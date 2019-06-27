Local golf
Ladies Day Golf
Saukie 18 holes
First flight winners -- Low gross, Brenda Hanes; Low net, Sally Cecil
Second flight winners -- Low gross, Judy Patsch; Low net, Lois Veroeven
Special event winner -- Virginia Kuehnel
Saukie 9 holes
First flight winners -- Low gross, Juanita Terronez; Low net, Diane Wittstock
Second flight winners -- Low gross, Marie Timmer; Low net, Debby Wheeler
Third flight winners -- Low gross, Jan Neels; Low net, Dottie Spriet
Special event winners -- Mosher, Creen
Holes-in-one
Marlin McManus, Milan: Pinnacle Country Club, 15th hole, 139 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bill Fetty, Jim Epperly and Dave Rinden
Tom Esparza, Rock Island: Indian Bluff, 13th hole, 151 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Pablo Reyna and Juan Cacri.
