Local golf

Ladies Day Golf

Saukie 18 holes

First flight winners -- Low gross, Brenda Hanes; Low net, Sally Cecil

Second flight winners -- Low gross, Judy Patsch; Low net, Lois Veroeven

Special event winner -- Virginia Kuehnel

Saukie 9 holes

First flight winners -- Low gross, Juanita Terronez; Low net, Diane Wittstock

Second flight winners -- Low gross, Marie Timmer; Low net, Debby Wheeler

Third flight winners -- Low gross, Jan Neels; Low net, Dottie Spriet

Special event winners -- Mosher, Creen

Holes-in-one

Marlin McManus, Milan: Pinnacle Country Club, 15th hole, 139 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bill Fetty, Jim Epperly and Dave Rinden

Tom Esparza, Rock Island: Indian Bluff, 13th hole, 151 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Pablo Reyna and Juan Cacri.

