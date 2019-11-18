Small Bites with a Big Impact
By Heather Augustyn
When the crowds descend like reindeer to our house this holiday season, make sure you have plenty for them to munch on. Don’t just stick a toothpick in a meatball or throw a carrot on a plate with some ranch and call it festive; show your guests that you care and appreciate their camaraderie and friendship with some tasty nibbles. Here are a few special holiday appetizers that are sure to get your guests’ mouths watering!
Red Pepper Canes
1 shallot, finely chopped
2/3 cup chopped marinated roasted red pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 sheets thawed puff pastry
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sauté shallot and roasted red pepper in olive oil for 4 to 5 minutes and let cool. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Roll 1 sheet puff pastry to 1/16 inch thickness and trim to about 16 by 8 inch rectangle. Spread red-pepper mixture over dough. Roll out the other sheet to same dimensions and place over first sheet. Press slightly to seal. Lightly brush with water and sprinkle with more grated cheese. Cut dough into 24 eight inch long strips. Twist each strip into a candy cane. Transfer to parchment-lined baking pans. Chill for 20 minutes. Then, bake for 15 minutes.
Red Pepper Tarts
1 small jar marinated roasted red pepper, chopped
½ sheet frozen puff pastry
1 package (5.2 oz) Boursin pepper cheese
3 tablespoon olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Roll out half a sheet of frozen puff pastry to a 12-by-5 inch rectangle. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet and pierce all over with a fork. Bake pastry about 20 minutes until golden and puffed; then, cool completely. In a small bowl, stir together Boursin pepper cheese and olive oil until smooth. Spread mixture evenly over baked puff pastry. Sprinkle chopped roasted red peppers over cheese. To serve, slice using a serrated knife.
Smoked Salmon Toast
½ cup cream cheese
4 slices pumpernickel bread, toasted
1 cup alfalfa sprouts
8 oz. sliced smoked salmon
Capers for garnish
Ground black pepper for garnish
Spread cream cheese onto toast slices. Place alfalfa sprouts on each toast slice and layer with smoked salmon. Place a generous amount of capers on top and garnish with freshly cracked black pepper.
[BREAKOUT BOX]
ORDER FRESH MADE APPETIZERS FROM FAREWAY MEAT & GROCERY
A last minute change of plans can leave you scrambling to put together a picture perfect meal from appetizers to desserts. When a complete home cooked isn’t possible, local grocer Fareway Meat & Grocery is here to help.
Fareway has plenty of option for last minute appetizers and sides that are sure to satisfy your guests. “We have pretty much everything,” said Adam Stephenson, store manager of the Davenport Fareway, “any kind of deli meat and any kind of cheeses you want.”
Fareway offers a wide variety of affordable party trays and treats that can be custom-made to suit any celebration by calling the store and placing an order. Some of the platters they offer, for example, include Assorted Cheese Tray, Assorted Fruit Tray, Deli Meat Tray, Vegetable Tray and a Shrimp Tray.
Fareway also suggests Barbecue Pork, Barbecue Beef, Ham Salad, Chicken Salad, Potato Salad, and Fruit/Vegetable Kabobs as sides. Planning your holiday get together can be less stressful with appetizers and sides catered by Fareway. They also have an array of desserts to satisfy any guest’s sweet tooth.
Check out Fareway.com or call your local store to make arrangements for your next party. Fareway is located in Davenport, Bettendorf, Clinton and Moline to find the perfect appetizer today.
