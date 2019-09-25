Holes-in-one

Paul Conklin, Eldridge: Duck Creek Golf Course, No. 8, 110 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Ken Heinze (Milan), Joe Martin (Davenport), Steve Schmieder (Davenport)

Walt Doyle, Bettendorf: Duck Creek Golf Course, No. 8, 110 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Gary Abbas (Long Grove), Jerold Frei (Davenport), Glen Simmons (Davenport)

Note: The two aces were within an hour of each other.

