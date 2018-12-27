5. Hobbies. Woodturner Steve Sinner of Bettendorf earned a show at the Figge Art Museum. Dozens of crafters turned pink flamingo lawn ornaments into whimsical displays at the Quad-City Botanical Center, while the center itself celebrated its 20th year and once again brought us Winter Nights, Winter Lights.

And, oh, the quilters! Beautiful examples of fabric art shone at the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild biennial show. Marc Petersen and Dan Carlson, of Clinton, wowed us with their pumpkin-growing prowess, and Lynda Mink did the same with her extensive (understatement) Halloween decorating.