Hole-in-one

John Guzzonato, Coal Valley, Glynns Creek Golf Course, No. 8, 8-iron 115 yards. Witnesses: Mike Johnston, Pat Ewen, Carroll Shiltz

Gary Harkin, Davenport, Glynns Creek Golf Course, No. 8, 5-iron, 151 yards. Witnesses: Mike Curry, Rob Brock, Ken Brock, Mark Briggs

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

Load comments