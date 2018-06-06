Golf
Holes-in-one
Pat Stopulos, Davenport's Emeis Golf Course, 13th hole, 148 yards, 7 iron. Witnesses were John Brooke and Mike Rock.
Forest (Bert) Mayne, Red Hawk Golf Course, 9th hole, 133 yards, 5 iron. Witnesses was Rob Mayne.
RIck Sandberg, Glynns Creek Golf Course, 8th hole, 151 yards, 6 iron. Witnesses were Dave Ellmaker and Ron Sandberg.
