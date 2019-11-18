A Kid-Approved Christmas
By Heather Augustyn
Kids want extra attention, especially during the holidays when there is so much activity in the house. So when it’s time to sit down to a nice meal on Christmas, make sure to give the kids their own table to make them feel special and make it fun so that everyone can have a great time together.
Here are a few tips to setting a kid table that is cute, entertaining and creates memories to last a lifetime!
Think Small
Kids are more apt to horse around at the table when the furniture doesn’t fit them properly; they will fidget and scoot around because their feet can’t even touch the ground. So, find a table and chairs that will be scaled to their size and will allow them to pass the food comfortably with excellent manners.
Keep Them Busy
Kids love to express themselves, and what better way to do that than with art! Simply place a large sheet of paper over the table, add a decorated container of crayons and voila! Instant craft party, and the kids get to draw on the table, so they feel like it’s a special treat. You can even pre-draw stenciled Santa Clauses or a Christmas scene on the table to spark their creativity.
Give Them a Gift
Kids will always remember their special meal if they can take home a favor or gift from the dinner table. A decorative cup filled with colored pencils or a homemade bookmark will be a treasure that kids will use to further their own personalities, while you show that you thought of them and feel they are important.
Use Fun Tableware
Put away the fancy china and break out the colorful dishes, bowls and cups for the kids. Inexpensive plastic dishware can be found at the local department stores, and you can keep them for each time you want to add a little energy to the kids table. Mix and match colors to keep it lively.
Make It Interactive
Kids feel important when they have a role to play. So, allow the kids to make their own place card and let them make one or more of the adult place cards as well. Allow them to express their creativity by incorporating their Christmas artwork. Supply scrapbooking paper or other colorful paper, glue, stickers and markers to make it enjoyable. Each guest will get to go home with their own palace card. Included on the back of each card should be a section that reads, “My favorite part of Christmas is…,” which each participant fills out and reads before the meal.
Use a Silly Centerpiece
Kids will run to sit at their own table when there’s a silly centerpiece to gather around. A cute and cheery tree can be made out of an old vase and sparkly ribbon, or print out pictures of the kids’ favorite holiday movie to put on Popsicle sticks around the table. Build a gingerbread house that can be the kids the dessert and work as an incentive for creating a good meal.
Make the Menu Kid-Friendly
If you have some picky eaters at the dinner table this year, remember to make the menu a little more enticing for them. Turn boring broccoli into a broccoli cheese casserole that will be devoured. Add brown sugar to carrots to sweeten the nutrition and allow them to add their own toppings to their own mashed potatoes for customization: bacon crumbles, cheese, or cranberries.
[BREAK OUT BOX]
In cute font: Around Town
If you’re looking to get out of the house with the kiddos, check out St. Ambrose’s Children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 7th, starting at 10AM. Families can enjoy the St. Ambrose Theatre production of The Little Prince. Then, head over to the Rogalski Center for fun activities, prizes and a chance to meet Santa! At the Christmas Party, guests can decorate cookies, play holiday-themed games and meet Santa, Barney the Bee and members of the cast. To make reservations for the theatre production, please call (563) 333-6254. If no one answers, please leave a message stating your name, call back number and how many tickets you'd like. Reservations will be processed in the order they are received. No registration is required for the Christmas party following the show. Park in lots labeled Zone 2 or 3 and allow extra time when arriving.
