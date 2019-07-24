Age: 27

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 2014 Heart and Sole 10k.

This year: Second in Horsetooth Half-marathon; eighth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; 10th in Los Angeles Marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

