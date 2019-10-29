Holes in one

Zach Sharp, Moline: Short Hills Country Club, No. 14, gap wedge, 124 yards. Witnesses: Sam Willcox, Ben Hanson.

Larry Sammon, Davenport: Emeis Golf Course, No. 17, 7-wood, 145 yards. Witness: Doug Sammon

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments