3-point goals -- Clinton 3 (Davis 2, Mussman); Burlington 4 (Kerns 2, Wiemann, Standard). Fouls -- Clinton 12, Burlington 11. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
Records: Clinton 2-19, Burlington 3-13.
Brimfield 53, Annawan 51 (2OT)
Brimfield -- Haley Wallace 8 1-1 18, Sophie Bedell 5 1-2 11, Ella Lune 4 3-4 11, Elynn Peterson 2 4-5 8, Ella Cagwin 1 1-3 3, Jaclyn Fabry 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 10-15 53.
Annawam -- Cassidy Miller 8 3-8 19, Emily Miller 5 2-8 12, Reese Randall 4 0-1 11, Keagan Rico 4 1-5 9, Ally Celus 0 0-0 0, Maddie Rusk 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 6-22 51.
Brimfield;8;14;12;5;6;8;--;53
Annawan;9;4;11;15;6;6;--;51
Three-point goals -- BRI 1, (Wallace); ANN 3, (Randall 3).
Illini West 49, Mercer County 19
MERCER COUNTY (21-12) -- Maggie Harrison 0 0-0 0, Bella Cuellar 0 4-8 4, Karli Stineman 1 2-2 4, Shalyn Lucas 1 0-0 3, Ericka Sedam 2 2-5 6, Lillian Hucke 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Cox 0 0-0 0, Gracie Fisher 0 2-2 2, Madi Finch 0 0-2 0, Rebecka Larson 0 0-0 0, Chloe Coulter 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 10-19 19.
CARTHAGE ILLINI WEST (26-4) -- Caydee Kirkham 6 0-0 13, Karli Artman 1 3-4 5, Alexis Smith 2 0-0 4, Hallie Ray 2 1-2 5, Halee Wod 0 0-0 0, Megan Harrell 5 2-2 16, Rylee Reed 2 0-0 4, Marie DeSotel 0 0-0 0, Madi Cole 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-8 49.
Mercer Co.;9;1;4;5;--;19
Illini West;11;18;16;4;--;49
3-point goals -- Mercer County 1 (Lucas 1, Harrison 0, Cuellar 0, Hucke 0), Illini West 5 (Harrell 4, Kirkham 1, Artman 0).Total fouls -- Mercer County 14, Illini West 17.
Three-Point Showdown advancers: Karli Artman, Illini West (11); Riley Filler, Orion (8); Maggie Harrison, Mercer County (7); Megan Harrell, Illini West (6).
Bellevue 72, Wilton 60
Bellevue -- Lindsey Banowetz 6 9-12 21, Mariah Hueneke 6 4-6 18, Audrey Wedeking 3 0-0 9, Sally Paulsen 3 0-0 6, Brianna Laughlin 2 2-4 6, Teresa Paulsen 3 0-0 6, Kelesia DeShaw 2 0-2 4, Ka'Lynn DeShaw 0 2-2 2, Kenna Duesing 0 0-0 0, Totals 25 17-26 72.
Wilton -- Kelsey Drake 10 5-7 26, Mallory Lange 4 0-0 12, Ella Caffery 3 1-4 7, Lexi Walker 2 0-1 6, Peyton Souhrada 1 2-2 5, Justine Meyer 0 4-4 4, Emi Coss 0 0-0 0, Totals 20 12-18 60.
Halftime -- BELL 38, WIL 31. Three-point goals -- BELL 5, (A. Wedeking 3, Hueneke 2); WIL 8, (Lange 4, Walker 2, Souhrada, Drake). Team fouls -- BELL 16, WIL 23.
Wrestling
Iowa state duals pairings
At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Wednesday's matches
Class 3A
1)Southeast Polk vs. 8) WDM Valley, 11 a.m.
4) Bettendorf vs. 5) North Scott, 11 a.m.
2) Waverly-Shell Rock vs. 7) Indianola, 11 a.m.
3) Fort Dodge vs. 6) Waukee, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
1) West Delaware vs. 8) Humboldt, 9 a.m.
4) Osage vs. 5) Davenport Assumption, 9 a.m.
2) Independence vs. 7) Winterset, 9 a.m.
3) Williamsburg vs. 6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.
Class 1A
1) Don Bosco vs. 8) Woodbury Central, 9 a.m.
4) Lake Mills vs. 5) Logan-Magnolia, 9 a.m.
2) Lisbon vs. 7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.
3) West Sioux vs. 6) Denver, 9 a.m.