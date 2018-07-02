Toporowski selected to Team USA
Luke Toporowski, a Bettendorf native and son of Quad-City Mallards Hall of Famer Kerry Toporowski, was selected to Team USA Hockey's U-18 men's select team for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, to be held next month in Edmonton, Alberta.
Toporowski scored three goals and totaled four points in four games at USA Hockey's Select 17 player development camp last week and was named to the all-star roster.
Toporowski, 17, is coming off his first season with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League after being selected eighth overall in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. He played in 61 games last year, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
Toporowski is one of 21 players selected to Team USA, which will compete Aug. 6-11 in Alberta. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is an international tournament that also features Canada, Russia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland, Sweden and Slovakia.
All games will be televised on the NHL Network.
Calgary adds consistent scorer
The Calgary Flames signed forward James Neal to a five-year, $28.75 million contract on Monday, giving Johnny Gaudreau and the rest of the Flames a much-needed scoring boost.
Neal has topped 20 goals in each of his 10 NHL seasons, and was considered the top player left on the free-agent market a day after the NHL's signing period opened.
Calgary becomes Neal's third team in as many seasons. He was selected by Vegas in the NHL expansion draft a year ago, and scored 25 goals and 44 points in 71 games for the Golden Knights.
— Associated Press
Blues make trade to get O’Reilly
Still stung by the Blues missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong capped a major roster overhaul on the first day of the NHL's free-agency period by acquiring center Ryan O'Reilly in a multiplayer trade with the Buffalo Sabres.
Aside from landing a nine-year veteran in O'Reilly on Sunday, St. Louis committed $31 million in salary to sign forwards David Perron and center Tyler Bozak to multiyear contracts.
The Sabres added experience to a young roster by acquiring veterans forwards Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund. They also acquired forward Tage Thompson, a 2016 first-round draft pick, who had three goals and six assists in 41 games as an NHL rookie this season last year. Buffalo rounded out its haul by adding a conditional first-round draft pick next year and a second-rounder in 2021.
— Associated Press
