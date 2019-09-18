agate Hole in one Sep 18, 2019 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Hole-in-one George Stoken, East Moline — Emeis, No. 2, 126 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: John Sheehan, Ken Becker, Steve Schmieder. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Deere & Co. sues two former employees over trade secrets Davenport man charged with driving drunk with children in the car Two more arrested in armed robbery in Davenport Rock music legend Ric Ocasek dies Retired Moline police captain arrested in Davenport after Moline gunfire incident View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP Are you ready for retirement? promotion Support Small Businesses Sweepstakes Print Ads Ad Vault Vitality Healthcare c/o Shull Media Partners - Ad from 2019-09-17 Sep 17, 2019 Ad Vault Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement 3307 W. Farmington Rd, Peoria, IL 61604 309-676-3550 Ad Vault QCT EVENT MARKETING - Ad from 2019-09-18 22 hrs ago Service CITY OF DAVENPORT - LEGALS - Ad from 2019-09-17 Sep 17, 2019 City Of Davenport 226 W 4th St, Davenport, IA 52801 563-888-2074 Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Ad Vault HOMEWOOD MANOR APARTMENTS - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Homewood Manor Apartments 3425 60th St, Moline, IL 61265 309-764-7767 Website Other ST JOHN VIANNEY CHURCH - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 St. John Vianney Church Youth Center 4097 18th St, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-7910 Website Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Floor CARPETLAND USA - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Carpetland USA Davenport 4337 N Brady St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-391-4744 Service IOSSI SIDING & WINDOWS - Ad from 2019-09-15 Sep 15, 2019 Iossi Siding And Windows 1040 W 4th St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-323-3224 Website
