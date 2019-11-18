Gift Giving for Generation Z
BY LISA IANNUCCI
CTW FEATURES
Ask any pre-teen, tween and teen what they want for the holidays and most will probably respond, “a gift card.” In 2018, consumers spent more than $130 billion on gift cards per year, according to advisory company CEB TowerGroup, but it said roughly $1 billion went unspent. Sometimes, those gift cards get lost in your wallet. If you’re tired of buying such an impersonal gift, but want to please the youngster in your life, there are alternatives.
1. Give an experience
“Buying gifts for the gift card generation requires a little thought,” says Cherie Corso, parenting expert. “Teens today like ‘experience gifts,’ so instead of a gift card, buy them tickets to a concert or show or event.” Corso also explains that many parents are remembering to include the friends as well, organizing groups of children to go to concerts as holiday gifts, instead of just purchasing one ticket for the child.
2. Think out-of-the-box.
Well, out of their room, that is. Kids don’t typically buy things that mom and dad supply, such as pictures and bedding, etc. “Teens like these items because it’s fun to do a mini-bedroom makeover,” Corso says. “Some gift examples include a fuzzy pillow, picture, bean bag, a cool makeup mirror and artwork for their wall.” Corso says to remember that today’s teens also enjoy status items they can post photos of on Instagram. “Gift cards are fun, but not as much fun as seeing Justin Bieber or posting a photo with your new designer purse,” Corso says.
3. Think charitable.
“Instead of going holiday shopping this year, go holiday ‘giving’ by choosing gifts that benefit children and families in need from around the world,” says Christine Connolly Bell, Public Relations Manager at World Vision. “A retail gift card gives a preteen, teen or college student pleasure for a short period of time, but a charitable gift, like a child sponsorship through World Vision, ensures that the young person learns about and stays connected with important global issues.” Through World Vision’s #GenerosityEffect movement, your teen will go online and send a stuffed goat to a friend. “We’ll match that gift with a real goat sent to a family in need,” Bell says. “The chain reaction of generosity will be viewable online through a tracking tool — truly bringing the gift’s impact to life and showing each individual’s influence.” World Vision also offers a gift catalog on their website.
4. Think indie
Despite the perception that nobody — especially young people — reads today, Nicole Brinkley, an independent bookseller and founder of YA Interrobang, says kids and teens today are reading more than ever, between the stories available on their phones and the hardcovers they collect for their shelves.
“We see this in the success of events like BookCon and subscription boxes like Parnassus’s ParnassusNext book box,” she says. “ParnassusNext sends a first-edition signed YA hardcover to its teen subscribers once a month.” She also suggests that if you have to buy a gift card, buy one to an independent bookstore, where they can use the card in-person or online. “With this and ParnassusNext subscriptions, it keeps kids and teens actively reading and excited to build their own little library.”
5. Think gift cards
Wait, what? We just said to think about ideas other than gift cards, but it is still OK to give some out. “These days, gift cards and eGifts are the norm, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring,” says Elisabeth Vezzani, the CEO and co-founder of Sugarwish, an online candy store where recipients purchase the candy they want with their gift card. Vezzani explains that many e-gifts and some gift cards provide an interactive experience, not just a purchase. “This allows them to compete with traditional gifts in a way that they never could before,” she said. “This gifting trend is all about keeping it simple for the buyer while delighting the recipient in unexpected ways, and these are exactly the types of gifts that today’s teens are looking for.”
