Holes-in-one
Ronald Gray, Rock Island — Palmer Hills, No. 13, 100 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Al Lehman, John Fox, Bill Kimler.
Gina Nelson-Bradley, Davenport — Hidden Hills, No. 6, 110 yards, driver. Witnesses: Mindy Bradley, Greyson Nelson-Bradley, Ellison Nelson-Bradley
Ladies Day
Saukie
9 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Debby Wheeler; Low net, Juanita Terronez
2nd flight: Low gross, Kim Miers; Low net, Maria Escontrias
3rd flight: Low gross, Jayne Offchiss; Low net, Judy Buck
Special event: Carolyn Schjelderup
18 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Virginia Kuehnel; Low net, Brenda Hanes
2nd flight: Low gross, Sue McDevitt; Low net, Kay Verstraete
3rd flight: Low gross, Judy Patsch; Low net, Chris Strops
Special event: Sally Cecil
