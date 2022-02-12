HIGH SCHOOLS

Boys basketball
United Township 54, Fulton 42
UTHS -- Jackson Colgan 2-4 2-4 7, De’Vontay Wright 2-5 5-5 10, Dominic Rhoden 2-2 0-2 5, D’Vonte Cartwright 5-6 0-2 10, Caeden Terrell 0-1 0-0 0, Mahki Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Darius Roberts 6-9 0-0 13, Cameren Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-35 7-13 54.
FULTON -- Baylen Damhoff 7-11 0-0 21, Brock Mason 4-12 0-0 11, Patrick Lower 0-1 0-0 0, Kole Schipper 0-6 0-0 0, Ian Wiebenga 0-4 0-0 0, Jacob Jones 2-5 1-2 5, Ryan Eads 1-1 0-0 3, Drew Dykstra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 1-2 42.
UTHS;15;17;14;8--54
Fulton;15;14;5;8--42
3-point goals: UTHS 5 (Colgan, Johnson, Wright, Rhoden, Rogers) Fulton 9 (Damhoff 5, Mason 3, Eads). Rebounds: UTHS 21 (Wright 6, Johnson 5), Fulton 17 (Damhoff 8). Assists: UTHS 8 (Johnson 3, Wright 2, Rogers, Colgan, Cartwright), Fulton 5 (Mason 2, Wiebenga, Price). Steals: UTHS 5 (Colgan, Johnson, Rogers, Wright, Cartwright), Fulton 5 (Damhoff 2, Mason 2, Jones). Fouls: UTHS 8, Fulton 12. Turnovers: UTHS: 7, Fulton 9.
People are also reading…
Sophomore Game Score: United Township 45, Fulton 41.
Girls basketball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 3A Region 4
Today's games
West Liberty 57, Northeast 33
Assumption 60, Central Lee 43
Mid-Prairie 52, Tipton 25
West Burlington 60, Camanche 19
Assumption 60, Central Lee 43
ASSUMPTION (13-9) -- Annika Kotula 4 2-2 12, Sydney Roe 3 1-1 7, Ava Schubert 9 2-3 20, Maddy Nigey 2 0-0 4, Dorsey Dawsen 5 1-3 13 Jade Jackson 0 0-0 0, Dru Dorsey 0 0-0 0, Aniya Wilson 1 0-0 2, Ally Kersten 0 0-0 0, Emma Anselm 0 0-0, Leah Maro 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 6-15 60.
CENTRAL LEE (13-9) -- Makayla Morrison 2 0-0 5, Alivia Myhre 5 8-11 20,, Macy Watkins 4 2-2 10, Maura Watkins 1 0-0 2, Mya Lampe 0 0-0 0, Karlie Pohren 0 0-0 0, Bailey Schwartz 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 10-17 43
Assumption;13;22;13;12;--;60
Central Lee;5;9;10;19;--;43
3-point goals -- Davenport Assumption 4 (Kotula 2, Dawsen 2); Central Lee 5 (Myhre 2, Schwartz 2, Morrison 1). Total fouls -- Davenport Assumption 16, Central Lee 12. Fouled out -- None. Technical fouls -- None.
Oregon 42, Riverdale 35
OREGON – Hackman 0 0-0 3 0, Dannhorn 0 0-0 0 0, Bowers 0 1-2 4 1, Lutz 7 3-5 2 18, Drake 2 4-4 3 8, Mois 2 3-5 1 7, Morris 0 0-0 0 0, Englekes 3 0-0 1 6, Champley 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 15 11-16 16 42
RIVERDALE (10-18) – Alexis Duke 4 1-2 3 10, Ella Garrett 1 1-2 2 3, RyaLynn Grant 0 2-2 1 2, Kayleigh Hartson 2 0-0 0 5, Moli Skahill 1 2-2 0 4, Mya Dalaska 0 0-0 0 0, Crystal Craigmiles 0 3-8 1 3, Erin Caves 0 0-0 0 0, Ali DePorter 0 0-0 0 0, Carrieanne Hungate 3 1-2 5 8. Totals 11 10-18 12 35
Oregon;11;4;11;16—42
Riverdale;10;11;5;9—35
3s – O 1 (Lutz), R 3 (Duke, Hartson, Hungate)
Wrestling
Iowa 3A districts
At Iowa City High
Team results
1. Bettendorf 228.5, 2. Pleasant Valley 184, 3. Fort Madison 167, 4. Iowa City High 160.5, 5. Ottumwa 142.5, 6. Iowa City Liberty 115.5, 7. Newton 68, 8. Burlington 46
Championship matches
106 – T.J. Koester, Bettendorf, pinned Ashton Grace, Ottumwa, 0:20; 113 – Steele Diercks, Bettendorf, pinned Jasmine Luedtke, Ottumwa, 1:16; 120 – Cale Seaton, Iowa City High, pinned Corbin Grace, Ottumwa, 3:15; 126 – Kael Kurtz, Iowa City High, dec. Jayce Luna, Bettendorf, 4-3 (TB1); 132 – Tycho Carmichael, Bettendorf, pinned Nolan Riddle, Fort Madison, 2:22; 138 – Jack Miller, Pleasant Valley, pinned Jorden Roberts, Bettendorf, 3:07; 145 – Dustin Bohren, Bettendorf, pinned Ryan Ott, Iowa City High, 1:51; 152 – Brennan Amos, Newton, pinned Elijah Mendoza, Bettendorf, 3:05; 160 – Colin Sharp, Newton, dec. Teague Smith, Fort Madison, 5-2; 170 – Caden McDermott, Pleasant Valley, dec. DeAvione Parker, Bettendorf, 5-3; 182 – Trevor Summers, Ottumwa, dec. Rusty VanWetzinga, Pleasant Valley, 9-4; 195 – Bradley Hill, Bettendorf, medical forfeit Isaac Thacher, Fort Madison; 220 – Ben Kueter, Iowa City High, medical forfeit, Diego Cortes, Bettendorf; 285 – Luke Vonderhaar, Pleasant Valley, dec. Julius Harris, Burlington, 4-3
Second-place wrestlebacks
120 – Corbin Grace, Ottumwa, dec. Logan Pennock, Fort Madison, 8-7; 126 – Jayce Luna, Bettendorf, major dec. Duncan Harn, Pleasant Valley, 16-3; 132 – Holden Willett, Pleasant Valley, dec. Nolan Riddle, Fort Madison, 2-0; 138 – Jake Mitchell, Iowa City High, dec. Jorden Roberts, Bettendorf, 7-4; 152 – Elijah Mendoza, Bettendorf, dec. Gavin Wiseman, Fort Madison, 7-1; 160 – Elijah Terwilleger, Iowa City Liberty, dec. Teague Smith, Fort Madison, 10-4; 170 – Jakob McGowan, Fort Madison, dec. DeAvione Parker, Bettendorf, 7-3; 195 – Issac Thacher, Fort Madison pinned Ethan Armstrong, Iowa City Liberty, 5:52; 220 – Daniel Sokolik, Fort Madison, pinned Diego Cortes, Bettendorf, 2:41; 285 – Julius Harris, Burlington, dec. Cory Arnett, Fort Madison, 3-0
Iowa 2A Maquoketa Sectional
106 – Payton Pilgrim (Assump) dec. Ethan Long (Mont) 8-3; 113 – Aldin Swanson (VShel) maj. dec. Jacob Maes (Assump) 15-6; 120 – Carson Less (WDel) dec. Carter Lamont (VShel) 8-5; 126 – Royce Butt (CDW) injury default Derrick Bass (Assump); 132 – Blake Engel (WDel) dec. Kale Hansen (Mont) 3-2; 138 – Brent Yokovic (WDel) tech fall. Easton Wheeler (Anam) 15-0 (4:10); 145 – Eric Kinkaid (Caman) pinned Cooper Sanders 1:48; 152 – Gabe Sanders (VShel) dec. Logan Peyton (WDel) 7-2; 160 – Allen Catour (Assump) injury forfeit Jadyn Payton (WDel); 170 – Brady Ortner (VShel) maj. dec.. Collin Hoskins (CPU) 10-1; 182 – Will Ward (WDel) dec. Johnny Argo (Assump) 3-1; 195 – Wyatt Voelker (WDel) tech fall Curtis Erickson (VShel) 2:13 (19-3); 220 – Aiden Morgan (Assump) tech fall Sawyer Falck (WDel) 5:47 (16-0); 285 – Cameron Geuther (WDel) pinned Cole Sigler (Anam) 3:39
Iowa 2A District 8
at Williamsburg
Team results -- 1. Notre Dame/WB 154.5, 2. Mount Vernon 80.5, 3. West Liberty 75, 4. Benton Community 65, 5. Williamsburg 63, 6. Solon 46, 7. Columbus 39, 8. Mid-Prairie 25, 9. Fairfield 23, 10. Washington 9, 11. Mount Pleasant 0
Championship matches
106 -- Colin Cassady (West Liberty) def. Carter West (Norte Dame/WB), 7-5 (sudden victory-1); 113 -- Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) dec. Kaiden Dietzenbach (Norte Dame/WB), 6-3; 120 -- Lane Scorpil (Columbus) pinned CJ Davis (Norte Dame/WB), 1:49; 126 -- Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) pinned Jordan Schmidt (Solon), 1:10; 132 -- Blaine Frazier (Norte Dame/WB) def. Cason Miller (Fairfield), medical forfeit; 138 -- Jackson Jaspers (Mount Vernon) dec. Tate O`Shea (Norte Dame/WB), 2-0; 145 -- Brenden Heying (Benton Community) major dec. Joshua Zeman (West Liberty), 13-4; 152 -- Isaiah Fenton (Norte Dame/WB) tech fall Henry Ryan (Mount Vernon), 19-2 (4:56); 160 -- Samuel West (Norte Dame/WB) def. Kam Royster (Williamsburg), 10-8 (sudden victory-1); 170 -- Drake Collins (West Liberty) def. River Belger (Norte Dame/WB), medical forfeit; 182 -- CJ Walrath (Norte Dame/WB) tech fall Felipe Molina (West Liberty), 21-5 (4:07); 195 -- Jack Geels (Williamsburg) dec. Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie), 5-4; 220 -- Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) pinned Kai Malone (Columbus/WMU), 1:00; 285 -- Gage Marty (Solon) major dec. Gannon Callahan (Mid-Prairie), 9-0
Wrestlebacks (locals)
145 -- Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) dec. Blake Wilson (Norte Dame/WB), 8-7; 195 -- Jahsiah Galvan (West Liberty) def. Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie), 10-6 (sudden victory-1); 220 -- Tyler Hancox (Solon) pinned Kai Malone (Columbus), 2:41; 285 -- Gannon Callahan (Mid-Prairie) dec. Russel Coil (Columbus), 3-0
Iowa 1A District 1
at Cascade
Team results -- 1. Wilton 86, 2. Alburnett 85, 3. Dyersville Beckman 82, 4. MFL MarMac 80, 5. North Linn 59.5, 6. Cascade 45, 7. East Buchanan 39, 8. Maquoketa Valley 34, 9. West Branch 32, 10. Midland 30, 11. Durant 13, 12. Clayton Ridge 11, T13. Bellevue 0, T13. North Cedar 0
Championship matches
106 -- Brock Morris (Cascade) pinned Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge), 0:56; 113 -- Brody Brisker (Wilton) pinned Lincoln Edwards (West Branch), 2:51; 120 -- Jordan Dusenberry (Wilton) dec. Preston Klostermann (Alburnett), 13-7; 126 -- Nick Schmidt (Beckman) pinned Ethan Gast (Durant), 2:40; 132 -- Brody Neighbor (Alburnett) dec. Trever Freiburger (Cascade), 9-3; 138 -- Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) tech fall Bryce Radloff (MFL MarMac), 15-0 (3:09); 145 -- Carson Klostermann (Alburnett) pinned Tristan Koehn (MFL MarMac), 1:52; 152 -- Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) pinned Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett), 0:11; 160 -- Karter Decker (MFL MarMac) pinned Conner Grover (Beckman), 3:53; 170 -- Kaden Shirk (Wilton) pinned Kashton Mathis (MFL MarMac), 4:39; 182 -- Landen Paul (North Linn) pinned Levi Feldman (Beckman), 3:23; 195 -- Cayden Miller (Midland) pinned Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman), 2:13; 220 -- Logan Wright (West Branch) pinned Cade Rausch (Cascade), 2:52; 285 -- Cody Fox (East Buchanan) pinned Jason Koopmann (Beckman), 1:03
Wrestlebacks (locals)
126 -- Ethan Gast (Durant) dec. Blaine McGraw (Alburnett), 7-2
Illinois Sectionals
Class 1A Princeton Sectional
(Top four finishers in each weight class advanced to state)
First-place matches
106 – Dalton Nimrick (ALMN) pinned Ayden Rowley (DXN), 1:43; 113 - E. Nelson (RBUR) won by decision over K. Harman, 3-1; 120 – B. Grennan (NEW) won by tech fall over A. Christiansen (PRINC), 19-3; 126 – P. Blakely (DAKO) pinned W. Doty (POLO), 3:42; 132 – TJ Silva (DAKO) won by decision over Brock Smith (RVRDL), 9-8; 138 – W. Rude (NEW) decision over E. Reilly (SAND), 3-1; 145 – G. Luke (LENA) decision over I. Rosas (HARV), 7-0; 152 – Collin Altensey (RVRDL) decision over Jack Seacrist (STIL), 4-2; 160 – Marey Robey (LENA) decision over Alex Watson (RVRDL), 5-4; 170 – G. Luke (LENA) pinned S. Dale (SAND), 5:29; 182 – Kayden White (MORR) major decision over Alex Alfaro (SAND), 11-2; 195 – N. Wenzel (DAKO) decision over D. Mensendike (LENA), 4-2; 220 – Brock Wood (RBUR) decision over Walker Anderson (SHER), 7-3; 285 - Charles Jagusah (ALMN) pinned Joshua Gaye (MOOS), 2:50.
Third-place matches
106 – B. Hernandez (HARV) pinned C. Madula (RBUR), 1:37; 113 - Wyatt Goosens (EP) pinned (NEW) Briar Ivey, 5:04; 120 – C. Fitzgerald (WMAR) won by tech fall over Z. Schroeder (HARV), 19-4; 126 – Carter Rude (NEW) major decision over Jude Finch (ROCKRD), 10-0; 132 – V. Williams (WMAR) major decision over L. Halverson (OREG), 10-2; 138 – M. Blakely (DAKO) major decision over S. Stevens (OREG), 9-2; 145 – Tyler Simmer (DAKO) decision over Jase Grunder (EP), 5-0; 152 – A. Linden (SAND) pinned L. Kirk (JOHN), 0:55; 160 – B. Livdahl (HARV) pinned A. Livingston (STIL), 4:56; 170 – Zane Pannell (FULT) decision over Ryder Roelf (SHER), 10-4; 182 – M. Faworski (WINN) decision over A. Forcier (STIL), 7-4; 195 – N. Rosas (HARV) pinned M. White (DIXO), 4:53; 220 – Justin Dallas (DIXO) pinned Nate Schaefer (MORR), 1:47; 285 – Daniel Engel (POLO) decision over Elijah Friedrichsen, 6-1.
3A Granite City Sectional
Local results
126 -- Semifinal -- Jacob Macatangay (Plainfield North) major dec. Alec Schmacht (Moline), 12-4. Consolation semifinal -- Jad Alwawi (Lockport Twp) dec. Alec Schmacht (Moline), 3-1.
138 -- Semifinal -- Kole Brower (Moline) tech fall Yaveion Freeman (Alton), 24-8 (3:51). First place match -- Kole Brower (Moline) major dec. Dylan Gvillo (Edwardsville), 17-5.
145 -- Semifinal -- Noah Tapia (Moline) pinned Will Dahm (Belleville West), 1:36. First place match -- Noah Tapia (Moline) major dec. Drew Landau (Edwardsville), 12-4.
160 -- Consolation round 3 -- Parker Terronez (Moline) pinned Terence Willis lll (O`Fallon), 3:09. Consolation semifinal -- Dominic Adamo (Lincoln-Way East) pinned Parker Terronez (Moline), 0:44.
182 -- Consolation round 3 -- James Soliz (Moline) dec. Colten Stevens (Yorkville), 7-1. Consolation semifinal -- Shamon Handegan (Pekin) pinned James Soliz (Moline), 1:56.
IHSA 2A Sycamore Sectional
Local results
106 -- Consolation round 3 -- Tim Sebastian (Geneseo) tech fall Caleb Lenning (Morton), 15-0 (5:28); Truth Vesey (Rock Island) pinned Brandon Anderson (Morris), 4:00. Consolation semifinal -- Tim Sebastian (Geneseo) dec. Ivan Munoz (Ottawa), 10-7; Truth Vesey (Rock Island) major dec. Tommy Tourdot (Rochelle), 18-6. Third place match -- Truth Vesey (Rock Island) major dec. Tim Sebastian (Geneseo), 24-14.
113 -- Semifinal -- Zachary Montez (Geneseo) tech fall Zane Ely (Morton), 20-5 (5:55); Gylon Sims (Joliet Catholic Academy) tech fall Samuel Niyonkuru (Rock Island), 23-7 (4:10). Consolation semifinal -- Samuel Niyonkuru (Rock Island) dec. Kamron Scholl (Kaneland), 8-4. Third place match -- Xavier Villalobos (Rochelle) major dec. Samuel Niyonkuru (Rock Island), 11-3. First place match -- Gylon Sims (Joliet Catholic Academy) dec. Zachary Montez (Geneseo), 4-3.
120 -- Consolation round 3 -- Daniel McGhee (Rock Island) dec. Joseph Nadig (Rochelle), 8-4. Consolation semifinal -- Connor Kidd (Morton) pinned Daniel McGhee (Rock Island), 0:53.
132 -- Consolation round 3 -- Steven Marvin (Morton) major dec. Carson Raya (Geneseo), 9-1.
138 -- Semifinal -- Aoci Bernard (Rock Island) dec. Evan Schiffman (Lemont), 9-5. First place match -- Aoci Bernard (Rock Island) dec. Owen O`Connor (Joliet Catholic Academy), 7-3.
160 -- Semifinal -- Anthony Montez (Geneseo) pinned Gus Cambier (Sycamore), 1:36; First place match -- Anthony Montez (Geneseo) dec. Blake Hinrichsen (Washington), 3-0
170 -- Consolation round 3 -- Amare Overton (Rock Island) pinned Brock Metzger (Rochelle), 2:42. Consolation semifinal -- Zane Hulet (Washington) pinned Amare Overton (Rock Island), 5:40.
182 -- Semifinal -- Steven Marquez (Rock Island) major dec. Charles Medrow (Ottawa), 16-3. First place match -- Moe Khalil (Lemont) dec. Steven Marquez (Rock Island), 6-1.
195 -- Consolation round 3 -- Andrew Marquez (Rock Island) dec. Cole Brannigan (Lemont), 10-5. Consolation semifinal -- Connor Lorden (La Salle-Peru) dec. Andrew Marquez (Rock Island), 10-4.
285 -- Semifinal -- Lee Smith (Rockford East) pinned Eli Gustafson (Rock Island), 3:00. Consolation semifinal -- Lincoln Cooley (Sycamore) dec. Eli Gustafson (Rock Island), 8-2.
IHSA 1A Stanford Olympia Sectional
Local results
106 -- Consolation round 3 -- Kale Stirn (Mercer County) dec. Konnor Martin (Tremont), 14-8. Consolation semifinal -- Brady Mouser (LeRoy) dec. Kale Stirn (Mercer County), 9-3.
120 -- Consolation round 3 -- Ethan Monson (Mercer County) tech fall Shawn Schlickman (Melvin-Sibley), 17-2 (2:37). Consolation semifinal -- Ethan Monson (Mercer County) major dec. Logan Gibson (El Paso-Gridley), 9-0. Third place match -- Ethan Monson (Mercer County) major dec. Bowden Delaney (Tremont), 9-1.
138 -- Semifinal -- William Winter (Stanford Olympia) dec. Zeke Arnold (Mercer County), 4-1. Consolation round 3 -- Max Kelly (Kewanee) pinned Logan Poisal (Tremont), 0:45. Consolation semifinal -- Bryson Capansky (Fithian Oakwood) dec. Zeke Arnold (Mercer County), 13-6; Dillon Sarff (Dwight) pinned Max Kelly (Kewanee), 1:22.
145 -- Consolation round 3 -- Dax Gentes (El Paso-Gridley) pinned Will Taylor (Kewanee), 3:46.
152 -- Semifinal -- Levi Leitner (Tremont) pinned Kadin Rednour (Kewanee), 3:32. Consolation semifinal -- Kadin Rednour (Kewanee) dec. Carter Hoge (Macomb), 10-3. Third place match -- Trevor Willis (Clinton) pinned Kadin Rednour (Kewanee), 5:25.
160 -- Consolation round 3 -- Jaxin Johnson (Knoxville) pinned Gavin Minteer (Mercer County), 1:53.
195 -- Consolation round 3 -- Trace Shaub (Petersburg Porta) pinned Nate Lockett (Kewanee), 0:36.
Boys swimming
IHSAA State Meet
Team results -- 1. Waukee 293.5, 2. Iowa City West 232, 3. West Des Moines Valley 208.5, 4. Linn-Mar 194, 5. Bettendorf 190, 6. Pleasant Valley 134, 7. Ankeny 119.5, 8. Ames 117.5, 9. Sioux City North 103, 10. Dowling Catholic 100, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 89, 12. Johnston 82, 13. Davenport Central 71, 14. Iowa City High 64, 15. Indianola 27, 16. Spencer 23, 17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21, 18. Marshalltown 19.5, 19. Cedar Falls 18.5, 20. Cedar Rapids Washington 14, 21. Vinton-Shellsburg 13, 22. Williamsburg 9, 23. Burlington 8, 24. Decorah 5, T25. Grinnell 4, T25. Lewis Central 4, T25. Dubuque Senior 4, 28. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2
200 medley relay -- 1. Iowa City West (Skelley, Christensen, Carter, Brotherton) 1:30.87, 2. Waukee 1:32.12, 3. Linn-Mar 1:33.34, 4. West Des Moines Valley 1:34.20, 5. Sioux City North 1:34.78, 6. Bettendorf (Kilcoin, Roemer, Anderson, Gasper) 1:35.62, 7. Pleasant Valley (Chiles, Hechler, Paulson, Caraman) 1:36.04, 8. Davenport Central (Seibert, Tolle, Hopewell, Sullivan) 1:36.20
200 freestyle -- 1. AJ Abram (Waukee) 1:36.13, 2. Alex Stone (Bettendorf) 1:37.02, 3. Cooper Callahan (Linn-Mar) 1:38.41, 4. George Holesing (Dubuque Hempstead) 1:39.32, 5. Jacob Pins (WDM Valley) 1:41.71, 6. Will Gorman (Pleasant Valley) 1:42.07, 8. Owen Chiles (Pleasant Valley) 1:43.24, 12. Ryan Vance (Pleasant Valley) 1:44.30, 16. Ricky Zillmer (Bettendorf) 1:45.45
200 IM -- 1. Andrew Reiter (Waukee) 1:48.57, 2. Tommy Hancock (Dowling) 1:52.43, 3. Joshua Chen (Ames) 1:53.01, 4. Joe Polyak (Iowa City) 1:53.12, 5. Reed Wallace (WDM Valley) 1:53.37, 10. Max Wetteland (Bettendorf) 1:37.02, 11. Parker Paulson (Pleasant Valley) 1:38.41, 12. Colin Kilcoin (Bettendorf) 1:39.32
50 freestyle -- 1. Kohen Rankin (Sioux City North) 20.26, 2. Kirk Brotherton (IC West) 20.56, 3. Aiden Carstense (Linn-Mar) 20.87, 4. Lance Swanepoel (Ankeny) 21.13, 5. Reid Tigges (Spencer) 21.24, 7. Carter Sullivan (Davenport Central) 21.52, 12. Noah Mitvalsky (Bettendorf) 21.94
100 butterfly -- 1. Lance Swanepoel (Ankeny) 48.22, 2. Carter Anderson (Bettendorf) 48.88, 3. Kyle Hopewell (Davenport Central) 48.99, 4. Andrew Reiter (Waukee) 49.02, 5. Holden Carter (IC West) 50.12
100 freestyle -- 1. AJ Abram (Waukee) 44.60, 2. Kirk Brotherton (IC West) 44.69, 3. George Holesing (Dub Hempstead) 44.87, 4. Alex Stone (Bettendorf) 44.94, 5. Asher Havenhill (Waukee) 44.97, 8. Carter Sullivan (Davenport Central) 47.87, 11. Bryan Caraman (Pleasant Valley) 47.61, 12. Noah Mitvalsky (Bettendorf) 47.86
500 freestyle -- 1. Jacob Pins (WDM Valley) 4:26.30, 2. Cooper Callahan (Linn-Mar) 4:31.87, 3. James Coffey (Waukee) 4:36.78, 4. Mason Turner (CR Kennedy) 4:37.21, 5. Tommy Hancock (Dowling) 4:38.23, 9. Will Gorman (Pleasant Valley) 4:41.25, 10. Ryland Feist (Pleasant Valley) 4:45.10, 11. Brock Ohlensehl (Bettendorf) 4:47.92
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Wetteland, Anderson, Mitvalsky, Stone) 1:23.09, 2. IC West 1:23.22, 3. Waukee 1:23.39, 4. Pleasant Valley (Caraman, Vance, Chiles, Gorman) 1:25.69, 5. Dowling 1:26.26, 12. Davenport Central (Seibert, Jacobs, Hopewell, Sullivan) 1:27.98
100 backstroke -- 1. Asher Havenhill (Waukee) 48.85, 2. Aiden Carstense (Linn-Mar) 49.48, 3. Ian Steffen (Linn-Mar) 50.17, 4. Owen Chiles (Pleasant Valley) 50.80, 5. Sam Davey (Waukee) 51.20, 7. Max Wetteland (Bettendorf) 51.47
100 breaststroke -- 1. Kohen Rankin (Sioux City North) 53.19, 2. Joshua Chen (Ames) 54.65, 3. Jordan Christen (IC West) 55.66, 4. Carson Copple (WDM Valley) 57.29, 5. Klein Brock (Waukee) 57.61
400 freestyle relay -- 1. Waukee (Abram, Rogers, Davey, Reiter) 3:03.91, 2. Bettendorf (Wetteland, Anderson, Mitvalsky, Stone) 3:04.00, 3. Linn-Mar 3:04.11, 4. IC West 3:08.21, 5. WDM Valley 3:11.23
Girls bowling
LaSalle-Peru Sectional
Team scores – 1. LaSalle-Peru 5731. 2. Joliet West 5703. 3. Minooka 5407. 4. Rock Island 5087. 5. Peru St. Bede 5071. 6. Lincoln-Way West 5008. 7. United Township 5003. 8. Geneseo 4808. 9. Taylorville 4456. 10. Pana 4241. 11. Jacksonville-Routt 4202. 12. Decatur-Eisenhower 3941
High game – Chloe Day (Galesburg) 279
High series – Day (G) 1381
Top 5 individuals – 1. Day (G) 1381. 2. Abby Nolan (LWC) 1327. 3. Bri Gillson (Min) 1297. 4. Malaya Chavez (JW) 1269. 5. Ella Steinke (JW) 1231
Rock Island – Anna Vermeire 415-497—912, Bailey Hecker 487-602—1089, Carli Gordon 599-534—1133, Makenzie Terry 514-472—986, Olivia Sholl 444-523—967
United Township – Jenna Traynham 384-476—860, Kiera Henderson 524-462—986, Kloey Miner 481-578—1059, Mackenzi Fulton 432-507—939, Regina Harmening 587-572—1159
Geneseo – Allison States 373-492—865, Allyson Ford 501-480—981, Madison Holevoet 617-576—1193, Sarah Lawrence 456-475—931, Chloe Bell 405-433—838
Galesburg – Day 751-630—1381, Ellee Shinn 478-619—1097
Kewannee – Mya Mirocha 642-487—1129