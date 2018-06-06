Golf

Holes-in-one

Pat Stopulos, Davenport's Emeis Golf Course, 13th hole, 148 yards, 7 iron. Witnesses were John Brooke and Mike Rock.

Forest (Bert) Mayne, Red Hawk Golf Course, 9th hole, 133 yards, 5 iron. Witnesses was Rob Mayne.

RIck Sandberg, Glynns Creek Golf Course, 8th hole, 151 yards, 6 iron. Witnesses were Dave Ellmaker and Ron Sandberg.

