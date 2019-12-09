3. Holiday Brass

Part of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Signature Series, performances will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at North Scott Fine Arts Auditorium, North Scott High School, 200 1st St., Eldridge, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Celebrate the holiday season with members of the QCSO’s Brass and Percussion Sections performing uplifting selections of classical works and holiday favorites. Students from North Scott will join the symphony musicians on Saturday, and Moline High School students will join the symphony musicians on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.qcso.org