Holes-in-one

Ronald Gray, Rock Island — Palmer Hills, No. 13, 100 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Al Lehman, John Fox, Bill Kimler.

Gina Nelson-Bradley, Davenport — Hidden Hills, No. 6, 110 yards, driver. Witnesses: Mindy Bradley, Greyson Nelson-Bradley, Ellison Nelson-Bradley

Ladies Day

Saukie

9 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Debby Wheeler; Low net, Juanita Terronez

2nd flight: Low gross, Kim Miers; Low net, Maria Escontrias

3rd flight: Low gross, Jayne Offchiss; Low net, Judy Buck

Special event: Carolyn Schjelderup

18 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Virginia Kuehnel; Low net, Brenda Hanes

2nd flight: Low gross, Sue McDevitt; Low net, Kay Verstraete

3rd flight: Low gross, Judy Patsch; Low net, Chris Strops

Special event: Sally Cecil

