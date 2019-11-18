Tis the Season
4. Gift Giving for Difficult People
Creative gift ideas for everyone on your list
6. Shake Up the Holidays
Learn how to make festive cocktails with wine columnist, Carson Bodnarek (picture)
9. A Kid-Approved Christmas
Make any get-together more memorable for the youngster with these fun tips
10. Small Bites with a Big Impact
Win over crowds with these festive appetizers
14. Gift Giving for Generation Z
Go beyond the standard gift card for the tweens and teens on your shopping list
16. Making Spirits Bright
Decorating a bar cart is an easy way to elevate your next party
18. Creating the Perfect Cookie Platter
Use this expert advice to show up to your the holiday party with a dazzling dessert tray (picture)
20. Things to Do Calendar
Take a look at what events are happening around town
22. The Season of Self-Care
Change up your everyday routine to beat the dry winter
21. 20 Ways to Ring in 2020
There is something for everyone on this list of 20 ways to celebrate the new year
